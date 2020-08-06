Paleo Salad Recipes

This has always been a crowd pleaser in my home. This is wonderful as an appetizer served on tostadas or even with tortilla chips. Make sure to refrigerate before you serve, it tastes best when very cold. I like to serve on tostadas with a thin layer of mayonnaise for a nice refreshing lunch.
Great salad to make when you have a ton of cucumbers coming out of the garden. We make this year round but we are real cuke lovers in this family. Let it sit for a few days in the fridge and it's even better! Great make-ahead dish for BBQs and parties.
During the summertime, farmers markets have a great selection of heirloom tomatoes for a reasonable price. This is great as a cold salad, or for a different twist, grill straight on the BBQ for a warm but fresh side dish.
An excellent light side salad to accompany a heavy Persian meal or any meal really. Sumac is the red bitter spice usually served for sprinkling on kebab. It's available at most Middle Eastern stores, but if you can't find it just leave it out. I like to dice the veggies very small about 1/4-inch. Serve with fresh lemon wedges.
A wonderful light and fruity salad for warm summer days. Feel free to adjust the ingredient amounts to fit your personal desires and tastes. Serve with your favorite vinaigrette or just leave it plain.
This cake was a hit with the children and parents at our two-year-old's birthday party. It is perfect for raw, vegan, gluten/wheat-free, refined sugar-free diets (and children who don't need sugar!). This cake was inspired by a 100% watermelon cake we had the year before.
I created this salad because I had lots of fresh veggies and herbs from my garden that needed using up. It is so good, and because it makes its own dressing, it's very healthy as well. The flavor is best when left in the fridge overnight.
I made this as a side dish with some grilled basil chicken and spicy Italian chicken sausages; it was perfect! If you don't like spicy food, just cut back on the Thai chiles. My boyfriend and I loved it!
Growing up in the North Carolina mountains, everyone knew what killed lettuce was and how to fix it. This is my mom's recipe, and it is very simple and basic. In the south it is usually served with pinto beans and cornbread.