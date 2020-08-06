Thanksgiving Breakfast Recipes

This recipe is so easy to make. My family just loves this recipe. Once I bake them they stay around for only a day! I have never found a good recipe for cranberries, but I absolutely love this one. I hope you will too!
Instead of sweet potato pie (which I'm not that fond of), I made sweet potato muffins and I was thrilled with the results. Muffin or cupcake? Frosted or unfrosted? Doesn't matter--these really are fantastic.
Here's a quick and delicious way to use up those leftover mashed potatoes. You WILL need a waffle iron. These are basically potato pancakes (a.k.a. latkes) but without all the greasy clean-up and calories from pan-frying. I usually serve them with fish or chicken and sauteed apples.
A delicious casserole that can be altered in many ways to change it from day to day. You may substitute bacon or sausage for the ham if you wish. Add peppers, onions, hash browns or anything else that suits your fancy.
Crispy, golden and cheesy! Good use of leftover mashed potatoes. This recipe is very versatile: you can add minced garlic, chives, or 1/4 cup of any shredded raw vegetable, or substitute the cheese with a tablespoon of sugar and serve with maple syrup.
This biscuit dough is similar to puff pastry but uses a much less fussy procedure. It works great for fruit tarts, ham and cheese turnovers, and chocolate croissants--and of course, plain biscuits served with butter and jam.
This is an all time, excellent, every time recipe. It is very simple, and so well loved by many. I make these for family, friends, school functions, work functions, for gifts etc. It has always been raved about - even by kids! I recommend bringing this to your Thanksgiving function; you will be thanked many times for this delicious taste treat. This is a large quantity, but you will end up making this size batch more than once. You can also make muffins and small loaves using this recipe; bake for 30 to 35 minutes.
In my kosher kitchen, elegant and interesting vegetarian selections are a must for dairy entertaining. This one presents beautifully as a side or a main dish, and has a much more complex flavor palate than my usual quiches and kugels. My kids prefer it if I sub the goat cheese for mozzarella or more monterey jack, but it is a really nice, grown-up flavor as I submitted it!