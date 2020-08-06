Thanksgiving Breakfast Recipes

Find delicious breakfast treats for Thanksgiving that your family will love. Get recipes that'll feed a houseful of holiday guests, too!

Downeast Maine Pumpkin Bread

9968
This classic spiced pumpkin bread from Maine is easy to make, super moist and delicious.
By Allrecipes Member

Make Ahead Breakfast Casserole

Mmm mmm good! This is a must do for every holiday in my household, or just when you have guests overnight! Can be made with egg substitute, skim milk and turkey sausage to make it healthier!
By Shannon Marie

15 Thanksgiving Breakfast Ideas to Fuel Your Holiday

Starting the day right will fuel you for the cook-a-thon that's to come.
By Melanie Fincher

Kelsandra's Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

95
I made these up for a friend who loves pumpkin. I looked at a few pumpkin pie recipes and tried to include some of the same ingredients. Here is the delicious result.
By dpht3

Easy Cranberry-Orange Muffins

1
This recipe is so easy to make. My family just loves this recipe. Once I bake them they stay around for only a day! I have never found a good recipe for cranberries, but I absolutely love this one. I hope you will too!
By Kaley

Chef John's Pumpkin Pancakes

325
This basic pancake recipe turns into a delicious holiday breakfast simply by adding pumpkin and some fall spices!
By Chef John

Cranberry Orange Rolls

22
A different take on sticky cinnamon rolls! I like to frost these cranberry buns with a simple vanilla glaze, but feel free to use any kind of icing you like!
By Kim

Pumpkin French Toast Bake

"Absolute favorite. Going to be a family tradition for every holiday!" – fancyjax
By cinderblock

Chef John's Sweet Potato Muffins

Instead of sweet potato pie (which I'm not that fond of), I made sweet potato muffins and I was thrilled with the results. Muffin or cupcake? Frosted or unfrosted? Doesn't matter--these really are fantastic.
By Chef John

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

Rich and creamy pumpkin spice hot chocolate is a great treat for a fall day, quiet evening, or to share with friends and family!
By House of Aqua

Pumpkin Pie French Toast

131
A delicious holiday breakfast. It's a wonderful spin on traditional french toast that measures up for any pumpkin pie lover. Serve warm with warmed maple syrup!
By Andrea Cushman

Sweet Potato and Black Pepper Biscuits

12
Sweet and peppery biscuits, great for ham sandwiches with a little honey mustard. You can substitute pumpkin or winter squash for the sweet potato.
By Zhora Autumn
Here's a quick and delicious way to use up those leftover mashed potatoes. You WILL need a waffle iron. These are basically potato pancakes (a.k.a. latkes) but without all the greasy clean-up and calories from pan-frying. I usually serve them with fish or chicken and sauteed apples.

Country House Bed and Breakfast Casserole

164
A delicious casserole that can be altered in many ways to change it from day to day. You may substitute bacon or sausage for the ham if you wish. Add peppers, onions, hash browns or anything else that suits your fancy.
By SIEGMUNP

Top Pumpkin Breakfast Recipes

Pumpkin rules in muffins, breads, and pancakes. But what about scones, cinnamon rolls, doughnuts, and French toast? Yup, there too. For breakfast treats, it's clear: pumpkin's the yum king.
By Carl Hanson

Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate

This pumpkin spice white hot chocolate is so chocolaty, pumpkiny and creamy. Top with whipped cream, cinnamon, and cinnamon stick.
By Yoly

Cranberry Orange Bread

333
This cranberry orange bread is great for breakfast or a snack. You can also make muffins; just spoon the batter into greased muffin cups and bake at 375 degrees F (190 C) for 15 to 20 minutes.
By LaurasFaves

Potato Pancakes II

201
Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Apple Roses

145
These were inspired by a cook named Ana, a Brazilian food blogger living in Italy. I really hope you give these gorgeous looking, and very delicious apple roses a try soon. Enjoy!
By Chef John

Louisiana Sweet Potato Pancakes

391
These are a very welcome change from regular pancakes. Great with maple syrup or cranberry sauce.
By SWIZZLESTICKS

Chef John's Butter Puff Biscuit Dough

34
This biscuit dough is similar to puff pastry but uses a much less fussy procedure. It works great for fruit tarts, ham and cheese turnovers, and chocolate croissants--and of course, plain biscuits served with butter and jam.
By Chef John

Old-Fashioned Swedish Glogg

31
My grandfather brought this recipe over from Sweden in 1921. We still use it today. God Jul.
By Judy

Broccoli Souffle

49
Passed down through the generations, this broccoli souffle recipe has become a holiday staple in our family. A savory taste with a crispy cheese topping makes it a sure win.
By Heather

Cranberry Bread Pudding

27
Cranberries and raisins are folded into a sweet bread pudding batter for a homey dessert. This makes a great breakfast strata, too!
By Mike Smith

Three Egg Omelet

21
These big, easy omelets satisfy everyone! Lots of meats, vegetables, and cheese to choose from - and they're HUGE!
By BECKY M.

Autumn Apple Salad II

187
A sweet, tart, crunchy side dish that is especially nice in the fall.
By daisy

Pumpkin Bread IV

2113
This is an all time, excellent, every time recipe. It is very simple, and so well loved by many. I make these for family, friends, school functions, work functions, for gifts etc. It has always been raved about - even by kids! I recommend bringing this to your Thanksgiving function; you will be thanked many times for this delicious taste treat. This is a large quantity, but you will end up making this size batch more than once. You can also make muffins and small loaves using this recipe; bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
By Allrecipes Member

Pumpkin Pie Bread

568
This quick bread recipe tastes like pumpkin pie. Tastes best when served the next day.
By Tanja Miller

Rosemary Sweet Potato Quiche

5
In my kosher kitchen, elegant and interesting vegetarian selections are a must for dairy entertaining. This one presents beautifully as a side or a main dish, and has a much more complex flavor palate than my usual quiches and kugels. My kids prefer it if I sub the goat cheese for mozzarella or more monterey jack, but it is a really nice, grown-up flavor as I submitted it!
By JerusaleMom

Potato Cake

192
Potato cakes are great for breakfast. Mashed potato cakes with a cheese surprise in the middle.
By Dave Silsby

Cranberry Pumpkin Muffins

123
These yummy pumpkin muffins are perfect for the Thanksgiving table! Substitute toasted pumpkin seeds or dried cherries for the cranberries, if you wish.
By Robin L

Orange Pumpkin Loaf

231
You can try this moist loaf with an orange cream spread, butter, or leave plain. For a variation, try substituting dates for the raisins.
By Carol

Famous No Coffee Pumpkin Latte

195
This is a warm and creamy rich pumpkin drink that taste like a Starbucks® pumpkin latte, but with NO caffeine. It is very kid-friendly or great at the midday office holiday party.
By Michael Powers
