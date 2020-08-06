Bread Machine Wheat Bread

Good 100% Whole Wheat Bread
Some wheat bread recipes are hard to make, but this isn't one of them, thanks to the use of your bread machine.
Buttermilk Honey Wheat Bread
A very nice whole wheat bread with the taste of honey. Great right out of the oven.
Bread Machine Almond Bread
I wanted a bread with some extra protein for breakfast, so I came up with this. This is an excellent very faintly sweet breakfast bread with an unusual but satisfyingly 'bread' texture. The crust has a great flaky/chewy consistency while remaining soft. It is dense but not heavy and the extra protein from the almond flour keeps the mid-morning munchies away. It is very good with a slice of cheese and some fruit on the side. This is not (nor was it intended to be) a gluten-free recipe; the addition of vital gluten is critical to maintain cell structure for the rise. The xanthan gum is only in there because I like the ability to slice my homemade bread and use it for sandwiches.
Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread
This is a great bread for seed lovers, one of the tastiest I've tried.
Steakhouse Wheat Bread for the Bread Machine
I modified this recipe from a copycat bread recipe which made mini-loaves as served at a local steakhouse chain restaurant. Longhorn no longer serves their mini-loaves, but I can have this delicious bread at home anytime thanks to this recipe!
Hearty Multigrain Bread
This bread is a solid textured loaf appropriate for sandwiches, spreads or eating with a meal. It has two kinds of grains and three kinds of seeds in it. It is solid and hardy; yet light and sweet.
High Fiber Bread
This dense, chewy bread has a good dose of fiber and is great toasted in the morning with my oatmeal.
Easy Whole Wheat Bread
An easy basic recipe for whole wheat bread that is great for sandwiches and for toasting!