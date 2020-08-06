Crumb Pie Crust Recipes

Crumb pie crust is so easy - no rolling! Browse crumb pie crust recipes for graham cracker crust, vanilla wafer crust, chocolate wafer crust, and crumb topping for winning pies.

Graham Cracker Crust I

1110
Remember this recipe when you want to whip up your favorite chocolate, coconut custard or banana cream pie. Butter, graham cracker crumbs and sugar are perfectly balanced in this recipe. And the mixture presses nicely into a pie pan, and can be pre-baked or just chilled.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Wafer Crust

38
A lovely crust to go with some of your favorites.
By Carol

Graham Cracker Crust

103
A no-bake recipe using softened butter instead of melted butter. I find this produces a better consistency for the crust.
By Carole

Vanilla Wafer Crust

45
This is an unbaked crumb crust. Very easy.
By Carol

Cornflake Crust

12
A crust made from breakfast cereal.
By Carol

Crumb Topping for Pies

193
A simple crumb topping or streusel that can be used on top of pies, muffins or even coffee cakes.
By JAKESDELIGHTS

Walnut Pie Crust

54
This pie crust can be made and frozen for up to 2 months before using.
By stephanie

Pecan Nut Crust

48
This crust is especially good as a base for Eggnog Pie with Rum, but can be used with almost any custard pie.
By Julie Pastore

Graham Cracker Crust II

138
This graham cracker crust is not as sweet as most others. It's simple and delicious, and can be used for almost any kind of pie. Best with pumpkin or chocolate!
By sal

Chocolate Graham Crust

1
A quick chocolate pie crust to make with chocolate graham crackers.
By horse-lover

Butter Cookie Crust

29
A rich buttery crust that's perfect for just about any sort of filling. It's perfect for cheesecakes. You may substitute chocolate cookie crumbs for a chocolate crust.
By Nona

Meringue Crust

32
This is one of my favorite crusts.
By Carol
Healthier Graham Cracker Crust
65
This excellent chocolaty crust is lower in fat than most. Cocoa powder and nonfat yogurt make it delicious without adding lots of excess calories.
Holiday Ginger Snap Crust
10
This is a tasty and flavorful twist to a regular graham cracker pie crust, and is great for the holidays. Tastes really good with cheesecake, especially pumpkin or sweet potato cheesecake. I love it, and I'm sure you'll love it too.
Mock Chocolate Cookie Crust
62
Pretzel Crust
34

Adds a salty and crunchy element to any pie. Makes a 9x13 inch pie crust, but recipe may be modified for use with a 9 inch pie dish.

