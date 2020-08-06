Gluten-Free Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

With recipes for gluten-free pancakes, shakshuka, huevos rancheros, and more, you can put together a terrific gluten-free breakfast or brunch.

Staff Picks

Delicious Gluten-Free Pancakes

Rating: 4.63 stars
273
Makes fluffy pancakes with a consistency and taste comparable to those made with wheat flour. Serve with your choice of condiments.
By AC6AA

Ham and Cheese Breakfast Quiche

Rating: 4.52 stars
288
Here's one great idea for what to do with that leftover ham!! My picky eaters loved it and it is easy to make!
By BOBKAT2000

Gluten-Free Irish Soda Bread

Rating: 4.25 stars
57
Searching for recipes for a gluten-free diet can be challenging during the holidays. Here is a recipe for Irish soda bread that I have adapted over time for St. Patrick's Day. The recipe calls for rice and tapioca flour instead of wheat and it still tastes yummy! Good if wrapped and left overnight, but I think it tastes great right out of the oven. Serve with butter or jam.
By ChristinaBunny

Greek Scrambled Eggs

Rating: 4.39 stars
66
This classic Greek favorite adds a little zest to the standard breakfast. Not much salt is needed; feta is very salty.
By zzyygg

10 Buckwheat Pancake Recipes for a Healthy Whole-Grain Breakfast

Pancakes just taste better when they're made from scratch!
By Ita Mac Airt

Quick Almond Flour Pancakes

Rating: 4.2 stars
329
These pancakes are a wonderful substitute for regular pancakes when you are watching your carbs! They are very filling and are on the dense side. This is a basic recipe can be tweaked. Any sweetener can be substituted for the maple syrup. Enjoy!
By Allie

Baby Spinach Omelet

Rating: 4.48 stars
357
Tender baby spinach, Parmesan cheese, and a little nutmeg are cooked with eggs. A carb-cutter's perfect start for the day.
By HOLLYJUNE

Almond Berry Smoothie

Rating: 4.74 stars
39
Almond milk and almond butter are the star ingredients in this berry smoothie for a nutritious, on-the-go meal that is vegan and paleo-friendly.
By Alli Shircliff

Chakchouka (Shakshouka)

Rating: 4.68 stars
358
Chakchouka (also called shakshouka) is a Tunisian and Israeli dish of tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and eggs. It's usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but I think it's tasty anytime. And it's easy to make. It is similar to the Turkish dish 'Menemen' and to the Latin American breakfast dish 'Huevos Rancheros.'
By Ben

Lola's Horchata

Rating: 4.42 stars
561
A very easy way to make great horchata!
By LOLA

Sauteed Apples

Rating: 4.8 stars
1793
This is great for any meal, but is great for breakfast. The syrup from the apples is great on homemade waffles. You may add raisins to the sauce if you wish.
By 356

Breakfast Sausage

Rating: 4.65 stars
794
Makes a delicious, homemade breakfast sausage using ground pork and an assortment of spices.
By Lee Fogle
Inspiration and Ideas

Incredible Gluten-Free Banana Bread
Rating: Unrated
3
"Very hearty and filling. Great for a quick boost in the morning or on a day hike." -- kurious
Chef John's Shakshuka
Rating: Unrated
283
"EASY—very good. I followed this exactly except I used goat cheese instead of feta, and we both very much enjoyed it. I will definitely make again for Sunday brunch." – Iloveit
Gluten-Free Blueberry Muffins
Rating: Unrated
25
Super Fluffy Gluten-Free Japanese Souffle Pancakes
Authentic Huevos Rancheros
Rating: Unrated
150
Corned Beef Hash
Rating: Unrated
246

Sarah's Applesauce

Rating: 4.78 stars
3237

This applesauce is delicious! I make it for my younger brother all the time and he loves it - and he hates canned applesauce!

More Gluten-Free Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Momma's Potatoes

Rating: 4.24 stars
84
This is a crisp, rosemary-scented alternative to fried potatoes. Dee-lish!!!
By SarahF

Scrambled Eggs in a Mug

Rating: 4.46 stars
39
These delicious scrambled eggs are quick and easy to make, and for all the family.
By Delicious!

Potato Pancakes II

Rating: 4.1 stars
202
Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.
By Deanne

Chaffles with Almond Flour

Rating: 4.75 stars
24
Chaffles are an overnight sensation in the low carb/keto world. Adding almond flour gives them a more traditional waffle texture and helps get rid of any eggy taste. Seriously, try them, they're delicious! I use an inexpensive mini waffle maker (such as Dash® Mini Maker Waffle) which produces perfect 4-inch chaffles. So many ways to use chaffles, the sky's the limit!
By lutzflcat

Spam and Eggs

Rating: 4.42 stars
31
I'm on a diet where I have to eat over twice as much protein as carbohydrates. This was hard for a rice and biscuits lover such as myself. After days of eating tuna and eggs (not together), I came up with this recipe. It's quick and tasty.
By BRNEMOM

Bacon Breakfast Casserole (Gluten Free)

Rating: 4.76 stars
29
This is a simple recipe, easy to make. Really nice when you have company over in the morning. Get it ready, pop it in the oven and you have time to socialize while it's cooking! I cut this recipe in half and place it in a pie plate and bake uncovered for 45 minutes for breakfast for a smaller family; it tastes very much like a crustless quiche and my husband loves it! That is how it is shown in the picture.
By Naomi

Country Style Fried Potatoes

Rating: 4.58 stars
293
These fried potatoes are the perfect companion for bacon and eggs. You may use oil instead of shortening if you wish.
By sal

Almond Flour Blueberry Muffins

These almond flour blueberry muffins are simple to make, tender, and healthy! Perfect for grab-n-go breakfast.
By Take Your Health Back Now!

Chaffles

Rating: 4.67 stars
6
Chaffles are low-carb waffles, but they can be used in so many ways. You can change the texture by adding some almond or coconut flour, turn them into sandwiches, modify them into a dessert, change the flavor by using different cheese, etc. This is a basic chaffle, and it's delicious for breakfast with a pat of butter and drizzle of sugar-free syrup.
By lutzflcat

Flourless Banana Pancakes

Rating: 4.03 stars
40
I know it sounds like a weird recipe, but it's amazing and so healthy for you! Gluten-free alternative to pancakes. Enjoy with your favorite fruit topping or serve plain with honey.
By Roseanna McGuire

Feta Eggs

Rating: 4.59 stars
225
A very TASTY way to add zip to boring scrambled eggs.
By Kerry

Corned Beef Hash

Rating: 4.36 stars
246
A combination of corned beef, potatoes, and onions. A quick and easy meal.
By Jodi McRobb

Almond Meal Pancakes

Rating: 4.45 stars
31
It's always nice when the best version of a recipe is also the easiest. After testing many almond flour pancake recipes that always came out unbalanced in different ways, I now give you the most texturally and *tastily* superior one of them all. Oh, and they are gluten-free, in case you're wondering. Serve with fresh fruit coated in maple syrup!
By Chef John

Easy Cloud Bread

Rating: 4.32 stars
176
Cloud bread is soft and fluffy - like a cloud! It's a great substitute for 'regular' bread and is low in carbs. Although it's not firm enough to replace bread in a regular sandwich, I like to top one 'slice' with peanut butter and bananas, toast it with jam or with my favorite lunch meat and fillings!
By TheWickedNoodle

Cheesy Keto Biscuits

Rating: 4.55 stars
69
Large keto biscuits that are very substantial and filling.
By Scuttles

Kim's Oven Breakfast

Rating: 4.75 stars
53
This is one of my favorite recipes. Great for brunch or special occasions. My mother would prep this on Christmas Eve Day and let it set overnight, then bake it Christmas morning for a simple but decadent dish. This is great for keto or LCHF diets, or you can use turkey breakfast sausage to reduce the fat.
By India Erb

3-Ingredient Pancakes

Rating: 3.82 stars
51
The epitome of simple breakfast food. Top pancakes with a little maple syrup.
By repeatdreaming

Early Morning Oven Roasted New Potatoes

Rating: 4.61 stars
165
Simple, yet delicious! These potatoes, when young, are so good by themselves they don't need anything else. This would be great as a breakfast side dish.
By DJFoodie

Zucchini Waffles (Green Waffles)

Rating: 3.8 stars
10
A gluten-free waffle using zucchini and dry potato flakes--think green eggs and ham. Serve with sour cream, tart jam, onion chip dip, or applesauce. They can be breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a side dish. Easier than standing at the stove and frying zucchini pancakes. I like them with my homemade rhubarb jam.
By Lillian

Avocado Breakfast Bowl

Rating: 4.62 stars
100
Heart health and protein in a bowl! This recipe is an unexpected kick of flavor with egg, red quinoa, avocado, and feta cheese! Very easy to make and a delicious start to the day.
By Alisha

American Frittata

Rating: 4.25 stars
181
A simple frittata for the whole family. You may substitute your favorite sausage for ham in this recipe if you wish.
By Jody Howell

Amazing Almond Flour Pancakes (Gluten-Free and Paleo-Friendly)

Rating: 4.31 stars
107
While trying many of the grain free pancake ideas out there, I discovered that many pancake recipes are just too 'eggy' or include bananas in the recipe. A lot of the recipes resulted in pancakes that were too flat and broke apart when flipping. I wanted a recipe that was like the Aunt Jemima® pancakes I grew up with: delicious and fluffy. After much experimentation with recipes and reading forum comments, I finally put together something reminiscent of childhood quality pancakes. Top with maple syrup and fresh fruit.
By Craig Miceli

Gluten-Free Impossibly Easy Breakfast Bake

Rating: 4.66 stars
38
Gluten free cheesy egg bake? Try our tasty version thanks to Bisquick® Gluten Free mix.
By Bisquick
Rice Flour Pancakes

Rating: 4.16 stars
56
These pancakes are light and very yummy!
By ilikeit
