Paleo Dessert Recipes

Fruits, nuts, and chocolate are great in paleo desserts. Browse 50+ trusted paleo diet dessert recipes complete with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Watermelon Soup

Rating: 4.61 stars
36
What could be better on a hot summer day than a cool soup made with fresh watermelon and mint?
By lillpup

Coconut Date Bars

Rating: 4.65 stars
68
The on-the-go, travel-light snack bar. Derived from a famous raw food bar and the ultimate in 'foodie!' This is a great snack for the active lifestyle and impressive to hand out to others. As an outdoor professional I take these in the back country and they need not be refrigerated and give great energy. Cut into bars and enjoy or wrap individually for on the go.
By Lacy Wilson

Best Mug Cake (Paleo)

Rating: 4.31 stars
71
This is my favorite paleo mug cake recipe that I altered. It's a quick dessert that satisfies any sugar or chocolate craving! Coffee can be used in place of coffee extract.
By DenaMarie89

Paleo Cashew Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.64 stars
11
Cookies. Paleo. Pretty much.
By Chris Denzer

Pure Maple Candy

Rating: 4.38 stars
114
Pure, creamy, melt-in-your-mouth maple candy using only pure maple syrup! It's a treat almost like fudge. Add anything you want like chopped nuts. Use small maple leaf molds or other pretty shapes.
By Islandgirlchef

Vegan Almond Butter Balls

Rating: 4.59 stars
17
A no-bake recipe with only three ingredients! A quick and delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth and stay healthy too!
By Woman Whisking

Raw Candy

Rating: 4.19 stars
26
Sweet treats with no added sugar! Unfired fare that is all natural and vegan!
By DrFood

Paleo Apple Crisp

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
Delicious.
By RACH7H

Cassava Flour Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Rating: 3.8 stars
5
A ridiculously rich and moist Paleo chocolate cake.
By Back Porch Paleo

Pineapple and Mango Skewers with Coconut Dip

Rating: 3.5 stars
2
Grilled fruit skewers get dunked into a dairy-free coconut-honey dip and sprinkled with toasted coconut flakes in this healthy dessert with island flair.
By Mackenzie Schieck

Mango Coconut Chia Pudding

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
This makes the perfect breakfast or midday snack. Move over, silly little chia pets, chia seeds are loaded with nutrients and meant to be eaten!
By France C

Fresh Watermelon Gazpacho

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This soup is lightly sweet with just a little bite of heat from the jalapeno. The combination of both blended and diced melon and cucumber, plus the blueberries, also give it a nice contrast in texture.
By Scott Koeneman
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookies
Rating: Unrated
49
"All the kiddos and adults gobbled these up without a hesitation." -- Carmela McCleary
Dark Chocolate Almond Rocks
Rating: Unrated
11
"Doesn't get much easier than this. I sprayed an empty ice cube tray with cooking spray. Easy removal - twist and pop out." -- Mousielove
Fruity Fun Skewers
Rating: Unrated
179
Maple Syrup Taffy
Rating: Unrated
19
Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries
Rating: Unrated
7
Vegan Date and Cashew Dessert
Rating: Unrated
7

4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.03 stars
98

Kids will love these scrumptious low-carb keto cookies; all you need is peanut butter, vanilla extract, an egg, and some sugar substitute.

More Paleo Dessert Recipes

Whipped Banana "Ice Cream"

Rating: 4.46 stars
28
Frozen bananas, when whipped, have a nice refreshing ice cream-sorbet-type taste. It's a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth while also staying healthy.
By morganc

Easy Almond Thin Cookies

Rating: 4.08 stars
26
I was looking for a mildly sweet treat to have with tea that wasn't filled with butter or artificial ingredients in general. These are delicious! They happen to be paleo-friendly as well. The best things really are the simplest. I like coconut sugar because it's less sweet, but any sugar would work. These cookies freeze really well.
By HealthyRecipeNut

Best Mug Cake (Paleo)

Rating: 4.31 stars
71
This is my favorite paleo mug cake recipe that I altered. It's a quick dessert that satisfies any sugar or chocolate craving! Coffee can be used in place of coffee extract.
By DenaMarie89

One-Ingredient Sorbet

Rating: 4.5 stars
6
Make a healthy, no-added-sugar sorbet in mere minutes with this ingenious recipe! Use banana, strawberry, or a mixture of both! Get creative and use other frozen fruits, too.
By Magda

Cacao Nib Chia Pudding

Rating: 5 stars
3
Easy to make in less than 5 minutes, this cacao nib pudding uses a blender to turn chia seeds into a creamy treat that's dairy free, vegan, and Paleo friendly.
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Paleo-Friendly Lemon Pie

Rating: 5 stars
3
Thick and rich paleo-friendly, deep-dish lemon pie.
By FredWilliams

Almond Butter Fudge

Rating: 3.9 stars
10
These are very creamy and delicious. You may even forget that this is a healthy alternative to traditional fudge! I received this recipe from a friend. She does not remember where she got it from. I thought this was worth keeping and sharing so it doesn't get lost. These are primal and paleo diet-friendly. Substitute pure maple syrup for the honey to make these vegan-friendly.
By JENN_BEAN

Paleo Chocolate Lover's Mug Cake

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
Easy, economical, and paleo. Ready in under 5 minutes!
By Mary Jacques

Grilled Pineapple Slices

Rating: 4.41 stars
107
Grilled cinnamon sweet pineapple rings! You can't eat just one ring!
By PRAISEGOD

Paleo Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

Rating: 4.42 stars
12
I just love my cast iron pan for many of my recipes. We were invited to our friends for dinner, and since it was on my stove top, I decided to make a dessert! Plus it looks great to bring the pan with the dessert in it to a friends house. My pan is a 12-inch so I made a really big cookie. We just warmed it in the oven while we were eating, then topped it with ice cream and melted chocolate. Yum!
By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri

Turron Jijona (Spanish-Style Nougat Candy)

Rating: 2.71 stars
7
A Spanish-style nougat made out of almonds. Very hard to find.
By Drew

Juicy Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.59 stars
75
It's the pineapple syrup combined with the juice of the orange that makes the taste!
By Bobbie

Pineapple, Lime, and Ginger Soup

Rating: 3.83 stars
36
This is a hot soup from India made with pineapple and lime juice, enhanced with the flavors of ginger, green chile peppers, and cumin seeds. It smells and tastes so good that you could just keep drinking. Good with rice. Tip: Roll limes against a hard surface with the palm of your hand to make them soft. This helps get the juice out.
By Lakshmi Jaishankar

Limeabalemon Glaciate

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
Slightly bitter and extremely refreshing, this is one instance of what I have dubbed blender-miracles. Throw everything in and blend away! Make sure to use a well-ripened banana to add extra sweetness. If the end result is still slightly too bitter, blend in sugar to taste. This pairs nicely with a balsamic salad.
By SouthernSon

Paleo Persimmon Pie

Rating: 5 stars
2
This is an uncooked version of a yummy persimmon pie. It's an excellent dessert for those following a paleo or low-sugar diet. It's delicious!
By Annie Gladding

Sweet Grilled Peaches

Rating: 4.27 stars
45
Peaches are spruced up with a little honey and a dash of cinnamon before being packaged into foil and cooked on the grill. As my husband says, these taste like a peach cobbler without the crust!
By K Douglas

Paleo Tropical Ice Cream

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
This 'ice cream' is dairy-free, has no processed sugar, and is vegetarian. This will be soft-serve consistency. Top with toasted unsweetened coconut shreds.
By Lnldad

Cassava Flour Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Rating: 3.8 stars
5
A ridiculously rich and moist Paleo chocolate cake.
By Back Porch Paleo

Paleo Cookie Butter Cheesecake Bites

These mini 'cheesecakes' are paleo, grain free, and gluten free. They're naturally sweetened and they have the tart creaminess of a cheesecake thanks to cashews, and the spicy sweetness of speculoos cookie butter.
By Angela Sackett Superhotmama

Grilled Fruit Kabobs

Rating: 4.13 stars
16
A delicious summer dessert, especially when you are grilling outside already. You can have these cooking while you are enjoying your burgers or steaks! Excellent over vanilla ice cream.
By LauraKKH

Latik (Fried Coconut Milk Curd)

Latik is usually made from the first squeezing of freshly grated mature coconut. It is used as a topping for many Filipino desserts. For a shortcut, use canned coconut milk.
By lola

Fresh Strawberry Cookies

Rating: 4.17 stars
6
Cookies ripe with strawberry flavor. You'll need a food dehydrator for this recipe.
By MARBALET

Lemon and Almond Slices

These gluten-free slices of zesty lemon goodness really are hard to resist. They're light, tangy, and the perfect companion to a nice cup of tea. Top with lemon slices, chopped nuts, pumpkin seeds and lemon zest to serve.
By MyNutriCounter

Flourless Banana Honey Cake

Rating: 2.5 stars
4
This is a gluten-free and sugar-free recipe. Hope you enjoy! Any suggestions to improve it are welcome.
By Zombie
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com