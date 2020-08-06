Lamb Shank Recipes

Discover delicious recipes for braising lamb shanks, complete with how-to videos, ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Chef John's Braised Lamb Shanks

10
You don't often see lamb cooked with these spices, but they really work together wonderfully. The final plate ended up being a sort of North African/Central American fusion thing, with the fragrantly spiced meat and peppers resting on a simple bed of couscous.
By Chef John

Jinx-Proof Braised Lamb Shanks

34
Lamb shanks are one of the most foolproof meat choices out there; and when you braise it, you have about as close to a sure thing as there is. After a long, slow roast in an aromatic, deeply flavored broth, these lamb shanks are sure to get rave reviews.
By Chef John

Stout-Braised Lamb Shanks

42
You can't have Irish stew for St Patrick's Day every year. If you feel like something a little different, but still fairly traditional, this hearty dish should fit the bill.
By Nick Russell

Lamb Shanks with Ancho Chile Honey Glaze

27
A lamb lovers dream! This is one of my favorite lamb recipes. I've had so many requests after serving this at dinner parties that I decided to post it here. Get the shanks in the oven. Make the glaze and topping, then take an hour long nap, have a bath, and presto! Dinner's ready! Bon Appetite.
By ANGELAELSER

10 Braised Lamb Shank Recipes That Are Perfect Cold Weather Comfort Food

Find your favorite braised lamb shank recipe for perfect cold weather comfort food!
By Ita Mac Airt

Heavenly Lamb Shanks

58
This is simply gorgeous because it's so comforting! The lamb shanks are slow cooked in a generous amount of red wine. Preparation is easy, too, it goes from stovetop to oven. This is best served with the pan juices poured over a creamy mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, risotto, or even soft polenta.
By Lasse's Solskinn

Lamb Shank

4
Delicious grilled leg of lamb in a wonderful herb marinade.
By slowcooker

Lamb Shank Braised in White Wine with Rosemary

69
Wonderfully tender, these lamb shanks are melt in your mouth juicy.
By Misty Noriega

Braised Lamb Shanks

89
Succulent braised lamb shanks slow cooked in a red wine, tomato, and fresh basil sauce. Serve with mushroom risotto and grilled zucchini.
By Mrs Savage

Beer-Braised Lamb Shanks

17
Lamb, a classic springtime meat, stars in this comforting dish that's perfect for the chilly, dreary days between winter and spring. Garnish with sliced green onions. Breaking up the cooking time yields a superior texture and flavor but you can also cook the lamb all at once, simmering until fork-tender for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.

Lamb Osso Buco Slow-Cooked

12
There are two tricks to this recipe: browning the lamb shanks before they go into the slow cooker and reducing the sauce before serving. The result is an osso buco you'd be hard-pressed to distinguish from the labor-intensive classic.
By Nancy Powlowsky

Lamb Shank Vindaloo

35
I have very little experience cooking Indian food, so that this came out as deliciously as it did is nothing short of amazing.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks
493
"Couldn't believe how good it was. Easily the star of the night!" – Ewinhusen
Saba-Braised Lamb Shanks
33
If you're looking for a foolproof, wintry braised meat dish, this is virtually impossible to screw up! The only way to screw this up is to undercook the meat. The sauce has no thickeners, just pure 100% natural goodness.
Lamb Baby Food
Shadi's Soup-e Mahicheh

This Persian lamb and lentil soup is so good, it will instantly make you feel better! If you like, serve it with a side plate of green onions, radishes, and herbs such as parsley, mint, and basil.

More Lamb Shank Recipes

Shadi's Soup-e Mahicheh

This Persian lamb and lentil soup is so good, it will instantly make you feel better! If you like, serve it with a side plate of green onions, radishes, and herbs such as parsley, mint, and basil.
By Shadi HasanzadeNemati

Flavorful Persian Braised Lamb Shanks

5
This lamb shank is tender, juicy, and so flavorful. It is an authentic Persian recipe passed down from my father who was born in Tehran, Iran. It does take a lot of time to prepare but it's worth it. My friends and family say it's comparable to something served in a 5-star restaurant. Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, dill rice, or rice with lima beans. This is a dish to impress, perfect for the holidays!
By Andraya Winters

Braised Lamb Shank with Vegetables

8
Lamb shanks braised and cooked with potatoes, carrots and onion.
By Chef Ralph

Braised Lamb Shanks with Butternut Squash Puree

A new butcher moved into town and it figures we are moving! Glad we were able to try their American lamb shanks. This was an amazing dinner and we shared this recipe with our friends Mike and D! If you are in Connecticut be sure to check out the Lucky Goat!
By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri

Lamb Casserole

5
You'll adore this casserole of fresh lamb, smoked ham, sausage, mixed vegetables, and large, white Italian kidney beans. Serve with fresh crusty bread. If you cook the lamb shank in water, boil it until it's falling off the bone. Then strain and reserve the stock, and replace the chicken stock with the lamb stock.
By SAF

Slow Cooker Lamb Curry with Cauliflower, Peas, and Potatoes

These lamb shanks are simmered in coconut milk and premade Thai seasoned stock, with tomatoes, red curry powder, peas, carrots, and potatoes. Serve with basmati rice.
By Thedoctor Inthetardis Withrose

