Lunar New Year Recipes

Find delicious recipes for the spring festival, whether you celebrate Chinese New Year, Chunjie, Tet, Seollal, or Losar.

Staff Picks

Chinese Pork Dumplings

Rating: 4.74 stars
215
In Seattle's International District, Liana Cafe House sells traditional Chinese pork dumplings from a tiny takeout shop. See how to make them at home.
By Allrecipes

Florns' Chinese Steamed Fish

Rating: 4.53 stars
36
An easy, fast, and yummy fish dish that my family absolutely loves. This is my mom from China's recipe. Serve with rice.
By charsiew

Homemade Wonton Soup

Rating: 4.71 stars
375
This is a recipe I have perfected on my own through the years. I am one who never measures, so take the measurements as a guide, not as law. This recipe is one that my family members beg me to make all the time! Enjoy!
By Starry Night

Chinese-Style Baby Bok Choy with Mushroom Sauce

Rating: 4.66 stars
137
This is a delicious dish. It is an authentic Chinese recipe that I use for my cooking. Baby bok choy and mushroom are the two main ingredients.
By Jade Blue

Pineapple Tarts

Rating: 4.43 stars
14
Delightful little tarts with pineapple filling and a cross on the top.
By Diana

Anko (Sweet Red Bean Paste)

Rating: 4.27 stars
15
The paste is used to hold together pastries, cakes, and other dishes that come from Japan, most commonly desserts.
By Anonymous

Korean Tteokguk (Rice Cake Soup)

This is a traditional dish enjoyed by many--if not all--Koreans during the New Year's and Lunar New Year holidays. Although there wasn't a lot of time for cooking or eating, I got to experience a semi-instant tteokguk for New Year's Day thanks to a good friend of mine. Garnish with green onions; add mandu (dumplings) or thin slices of beef if you like. Serve hot, as rice cakes will get soggy over time.
By mykoreaneats

Dong Po (Chinese Pork Belly)

Rating: 4.6 stars
15
Named after an ancient Chinese statesman, poet and gourmand of the Song Dynasty, the pork belly is cooked three different ways, rendering the meat succulent, tender and very flavorful. (If you can't find pork belly, ask the butcher; it is what bacon is before it is cured and sliced.)
By Good EatNZ

Lunar New Year Peanut Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
5
The dough for these addictive, delicate cookies (known as hua sheng bing in Mandarin) begins in the food processor, but you'll want to finish it by hand to keep it from becoming oily. For extra peanut flavor, use unrefined or semi-refined peanut oil, which smells and tastes nuttier. Cookies keep up to 3 days chilled in an airtight container, layers separated by waxed paper, or frozen up to 3 months.
By Andrea Nguyen

Steamed Fish with Ginger

Rating: 4.76 stars
107
If you like fish or even anything about Chinese food you'll love this recipe.
By lenochka

Chef John's Chinese Scallion Pancakes

Rating: 4.69 stars
39
These fun-to-make flatbreads are a common fixture on menus in China, and while they all feature the same few ingredients, they come in a variety of thicknesses. The thinner you make these, the crispier they'll be, but you won't get that nice, layered, oniony inside. On the other hand, if you make them too thick, they can be a little doughy inside, so I try to shoot for something in between.
By Chef John

Colorful Korean Dumplings (Mandu)

These colorful Korean dumplings are fall in a pocket. Vibrant-hued juice lends color to the skins, and veggies and tofu pack a nutritional punch.
By DakotaKim
Inspiration and Ideas

Celebrate the Year of the Tiger!
Grab a broom and sweep away the past on February 1.
Chinese Dumplings
Rating: Unrated
96
Give someone a very lucky year: hide a clean coin in the filling of your homemade jiaozi.
21 Recipes to Celebrate Chinese New Year
Crispy Baked Gau
Rating: Unrated
14
Chinese Lion's Head Soup
Rating: Unrated
139
Vietnamese Tom Rim (Coconut Caramel Shrimp)

Perfect Pot Stickers

Rating: 4.67 stars
99

Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.

More Lunar New Year Recipes

Pork Wonton Soup

Rating: 4.61 stars
38
Steamed pork-filled wontons and steamed vegetables make a hearty and satisfying soup.
By Allrecipes

Jian Bing (Chinese Crepes)

Rating: 4.5 stars
8
Quick and Easy! There are many variations of Jian Bing, a.k.a. Chinese Crepe; this is only one. I use scallions and cilantro in this recipe, but others use different ingredients, such as sunflower seeds. Instead of crackers one can also use Chinese fried dough (You Tiao). Enjoy!
By meowypurr

Chinese Sweet Bun Dough

Rating: 4.55 stars
42
After several experiments, I created this cross between a bread and pastry dough that works perfectly for making filled buns. I generally fill with a BBQ filling, but you can be creative.
By GAUSSSHAWN

Pan-Fried Chinese Pancakes

Rating: 3.65 stars
26
A delicious brunch snack that can be found in many Chinese breakfast shops. Its various names include 'cong you bing,' 'jiu cai bing,', 'scallion pancakes,' 'green onion pancakes,' etc. This particular recipe is passed down through my mother's family, and brings back many good, yummy memories! Can serve with hot-sour sauce, or your favorite Chinese sauce.
By Jade

Tsao Mi Fun (Taiwanese Fried Rice Noodles)

Rating: 4.44 stars
39
My mom's been making me tsao mi fun, in Mandarin, or tsa bi whun, in Taiwanese, since I was a little girl. Tsa bi whun literally translates to 'fried rice noodles'. You'll most likely find all the ingredients at your local supermarket except for the five spice powder, dried Chinese black mushrooms and rice vermicelli which can be found at your local Asian food mart. All the measurements here are pretty much to taste, some people like more pork, some less, some more soy sauce, some less, etc.
By MSTINAWU

Chinese Sticky Rice Cake

Rating: 4.58 stars
24
A sweet dessert made with glutinous rice flour (also called sweet rice flour) and red bean paste. This recipe was given to me by my Chinese sister-in-law. It is a favorite of my family. It has a firm custard-like texture which is different to many western palates.
By Mom2MMJ

Lion's Head Meatballs

Rating: 4.82 stars
28
People throw out the term "melt-in-your-mouth" pretty casually, but these meatballs really are. Some people think the name comes from their large size, while others believe eating these gives you the strength of a lion, but the actual answer is not quite as mythical. The look of this crinkled-up napa cabbage reminded the inventors of this dish of a lion's mane.
By Chef John

Chinese Cocktail Buns

Rating: 4.81 stars
31
These cocktail buns are like the ones you get at Chinese bakeries. They are filled with a creamy coconut filling. Yum!
By LIANG

Almond Cookies (Dim Sum Variety)

Rating: 4.88 stars
41
These almond cookies are what you would typically find in Chinese dim sum restaurants in Hawaii. A lot of these neighborhood dim sum stores/restaurants have closed down recently, so it's nice to be able to still enjoy these cookies from your own kitchen. If you enjoy the flavor of almonds, you'll love these cookies. This is a simple recipe and is a favorite in my family. Give it a try!
By WISHME

Juicy Asian Steamed Chicken Thighs

Rating: 4 stars
1
Taste the Southeast Asian seaside with this subtle, fragrant and tender chicken dish. Best served over a bed of jasmine rice.
By crys

Tokyo Rose

Rating: 4.13 stars
8
This is a great, simple cocktail. I enjoy serving it with Asian themed dinners or appetizers.
By sweetjosephine

Chinese Pearl Meatballs

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
These tasty meatballs are easy to make. Wonderful for your Chinese New Year celebration or as an addition to a holiday buffet. Some folks dye the glutinous rice with red or green for a holiday touch. Another serving idea is to whisk together 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, and garlic to taste and sprinkle over the meatballs, rice, and some steamed vegetables.
By Mom2MMJ

Banh Tet

Banh Tet and banh chung (the square cake version) are available year long and for the Lunar New Year in Vietnam. It's a sticky rice cake with various fillings, some are sweet and some are savory. Mung beans, pork, and sticky rice are the core ingredients. Raffia string is usually used to tie the cakes but I've used kitchen twine. Also, traditionally these are more elaborately trussed than tied, like I did here to simplify. I wrapped the cakes in foil, that's Andrea Nguyen's move. Once the cakes are cooked you can wrap them in gold or red plastic ribbon for luck in the new year.
By Elizabeth Mervosh

Chinese-Style Five Spice Rub

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
This simple mixture of five spices commonly used in Chinese cooking works great as a rub or in a marinade. The ingredients may be a little more difficult to obtain, but the effort is well worth the result. This is probably one of the easiest recipes to assemble. I hope you enjoy.
By Casey Krajenka

Hiyashi Chuka Noodles

Rating: 4.44 stars
32
This is a common cold noodle salad in Japan, and always great to eat when the weather is hot. Enjoy!
By Mimi

He Jia Tuan Yuan (Tofu Ball Soup for Lunar Chinese New Year)

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
On Lunar Chinese New Year, we usually like to have meatballs or sweet dumplings. Ball in Chinese is 'wan,' sweet dumpling in Chinese is 'tang yuan.' Their shapes are both round. So we use a meatball dish and/or sweet dumpling dish to emphasize the Chinese expression 'He Jia Tuan Yuan.' 'He Jia' means the whole family. 'Tuan Yuan' means 'all be together' ('yuan' also means circle, round as well, which connects with the shape of the meatballs and the sweet dumplings). This tofu ball dish is easy to make, and it is a great soup for your Lunar New Year meal.
By Tao,RN

General Tso's Whole Turkey

Rating: 4 stars
4
A Chinese take on the holiday roast turkey. The sauce is a sweet and spicy flavorful glaze on the crispy skin of the turkey with a hint of orange and cranberry. The whole red peppers with green onions on the side add a festive touch. The dressing is a savory rice dressing with cranberries and nuts. Sure to become a year-round favorite. Garnish with whole dried red peppers and green onions along the side.
By Seattle Charlette

Sesame Asian Tofu Stir-Fry

Rating: 3.93 stars
45
Thinly-sliced vegetables are stir-fried in a garlic and sesame sauce.
By ainsliek

Chinese Firecrackers

Rating: 4 stars
6
These appetizers are an explosion of flavor with turkey, crisp veggies, and the zing of chili paste.
By Becky

Sesame Snap Peas

Rating: 4.36 stars
11
Sesame and chili oils add rich flavor and a little kick to naturally sweet snap peas. This versatile side dish has an Asian feel to it, so goes well with Asian dishes. Scale this recipe up or down easily for larger or smaller crowds.
By NJFoodies

Easy Chinese New Year Cookies

A blend of chocolate and butterscotch flavor held together with noodles. An easy and popular treat for Chinese New Year.
By Brian

Shui Zhu Yu (Sichuan Boiled Fish)

Rating: 4 stars
10
Shui Zhu Yu is one of the most common Sichuan fish dishes. 'Shui Zhu' is also one of the most famous Sichuan cooking styles. Its essential ingredient is Sichuan bean sauce. 'Shui' means water. 'Zhu' means boil. You might have also heard about 'Shui Zhu Niu Rou' which uses beef in place of fish. You may use 2 cups of soy bean sprouts to substitute for the celery and Napa cabbage stem. Cod is also a good substitute for basa. Enjoy the fish and I wish you 'Nian Nian You Yu'--Happy New Year!
By Tao,RN

Fried Rice with Lychees (Koa Pad Lin Gee)

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This is a sweeter rice dish, with lychees and raisins adding a pleasant and refreshing sweetness, balanced with salty cashew nuts. Maggi sauce is a German savory sauce popular in Thailand.
By Darrell MacMullin
