BBQ & Grilled Salad Recipes

Looking for grilled salad recipes? Allrecipes has more than 130 trusted grilled salad recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Grilled Potato Salad

66
No boiling and peeling potatoes or adding mayo with this recipe. Great summer recipe. Enjoy!
By Aunt-Nay

Flat Iron Steak and Spinach Salad

86
Spinach is topped with peppers, mushrooms and steak in this recipe.
By Kerinholland

Grilled Eggplant and Asparagus Salad

3
Warm grilled eggplant, asparagus, and tomatoes top a bed of cool, crunchy romaine and endive lettuce with a balsamic vinegar dressing.
By yao-ming

Grilled Corn Salad

143
A yummy and easy side for hot summer days! Goes great with your grilled dishes or just to munch on. This recipe will last several days when covered in an airtight container and refrigerated.
By AMBERT77

Grilled Pineapple Salad

7
Sweet and savory come together beautifully in this salad of marinated grilled chicken and pineapple on a healthy bed of baby spinach. We never have leftovers and everyone who eats it wants the recipe! Use fresh pineapple and rosemary; it makes the dish.
By S-Zirl

Thai Grilled Beef Salad

26
This is a simple Thai beef salad. It can be eaten hot or cold, but it is usually served at room temperature. The ingredients can be found at most major supermarkets or Asian markets.
By PATNICATION

Grilled Chicken, Peach, and Arugula Salad

33
Yummy salad!
By trisha1985

How to Make Smokin' Hot Grilled Salads

By Naomi Tomky

Grilled Hearts of Romaine

This is truly and ridiculously easy. The trick is to get the grill grates very hot. And the result? A lightly caramelized surface and a slightly smoky flavor. The insides stay cool and crisp. It's quite a contrast of tastes and textures.
By Chef John

Grilled Corn and Red Cabbage Slaw

This fresh, light slaw is great with fish tacos.
By Ashley Steele

Grilled Asparagus Salad

76
It's just one of those salads that was created on a gorgeous summer evening with a bunch of stuff I had in the fridge. Grilled asparagus is tossed with spinach and Parmesan cheese. My husband and I love it!
By Heather Hedstrom

Indian-Style Grilled Chicken Salad

8
Grilled tandoori chicken on a fresh salad with a little tangy lemon dressing. You can find the tandoori spice at any Indian store or possibly a local grocery store.
By Aisha
Inspiration and Ideas

Knife and Fork Grilled Caesar Salad
8
"Great twist on a Caesar salad! We love grilled romaine and I'm glad I finally got around to making this recipe. I made 'The Best Caesar Salad Dressing' [for] this." – Molly
Caprese Salad with Grilled Flank Steak
"This was very quick to pull together and made for a nice filling meal on a hot day. Five minutes per side at medium-high temps produced a perfect 140° steak." – Molly
Chef John's Grilled Shrimp Louie
Grilled Steak Salad with Asian Dressing
45
14 Delicious Grilled Corn Salads
Grilled Chicken Taco Salad
66
More BBQ & Grilled Salad Recipes

Chicken Paillard

36
This is a super-easy dinner and very refreshing for an outdoor barbeque or spring dinner. The lemon adds a fresh taste to a simple chicken dish.
By Megan

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Makes a great grilled chicken Caesar salad with a definite bite to it. You can use less garlic and anchovies if you prefer a milder flavor.
By Kate Killion Kvech

Elote Salad

6
A nice way to have elote without having to eat it straight off the husk.
By BmanS1965

Summer Corn Salad with Asparagus

34
A simple, sweet and enjoyable taste of summer. This salad is great served as a side dish, or serve with nacho chips.
By Jocelyn

Grilled Shrimp Louie

31
The dressing for this dish is made to use with crab, but I think the smoky grilled shrimp are a great summertime twist. Make the dressing ahead of time and chill it before you adjust the seasonings.
By Chef John

Summer Grilled Shrimp Salad

4
I love to make main-dish salads in the summertime and serve them with some crusty bread and a nice glass of wine! This one is one of my favorites, featuring sweet and smoky grilled shrimp and a cilantro vinaigrette.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit

266
Both beautiful in presentation and taste, this salad uses fresh berries in summer (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries), and orange segments in winter. Anytime of year this composed salad will bring rave reviews.
By Karena

Caribbean Chicken Salad

171
With just a few things done ahead of time, your dinner can be a breeze.
By Marcy Dzurisin

Caprese Salad with Grilled Flank Steak

69
This is a fresh, healthy, easy-to-make salad with a twist to the usual restaurant versions. It can be served in small portions as an appetizer salad, or in large portions as a whole meal. This recipe is for 4 larger salads.
By cookinmama

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad with Gouda

This grilled chicken Caesar salad is a nice summertime meal!
By Stuart

Southwestern Roasted Corn Salad

152
Corn has never tasted so good! This is a perfect side dish for a BBQ and tastes great on a hot summer day.
By Kim Fusich

Mexican Corn-off-the-Cob Salad

3
This salad was inspired by the recipes I've seen for grilled Mexican corn on the cob--mayo, lime, cotija cheese--just adjusted for those that would rather not eat corn on the cob or to save time (and grill space) during your bbq! Can be served cold or at room temp.
By HeidiS

Amy's Barbecue Chicken Salad

321
This is very similar to a salad at a popular restaurant near my house. I loved it there and decided to make it at home. It's one of my favorite salads to make now!
By AMYEH

