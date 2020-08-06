Paleo Dessert Recipes

The on-the-go, travel-light snack bar. Derived from a famous raw food bar and the ultimate in 'foodie!' This is a great snack for the active lifestyle and impressive to hand out to others. As an outdoor professional I take these in the back country and they need not be refrigerated and give great energy. Cut into bars and enjoy or wrap individually for on the go.
This soup is lightly sweet with just a little bite of heat from the jalapeno. The combination of both blended and diced melon and cucumber, plus the blueberries, also give it a nice contrast in texture.
I was looking for a mildly sweet treat to have with tea that wasn't filled with butter or artificial ingredients in general. These are delicious! They happen to be paleo-friendly as well. The best things really are the simplest. I like coconut sugar because it's less sweet, but any sugar would work. These cookies freeze really well.
These are very creamy and delicious. You may even forget that this is a healthy alternative to traditional fudge! I received this recipe from a friend. She does not remember where she got it from. I thought this was worth keeping and sharing so it doesn't get lost. These are primal and paleo diet-friendly. Substitute pure maple syrup for the honey to make these vegan-friendly.
I just love my cast iron pan for many of my recipes. We were invited to our friends for dinner, and since it was on my stove top, I decided to make a dessert! Plus it looks great to bring the pan with the dessert in it to a friends house. My pan is a 12-inch so I made a really big cookie. We just warmed it in the oven while we were eating, then topped it with ice cream and melted chocolate. Yum!
This is a hot soup from India made with pineapple and lime juice, enhanced with the flavors of ginger, green chile peppers, and cumin seeds. It smells and tastes so good that you could just keep drinking. Good with rice. Tip: Roll limes against a hard surface with the palm of your hand to make them soft. This helps get the juice out.
Slightly bitter and extremely refreshing, this is one instance of what I have dubbed blender-miracles. Throw everything in and blend away! Make sure to use a well-ripened banana to add extra sweetness. If the end result is still slightly too bitter, blend in sugar to taste. This pairs nicely with a balsamic salad.
These mini 'cheesecakes' are paleo, grain free, and gluten free. They're naturally sweetened and they have the tart creaminess of a cheesecake thanks to cashews, and the spicy sweetness of speculoos cookie butter.
These gluten-free slices of zesty lemon goodness really are hard to resist. They're light, tangy, and the perfect companion to a nice cup of tea. Top with lemon slices, chopped nuts, pumpkin seeds and lemon zest to serve.