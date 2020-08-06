Clamato®

Clamato® Bloody Caesar

Rating: 4.5 stars
10
Taste the savory Clamato® Bloody Caesar. One of our original recipes.
Clamato® Michelada Perfecta

Rating: 3.5 stars
4
Whether you're grilling or partying, Chelada is the perfect combination of Clamato® and beer that will stimulate your senses.
Clamato® Shrimp Cocktail

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
Taste this savory Shrimp Cocktail made with Clamato®.
Clamato® Shrimp "Ceviche" Style

Rating: 5 stars
5
Cool and tasty, this citrus marinade is an ideal recipe for warm summer days.
Clamato® Seafood Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
Liven your week with this tasty seacoast recipe of peppers stuffed with tilapia, scallops and shrimp.
Clamato® Baked Chicken Legs

Rating: 4.38 stars
34
Baking is a great way to cook healthy. This Clamato® recipe with vegetables makes a delicious, savory dinner that everybody will love.
Clamato® Cooked Salmon

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
Fast food doesn't have to be boring! Catch a Pacific breeze and delight your taste buds with this salmon dish seasoned with the distinctive flavors of Clamato®, garlic cloves, jalapeño, basil and more.
Clamato® Vampirito

Satisfy your nocturnal instincts with this steamy drink of Clamato® and tequila.
Clamato® Tuna Tostadas

Chopped fresh veggies are tossed with a seasoned tuna mixture and served on freshly-baked tostadas.
Clamato® Pasta Primavera with Creamy Sauce

Rating: 3 stars
1
Celebrate spring, fall or winter with this mouthwatering pasta favorite. Then get ready for the compliments, thanks to the zesty addition of Clamato®!
