Healthy Bread Recipes

Browse top-rated recipes for healthy whole-grain breads, rolls, and muffins, along with lighter versions of many of our most popular quick bread recipes.

Staff Picks

Whole Wheat Apple Muffins

Rating: 3.58 stars
135
A delicious low-fat muffin. Children love them. If desired, add a few raisins and/or some chopped nuts.
By JJOHN32

Banana Waffles

Rating: 4.02 stars
192
The most delicious waffles! Usually served as a snack or dessert. Also try them with Korean red bean paste instead of the banana, it's even better! I remember eating these while visiting Korea, and recreated the taste at home.
By Jennifer Park

Healthier Banana Banana Bread

Rating: 4.48 stars
137
This recipe was really yummy to start with but I was looking for something a little healthier so I replaced some butter with non-fat yogurt and I eliminated the salt. It is super moist and tastes great.
By MakeItHealthy

Multigrain Pancakes

Rating: 4.09 stars
92
Easy, satisfying, and full of whole grain goodness! Top as desired- I like mine with peanut butter and sugar-free syrup. Also, any chopped fruit, nuts, or chocolate chips could be added to the batter.
By 9KATIE9

Simple Whole Wheat Bread

Rating: 4.81 stars
2508
Simply a great-tasting and easy-to-make whole wheat bread.
By Nita Crabb

Whole Wheat Beer Bread

Rating: 4.52 stars
728
Good with soups, chili. Makes excellent toast. Flavor of bread will change, depending on type of beer used. Loaf comes out looking textured on top.
By Betty Latvala

Real NY Jewish Rye Bread

Rating: 4.82 stars
238
For thousands of years man has been enjoying bread. This rye bread recipe will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it. Enjoy and share with your family, friends, and neighbors.
By Dad's world famous

Deep Dark Old Recipe Bran Muffins

Rating: 4.65 stars
91
Ever wanted to make the really dark bran muffins that have more bran than flour in them? This recipe has been in the family for years and has the date 1910 on the original paper the recipe was written on!! You will NOT be disappointed. Instead of raisins, try using dates, prunes, figs, blueberries, or nuts.
By LorrieT1

Corn Tortillas

Rating: 4.41 stars
191
This is the real thing! A simple mixture of masa harina and water results in the most wonderful corn tortillas you ever tasted. The secret is to use a cast iron pan! You can buy masa harina at Mexican grocery stores or in the ethnic food aisle of large supermarkets.
By jenn

Healthy Pumpkin Cranberry Muffins

Rating: 4.67 stars
84
Don't let the long ingredient list fool you - easy to prepare, whole grain, low-fat, and delicious!
By simplytater

Sourdough Starter II

Rating: 4.54 stars
74
Prepare the starter in a glass container. Store the covered container in the refrigerator when the starter is done. The starter dough may smell very sour and liquid may form on its surface, but this is normal. Stir the starter before each use. After using some of the starter, be sure 1 cup of starter is left in the container.
By Glenda

Low-Fat Blueberry Bran Muffins

Rating: 4.57 stars
1068
These muffins are just as delicious and moist as regular muffins! They'll be gone before they have time to cool. Low-fat, healthy and yummy, imagine that.
By 3LIONCUBS
Inspiration and Ideas

Pumpernickel Rye Bread
Rating: Unrated
105
"This pumpernickel has great flavor and a great dark color." – MACKALLEN
Whole Wheat Honey Bread
Rating: Unrated
926
See how to make tasty, whole-wheat bread in your bread machine. This flavorful loaf of homemade bread is made with a touch of honey.
Boston Brown Bread III
Rating: Unrated
161
11 Spelt Bread Recipes to Try
Whole Wheat and Honey Pizza Dough
Rating: Unrated
582
Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread
Rating: Unrated
556

More Healthy Bread Recipes

Ezekiel Bread I

Rating: 3.88 stars
56
This is the bread that Ezekiel lived off of while he was in the desert for two years. It is supposed to be nutritionally complete. The recipe calls for grinding your own flour from a variety of grains and dried beans.
By Karin Christian

Caraway Rye Bread (for the bread machine)

Rating: 4.87 stars
39
A nice-flavored light rye loaf with lots of caraway seeds. Sweetened with both brown sugar and molasses. Allow to cool before slicing.
By BramptonMommyof2

Honey Wheat Bread II

Rating: 4.49 stars
377
Everybody loves this never fail recipe! It is lovely served with any meal.
By Meghan Monahan

Dark Rye Bread

Rating: 4.49 stars
160
Very good!!! The extra sugar makes for a better rise.
By knowell

Granny's Banana Bread

Rating: 4.16 stars
165
My Great-Grandma used to make this for us whenever we would spend the night at her cabin in Paris, Arkansas. I make it now for my kids and it brings back such wonderful memories! It's absolutely magnificent warm with some sweetened butter.
By TERRIFEV

Roti Bread from India

Rating: 4.23 stars
66
A an unleavened griddle bread from India which is similar to pita bread. It is also known as roti. Ideally, I use the traditional Indian roti griddle called a 'tava.'
By MARBALET

Flax and Sunflower Seed Bread

Rating: 4.78 stars
556
This is a great bread for seed lovers, one of the tastiest I've tried.
By Erna Walmsley

Oatmeal Whole Wheat Quick Bread

Rating: 4.18 stars
355
There's no yeast in this bread, so it's good for special diets. You may also use soy milk instead of regular milk if you wish. It's pretty dense, but great when fresh from the oven. Especially with butter and honey on cold mornings!
By Zoe

Morning Glory Muffins I

Rating: 4.77 stars
1044
This muffin has a little bit of everything - carrots, raisins, apple butter, wheat germ, nuts. A perfect start for your day!
By JACLYN

Alison's Gluten-Free Bread

Rating: 4.48 stars
113
Yummy bread without a speck of gluten.
By Alison

Herman Sourdough Starter

Rating: 4.35 stars
49
This is a recipe for a sweet sourdough starter known as Herman. There are a number of things that can be made from it. It's very important to NOT use metal utensils or bowls! It will take 15 days for the starter to mature and be ready to use the first time you make it. After that it can be ready for use every 10 days.
By Sue

Steakhouse Wheat Bread for the Bread Machine

Rating: 4.54 stars
437
I modified this recipe from a 'copycat' recipe which made mini-loaves as served at a local steakhouse chain restaurant. They no longer serve their mini-loaves, but I can have this delicious bread at home anytime thanks to this recipe!
By * Jennifer *

Pumpernickel Rye Bread

Rating: 4.58 stars
105
This is a hearty bread. Mix it in the bread machine (or stand mixer) but bake it in the oven. I recommend baking in the oven instead of the machine because the loaf is fuller and the top is much nicer. I hope you enjoy it.
By Rodney

Health Nut Blueberry Muffins

Rating: 4.64 stars
881
An awesome healthy alternative to the usual blueberry muffin.
By ZOPOOH
Grandma Skeet's Prune Kolaches

Rating: 4.73 stars
15
This is a Czech Pastry my Grandma use to make with a homemade prune filling and streusel topping. I changed it a little so I could use the bread machine. They are worth the hard work!
By SCOOBYVC

Cranberry Oat Bread

Rating: 4.62 stars
34
This is a wonderful, moist bread, made in a bread machine. This is a one-and-a-half pound bread recipe. Instead of a cup, I throw in a whole bag of cranberries.
By Allrecipes Cook

Whole Wheat and Honey Pizza Dough

Rating: 4.33 stars
582
Quick, easy, yummy homemade pizza dough, which you can top any way that you like. This makes a thin crust but it can be doubled for a thick crust.
By brookes

New York Rye Bread

Rating: 4.04 stars
52
A nice traditional New York Rye bread made much easier by using the bread machine.
By Doug

Biga

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
A biga, or 'starter', adds flavor and extra leavening power to bread dough.
By THYCOOK

Roxie's Bran Muffins

Rating: 4.78 stars
279
This recipe was given to me by my midwife after having a baby. Guaranteed to make everything, and I mean everything, better!!!
By Lisa

High Protein Bread

Rating: 4.35 stars
17
A very good high protein bread. I use it for sandwiches and toast.
By LDJP
