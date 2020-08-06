Paleo Main Dish Recipes

Hunt here to gather the best paleo main dish recipes, complete with ratings, reviews, and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Spicy Rapid Roast Chicken

Rating: 4.5 stars
889
This is the kind of recipe that you just throw together. No need to truss or fuss. Pop it into a very hot oven and it is ready in a hurry.
By Nancy Blair

Rosemary Pork Roast

Rating: 4.41 stars
219
What tastes better than rosemary with pork? Add some green beans with toasted almonds, roasted potatoes, and a wild greens salad with balsamic vinaigrette, and your meal is made.
By Stacy B.

Paleo Poached Whitefish in Tomato-Fennel Broth

Rating: 3 stars
4
This poached whitefish recipe is paleo-friendly and easy to make! Use any firm, white-fleshed fish, like halibut or cod.
By Chris Denzer

Spaghetti Squash with Paleo Meat Sauce

Rating: 4.39 stars
76
I made some spaghetti and it turned out so good and super filling. One batch could last you the entire week! Chicken or turkey can be substituted for the ground beef. Try adding Italian herbs, like parsley, oregano, and fennel.
By rubymemphis

Pork Chops Italiano

Rating: 4.54 stars
429
Flavorful, tender pork chops with Italian pizzazz. Great served over noodles.
By lutzflcat

Mediterranean Salmon

Rating: 4.42 stars
269
This is a great recipe for salmon incorporating Mediterranean ingredients and spices. Everyone I've made this for loved it!!
By ARIEL1O1

Goan Pork Vindaloo

Rating: 4.28 stars
18
The traditional Goan pork dish flavored with chilies, garlic and vinegar. It's spicy and tangy at the same time. Leaves your taste buds tingling for more. Serve with rice or crusty rolls.
By Alina

Sirloin Tips and Mushrooms

Rating: 4.26 stars
672
Beef sirloin cubes browned with garlic then simmered in tomato sauce and red wine until tender. Great over buttered noodles.
By GRANNYA

Roasted Cauliflower 'Steaks'

Rating: 4.74 stars
125
This is a simple and beautiful way to cook a whole cauliflower. These cauliflower steaks look beautiful on their own, and even better alongside a bit of mashed potato or yams. This is a great vegetarian alternative for meatless Mondays!
By SPetrocelly

Juicy Roasted Chicken

Rating: 4.71 stars
4011
My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.
By ROBINROCKINGBIRD

Foolproof Rib Roast

Rating: 4.75 stars
1986
I was looking for an easy way to make our Christmas Rib Roast. It turned out PERFECT. Rib Roast can be expensive, so this is a total splurge or special occasion dish. Enjoy.
By SALSIEPIE

Roasted Pork Loin

Rating: 4.45 stars
1392
Succulent pork roast with fragrant garlic, rosemary and wine.
By Kathleen Burton
Inspiration and Ideas

Paleo Pecan-Maple Salmon
Rating: Unrated
104
"I would give it more than 5 stars if I could! A real winner. It's sweet and has a kick." – Chefbo
Spaghetti Squash with Paleo Meat Sauce
Rating: Unrated
76
"This was a great dish! We loved it. Kids gobbled it up. Even my hard to please husband went back for seconds." – loisc
Paleo Sheet Pan Dinners: Your DIY Guide
Paleo Omelet Muffins
Rating: Unrated
264
10 Paleo Ground Turkey Recipes
Baked Fresh Rainbow Trout
Rating: Unrated
107

All American Roast Beef

Rating: 4.5 stars
513

This is your basic everyday eye round roast beef. Simply cooked to perfection. Serve it to family or company. The secret is in the time cooked. 20 minutes per pound at 375 degrees.

More Paleo Main Dish Recipes

Simple Baked Chicken Breasts

Rating: 4.63 stars
480
Simple basic recipe for cooking up a bunch of skinless boneless chicken breasts.
By Always Cooking Up Something

Baked Split Chicken Breast

Rating: 4.64 stars
524
This is a very easy but elegant recipe that looks like you've spent hours in the kitchen when you've barely lifted a finger!
By Prospective PhD

Easy Baked Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.18 stars
193
As a college student, this is an easy recipe that requires minimum preparation work! You can season it with other spices. I do mine with cayenne powder and black pepper.
By KALENG

Delicious and Easy Prime Rib

Rating: 5 stars
5
Succulent, medium-rare, and tender, this prime rib melts in your mouth. Very easy to make and a Christmas Eve fave.
By Cindy Meade Leventhal

Crispy and Tender Baked Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4.66 stars
1499
A simple spice blend gives tons of flavor to the crispy skin and moist, juicy thigh meat. This is in the oven in just minutes for a delicious (and budget-friendly!) main dish.
By Nicole Burdett

Roast Spatchcock Turkey

Rating: 4.91 stars
54
This roasting method results in the juiciest, crispiest turkey cooked in a fraction of the time it usually takes. The secret is to remove the backbone and flatten out the bird. Carving is a whole lot easier, too. Once you try it, you might never go back.
By foodelicious

Grandma's Famous Salmon Cakes

Rating: 4.38 stars
405
This is a recipe for my Grandmother's famous salmon cakes. It is a family recipe that has been passed down through generations. Serve with macaroni and cheese or any other type of side dish.
By JESS4UANDME

Unstuffed Cabbage Roll

Rating: 4.55 stars
1576
This is a quick and easy main dish. My kids don't even like cabbage, but they love this. I usually try to serve it with green beans, new potatoes, corn, and a pan of corn bread. They eat over half the pan every time. Also, the longer it stands the better it tastes.
By tlc_adams

Down Home Chitterlings

Rating: 4.51 stars
51
Chitterlings or pork intestines are a favorite among Southern families. Traditionally, they are prepared during the holiday season, but deep freezing makes them available year round. Be sure to wash any surface and your hands thoroughly with a bleach solution to avoid contamination while handling raw chitterlings. Chitterlings are very good and are allowed, in moderation, under some popular Low Carb Diets. Be certain to pass the vinegar and hot sauce. Enjoy!
By KERYNE

Roast Leg of Lamb

Rating: 4.68 stars
142
Cooking peeled potatoes in the pan around the roast is yummy. The only other things you need are gravy made from the pan drippings and a fresh vegetable.
By MBENHAM

Simple Deep Fried Turkey

Rating: 4.63 stars
8
If you like a more traditional tasting turkey, this is the one for you. No injecting, no marinades, no complicated rubs.
By sgtsquarepants

Herb Rubbed Sirloin Tip Roast

Rating: 4.6 stars
1855
Intensely flavored sirloin tip roast using a homemade herb rub paste that is certain to please the entire family.
By Joel Manthei

Best Salmon Bake

Rating: 4.51 stars
39
Salmon fillets topped with chopped tomato and green onion, and baked in the oven to perfection for a deliciously quick and simple dinner for any occasion.
By MAGGIE1205

Kosher Salt Encrusted Prime Rib Roast

Rating: 4.72 stars
403
Be sure and remove the coating before slicing this prime rib roast. You will be amazed at the juiciness and incredible flavor of the meat.
By MARBALET

Sarah's Easy Shredded Chicken Taco Filling

Rating: 4.33 stars
126
I put this together one day, wanting tacos, but I did not want ground beef. It is fast to make, as no slow cooker is needed. Serve warmed as a substitute for ground beef in tacos, and serve in a taco shell, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, or other favorite toppings.
By Holiday Baker

Fish in Foil

Rating: 4.39 stars
419
The 'no smell' fish recipe that is the ONLY one I make for my family (I hate fish, they LOVE it!). Take foil packets to table for service, and keep them around for the discarding of bones and skin. Then when dinner's done, haul those babies to the outside trash.
By Denyse

Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze

Rating: 4.44 stars
1472
This is an elegant and quick romantic dinner for two. Wonderful served with steamed asparagus and baby red potatoes.
By LINDA W.

Prime Rib - It's Easier Than You Think

Rating: 4.8 stars
35
When I first tried cooking prime rib, I was nervous; it cost a lot of money, and I didn't want to ruin it. Well it turns out prime rib is easy but it is essential that you have a good thermometer. You probably spent $30+ on the meat. Save your investment and spend another $25 on a good thermometer with a probe and an alarm if you don't have one already. By following the rule about the temperature, you can scale this recipe. Cut the bones off the bottom of the roast and serve separately or save for another time. Slice the roast and serve with creamy horseradish, if desired.
By KLEVEAR

The Original Kielbasa and Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.55 stars
11
This is a family recipe passed down from my grandfather and my father who still make every New Year's Day. It's the best. Trust me, you'll love this recipe. It's original and kinda simple. It's 'old school.' Serve with Jewish rye bread, butter, and horseradish. A good side is mashed potatoes with cheese, milk, and butter to create a rich, creamy, tasty mashed potatoes to go with the dish.
By egnatuk

Spicy Pork Tenderloin

Rating: 4.53 stars
64
A flavorful, fast and easy recipe for grilled pork tenderloin. The spice could also be used on chicken or ribs!
By SRYAN1

Bacon for the Family or a Crowd

Rating: 4.64 stars
844
This is the way to get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it, watch over it, or get burnt by splatters of grease. It 'fries' up flat and doesn't curl, which looks great beside a breakfast plate of eggs, and makes BLT sandwiches much easier. Very nice when feeding a family or crowd.
By JOYCE

Beef Pot Roast

Rating: 4.54 stars
741
This is the best and easiest recipe for pot roast I have ever tried. It is best to make it a day ahead. Serve with oven roasted vegetables, potatoes, carrots, onions, or your favorite side dish.
By Teresa C. Rouzer

Balsamic Roasted Pork Loin

Rating: 4.6 stars
2697
A zesty, yet simple meal with an olive oil and balsamic vinegar marinade. A crowd pleaser!
By Melissa S.
Tri Tip Roast

Rating: 4.55 stars
62
I came up with recipe since I couldn't find many for this cut of beef (also known as a culoutte steak or bottom round sirloin). It was very easy to make and tender.
By CHEFWANDA
