Paleo Salad Recipes

Gather together the fruits, vegetables, nuts you'll need for a paleo salad -- it's easy with more than 140 trusted paleo diet salad recipes complete with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Almond Mandarin Salad

Rating: 4.68 stars
220
Oh, so good and refreshing. Enjoy!
By BARBARA BREITSAMETER

Lisa's Grapefruit and Avocado Salad

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
A flavorful recipe, inspired by a salad I had in Austin, Texas at a fancy restaurant. They added ahi in their version, but mine is vegetarian. It is great either way!
By Lisawas

Cucumber Salad with Dill Vinaigrette

Rating: 4.47 stars
34
A fresh and light salad that involves no mayo or sour cream, so it is great for picnics and BBQs! Serve immediately or refrigerate overnight to let flavors blend.
By CHEFBOYOSARAH

Egg Salad with Avocado

Rating: 4.33 stars
30
I wanted to make a healthier egg salad. This one uses avocado instead of mayonnaise. Serve in a sandwich or on crackers.
By Karen Anderson Sorenson

Crab Ceviche

Rating: 4.57 stars
236
This has always been a crowd pleaser in my home. This is wonderful as an appetizer served on tostadas or even with tortilla chips. Make sure to refrigerate before you serve, it tastes best when very cold. I like to serve on tostadas with a thin layer of mayonnaise for a nice refreshing lunch.
By LOUISGUCCI

Jicama Mango Salad with Cilantro and Lime

Rating: 4.85 stars
74
A crisp and refreshing jicama salad, this salad goes really well with any Mexican or Asian dish.
By GF mama

Lomi Lomi

Rating: 4.53 stars
43
Smoked salmon, tomato and onion make up this tantalizing Hawaiian salad. It's just not a luau without the lomi!
By SAXONY

Hungarian Cucumber Salad

Rating: 4.58 stars
107
Great salad to make when you have a ton of cucumbers coming out of the garden. We make this year round but we are real cuke lovers in this family. Let it sit for a few days in the fridge and it's even better! Great make-ahead dish for BBQs and parties.
By Michelle Berger

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Rosemary

Rating: 4.73 stars
45
During the summertime, farmers markets have a great selection of heirloom tomatoes for a reasonable price. This is great as a cold salad, or for a different twist, grill straight on the BBQ for a warm but fresh side dish.
By aimeej.B

Ahi Poke Salad

Rating: 4.85 stars
20
You can find this appetizer all over Hawaii, it is a raw tuna salad that my aunt makes. During the hot summer months, it is especially refreshing as a mini entree! Cold, tasty and good for you!
By SKYELIGHT

Iranian / Persian Salad Shirazi

Rating: 4.56 stars
16
An excellent light side salad to accompany a heavy Persian meal or any meal really. Sumac is the red bitter spice usually served for sprinkling on kebab. It's available at most Middle Eastern stores, but if you can't find it just leave it out. I like to dice the veggies very small about 1/4-inch. Serve with fresh lemon wedges.
By Autumn Leaves

Taco Slaw

Rating: 4.49 stars
74
The local taco truck serves their chicken tacos with cabbage, cilantro and lime. This is my attempt to recreate their taco toppings.
By mixingmedias
Inspiration and Ideas

Pineapple Rocket Salad
Rating: Unrated
21
"Wow, this one's a winner! I made it for company and they were all super impressed with it. I had several requests for the recipe!" – LilSnoo
Simple Kale Salad
Rating: Unrated
5
"The flavor is definitely tasty, and yes it does have a kick!" – LilSnoo
Easy and Quick Strawberry Summer Salad
Rating: Unrated
5
Waldorf Salad with Walnut Oil Vinaigrette
Rating: Unrated
52
Roasted Yam and Kale Salad
Rating: Unrated
324
Bacon Avocado Salad
Rating: Unrated
238

Avocado Salad

Rating: 4.58 stars
343

Make sure to use large, ripe avocados and Walla Walla sweet, or Vidalia onions in this recipe. I think you'll like it.

More Paleo Salad Recipes

Winter Endive Salad

Rating: 4.56 stars
9
This very simple salad makes great use of heartier greens like endive and watercress and balances their bite with the sweetness of pomegranate.
By Mama_B
Tangy Cucumber and Avocado Salad

Rating: 4.45 stars
310
Hey, need a fast, easy, crowd-pleasing salad that is easy to play with to suit different tastes? Try this, and you are sure to have a hit!
By Jessie Welch

Healthier Cranberry Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
11
This is an easy salad with a lot of Fall flavors.
By Barrett

Bacon Avocado Salad

Rating: 4.73 stars
238
This salad is a favorite during the hot summer months. Serve it on a bed of your favorite leafy greens with some garlic bread, and everyone is a happy camper.
By kristen

Mango Walnut Salad

Rating: 4.44 stars
9
A wonderful light and fruity salad for warm summer days. Feel free to adjust the ingredient amounts to fit your personal desires and tastes. Serve with your favorite vinaigrette or just leave it plain.
By Sara

Dandelion Salad

Rating: 4.44 stars
25
This is a very good use of all those annoying dandelions growing in your yard. Just so long as you don't have a dog! Top with your favorite dressing. I prefer hot bacon dressing!
By ERLENSEE_GERMANY

100% Fruit "Cake"

Rating: 5 stars
10
This cake was a hit with the children and parents at our two-year-old's birthday party. It is perfect for raw, vegan, gluten/wheat-free, refined sugar-free diets (and children who don't need sugar!). This cake was inspired by a 100% watermelon cake we had the year before.
By InTheKitchen

Tomato Cucumber Onion Salad

Rating: 4.57 stars
124
Many say this is a great summer dish, but I find that I crave it ALL YEAR ROUND! Very addicting, goes with everything, very fast and easy, and always impresses with its amazing flavor!
By kissthecook

Amazing Cucumber Basil Salad

Rating: 4.06 stars
17
I created this salad because I had lots of fresh veggies and herbs from my garden that needed using up. It is so good, and because it makes its own dressing, it's very healthy as well. The flavor is best when left in the fridge overnight.
By RainbowJewels

Shrimp Garden Salad

Rating: 4.13 stars
15
This is my version of a simple garden salad which I changed by adding a small tin of shrimp.
By bluebayou

Italian Tomato Cucumber Salad

Rating: 4.42 stars
33
This salad I grew up on. Flavored with extra-virgin olive oil and fresh chopped oregano.
By BramptonMommyof2

Refreshing Sweet and Spicy Jicama Salad (Vegan)

Rating: 4.31 stars
26
I made this as a side dish with some grilled basil chicken and spicy Italian chicken sausages; it was perfect! If you don't like spicy food, just cut back on the Thai chiles. My boyfriend and I loved it!
By Lindsey Pfeiffer

Honey Lime Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
60
This salad is so refreshing and yummy! Seasonal fruit with a touch of lime and honey makes it elegant too! This recipe is also easily doubled or tripled for parties or large family gatherings!
By Tryna P.
Roasted Beet, Arugula, and Walnut Salad

Rating: 4.44 stars
18
Yummy fresh, sweet, and crunchy salad that is great for spring and summer. I highly suggest wearing an apron when cutting the beets.
By Adelma Lilliston

Pretty Pomegranate Salad

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Colorful springtime salad.
By Shay

Simple Mexican Coleslaw

Rating: 3.17 stars
6
Great twist to a BBQ classic!
By 5ft5qt

Killed Lettuce and Onion

Rating: 4.32 stars
25
Growing up in the North Carolina mountains, everyone knew what killed lettuce was and how to fix it. This is my mom's recipe, and it is very simple and basic. In the south it is usually served with pinto beans and cornbread.
By shann

Peach and Berry Salad

Rating: 4.32 stars
19
This is a fabulous late-summer fruit salad. Use it on pancakes, waffles or French toast.
By Barrett

Fresh Tomato Salad

Rating: 4.35 stars
111
This salad has fresh tomato, cucumber, onion, green pepper and herbs.
By KAREN614

Persian-Style Tomato Avocado Salad

Rating: 4.63 stars
19
A refreshing summer salad that is bit more substantial than a greens-based salad. It is unparalleled for taking advantage of the first succulent tomatoes of the season.
By Chad
Quick Rocket Salad

Rating: 4 stars
6
Easy to make salad for those who like rocket leaves (arugula).
By Anna

Tropical Island Fruit Salad

Rating: 5 stars
2
A bright, beautiful, and delicious fruit salad. This goes well with jerk chicken or another island meal.
By Devin

Calamari Salad

Rating: 4.23 stars
13
This is a Southwestern style marinated calamari salad.
By Angel
