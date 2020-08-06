Pastry Pie Crust Recipes

Best Ever Pie Crust

1053
You can double or half the recipe without any problem. This is a simple recipe and very tasty! It will be very flaky.
By Jean Haseloh

Grandma's Secret Pie Crust

337
The secret's out! A great basic pie crust recipe.
By Felicia Bass

No Fail Pie Crust I

272
I found this recipe years ago, and have not made any other since. This dough freezes very well.
By Lenn

French Pastry Pie Crust

715
My mom found this recipe several years ago, and I still use it today.
By TJ

Sweet Short Pastry

26
A sweet shortbread-type pie crust. Goes well with fruit pies.
By Nori Salisbury

Basic 100% Whole Wheat Pie Crust

5
I generally try to eat as many whole grain foods as I can and I was astonished to discover not a single basic 100% whole wheat pie crust recipe here at Allrecipes. So here's mine! I previously had trouble with whole wheat pie crusts; they tended to be hard to work with and crumbly. Then I added wheat gluten, as I do for bread, and voila! nnThis makes enough for one 8-inch pie. If you're making a recipe that requires a top and bottom crust, double the recipe.
By Misti

Hot Water Pie Crust II

58
Easy, always good pie crust. Very tender. This recipe uses vinegar and cornstarch.
By Ruth Uitto

How To Hack The Flakiest Pie Crust With A Cheese Grater

By Vanessa Greaves

Vinegar and Egg Crust

55
This crust was used by Elsie Hack to win the 1978 Ohio State Fair pie baking contest. (It was wrapped around an apple pie.) Because the crust is very flaky when baked, it is a bit difficult to roll and handle, but well worth the effort.
By Ron Schmaeman
Never, Never Fail Pie Pastry
105
"I have been using this recipe as my standard pastry for years. Even my mother-in-law prefers this recipe over the one she has used for 50 years." – Kimberly
Chef John's Easy Homemade Pie Crust
"Holy cow, does this produce a flaky crust!" – JessicaL
How To Blind Bake A Pie Crust
Gluten-Free Pie Crust
20
Want a Flaky Pie Crust? Just Add Vodka

Graham Cracker Crust I

1110
Remember this recipe when you want to whip up your favorite chocolate, coconut custard or banana cream pie. Butter, graham cracker crumbs and sugar are perfectly balanced in this recipe. And the mixture presses nicely into a pie pan, and can be pre-baked or just chilled.
By Jean Haseloh

Butter Flaky Pie Crust

2064
This delicious, flaky pie crust made with butter makes a single crust pie, but can be scaled to meet your pie baking needs.
By Jean Haseloh

Easy Homemade Pie Crust

447
This pie crust is my personal favorite and is made using a food processor, which makes cutting the butter into the flour very simple. By the way, you can make a double batch of this, and freeze the individually wrapped dough for future pie-related adventures.
By Chef John

Crumb Topping for Pies

193
A simple crumb topping or streusel that can be used on top of pies, muffins or even coffee cakes.
By JAKESDELIGHTS

Buttercrust Pastry Dough

50
I used a food processor for this tender, flaky pastry dough as it makes it so much easier to achieve the gorgeous 'breadcrumb' texture as you add the ice water. If you use the dough for a savory recipe, I'd cut down the sugar a bit, but not omit it entirely. The most important thing to remember is to use frozen butter and ice cold water.
By Chef John

Bisquick® Pie Crust

4
Super easy Bisquicku0026reg; pie crust.
By Linda

Easy Pie Crust

640
This recipe was given to me by a friend of mine many years ago and I enjoy it because it has a different taste and is so easy to fix.
By B1BMOM

Classic Lard Two-Crust Pie Pastry

32
The way a pie crust should be made.
By SandraJ

Pie Crust IV

1067
My grandmother supported her family during the Depression by baking. This is her recipe for pie crust. I use this often as I am a pie baker. The trick to good pie crust is to be gentle and treat it very lightly.
By Jan Bittner

Graham Cracker Crust

103
A no-bake recipe using softened butter instead of melted butter. I find this produces a better consistency for the crust.
By Carole

Fried Pie Pastry

24
Pastry recipe for fried pies. Use with your favorite fried pie fillings.
By Donna Mig

Cheesy Quiche Crust

65
I love this recipe, the cheese adds to the usually bland flavor of the the quiche crust to make it rich and tasty.
By Joanna

Flaky Food Processor Pie Crust

159
This is a basic white flaky pie crust, made in the food processor. The secret to good crust is to have everything very cold and to handle it as little as possible. Use frozen or almost frozen lard, butter, and/or shortening as your fat and ice water, and then chill the dough well before rolling. Process the dough as little as possible and use only the amount of water needed to allow YOU to form it into a ball, not the machine.
By Charlotte

Basic Flaky Pie Crust

1824
It is just what it claims to be. Use as unbaked pie shell.
By stephanie

Grandma's Very Easy Pie Crust

13
This pie crust is one of the simplest, tastiest ones you'll ever try.
By Emy

Shortbread Crust

136
Simple and easy shortbread crust you'll love. Especially wonderful if your planning to make a peach pie.
By Silly Rabbit

Traditional Bakewell Tart

12
A Bakewell tart is a traditional English baked dessert tart. It consists of a shortcrust pastry shell, spread with jam under a layer of frangipane, which is a sponge cake-like filling enriched with ground almonds.
By Trishie

Pecan Nut Crust

48
This crust is especially good as a base for Eggnog Pie with Rum, but can be used with almost any custard pie.
By Julie Pastore

Walnut Pie Crust

54
This pie crust can be made and frozen for up to 2 months before using.
By stephanie

Mom's Pie Crust

345
The very first thing I learned how to cook! This freezes beautifully; no well-equipped home is without a ball of pie dough in the freezer! Guaranteed to roll!
By Debra Shapiro

Oil Pie Crust

230
Very easy recipe from my Grandmother. Crust can be rolled out a second time if necessary and it won't get tough.
By Donna Cowan
