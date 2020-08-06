Crumb Pie Crust Recipes

Remember this recipe when you want to whip up your favorite chocolate, coconut custard or banana cream pie. Butter, graham cracker crumbs and sugar are perfectly balanced in this recipe. And the mixture presses nicely into a pie pan, and can be pre-baked or just chilled.
This is a tasty and flavorful twist to a regular graham cracker pie crust, and is great for the holidays. Tastes really good with cheesecake, especially pumpkin or sweet potato cheesecake. I love it, and I'm sure you'll love it too.
I used RITZ® crackers to make this easy pie crust, but you could easily use a generic equivalent--any golden round crackers will do the trick! The slight saltiness from the crackers is a nice change from the norm. This pie crust is great for cheesecakes, no-bake pies, and more.
A gluten-free version of cookie crumb crust for pies. I've made this with butter cookies, graham crackers, animal crackers, and even vegan cookies. This recipe makes one 9-inch pie crust. If using for a pie that needs to be baked, making sure it is only lightly browned, or it may burn when re-baking.