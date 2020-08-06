Paleo Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Recipes for egg scrambles, bacon, homemade sausage, fruit salad, avocados, and more fit right into the paleo diet. You'll be able to put together a terrific paleo breakfast or brunch with this collection.

Zucchini and Eggs

Rating: 4.54 stars
116
A match made in heaven: scrambled eggs and zucchini. Note: this recipe is easily doubled, tripled, etc. Ratio of 1 to 2 zucchini per egg. Great served over rice. Variations: add one clove diced garlic to oil before adding zucchini. Or, add any of your favorite fresh herbs; they combine well with the eggs and zucchini. My favorite additions are oregano or rosemary. You could also add two teaspoons soy sauce to beaten eggs, or sprinkle over egg and zucchini when cooked.
By J. Moore

Fruit Mix Salad

Rating: 5 stars
1
This is a light summer fruit recipe.
By Heidi Habeck-Johnson

Joe's Special Scramble

Rating: 4.31 stars
54
A delicious scramble great for any meal of the day! This is a Seattle favorite!
By JULIEP

Bacon Pancakes (Paleo)

Rating: 3.83 stars
6
A bacon-y twist to the classic paleo pancake recipe. For a non-paleo treat, throw in a handful of chocolate chips or cacao nibs. Top with agave nectar for extra sweetness.
By brittanyburg

Our 10 Best Recipes for Almond Flour Pancakes

By Mary Claire Lagroue

Paleo Hash

Rating: 4.78 stars
32
I was craving a hash and decided to throw together something that was paleo-friendly. The sweet potatoes in this give it a touch of sweetness, the chorizo gives it a flavorful punch, and the egg tops this dish off perfectly! It is an easy dish to choose different veggies and make it your own! Have fun with it!
By Tonna Jacobson

Joseph's Best Easy Bacon Recipe

Rating: 4.63 stars
379
Preparing this recipe is literally the first thing I do after I wake up on weekend mornings. I put the bacon in the oven (must be cold!), brush my teeth, start cooking other breakfast items, and then take the bacon out after 14 minutes - that's it! My bacon theory is that by placing the bacon in a cold oven to start, as the oven gradually heats to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C), the bacon undergoes a magical transformation from cold flabby piece of meat, to simmering deliciousness, to crispy bacon heaven as the oven hits the 425 degree mark. Enjoy!
By Joseph

Strawberry Banana Protein Smoothie

Rating: 4.66 stars
64
This balanced smoothie is great for a meal replacement or after a workout.
By cookiequeen

Mom's Kimchi Egg

Rating: 5 stars
15
My mom makes this dish all the time, and it tastes better and better each time! Even better, just two basic ingredients is all it takes! Garnish with rice!
By Jacob0206

Maple Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 4.5 stars
32
Homemade breakfast sausage made with ground pork and seasonings. Great cooked in crumbles for biscuits and gravy, or in patties for breakfast sandwiches or eggs benedict. I like to premake a large batch and freeze the patties, then just take out a few the night before.
By Melissa

Fruity Fun Skewers

Rating: 4.83 stars
179
I was looking for a different way to serve fruit, and it just popped into my head! Why not use fruit skewers?
By AnaJ930

Egg Bhurji

Rating: 3.5 stars
8
This is a quick and easy recipe. It is an Indian take on scrambled eggs. It is best enjoyed with toasted bread and a cup of chai in the morning.
By N.ALAN12
Cavemen Eat Cupcakes, Too
Who’s to say a caveman doesn’t want a little hand-held breakfast treat? It’s easy to dive into paleo when you start your day out with these on-the-go morning munchies.
Tomato and Egg Stir Fry
Rating: Unrated
8
"I loved how quickly this came together. Super healthy, and uses ingredients I always have on hand." – LilSnoo
Sweet Potato Turkey Hash
Rating: Unrated
23
Sweet Potato Breakfast Bake
Rating: Unrated
35

Bacon for the Family or a Crowd

Rating: 4.64 stars
844

This is the way to get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it, watch over it, or get burnt by splatters of grease. It 'fries' up flat and doesn't curl, which looks great beside a breakfast plate of eggs, and makes BLT sandwiches much easier. Very nice when feeding a family or crowd.

More Paleo Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Homemade Turkey Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 4.81 stars
123
Homemade turkey sausage flavored with sage, marjoram, and a bit of red pepper with no preservatives. Freeze individually to store and cook throughout the week.
By cathy35

Paleo Baked Eggs in Avocado

Rating: 4.17 stars
235
The contrast between the soft and fresh avocado and the creaminess of a poached egg is brilliant. Good thing is it's also very healthy and satisfying.
By NYJEN

Sausage Egg Muffins

Rating: 4.53 stars
163
This is a quick and easy morning or afternoon snack. I use the regular size muffin pans but fill them enough 1/3 full, but may adjust the amount of filling to suit your taste.
By SMILEYBLAKE

Carrot and Orange Juice

Rating: 4.67 stars
30
This quick, fresh, and delicious juice is one of my favorite morning drinks!
By newday2d

Chef John's Breakfast Sausage Patties

Rating: 4.6 stars
43
This is a simple breakfast sausage in patty form. So easy! The key is to get freshly and coarsely ground pork shoulder from a real live butcher.
By Chef John

Roasted Sweets

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
This is one of my favorites! It is paleo-friendly and makes a great addition to a holiday meal, brunch, potluck, or nice supper. It is also good as a leftover!
By Erica Brown

Mangu

Rating: 4.15 stars
20
A Dominican favorite usually eaten in the morning.
By fotografiado

Carrot and Apple Juice

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
This is an extremely healthy drink I have almost every morning and great on detoxes as you get all your needed nutrients. You just have to play around to find the perfect drink. I find if you add beetroot, it makes it a fantastic color and gives extra flavor. To get the full benefit of the flavor, swish the juice around in your mouth; this is where lots of nutrients are digested. Enjoy!
By xprincessx

Easy Microwave Poached Eggs

Rating: 2.94 stars
17
You are less than three minutes from perfect poached eggs. Your cooking time may vary by a few seconds.
By Bob Duchesneau

Heart Attack Eggs

Rating: 4.56 stars
93
This is a great breakfast, especially on the weekend. You fry bacon on a skillet, then after the bacon is crispy, fry eggs in the bacon grease. Garnish your plate with toast or fruit.
By KIRBERT70

Egg in a Pepper

Rating: 4.41 stars
95
This recipe is paleo and a super easy way to eat your eggs! Can also top with cheese or even a slice of bread.
By Chef Lizzie

Paleo Omelet Muffins

Rating: 4.43 stars
264
Muffins in a cup! Easy, yummy, and best of all hearty.
By Becki

Venison Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 4.46 stars
26
Homemade venison sausage for breakfast.
By THOMAS ELLEFSON

Chef John's Poached Eggs

Rating: 4.38 stars
65
Here's a new and improved version of our poached egg method. Nothing too complicated here; we pretty much poach eggs like everybody else, except we've got a little step in the middle that makes it easier if you're doing this for a larger group.
By Chef John

Eggs on the Grill

Rating: 4.25 stars
32
Have you ever tried eggs on the grill by using a muffin pan? Just spray the pan and crack the eggs and put them on the grill. Try adding some chopped peppers and onions or anything to your liking.
By Jen

Breakfast Zinger Juice

Rating: 4.57 stars
60
This is a delicious, cleansing juice that's great in the morning. Great way to kick start your day, while getting necessary vitamins.
By raina

Homemade Sausage

Rating: 4.65 stars
17
Delicious sausage, and I know exactly what's in it! Add to pretty much anything you would add meat to spice it up a bit or enjoy by itself.
By growingoodsons

Healthier Cranberry Salad

Rating: 4.64 stars
11
This is an easy salad with a lot of Fall flavors.
By Barrett

Low-Cal Roasted Sweet Potato Bites

Rating: 4.62 stars
21
We discovered this method looking for healthy alternatives to our usual Christmas/Thanksgiving side dishes. They are so good and filling! This is great as a breakfast hash brown substitute or a side dish to dinner. Mix with other root vegetables to create a more colorful (and delicious) plate, but it will change calorie count.
By tartan.redhead

Easy Egg White Omelet

Rating: 4.4 stars
25
This is my go-to breakfast every morning. Fast, easy, foolproof, customizable, and packed with protein, all for fewer calories than your average fast-food breakfast sandwich.
By DONNA

Breakfast Egg Muffins

Rating: 4.46 stars
35
A great weekday breakfast that can be made on the weekend. They will last a week in the fridge. Also a great way to get some extra veggies in your diet! You can use any type of meat you prefer. Change up the spices or vegetables if you prefer.
By Anonymous

Honey Lime Fruit Salad

Rating: 4.67 stars
60
This salad is so refreshing and yummy! Seasonal fruit with a touch of lime and honey makes it elegant too! This recipe is also easily doubled or tripled for parties or large family gatherings!
By Tryna P.
Homemade Paleo-Style Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 4.91 stars
32
Paleo style! Feel free to use whichever type of ground meat you prefer. Use ground pork, chicken, or turkey.
By sammyc14
