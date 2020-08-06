Chili Cheese Dip from Hormel® Chili
Whether you need a tailgating triumph or a satisfying weeknight snack, this delicious dip is guaranteed to be a hit with your crowd.
Baked Chili Hot Dogs
Hot dogs in buns are topped with HORMEL® Chili with Beans and shredded Cheddar cheese then baked until piping hot.
Chili Nachos
Kick up the heat when you serve these fantastic nachos.
Chili Mac 'n' Cheese Bake
This chili mac 'n' cheese casserole with salsa, green peppers, and chili powder is ready to serve in less than an hour.
Mini Mexican Chili Bites
Baked in mini muffin pans, these chili bites are filled with chili, cheese, and olives--a real crowd pleaser!
Super Loaded Chili Potato Skins
Potato skins are baked until crisp, then filled with chili and cheese and topped with sour cream and chopped green onions.
Chili Dogs with Cheese
Classic chili dogs with shredded cheese and sliced green onions are ready to eat in just minutes.
7-Layer Chili Dip
Put your chili to good use with this great-tasting dip.
Mini Chili Calzones
Wrapped in crescent dough, these easy mini calzones are filled with chili, bell pepper, bacon, and Cheddar cheese.
Chili Pizza from Hormel®
With pre-baked pizza crusts, this chili pizza with cheese and your favorite toppings is on the table in 20 minutes.
