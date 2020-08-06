BBQ & Grilled Salad Recipes

Sweet and savory come together beautifully in this salad of marinated grilled chicken and pineapple on a healthy bed of baby spinach. We never have leftovers and everyone who eats it wants the recipe! Use fresh pineapple and rosemary; it makes the dish.
This is truly and ridiculously easy. The trick is to get the grill grates very hot. And the result? A lightly caramelized surface and a slightly smoky flavor. The insides stay cool and crisp. It's quite a contrast of tastes and textures.
It's just one of those salads that was created on a gorgeous summer evening with a bunch of stuff I had in the fridge. Grilled asparagus is tossed with spinach and Parmesan cheese. My husband and I love it!
I love to make main-dish salads in the summertime and serve them with some crusty bread and a nice glass of wine! This one is one of my favorites, featuring sweet and smoky grilled shrimp and a cilantro vinaigrette.
Both beautiful in presentation and taste, this salad uses fresh berries in summer (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries), and orange segments in winter. Anytime of year this composed salad will bring rave reviews.
This is a fresh, healthy, easy-to-make salad with a twist to the usual restaurant versions. It can be served in small portions as an appetizer salad, or in large portions as a whole meal. This recipe is for 4 larger salads.
This salad was inspired by the recipes I've seen for grilled Mexican corn on the cob--mayo, lime, cotija cheese--just adjusted for those that would rather not eat corn on the cob or to save time (and grill space) during your bbq! Can be served cold or at room temp.