Pastry Pie Crust Recipes

Flaky Food Processor Pie Crust

Rating: 4.5 stars 159

This is a basic white flaky pie crust, made in the food processor. The secret to good crust is to have everything very cold and to handle it as little as possible. Use frozen or almost frozen lard, butter, and/or shortening as your fat and ice water, and then chill the dough well before rolling. Process the dough as little as possible and use only the amount of water needed to allow YOU to form it into a ball, not the machine.