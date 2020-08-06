Gluten-Free Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Searching for recipes for a gluten-free diet can be challenging during the holidays. Here is a recipe for Irish soda bread that I have adapted over time for St. Patrick's Day. The recipe calls for rice and tapioca flour instead of wheat and it still tastes yummy! Good if wrapped and left overnight, but I think it tastes great right out of the oven. Serve with butter or jam.
These pancakes are a wonderful substitute for regular pancakes when you are watching your carbs! They are very filling and are on the dense side. This is a basic recipe can be tweaked. Any sweetener can be substituted for the maple syrup. Enjoy!
Chakchouka (also called shakshouka) is a Tunisian and Israeli dish of tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and eggs. It's usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but I think it's tasty anytime. And it's easy to make. It is similar to the Turkish dish 'Menemen' and to the Latin American breakfast dish 'Huevos Rancheros.'
Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.
Chaffles are an overnight sensation in the low carb/keto world. Adding almond flour gives them a more traditional waffle texture and helps get rid of any eggy taste. Seriously, try them, they're delicious! I use an inexpensive mini waffle maker (such as Dash® Mini Maker Waffle) which produces perfect 4-inch chaffles. So many ways to use chaffles, the sky's the limit!
I'm on a diet where I have to eat over twice as much protein as carbohydrates. This was hard for a rice and biscuits lover such as myself. After days of eating tuna and eggs (not together), I came up with this recipe. It's quick and tasty.
This is a simple recipe, easy to make. Really nice when you have company over in the morning. Get it ready, pop it in the oven and you have time to socialize while it's cooking! I cut this recipe in half and place it in a pie plate and bake uncovered for 45 minutes for breakfast for a smaller family; it tastes very much like a crustless quiche and my husband loves it! That is how it is shown in the picture.
Chaffles are low-carb waffles, but they can be used in so many ways. You can change the texture by adding some almond or coconut flour, turn them into sandwiches, modify them into a dessert, change the flavor by using different cheese, etc. This is a basic chaffle, and it's delicious for breakfast with a pat of butter and drizzle of sugar-free syrup.
It's always nice when the best version of a recipe is also the easiest. After testing many almond flour pancake recipes that always came out unbalanced in different ways, I now give you the most texturally and *tastily* superior one of them all. Oh, and they are gluten-free, in case you're wondering. Serve with fresh fruit coated in maple syrup!
Cloud bread is soft and fluffy - like a cloud! It's a great substitute for 'regular' bread and is low in carbs. Although it's not firm enough to replace bread in a regular sandwich, I like to top one 'slice' with peanut butter and bananas, toast it with jam or with my favorite lunch meat and fillings!
This is one of my favorite recipes. Great for brunch or special occasions. My mother would prep this on Christmas Eve Day and let it set overnight, then bake it Christmas morning for a simple but decadent dish. This is great for keto or LCHF diets, or you can use turkey breakfast sausage to reduce the fat.
A gluten-free waffle using zucchini and dry potato flakes--think green eggs and ham. Serve with sour cream, tart jam, onion chip dip, or applesauce. They can be breakfast, brunch, lunch, or a side dish. Easier than standing at the stove and frying zucchini pancakes. I like them with my homemade rhubarb jam.
While trying many of the grain free pancake ideas out there, I discovered that many pancake recipes are just too 'eggy' or include bananas in the recipe. A lot of the recipes resulted in pancakes that were too flat and broke apart when flipping. I wanted a recipe that was like the Aunt Jemima® pancakes I grew up with: delicious and fluffy. After much experimentation with recipes and reading forum comments, I finally put together something reminiscent of childhood quality pancakes. Top with maple syrup and fresh fruit.