Lamb Shank Recipes

You don't often see lamb cooked with these spices, but they really work together wonderfully. The final plate ended up being a sort of North African/Central American fusion thing, with the fragrantly spiced meat and peppers resting on a simple bed of couscous.
Lamb shanks are one of the most foolproof meat choices out there; and when you braise it, you have about as close to a sure thing as there is. After a long, slow roast in an aromatic, deeply flavored broth, these lamb shanks are sure to get rave reviews.
A lamb lovers dream! This is one of my favorite lamb recipes. I've had so many requests after serving this at dinner parties that I decided to post it here. Get the shanks in the oven. Make the glaze and topping, then take an hour long nap, have a bath, and presto! Dinner's ready! Bon Appetite.
This is simply gorgeous because it's so comforting! The lamb shanks are slow cooked in a generous amount of red wine. Preparation is easy, too, it goes from stovetop to oven. This is best served with the pan juices poured over a creamy mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, pumpkin, risotto, or even soft polenta.
Lamb, a classic springtime meat, stars in this comforting dish that's perfect for the chilly, dreary days between winter and spring. Garnish with sliced green onions. Breaking up the cooking time yields a superior texture and flavor but you can also cook the lamb all at once, simmering until fork-tender for 2 1/2 to 3 hours.
There are two tricks to this recipe: browning the lamb shanks before they go into the slow cooker and reducing the sauce before serving. The result is an osso buco you'd be hard-pressed to distinguish from the labor-intensive classic.
If you're looking for a foolproof, wintry braised meat dish, this is virtually impossible to screw up! The only way to screw this up is to undercook the meat. The sauce has no thickeners, just pure 100% natural goodness.
Once you introduce meat to your baby, lamb is a great choice, not least because it's high in iron, which babies need as their iron stores start to dwindle around 6 months old. My little one loved this lamb and it was so easy and cheap to make.
This lamb shank is tender, juicy, and so flavorful. It is an authentic Persian recipe passed down from my father who was born in Tehran, Iran. It does take a lot of time to prepare but it's worth it. My friends and family say it's comparable to something served in a 5-star restaurant. Serve with seasoned lentils, white rice, dill rice, or rice with lima beans. This is a dish to impress, perfect for the holidays!
A new butcher moved into town and it figures we are moving! Glad we were able to try their American lamb shanks. This was an amazing dinner and we shared this recipe with our friends Mike and D! If you are in Connecticut be sure to check out the Lucky Goat!
You'll adore this casserole of fresh lamb, smoked ham, sausage, mixed vegetables, and large, white Italian kidney beans. Serve with fresh crusty bread. If you cook the lamb shank in water, boil it until it's falling off the bone. Then strain and reserve the stock, and replace the chicken stock with the lamb stock.