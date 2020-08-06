Paleo Side Dish Recipes

There's no better way to enjoy the crisp delicate taste of bok choy. This basic stir-fry can be served as is, or you can add meat or tofu to make it more substantial. Quick and easy, this is one of my favorite ways to load up on leafy greens. Serve with fluffy white rice, or over noodles in soup.
Cauliflower rice is a great low-calorie dish to have in your arsenal especially if you are eating low-carb. Super low in carbs, yet such a satisfying dish you will forget it's made from a vegetable and not a grain. There are two reasons I opted for roasted riced cauliflower in place of sauteed: 1) more flavor and 2) better texture.
This recipe is from my mother. It may sound strange, but these are really good and very easy to make. The Brussels sprouts should be brown with a bit of black on the outside when done. Any leftovers can be reheated or even just eaten cold from the fridge. I don't know how, but they taste sweet and salty at the same time!
Don't be afraid of Brussels sprouts ... yes, they are green, but they are so delicious! Pan frying them brings out their flavor. Use as a side dish ... or if you're like me, an on-the-go breakfast item!
Sweet potatoes at their easiest! The potatoes slices need to be in single layer against the pan, not on top of one another. Great for a dinner party! Herbes de Provence with thyme or rosemary sprigs can be used instead of just thyme leaves. Serve warm or at room temperature with sprigs for garnish.
This quick broccolini dish is delicious, good for you, and full of garlicky, lemony flavor. Broccolini is more tender than broccoli and has a milder flavor. I love the mix of textures; the crunchy stems and the softer florets that soak up sauce are a great combination.
As a good Southern gardener, I find myself bringing in okra by the armload nearly every other day. Stewed okra is great, but for a little variety, we like to roast ours from time to time. This is so simple and easy and the okra tends to not be nearly as gummy or slimy when roasted. Chopped tomato makes a great addition when we have some handy.
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
One of my favorite side dishes, as it's very easy to make! I personally love garlic so I go crazy with it, but put as much as is good for you. This is a very simple recipe and you can put as much or as little of the seasonings you want.
A delicious deviation from the typical squash preparation, this recipe has kind of a nutty flavor with or without the nuts. Good as-is, but of course each person can salt and pepper their own serving to taste. The leftovers are good served as a cold salad if you don't like the cooked spinach that results from re-heating. Almonds and walnuts can be used in addition to or instead of the pecans.