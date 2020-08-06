New York Recipes

Salt potatoes are a regional specialty of Syracuse, New York, a.k.a. The Salt City. Salt potatoes date to the 1800s, invented by local salt mine workers who created a simple and inexpensive lunch by boiling small potatoes in brine. The potatoes are still very popular today with the Central New York crowd, making an incredibly easy and delicious side dish.
This barbecue sauce tastes exactly like the famous New York State Finger Lakes sauce for chicken that is enjoyed all over Central New York in the summer. Because it uses fat-free mayonnaise instead of the usual oil and egg, the sauce adheres to the chicken better and the finished product is more moist.
Meat sauce with a wonderful blend of spices to pour over your choice of meat, macaroni salad, or home fries. A Rochester, New York original and a must-have. Add diced onions, ketchup, and mustard if desired.
I am a Canadian who spent 6 winters in Florida, and while there I met a person from New York (Brian). I did the cooking for most parties at the park, including snacks for our golf group which met twice a week after golf. Brian told me about the Push Cart Onions and I tried them with the group. They loved them. You can play with this recipe to suit your taste. Add more or less sugar, maybe a little more hot sauce, etc.
Inspired by a similar sauce from a restaurant chain that specializes in on of America's favorite snack foods, this chicken wing sauce recipe requires only butter, garlic powder, Parmesan cheese, onion salt, and black pepper.
For thousands of years man has been enjoying bread. This rye bread recipe will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it. Enjoy and share with your family, friends, and neighbors.
Much lower salt than pre-made. Salt can be omitted. Great with half ground buffalo and half ground turkey breast or whatever you prefer. Buy bulk spices and you can make 5-plus batches for under $1.00!! Increasing black pepper and adding optional ingredients will increase heat. Using mild or regular chili powder and omitting optional ingredients will reduce heat. To keep salt content low make sure chili powder does not contain salt.
This New York Cheesecake rivals the best! It uses amaretto instead of lemon flavor and is VERY rich, and has no crust to compete with its decadent flavor. Serves 16 lucky people. Serve with fresh sliced fruit or berries and fresh whipped cream.
This recipe was passed to me by a friend whose husband loved Buffalo wings and baked potatoes. I made it for the first time for my crew of boys and it was a big hit. Being a single working mom and short on time, I made some shortcuts to the recipe and to my surprise, it tasted even better.
The term 'spiedie' (SPEE-dee) comes from 'spiedo,' the Italian word for spit, and simply refers to meat grilled on a skewer. This incredibly delicious sandwich, invented in central New York by an Italian immigrant named Camillo Iacovelli, breaks all the accepted rules regarding marinating meats, and not only does it work, it's amazing!
This chicken is roasted on thick slices of sourdough bread and slathered with a creme fraiche glaze. It looks like a million dollars. When you combine the chicken with that sticky, drippings-soaked bread, you're talking about at least a million-dollar taste.
If you're ever talking to someone who's been to, or used to live in, New York City, and the subject of cheese blintzes comes up, you will almost always see their face light up. While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort.
This yummy steak filling is sure to tingle your taste buds. It's easy to make ahead and when ready, it cooks quickly for a filling meal. Optional: serve with shredded lettuce or any condiments of your choice.