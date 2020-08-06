New York Recipes

Try signature New York dishes anywhere, with recipes including New York cheesecake, Buffalo chicken, real NY Jewish rye bread, and Brooklyn-style pizza.

Staff Picks

Brick-Oven Pizza (Brooklyn Style)

210
This is a simple recipe for authentic brick-oven pizza made famous by several, well-known Brooklyn pizzerias. Best accompanied by ice-cold pilsner-style lager beer.
By CDM68

New York Rye Bread

52
A nice traditional New York Rye bread made much easier by using the bread machine.
By Doug

Syracuse Salt Potatoes

178
Salt potatoes are a regional specialty of Syracuse, New York, a.k.a. The Salt City. Salt potatoes date to the 1800s, invented by local salt mine workers who created a simple and inexpensive lunch by boiling small potatoes in brine. The potatoes are still very popular today with the Central New York crowd, making an incredibly easy and delicious side dish.
By kaspmary

New York Finger Lakes Chicken

10
This barbecue sauce tastes exactly like the famous New York State Finger Lakes sauce for chicken that is enjoyed all over Central New York in the summer. Because it uses fat-free mayonnaise instead of the usual oil and egg, the sauce adheres to the chicken better and the finished product is more moist.
By Joan

Black and White Cookies I

157
New York black and white deli cookies.
By Mary Jane

Garbage Plate Sauce

59
Meat sauce with a wonderful blend of spices to pour over your choice of meat, macaroni salad, or home fries. A Rochester, New York original and a must-have. Add diced onions, ketchup, and mustard if desired.
By trishwa77

New York Pushcart Onions (For Hot Dogs)

36
I am a Canadian who spent 6 winters in Florida, and while there I met a person from New York (Brian). I did the cooking for most parties at the park, including snacks for our golf group which met twice a week after golf. Brian told me about the Push Cart Onions and I tried them with the group. They loved them. You can play with this recipe to suit your taste. Add more or less sugar, maybe a little more hot sauce, etc.
By ETHIER65

Chicken Riggies

66
This is Utica, New York's, specialty dish. Rigatoni (riggies) pasta is paired with chicken and spicy peppers in a creamy red/white sauce. Some other popular additions are mushrooms and black olives.
By Conde54

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake

1474
Sausage and potatoes combine with peppers, onion, and wine in a classic Italian dish.
By Beccabo73

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5017
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH

Fried Chicken Wings

46
This recipe delivers a wonderful batch of fried chicken wings for tossing in Buffalo-style sauce for when you have that wings craving.
By cruch9

Garlic-Parmesan Wing Sauce

157
Inspired by a similar sauce from a restaurant chain that specializes in on of America's favorite snack foods, this chicken wing sauce recipe requires only butter, garlic powder, Parmesan cheese, onion salt, and black pepper.
By JennaFerguson
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

20 New York Foods the Empire State Is Known For
In this food tour of the Empire State, we'll explore 20 iconic New York foods.
Real NY Jewish Rye Bread
217
For thousands of years man has been enjoying bread. This rye bread recipe will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it. Enjoy and share with your family, friends, and neighbors.
Chantal's New York Cheesecake
7224
Homemade Taco Seasoning Mix
468
Manhattan Cocktail
18

The Manhattan is a classic cocktail believed to date back to the late 1800s. It's made with a bracing mixture of bourbon or rye whiskey mixed with sweet vermouth and a dash of Angostura bitters.

More New York Recipes

Sausage, Peppers, Onions, and Potato Bake

1474
Sausage and potatoes combine with peppers, onion, and wine in a classic Italian dish.
By Beccabo73

Buffalo Chicken Dip

5017
Five simple ingredients in your slow cooker make this creamy, cheesy, zesty hot dip that tastes just like Buffalo chicken wings.
By NUNPUNCH

Fried Chicken Wings

46
This recipe delivers a wonderful batch of fried chicken wings for tossing in Buffalo-style sauce for when you have that wings craving.
By cruch9

Garlic-Parmesan Wing Sauce

157
Inspired by a similar sauce from a restaurant chain that specializes in on of America's favorite snack foods, this chicken wing sauce recipe requires only butter, garlic powder, Parmesan cheese, onion salt, and black pepper.
By JennaFerguson

Real NY Jewish Rye Bread

217
For thousands of years man has been enjoying bread. This rye bread recipe will add to this ancient enjoyment. Having lived in northwest Connecticut for over 35 years, in close proximity to NYC with its great Jewish delis, baking some of the finest rye bread going, I snagged this recipe from a friend. Hope you like it. Enjoy and share with your family, friends, and neighbors.
By Dad's world famous

Chantal's New York Cheesecake

7224
Why go to the Cheesecake Factory to get a taste of this favorite dessert when you can make your own cheesecake at home with this recipe?
By Taliesen

Homemade Taco Seasoning Mix

468
Much lower salt than pre-made. Salt can be omitted. Great with half ground buffalo and half ground turkey breast or whatever you prefer. Buy bulk spices and you can make 5-plus batches for under $1.00!! Increasing black pepper and adding optional ingredients will increase heat. Using mild or regular chili powder and omitting optional ingredients will reduce heat. To keep salt content low make sure chili powder does not contain salt.
By KATHYESG

Syracuse Salt Potatoes

178
Salt potatoes are a regional specialty of Syracuse, New York, a.k.a. The Salt City. Salt potatoes date to the 1800s, invented by local salt mine workers who created a simple and inexpensive lunch by boiling small potatoes in brine. The potatoes are still very popular today with the Central New York crowd, making an incredibly easy and delicious side dish.
By kaspmary

Manhattan Cocktail

18
The Manhattan is a classic cocktail believed to date back to the late 1800s. It's made with a bracing mixture of bourbon or rye whiskey mixed with sweet vermouth and a dash of Angostura bitters.
By Allrecipes

Buffalo Cauliflower

313
Buffalo cauliflower is a tasty appetizer of cauliflower coated in a buffalo dip-flavored breading that happens to be gluten-free!
By ddmama

Chicken Riggies

66
This is Utica, New York's, specialty dish. Rigatoni (riggies) pasta is paired with chicken and spicy peppers in a creamy red/white sauce. Some other popular additions are mushrooms and black olives.
By Conde54

Eric's Best New York Style Cheesecake

180
This New York Cheesecake rivals the best! It uses amaretto instead of lemon flavor and is VERY rich, and has no crust to compete with its decadent flavor. Serves 16 lucky people. Serve with fresh sliced fruit or berries and fresh whipped cream.
By EDO570

Buffalo Chicken and Roasted Potato Casserole

306
This recipe was passed to me by a friend whose husband loved Buffalo wings and baked potatoes. I made it for the first time for my crew of boys and it was a big hit. Being a single working mom and short on time, I made some shortcuts to the recipe and to my surprise, it tasted even better.
By mammak

Brick-Oven Pizza (Brooklyn Style)

210
This is a simple recipe for authentic brick-oven pizza made famous by several, well-known Brooklyn pizzerias. Best accompanied by ice-cold pilsner-style lager beer.
By CDM68

Grilled Chicken Spiedies

47
The term 'spiedie' (SPEE-dee) comes from 'spiedo,' the Italian word for spit, and simply refers to meat grilled on a skewer. This incredibly delicious sandwich, invented in central New York by an Italian immigrant named Camillo Iacovelli, breaks all the accepted rules regarding marinating meats, and not only does it work, it's amazing!
By Chef John

New York Cheesecake

142
This cheesecake is New York-style, fool-proof, easy, and super-delicious.
By Kitchen Queen

Tiramisu Cheesecake

388
Tiramisu-flavored cheesecake combines the flavors and richness of tiramisu and NY Cheesecake. Just before serving, grate some semisweet chocolate on the top.
By Marty Fries

Million Dollar Chicken

74
This chicken is roasted on thick slices of sourdough bread and slathered with a creme fraiche glaze. It looks like a million dollars. When you combine the chicken with that sticky, drippings-soaked bread, you're talking about at least a million-dollar taste.

New York Cheesecake III

648
A dense, thick cheesecake with a shortdough crust. This is THE definitive one! You'll never use another cheesecake recipe after you try this.
By Sandy

Gochujang Sauce

9
I use this sauce in many of the Asian dishes I make. It's fantastic on wings instead of traditional buffalo wing sauce.
By Katie Paulson

Chef John's Cheese Blintzes

87
If you're ever talking to someone who's been to, or used to live in, New York City, and the subject of cheese blintzes comes up, you will almost always see their face light up. While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort.
By Chef John

Beef Fajitas

87
This yummy steak filling is sure to tingle your taste buds. It's easy to make ahead and when ready, it cooks quickly for a filling meal. Optional: serve with shredded lettuce or any condiments of your choice.
By CookingQueen

Manhattan

10
This drink is made with bourbon and vermouth, but it's not a Manhattan without the cherry.
By Brad

Buffalo Shrimp

363
This is the BEST...you can adjust the intensity of the buffalo sauce to your liking. We like it HOT!!
By JIGGYnFL
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com