Healthy Soups and Stews Recipes

Vegetarian Chili

Rating: 4.63 stars
277
They'll never know it's vegetarian!
By julieliz

Healthier Delicious Ham and Potato Soup

Rating: 4.64 stars
72
This soup was great, so creamy. I add some carrots and green beans to it and it has a little more fiber and a little more heartiness to it.
By MakeItHealthy

Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)

Rating: 4.58 stars
645
Fakes (pronounced 'Fah-kehs') is a staple in the Greek kitchen, and an especially filling meal. It is traditionally served with a drizzle of olive oil and lots of vinegar. Though the vinegar is of course optional, try it. It lifts the lentils and adds another dimension of flavor!
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Healthier Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup

Rating: 4.79 stars
73
You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful! This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. This healthier version includes more fresh veggies/herbs and uses seasoning mix from the Healthier Taco Seasoning I recipe on this website. Serve topped with a variety of reduced-fat options.
By MakeItHealthy

Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.47 stars
3208
Hearty lentil soup, chock full of veggies and very yummy. Serve with warm cornbread.
By Bob Cody

The Best Vegetarian Chili in the World

Rating: 4.7 stars
2247
Break out your soup pot and fix up a batch of this delicious, spicy vegetarian chili today! It's ready in no time, and packed with vegetables, beans - and flavor!
By calead910

Simple Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.56 stars
2316
This is a very simple and hearty chili with plenty of flavor. It's even better the second day! I serve this with lowfat Cheddar cheese and lowfat sour cream. It's also delicious with crackers.
By Amanda Ingraham

Split Pea Soup

Rating: 4.69 stars
1375
This is a wonderful, hearty split pea soup. Great for a fall or blustery winter day.
By bluebayou

Laura's Quick Slow Cooker Turkey Chili

Rating: 4.65 stars
1635
This is an easy chili recipe that you can throw in the slow cooker and forget about all day. Great topped with Cheddar cheese, crushed corn chips, and a dollop of sour cream.
By LauraKKH

Vegetarian Kale Soup

Rating: 4.66 stars
677
This wonderful soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter's night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.
By Donna B

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Rating: 4.76 stars
473
Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
By ReneePaj

Cock a Leekie Soup

Rating: 4.53 stars
76
Traditional Scots soup of chicken and leeks. One pound of potatoes, peeled and cubed, could be substituted for the barley, if desired.
By briony
Creamy Italian White Bean Soup

Rating: 4.31 stars
379

Hearty and healthy soup that is a favorite with friends and family. Sounds more difficult than it is. Try it! We're positive you'll be pleased. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese.

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Rating: 4.76 stars
473
Inspired by Panera Bread's version, this soup delivers on flavor. Tender chicken in a lemony broth with orzo pasta, carrots, onions, celery, and baby spinach. This has quickly become one of my family's very favorite soup recipes.
By ReneePaj

Easy White Chili

Rating: 4.62 stars
503
A very tasty, somewhat spicy, variation of chili that uses chicken. I like to serve it with sweet corn bread.
By Nancie Thompson

Classic Turkey and Rice Soup

Rating: 4.27 stars
44
Is there anything as warm as a bowl of soup made with the leftovers of a meal that you shared with your family?
By Sarah

Friendship Soup Mix in a Jar

Rating: 4.57 stars
187
Your friends and family will love you for this! A soup mix in a jar recipe you can give out as gifts!
By Bea Gassman

Six Can Chicken Tortilla Soup

Rating: 4.53 stars
2198
Delicious and EASY zesty soup recipe that uses only 6 canned ingredients! Serve over tortilla chips, and top with shredded Cheddar cheese. Throw away the cans and no one will know that it is not from scratch!
By Terryn

Vegetarian Kale Soup

Rating: 4.66 stars
677
This wonderful soup will warm your insides, delight your taste buds, and fill your stomach on a cold winter's night. It is full of dark green kale, potatoes, and cannellini beans.
By Donna B

Very Easy Mushroom Barley Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
280
I love mushroom barley soup and I was originally making one that took about 3 hours to cook. This one is so simple and easy and takes a third of the time. If you like mushroom barley soup, you will really like this. It's perfect for a cold winter night.
By SANDI149

White Bean Chicken Chili

Rating: 4.69 stars
1329
This recipe was passed down from a friend, and now it is one of our favorites! It's great to make whenever there is left over chicken or turkey around! We pray for colder weather in California just so we can make this soup! You can substitute additional diced tomatoes for the tomatillos. If you would like the soup to be spicier, you can add some red chili flakes or salsa. Serve with these toppings for people to choose from: limes, cilantro, cheese, avocado, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
By Thea

World's Greatest Vegetable Broth

Rating: 4.68 stars
132
This makes a broth that is slightly thick with a rich color and full flavor. The broth can be frozen in one or one and a half cup blocks for later use. This recipe also leaves you with a bowl full of delicious cooked vegetables, I love to snack on them cold.
By Tom West

Split Pea and Ham Soup I

Rating: 4.6 stars
516
This is a good way to use leftover ham, quite inexpensive, and VERY tasty. I hope that you enjoy it. Some people like to add carrots or other types of vegetables. Don't forget to serve with buttered bread toasted in the oven.
By TEETOE

Grandma's Slow Cooker Vegetarian Chili

Rating: 4.41 stars
977
This is a simple crowd pleasing recipe that can sit in a slow cooker until it is time to serve.
By sellitman

Grandma's Chicken Noodle Soup

Rating: 4.58 stars
1874
This is a recipe that was given to me by my grandmother. It is a very savory and tasty soup and I believe that all will like it. If you would like to add even more flavor, try using smoked chicken!!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Navy Bean Soup I

Rating: 4.58 stars
456
A hearty soup that will warm you on a cold night.
By ANGCHICK

Pasta Fagioli

Rating: 4.54 stars
528
A traditional Italian soup. Serve with a crisp salad and a hot loaf of garlic bread and you have a meal! Serve with grated Parmesan cheese on top.
By Star Pooley

Seafood Cioppino

Rating: 4.76 stars
211
This is as good as any restaurant's version! Serve with rice and a nice salad.
By DeeDee Henderson

Instant Pot® Beef Bone Broth

Rating: 4.79 stars
19
Don't toss those beef bones. Freeze them, and when you have 2 pounds make beef broth using your Instant Pot® with minimal prep!
By Bren

Black Bean Chili

Rating: 4.61 stars
351
A chili that is best when prepared with fresh vegetables, but still delicious with canned or frozen. Serve by itself or over rice.
By JANED

Fantastic Black Bean Chili

Rating: 4.49 stars
1036
I never knew what I was missing until my mother-in-law made this! Everyone begged her for the recipe. A nice and easy way to feed a crowd. Thanks to my mother-in-law this has become a favorite dish! Can be frozen very well and doubled for a larger crowd. Top with your favorite shredded cheese.
By Rebecca Slone

Menudo Rojo (Red Menudo)

Rating: 4.1 stars
69
Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning! This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make - my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it.
By GUSTAVO6

Easy Chinese Corn Soup

Rating: 4.38 stars
96
This quick and easy soup is so good that I never bother ordering it from Chinese restaurants anymore!
By SUCCESSION

Vegan Split Pea Soup I

Rating: 4.52 stars
463
This makes a very thick vegetarian split pea soup. To make it thinner, reduce the amount of split peas or add more water. Depending on the density of split peas, it may take a while for the vegetables and peas to soften, but you can't really overcook this soup; just stir occasionally, and add water if it gets too dry. Seasonings can be altered to taste. Tastes even better reheated.
By Deborah Sah

Hearty Barley Turkey Soup

Rating: 4.81 stars
77
Just the best turkey soup ever. If you brined your turkey, you will need to add less salt to the soup.
By JR

Wonton Soup

Rating: 4.49 stars
410
A simple, light 'Chinese dumpling' classic ...whether in soup or fried, wontons will always bring you that mysteriously delicious taste of the Far East ...! Garnish with fresh scallions.
By MARBALET
