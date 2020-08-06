Thanksgiving Breakfast Recipes

Pumpkin Bread IV

Rating: 5 stars 2113

This is an all time, excellent, every time recipe. It is very simple, and so well loved by many. I make these for family, friends, school functions, work functions, for gifts etc. It has always been raved about - even by kids! I recommend bringing this to your Thanksgiving function; you will be thanked many times for this delicious taste treat. This is a large quantity, but you will end up making this size batch more than once. You can also make muffins and small loaves using this recipe; bake for 30 to 35 minutes.