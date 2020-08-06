Paleo Main Dish Recipes

I made some spaghetti and it turned out so good and super filling. One batch could last you the entire week! Chicken or turkey can be substituted for the ground beef. Try adding Italian herbs, like parsley, oregano, and fennel.
This is a simple and beautiful way to cook a whole cauliflower. These cauliflower steaks look beautiful on their own, and even better alongside a bit of mashed potato or yams. This is a great vegetarian alternative for meatless Mondays!
My grandmother's recipe for roasted chicken. We are German and she used to do it this way all the time. I never have had a chicken this juicy before; this little trick works and makes the people eating it go silent. It's funny. We nibble on the celery after.
This roasting method results in the juiciest, crispiest turkey cooked in a fraction of the time it usually takes. The secret is to remove the backbone and flatten out the bird. Carving is a whole lot easier, too. Once you try it, you might never go back.
This is a quick and easy main dish. My kids don't even like cabbage, but they love this. I usually try to serve it with green beans, new potatoes, corn, and a pan of corn bread. They eat over half the pan every time. Also, the longer it stands the better it tastes.
Chitterlings or pork intestines are a favorite among Southern families. Traditionally, they are prepared during the holiday season, but deep freezing makes them available year round. Be sure to wash any surface and your hands thoroughly with a bleach solution to avoid contamination while handling raw chitterlings. Chitterlings are very good and are allowed, in moderation, under some popular Low Carb Diets. Be certain to pass the vinegar and hot sauce. Enjoy!
I put this together one day, wanting tacos, but I did not want ground beef. It is fast to make, as no slow cooker is needed. Serve warmed as a substitute for ground beef in tacos, and serve in a taco shell, with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, or other favorite toppings.
The 'no smell' fish recipe that is the ONLY one I make for my family (I hate fish, they LOVE it!). Take foil packets to table for service, and keep them around for the discarding of bones and skin. Then when dinner's done, haul those babies to the outside trash.
When I first tried cooking prime rib, I was nervous; it cost a lot of money, and I didn't want to ruin it. Well it turns out prime rib is easy but it is essential that you have a good thermometer. You probably spent $30+ on the meat. Save your investment and spend another $25 on a good thermometer with a probe and an alarm if you don't have one already. By following the rule about the temperature, you can scale this recipe. Cut the bones off the bottom of the roast and serve separately or save for another time. Slice the roast and serve with creamy horseradish, if desired.
This is a family recipe passed down from my grandfather and my father who still make every New Year's Day. It's the best. Trust me, you'll love this recipe. It's original and kinda simple. It's 'old school.' Serve with Jewish rye bread, butter, and horseradish. A good side is mashed potatoes with cheese, milk, and butter to create a rich, creamy, tasty mashed potatoes to go with the dish.
This is the way to get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it, watch over it, or get burnt by splatters of grease. It 'fries' up flat and doesn't curl, which looks great beside a breakfast plate of eggs, and makes BLT sandwiches much easier. Very nice when feeding a family or crowd.