Celery Root Recipes

Celery root's delicate flavor and its root vegetable versatility shine in these top-rated gratins, soups, celery root fries, and celery root mash.

Staff Picks

Chef John's Root Vegetable Gratin

Rating: 3.67 stars
18
I cheated and added some potatoes to mellow things out, but this is still a very delicious and enjoyable way to eat root veggies.
By Chef John

Trending Ingredient: Celery Root. Here's What To Make With It.

By Karen Gaudette Brewer

Winter Root Vegetable Soup

Rating: 4.5 stars
111
I needed to use up root vegetables I had on hand and came up with this recipe. A creamy, savory, and slightly sweet soup that is comforting on a cold winter night.
By LOOSENUP

Easy Chestnut Soup

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
Delightful soup made with chestnuts toasted in butter, chicken or vegetable stock, vegetables, and Madeira wine. You can substitute Marsala for the Madeira. Serve hot with a spoonful of sour cream and a light sprinkle of cayenne pepper. This soup can be made up to 2 days in advance.
By Laurie Tarasiewicz

Bramblett's Vegetable Stock

Rating: 5 stars
13
A perfect base for any number of recipes. Store some in the freezer, and you have an almost instant meal on your hands!
By chillyroc

Dairy-Free Creamy Broccoli Soup

Rating: 5 stars
6
The satiny texture of this soup will make you think it's cream-based, but it's absolutely dairy-free and delicious! It's a perfect dish to use up leftover broccoli stalks that don't fit into other meals. It freezes well and makes a great winter warm-up snack or lunch! Can be served immediately, seasoned with black pepper, curry powder, or even grated cheese (for people who don't mind dairy) or can be frozen in individual portions and microwaved later.
By JoCanadian

Celery Root Puree

Rating: 4.74 stars
19
I joke that celery root tastes like celery if celery actually tasted good; for the most part, this is true. The flavor is quite mild and pleasant, and the texture is somewhat similar to mashed potatoes. This simple puree is a very versatile side dish, but the tasty root will also work sliced thin and layered in a gratin, either with or without potatoes. I hope you give this great fall and winter vegetable a try soon.
By Chef John

Air Fryer Celery Root Fries

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Celeriac, or celery root, fries made in an air fryer and served with spicy vegan mayo.
By Buckwheat Queen

Celeriac Mash

Rating: 4.75 stars
12
An easy, delicious way to use celeriac or even make mashed potatoes a little more exciting. Can make a low fat version by using low fat milk and cutting back on the butter. Adapted from Bon Appetite.
By Kristin Boraas

Snert (Dutch Split Pea Soup)

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a thick, hearty pea and ham soup that is traditional in the Netherlands. If you prefer a slightly thinner soup, feel free to add more water.
By SandraS

Roasted Iowa Root Vegetables

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
A sworn lover of parsnips, this is but one more way to fix them. The use of celery root, a.k.a. celeriac, was an accident since I thought I was buying a rutabaga but it was an excellent addition. I've served this to company with rave reviews and it's fairly healthy if you use the oil sparingly. Great way to enjoy fall and winter produce.
By orangechickie

Beef Stew with Ale

Rating: 4.72 stars
39
A delicious stew with a good brown lager flavor.
By Deron
Inspiration and Ideas

Creamy Celery Root Mash
Rating: Unrated
9
I love this recipe! I received 3 large celeriac from my CSA and had no idea what to do with them. This was a fantastic alternative to mashed potatoes. – geofreak
Chef John's Waldorf Salad
Rating: Unrated
13
"Chef John will show you how to cut up celery root and apples for the salad, and toast walnuts."
German Celery Root Salad
Rating: Unrated
2
Crawfish Etouffee Georgia Style
Rating: Unrated
7

Celery Root and Cheese Bake

Rating: 4.4 stars
10

A delicious meal on its own or to have with to a roast dinner. Don't worry about being precise with the amounts as celeriac vary in size so the amounts vary accordingly. Heaven on a plate!

More Celery Root Recipes

Turkey Red Grape Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
A quick and easy noodle salad with delicious sweet red grapes, turkey, and a special kick of celery.
By COCINERADELSLA

Polish Fish with Root Vegetables

Rating: 4 stars
2
A Christmas Eve favorite in Poland (ryba po grecku na wigilijny stól), this layered main dish is made with your preferred white fish and lots of winter vegetables. You can use almost any white fish here, such as cod, haddock, hake, tilapia, etc. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.pl]
By Jola

Creamy German Potato Soup - Kartoffelsuppe

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
Rich, delicious, and easy to make!
By CookEatWatchTV

O'Kee's Healthy Gray Corned Beef Brisket from Scratch

Plan 2 weeks for prep! 'Gray Corned Beef' omits the meat pinking saltpeter, which isn't the traditional preparation method anyway; this version will taste 'beefier.' The result is far less salty than commercially-prepared corned beef, and you can have fun creating your own pickling spices to create a complex flavor. While the color might not appeal to you, having corned beef without nitrates will. Serve with oatmeal Irish soda bread and stone-ground mustard.
By Dana Kee

Croatian Dalmatian Pot Roast (Dalmatinska Pasticada)

Rating: 2.33 stars
3
From the beautiful Dalmatian coast of Croatia, a tender, mouth-watering beef roast bursting with flavors! Serve with gnocchi and grated Parmesan.
By Skels

Pea and Celery Root Baby Food

Celery root, also called celeriac, is combined with green peas and a touch of mint for a yummy puree that baby will love.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Fennel and Celery Root Casserole

Rating: 4 stars
13
A wonderful casserole of root vegetables, apple, and cheese served to me by my mom during my last visit. I took the basic recipe and added a few touches of my own. Try different types of cheese for the topping.
By Jani Whitsett

Mashed Potatoes and Celery Root

Rating: 4 stars
3
This has become our favorite side dish to go with soups and main dishes. Doesn't need much salt. Celery root is an awesome discovery for flavor - these are the best mashed potatoes I've ever tasted.
By dlwings

Celeriac and Pear Soup

Rating: 3.89 stars
9
A hearty and thick soup made with vegetables, the root of the celery plant, and pears. Very warming. It is very popular in England. Don't be intimidated by all the ingredients, most can be omitted according to taste or availability. Apples can be substituted for the pears, if desired. Garnish with a pinch of fresh parsley, a slice of butter, or a small glob of cream. Enjoy with a hearty bread or crackers.
By Alena Natalia

Easy Root Vegetable Gratin

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a great fall recipe.
By Dave

Baked Celery Root Fries

Oven-roasted celeriac sticks are a lovely accompaniment to your main dish or even alone, just for a snack. The light celery flavor goes well with a spicy homemade ketchup. I tried two different methods to achieve the crispiest fries, and this was the one that I preferred. I served it with homemade harissa ketchup.
By Buckwheat Queen

Super-Easy Drumstick Casserole

Rating: 2.33 stars
3
This reminds me of the Flintstones and the big drumstick of meat that Fred is always eating. Yum! This is so easy a child could make it.
By PaulaM11

Polish Vegetable Salad (Salatka)

This is a great alternative to potato salad or coleslaw, an unexpected combination of ingredients that create a depth of flavor that will please any palate! Even with some healthier modifications, it sill tastes just like the one my Polish grandmother used to make. Serve with Polish sausage and some rye bread for a delicious lunch. Garnish with paprika and serve cold. Enjoy!
By attabey

Lobster Pot Pie

Rich pot pie, perfect evening comfort food on a cold night! It is labor-intensive and expensive, but the end result is worth the effort--avoid shortcuts and substitutions if possible. Lobster stock is the easiest way to cut down on cost without sacrificing taste.
By AlliePeacock

Botwinka (Polish Vegetable Soup with Beet Greens)

Why waste beetroot greens? Trouble is many of us don't know what to do with them. This Polish vegetarian soup comes to the rescue, a delicious combination of hearty root vegetables and nutrition-packed beetroot greens.
By Olenka

Winter Market Salad

Rating: 4.56 stars
16
Eating local in the winter can be hard in the North, but this will cure cravings for raw fresh food. Aside from the salt, pepper, and olive oil, most ingredients can still be found in the dead of winter from local farmers at the market. It makes a great alternative to coleslaw with burgers, or to serve with eastern European fare like pieroge or latkes.
By lynzee

Portobello Mushroom Gratin

I designed this portobello gratin as sort of a mix between my zucchini gratin and my bell pepper gratin with fennel and mushrooms. It's a robust blend of earthy flavors topped with the classic gratin cheese, Gruyere.
By Chef AidF

Zucchini Balls (Kolokythokeftedes)

Rating: 4 stars
2
A very easy recipe for fried zucchini balls for an appetizer.
By Giannis

Pressure Cooker Pork in Creamy Sauce

Deliciously tender and succulent pork in a rich creamy sauce ready in about 30 minutes in a pressure cooker. Serve with cooked bulgur or couscous and a green salad.
By Laka kuharica - Easy Cook

Scallop Ragout with Mushrooms

This scallop ragout recipe with chanterelle mushrooms is wonderful to serve to family and guests. They will think you worked all day, but this dish is easy to prepare. Serve on a bed of grits.
By Marcia Wassman

Celery Root Soup with Croutons

Celery soup is one of my favorite soups. This version is very thick; if you like a thinner soup, you can add some milk in the end.
By Leckerschmecker

Raw Fried Rice

This dish can be heated in a dehydrator if you want warmer uncooked fried rice.
By Raw_Angel

Creamy Celery Root-Potato Mash

This mash can be served with meat, fish, scallops. It's delicious and a nice change from regular mashed potatoes.
By Capucine
