Paleo Main Dish Recipes

Prime Rib - It's Easier Than You Think

Rating: 4.8 stars 35

When I first tried cooking prime rib, I was nervous; it cost a lot of money, and I didn't want to ruin it. Well it turns out prime rib is easy but it is essential that you have a good thermometer. You probably spent $30+ on the meat. Save your investment and spend another $25 on a good thermometer with a probe and an alarm if you don't have one already. By following the rule about the temperature, you can scale this recipe. Cut the bones off the bottom of the roast and serve separately or save for another time. Slice the roast and serve with creamy horseradish, if desired.