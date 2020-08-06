Healthy Bread Recipes

The most delicious waffles! Usually served as a snack or dessert. Also try them with Korean red bean paste instead of the banana, it's even better! I remember eating these while visiting Korea, and recreated the taste at home.
This recipe was really yummy to start with but I was looking for something a little healthier so I replaced some butter with non-fat yogurt and I eliminated the salt. It is super moist and tastes great.
For thousands of years man has been enjoying bread. This rye bread recipe will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it. Enjoy and share with your family, friends, and neighbors.
Ever wanted to make the really dark bran muffins that have more bran than flour in them? This recipe has been in the family for years and has the date 1910 on the original paper the recipe was written on!! You will NOT be disappointed. Instead of raisins, try using dates, prunes, figs, blueberries, or nuts.
This is the real thing! A simple mixture of masa harina and water results in the most wonderful corn tortillas you ever tasted. The secret is to use a cast iron pan! You can buy masa harina at Mexican grocery stores or in the ethnic food aisle of large supermarkets.
Prepare the starter in a glass container. Store the covered container in the refrigerator when the starter is done. The starter dough may smell very sour and liquid may form on its surface, but this is normal. Stir the starter before each use. After using some of the starter, be sure 1 cup of starter is left in the container.
This is the real thing! A simple mixture of masa harina and water results in the most wonderful corn tortillas you ever tasted. The secret is to use a cast iron pan! You can buy masa harina at Mexican grocery stores or in the ethnic food aisle of large supermarkets.
This is the bread that Ezekiel lived off of while he was in the desert for two years. It is supposed to be nutritionally complete. The recipe calls for grinding your own flour from a variety of grains and dried beans.
My Great-Grandma used to make this for us whenever we would spend the night at her cabin in Paris, Arkansas. I make it now for my kids and it brings back such wonderful memories! It's absolutely magnificent warm with some sweetened butter.
There's no yeast in this bread, so it's good for special diets. You may also use soy milk instead of regular milk if you wish. It's pretty dense, but great when fresh from the oven. Especially with butter and honey on cold mornings!
This is a recipe for a sweet sourdough starter known as Herman. There are a number of things that can be made from it. It's very important to NOT use metal utensils or bowls! It will take 15 days for the starter to mature and be ready to use the first time you make it. After that it can be ready for use every 10 days.
I modified this recipe from a 'copycat' recipe which made mini-loaves as served at a local steakhouse chain restaurant. They no longer serve their mini-loaves, but I can have this delicious bread at home anytime thanks to this recipe!
This is a hearty bread. Mix it in the bread machine (or stand mixer) but bake it in the oven. I recommend baking in the oven instead of the machine because the loaf is fuller and the top is much nicer. I hope you enjoy it.