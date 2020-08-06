Paleo Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Recipes for egg scrambles, bacon, homemade sausage, fruit salad, avocados, and more fit right into the paleo diet. You'll be able to put together a terrific paleo breakfast or brunch with this collection.
A match made in heaven: scrambled eggs and zucchini. Note: this recipe is easily doubled, tripled, etc. Ratio of 1 to 2 zucchini per egg. Great served over rice. Variations: add one clove diced garlic to oil before adding zucchini. Or, add any of your favorite fresh herbs; they combine well with the eggs and zucchini. My favorite additions are oregano or rosemary. You could also add two teaspoons soy sauce to beaten eggs, or sprinkle over egg and zucchini when cooked.
I was craving a hash and decided to throw together something that was paleo-friendly. The sweet potatoes in this give it a touch of sweetness, the chorizo gives it a flavorful punch, and the egg tops this dish off perfectly! It is an easy dish to choose different veggies and make it your own! Have fun with it!
Preparing this recipe is literally the first thing I do after I wake up on weekend mornings. I put the bacon in the oven (must be cold!), brush my teeth, start cooking other breakfast items, and then take the bacon out after 14 minutes - that's it! My bacon theory is that by placing the bacon in a cold oven to start, as the oven gradually heats to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C), the bacon undergoes a magical transformation from cold flabby piece of meat, to simmering deliciousness, to crispy bacon heaven as the oven hits the 425 degree mark. Enjoy!
Homemade breakfast sausage made with ground pork and seasonings. Great cooked in crumbles for biscuits and gravy, or in patties for breakfast sandwiches or eggs benedict. I like to premake a large batch and freeze the patties, then just take out a few the night before.
This is the way to get crisp bacon without having to constantly turn it, watch over it, or get burnt by splatters of grease. It 'fries' up flat and doesn't curl, which looks great beside a breakfast plate of eggs, and makes BLT sandwiches much easier. Very nice when feeding a family or crowd.
This is an extremely healthy drink I have almost every morning and great on detoxes as you get all your needed nutrients. You just have to play around to find the perfect drink. I find if you add beetroot, it makes it a fantastic color and gives extra flavor. To get the full benefit of the flavor, swish the juice around in your mouth; this is where lots of nutrients are digested. Enjoy!
Here's a new and improved version of our poached egg method. Nothing too complicated here; we pretty much poach eggs like everybody else, except we've got a little step in the middle that makes it easier if you're doing this for a larger group.
We discovered this method looking for healthy alternatives to our usual Christmas/Thanksgiving side dishes. They are so good and filling! This is great as a breakfast hash brown substitute or a side dish to dinner. Mix with other root vegetables to create a more colorful (and delicious) plate, but it will change calorie count.
A great weekday breakfast that can be made on the weekend. They will last a week in the fridge. Also a great way to get some extra veggies in your diet! You can use any type of meat you prefer. Change up the spices or vegetables if you prefer.