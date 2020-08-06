Pastry Pie Crust Recipes

I generally try to eat as many whole grain foods as I can and I was astonished to discover not a single basic 100% whole wheat pie crust recipe here at Allrecipes. So here's mine! I previously had trouble with whole wheat pie crusts; they tended to be hard to work with and crumbly. Then I added wheat gluten, as I do for bread, and voila! nnThis makes enough for one 8-inch pie. If you're making a recipe that requires a top and bottom crust, double the recipe.
This crust was used by Elsie Hack to win the 1978 Ohio State Fair pie baking contest. (It was wrapped around an apple pie.) Because the crust is very flaky when baked, it is a bit difficult to roll and handle, but well worth the effort.
Remember this recipe when you want to whip up your favorite chocolate, coconut custard or banana cream pie. Butter, graham cracker crumbs and sugar are perfectly balanced in this recipe. And the mixture presses nicely into a pie pan, and can be pre-baked or just chilled.
This pie crust is my personal favorite and is made using a food processor, which makes cutting the butter into the flour very simple. By the way, you can make a double batch of this, and freeze the individually wrapped dough for future pie-related adventures.
I used a food processor for this tender, flaky pastry dough as it makes it so much easier to achieve the gorgeous 'breadcrumb' texture as you add the ice water. If you use the dough for a savory recipe, I'd cut down the sugar a bit, but not omit it entirely. The most important thing to remember is to use frozen butter and ice cold water.
My grandmother supported her family during the Depression by baking. This is her recipe for pie crust. I use this often as I am a pie baker. The trick to good pie crust is to be gentle and treat it very lightly.
This is a basic white flaky pie crust, made in the food processor. The secret to good crust is to have everything very cold and to handle it as little as possible. Use frozen or almost frozen lard, butter, and/or shortening as your fat and ice water, and then chill the dough well before rolling. Process the dough as little as possible and use only the amount of water needed to allow YOU to form it into a ball, not the machine.
