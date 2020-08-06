Paleo Side Dish Recipes

Find simple, paleo-friendly preparations of greens, vegetables, potatoes, and sweet potatoes in this collection of paleo side dish recipes, rated & reviewed by cooks like you.

Staff Picks

Baked Sweet Potato Sticks

Rating: 4.35 stars
625
Best eaten at room temperature.
By Ann

Kickin' Collard Greens

Rating: 4.75 stars
1789
If you like greens you will love this recipe. The bacon and onions give them a wonderful flavor. Add more red pepper for a little more spice.
By Ken Adams

Fried Irish Cabbage with Bacon

Rating: 4.73 stars
83
Cabbage fried in bacon grease with bacon.
By cmarten

Paleo Coconut Walnut Squash

Rating: 4.38 stars
8
An easy paleo-friendly dish that will have your mouth watering! Enjoy over pasta or brown rice or eat alone if you follow the paleo diet!
By Desire For Fit

Puerto Rican Tostones (Fried Plantains)

Rating: 4.58 stars
129
Crispy fried plantains. A plantain is a very firm banana. Serve as side dish with your meal or as appetizers.
By Lymari

Easy Bok Choy

Rating: 4.48 stars
120
There's no better way to enjoy the crisp delicate taste of bok choy. This basic stir-fry can be served as is, or you can add meat or tofu to make it more substantial. Quick and easy, this is one of my favorite ways to load up on leafy greens. Serve with fluffy white rice, or over noodles in soup.
By Frantic Cook
Sponsored By MyPlate

Herbed Mushrooms with White Wine

Rating: 4.53 stars
251
Mushrooms are sauteed with your favorite herbs and white wine. Mmm!
By JUNEBUFF1

Sheet Pan Vegan Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
These crispy roasted winter vegetables, seasoned with garlic and smoked paprika, are a simple vegan side dish made in a sheet pan in just minutes.
By Fioa

Roasted Cauliflower "Rice"

Rating: 4.48 stars
65
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
By Dana Sterling

Taco Seasoning I

Rating: 4.82 stars
7836
Depending on how spicy you and your family like your dishes, use as little or as much as you want.
By BILL ECHOLS

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.6 stars
4373
This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
By JAQATAC

Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

Rating: 4.73 stars
1354
Butternut squash is so good on its own, that barely any seasoning is needed. This recipe is so simple and easy.
By MChele
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Top Paleo-Friendly Grilled Appetizers
A hot fire and a stick for cooking over it. Can it get more paleo than that? Let’s hit the BBQ and get this paleo party started.
15 Paleo-Approved Potato Recipes
Good news, paleo people. Some evolutionary geneticists say that early humans likely cooked and ate starchy tubers.
Baked Sweet Potatoes
Rating: Unrated
726
Butternut Squash Cajun Fries
Rating: Unrated
105
Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic
Rating: Unrated
1185
Grilled Garlic Artichokes
Rating: Unrated
348

Maple Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon

Rating: 4.64 stars
461

Who knew Brussels sprouts could ever taste this good! Caramelized and crispy, these sprouts gain a nutty flavor from the roasting process.

More Paleo Side Dish Recipes

Pan Fried Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.13 stars
88
Don't be afraid of Brussels sprouts ... yes, they are green, but they are so delicious! Pan frying them brings out their flavor. Use as a side dish ... or if you're like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!
By Connie Fabian Byrnes

Thyme Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Rating: 4.8 stars
50
Sweet potatoes at their easiest! The potatoes slices need to be in single layer against the pan, not on top of one another. Great for a dinner party! Herbes de Provence with thyme or rosemary sprigs can be used instead of just thyme leaves. Serve warm or at room temperature with sprigs for garnish.
By hhsandy

Roasted Onions

Rating: 4.39 stars
66
I love Roasted Onions - no peeling, and the cut surfaces turn rich caramel brown.
By Ben S.

Simple Broccolini

Rating: 4.71 stars
48
This quick broccolini dish is delicious, good for you, and full of garlicky, lemony flavor. Broccolini is more tender than broccoli and has a milder flavor. I love the mix of textures; the crunchy stems and the softer florets that soak up sauce are a great combination.
By JUMAHA

Easy Garlic Kale

Rating: 4.44 stars
98
Kale is supposed to have cancer-fighting properties. I love it, but my husband hates it. Cooking it this way is the only way he'll eat it.
By WHIRLEDPEAS

Superfast Asparagus

Rating: 4.65 stars
393
Roast asparagus is a 15-minute side dish (and YUM).
By MSLILLY

Roasted Okra

Rating: 4.71 stars
546
As a good Southern gardener, I find myself bringing in okra by the armload nearly every other day. Stewed okra is great, but for a little variety, we like to roast ours from time to time. This is so simple and easy and the okra tends to not be nearly as gummy or slimy when roasted. Chopped tomato makes a great addition when we have some handy.
By ncope

Puerto Rican Tostones (Fried Plantains)

Rating: 4.58 stars
129
Crispy fried plantains. A plantain is a very firm banana. Serve as side dish with your meal or as appetizers.
By Lymari

Simple and Delicious Beet Greens

Rating: 4.6 stars
211
Don't throw away those hearty green leaves that top fresh bundles of beets! They have a flavor similar to kale. This simple recipe will will help you make the most of your fresh beets!
By Daryl Gerboth
Sponsored By MyPlate

Roasted Yams

Rating: 4.49 stars
117
Roasted, thinly sliced yams or potato of your choice, quickly adds a yummy side-dish to your meal. Best when served with chicken, steak, or a mild fish.
By Sara

Roasted Vegetable Medley

Rating: 4.61 stars
306
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
By Lorelei

Grilled Veggie Skewers

Rating: 4.52 stars
31
Yummy way to eat grilled vegetables.
By audrey

Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Rating: 4.52 stars
231
Need a side dish? Bake a batch of sweet potato fries that will please your friends and family. Soybean oil, labeled vegetable oil, helps brown evenly. Season as you please!
By United Soybean Board
Sponsored By United Soybean Board

Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms

Rating: 4.59 stars
411
I love roasting veggies and hit on this WONDERFUL combo. You could use a Hollandaise on the side.... but why??
By leo67

Cabbage Steaks

Rating: 4.54 stars
133
One of my favorite side dishes, as it's very easy to make! I personally love garlic so I go crazy with it, but put as much as is good for you. This is a very simple recipe and you can put as much or as little of the seasonings you want.
By Amber Jessie

Roasted Garlic

Rating: 4.53 stars
152
Roasted garlic is great served with bread, crackers or apples. People can peel off a clove of the garlic and literally squeeze the garlic out of it's shell onto their bread or cracker. Delicious!
By Becky

Roasted Romanesco

Rating: 4.75 stars
44
This crazy looking vegetable is better than broccoli!
By MK!

Mushrooms and Spinach Italian Style

Rating: 4.17 stars
165
This recipe is a typical recipe of Southern Italy, specifically Apulia. Spinach and mushrooms are sauteed with onion, garlic, balsamic vinegar, and white wine.
By Salvatore

Sauteed Cherry Tomatoes with Garlic and Basil

Rating: 4.53 stars
107
Cherry tomatoes take less than 10 minutes to prepare.
By USA WEEKEND columnist Pam Anderson

The RIGHT WAY To Cook Greens!

Rating: 4.45 stars
31
There's a short way and a long way, so no excuses will be accepted for tough, bitter greens!
By rjkuns

Fried Plantains

Rating: 4.45 stars
158
Fried plantains are a traditional treat in many parts of the world. Try them once and you'll be hooked. Overly ripe plantains work best for this recipe.
By Donna

Roasted Butternut Squash with Onions, Spinach, and Craisins®

Rating: 4.45 stars
67
A delicious deviation from the typical squash preparation, this recipe has kind of a nutty flavor with or without the nuts. Good as-is, but of course each person can salt and pepper their own serving to taste. The leftovers are good served as a cold salad if you don't like the cooked spinach that results from re-heating. Almonds and walnuts can be used in addition to or instead of the pecans.
By Marcia

Quick Brussels and Bacon

Rating: 4.53 stars
109
This very quick and flavorful side dish is easy for everyday dinner, but nice enough to serve for Thanksgiving!
By MARNZ01

DSF's Honey Roasted Carrots And Parsnips

Rating: 4.21 stars
14
My wife is pregnant and she wanted carrots, parsnips, and honey, so I threw them together in the oven and this is what we got. Simple, healthy, and delicious!
By DrSeussFreak
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com