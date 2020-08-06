Celery Root Recipes

Delightful soup made with chestnuts toasted in butter, chicken or vegetable stock, vegetables, and Madeira wine. You can substitute Marsala for the Madeira. Serve hot with a spoonful of sour cream and a light sprinkle of cayenne pepper. This soup can be made up to 2 days in advance.
The satiny texture of this soup will make you think it's cream-based, but it's absolutely dairy-free and delicious! It's a perfect dish to use up leftover broccoli stalks that don't fit into other meals. It freezes well and makes a great winter warm-up snack or lunch! Can be served immediately, seasoned with black pepper, curry powder, or even grated cheese (for people who don't mind dairy) or can be frozen in individual portions and microwaved later.
I joke that celery root tastes like celery if celery actually tasted good; for the most part, this is true. The flavor is quite mild and pleasant, and the texture is somewhat similar to mashed potatoes. This simple puree is a very versatile side dish, but the tasty root will also work sliced thin and layered in a gratin, either with or without potatoes. I hope you give this great fall and winter vegetable a try soon.
A sworn lover of parsnips, this is but one more way to fix them. The use of celery root, a.k.a. celeriac, was an accident since I thought I was buying a rutabaga but it was an excellent addition. I've served this to company with rave reviews and it's fairly healthy if you use the oil sparingly. Great way to enjoy fall and winter produce.
A Christmas Eve favorite in Poland (ryba po grecku na wigilijny stól), this layered main dish is made with your preferred white fish and lots of winter vegetables. You can use almost any white fish here, such as cod, haddock, hake, tilapia, etc. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]
Plan 2 weeks for prep! 'Gray Corned Beef' omits the meat pinking saltpeter, which isn't the traditional preparation method anyway; this version will taste 'beefier.' The result is far less salty than commercially-prepared corned beef, and you can have fun creating your own pickling spices to create a complex flavor. While the color might not appeal to you, having corned beef without nitrates will. Serve with oatmeal Irish soda bread and stone-ground mustard.
A wonderful casserole of root vegetables, apple, and cheese served to me by my mom during my last visit. I took the basic recipe and added a few touches of my own. Try different types of cheese for the topping.
A hearty and thick soup made with vegetables, the root of the celery plant, and pears. Very warming. It is very popular in England. Don't be intimidated by all the ingredients, most can be omitted according to taste or availability. Apples can be substituted for the pears, if desired. Garnish with a pinch of fresh parsley, a slice of butter, or a small glob of cream. Enjoy with a hearty bread or crackers.
Oven-roasted celeriac sticks are a lovely accompaniment to your main dish or even alone, just for a snack. The light celery flavor goes well with a spicy homemade ketchup. I tried two different methods to achieve the crispiest fries, and this was the one that I preferred. I served it with homemade harissa ketchup.
This is a great alternative to potato salad or coleslaw, an unexpected combination of ingredients that create a depth of flavor that will please any palate! Even with some healthier modifications, it sill tastes just like the one my Polish grandmother used to make. Serve with Polish sausage and some rye bread for a delicious lunch. Garnish with paprika and serve cold. Enjoy!
Rich pot pie, perfect evening comfort food on a cold night! It is labor-intensive and expensive, but the end result is worth the effort--avoid shortcuts and substitutions if possible. Lobster stock is the easiest way to cut down on cost without sacrificing taste.
Why waste beetroot greens? Trouble is many of us don't know what to do with them. This Polish vegetarian soup comes to the rescue, a delicious combination of hearty root vegetables and nutrition-packed beetroot greens.
Eating local in the winter can be hard in the North, but this will cure cravings for raw fresh food. Aside from the salt, pepper, and olive oil, most ingredients can still be found in the dead of winter from local farmers at the market. It makes a great alternative to coleslaw with burgers, or to serve with eastern European fare like pieroge or latkes.
I designed this portobello gratin as sort of a mix between my zucchini gratin and my bell pepper gratin with fennel and mushrooms. It's a robust blend of earthy flavors topped with the classic gratin cheese, Gruyere.