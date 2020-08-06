Bread Machine Wheat Bread

Wheat bread, honey wheat bread, and breads with seeds and other whole grains, adapted for the bread machine, make your bread machine the most useful appliance on your countertop.

Staff Picks

Good 100% Whole Wheat Bread

229
Some wheat bread recipes are hard to make, but this isn't one of them, thanks to the use of your bread machine.
By Allrecipes Member

Whole Wheat Honey Bread

927
This is our family favorite! Very moist.
By MELH

Buttermilk Honey Wheat Bread

284
A very nice whole wheat bread with the taste of honey. Great right out of the oven.
By Allrecipes Member

Maple Whole Wheat Bread

115
Chewy, hearty, whole wheat bread for bread machines!
By ENVISION

Honey Whole Wheat Bread

525
Honey whole wheat bread for a bread machine. This bread is very tasty.
By Allrecipes Member

Bread Machine Almond Bread

10
I wanted a bread with some extra protein for breakfast, so I came up with this. This is an excellent very faintly sweet breakfast bread with an unusual but satisfyingly 'bread' texture. The crust has a great flaky/chewy consistency while remaining soft. It is dense but not heavy and the extra protein from the almond flour keeps the mid-morning munchies away. It is very good with a slice of cheese and some fruit on the side. This is not (nor was it intended to be) a gluten-free recipe; the addition of vital gluten is critical to maintain cell structure for the rise. The xanthan gum is only in there because I like the ability to slice my homemade bread and use it for sandwiches.
By Jennifer Mervine

Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread

557
This is a great bread for seed lovers, one of the tastiest I've tried.
By Allrecipes Member

Steakhouse Wheat Bread for the Bread Machine

433
I modified this recipe from a copycat bread recipe which made mini-loaves as served at a local steakhouse chain restaurant. Longhorn no longer serves their mini-loaves, but I can have this delicious bread at home anytime thanks to this recipe!
By Jennifer

High Protein Bread

18
A very good high protein bread. I use it for sandwiches and toast.
By LDJP

Hearty Multigrain Bread

154
This bread is a solid textured loaf appropriate for sandwiches, spreads or eating with a meal. It has two kinds of grains and three kinds of seeds in it. It is solid and hardy; yet light and sweet.
By Allrecipes Member
High Fiber Bread

4
This dense, chewy bread has a good dose of fiber and is great toasted in the morning with my oatmeal.
By blazing belilah

Easy Whole Wheat Bread

82
An easy basic recipe for whole wheat bread that is great for sandwiches and for toasting!
By Petal
Seven Grain Bread II
104

A delicious and wholesome bread. I buy the 7-grain cereal in the bulk section of the supermarket.

