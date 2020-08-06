Horizon® Organic

Bacon Ranch Cheeseburger Mac

Rating: 4 stars
1
Your favorite burger flavors are baked into this quick and easy mac & cheese for a delicious weeknight dinner.
By Horizon Organic
Southwestern Macaroni and Cheese with Ground Turkey

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
This Southwestern macaroni and cheese with ground turkey makes for a quick and easy meal that your entire family will love!
By Horizon Organic
Baked Cauliflower Macaroni & Cheese

Rating: 4.54 stars
13
Cauliflower florets are baked into this creamy macaroni and cheese with a golden brown panko topping.
By Horizon Organic
Broccoli Cheese Soup with Pasta Shells

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
The creamy broccoli-cheese soup with pasta shells makes a quick and warming lunch or light supper.
By Horizon Organic
Easy Caprese Mac and Cheese

Rating: 4 stars
1
Busy day? Take it easy with this Easy Caprese Mac and Cheese. Jazz up your mac and cheese with tomatoes, mozzarella and basil in this Caprese-inspired macaroni and cheese.
By Horizon Organic
Baked Bacon Macaroni and Cheese Casserole

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This extra creamy mac & cheese with chopped broccoli is topped with bacon crumbles and panko--quick and delicious comfort food!
By Horizon Organic
20-Minute Spinach and Artichoke Macaroni & Cheese

Rating: 4.4 stars
10
This creamy mac & cheese with spinach and artichokes is ready to serve in 20 minutes--perfect for busy weeknights.
By Horizon Organic
Skillet Bacon and Broccoli Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4 stars
1
Broccoli florets and bacon add great flavor, color, and texture to baked macaroni and cheese--and it's on the table in less than 30 minutes.
By Horizon Organic
Mac & Cheese with Root Vegetables & Pancetta

Rating: 5 stars
1
Grated carrots and parsnips add a touch of sweetness and pancetta adds depth and texture to this classic mac and cheese casserole.
By Horizon Organic
Horizon Mac & Cheese

Rating: 3 stars
2
Steamed broccoli florets add color and flavor to kid-pleasing mac and cheese. Delicious served with homemade meatballs and our favorite orange smoothie!
By Horizon Organic
