HORMEL® Chili

Browse recipes provided by our brand partner, HORMEL® Chili. Always easy and always delicious!

Staff Picks

Chili Cheese Dip from Hormel® Chili

Rating: 4.5 stars
26
Whether you need a tailgating triumph or a satisfying weeknight snack, this delicious dip is guaranteed to be a hit with your crowd.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Baked Chili Hot Dogs

Rating: 4.58 stars
59
Hot dogs in buns are topped with HORMEL® Chili with Beans and shredded Cheddar cheese then baked until piping hot.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Chili Nachos

Rating: 4.41 stars
27
Kick up the heat when you serve these fantastic nachos.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Chili Mac 'n' Cheese Bake

Rating: 4.38 stars
48
This chili mac 'n' cheese casserole with salsa, green peppers, and chili powder is ready to serve in less than an hour.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Mini Mexican Chili Bites

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
Baked in mini muffin pans, these chili bites are filled with chili, cheese, and olives--a real crowd pleaser!
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Super Loaded Chili Potato Skins

Rating: 4.59 stars
27
Potato skins are baked until crisp, then filled with chili and cheese and topped with sour cream and chopped green onions.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Chili Dogs with Cheese

Rating: 4.5 stars
28
Classic chili dogs with shredded cheese and sliced green onions are ready to eat in just minutes.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
7-Layer Chili Dip

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
Put your chili to good use with this great-tasting dip.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Mini Chili Calzones

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
Wrapped in crescent dough, these easy mini calzones are filled with chili, bell pepper, bacon, and Cheddar cheese.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
Chili Pizza from Hormel®

Rating: 4 stars
3
With pre-baked pizza crusts, this chili pizza with cheese and your favorite toppings is on the table in 20 minutes.
By HORMEL CHILI(R)
