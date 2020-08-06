Lunar New Year Recipes

This is a recipe I have perfected on my own through the years. I am one who never measures, so take the measurements as a guide, not as law. This recipe is one that my family members beg me to make all the time! Enjoy!
This is a traditional dish enjoyed by many--if not all--Koreans during the New Year's and Lunar New Year holidays. Although there wasn't a lot of time for cooking or eating, I got to experience a semi-instant tteokguk for New Year's Day thanks to a good friend of mine. Garnish with green onions; add mandu (dumplings) or thin slices of beef if you like. Serve hot, as rice cakes will get soggy over time.
Named after an ancient Chinese statesman, poet and gourmand of the Song Dynasty, the pork belly is cooked three different ways, rendering the meat succulent, tender and very flavorful. (If you can't find pork belly, ask the butcher; it is what bacon is before it is cured and sliced.)
The dough for these addictive, delicate cookies (known as hua sheng bing in Mandarin) begins in the food processor, but you'll want to finish it by hand to keep it from becoming oily. For extra peanut flavor, use unrefined or semi-refined peanut oil, which smells and tastes nuttier. Cookies keep up to 3 days chilled in an airtight container, layers separated by waxed paper, or frozen up to 3 months.
These fun-to-make flatbreads are a common fixture on menus in China, and while they all feature the same few ingredients, they come in a variety of thicknesses. The thinner you make these, the crispier they'll be, but you won't get that nice, layered, oniony inside. On the other hand, if you make them too thick, they can be a little doughy inside, so I try to shoot for something in between.
Homemade pot stickers are so versatile--you can fill them with anything you want and as full as you want. And the play between the crispy, crusty bottom, and the tender parts, makes for a truly unique dumpling. These are filled with ground pork, green onions, ginger, and cabbage.
Quick and Easy! There are many variations of Jian Bing, a.k.a. Chinese Crepe; this is only one. I use scallions and cilantro in this recipe, but others use different ingredients, such as sunflower seeds. Instead of crackers one can also use Chinese fried dough (You Tiao). Enjoy!
A delicious brunch snack that can be found in many Chinese breakfast shops. Its various names include 'cong you bing,' 'jiu cai bing,', 'scallion pancakes,' 'green onion pancakes,' etc. This particular recipe is passed down through my mother's family, and brings back many good, yummy memories! Can serve with hot-sour sauce, or your favorite Chinese sauce.
My mom's been making me tsao mi fun, in Mandarin, or tsa bi whun, in Taiwanese, since I was a little girl. Tsa bi whun literally translates to 'fried rice noodles'. You'll most likely find all the ingredients at your local supermarket except for the five spice powder, dried Chinese black mushrooms and rice vermicelli which can be found at your local Asian food mart. All the measurements here are pretty much to taste, some people like more pork, some less, some more soy sauce, some less, etc.
A sweet dessert made with glutinous rice flour (also called sweet rice flour) and red bean paste. This recipe was given to me by my Chinese sister-in-law. It is a favorite of my family. It has a firm custard-like texture which is different to many western palates.
These fun-to-make flatbreads are a common fixture on menus in China, and while they all feature the same few ingredients, they come in a variety of thicknesses. The thinner you make these, the crispier they'll be, but you won't get that nice, layered, oniony inside. On the other hand, if you make them too thick, they can be a little doughy inside, so I try to shoot for something in between.
People throw out the term "melt-in-your-mouth" pretty casually, but these meatballs really are. Some people think the name comes from their large size, while others believe eating these gives you the strength of a lion, but the actual answer is not quite as mythical. The look of this crinkled-up napa cabbage reminded the inventors of this dish of a lion's mane.
These almond cookies are what you would typically find in Chinese dim sum restaurants in Hawaii. A lot of these neighborhood dim sum stores/restaurants have closed down recently, so it's nice to be able to still enjoy these cookies from your own kitchen. If you enjoy the flavor of almonds, you'll love these cookies. This is a simple recipe and is a favorite in my family. Give it a try!
These tasty meatballs are easy to make. Wonderful for your Chinese New Year celebration or as an addition to a holiday buffet. Some folks dye the glutinous rice with red or green for a holiday touch. Another serving idea is to whisk together 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sesame oil, and garlic to taste and sprinkle over the meatballs, rice, and some steamed vegetables.
Banh Tet and banh chung (the square cake version) are available year long and for the Lunar New Year in Vietnam. It's a sticky rice cake with various fillings, some are sweet and some are savory. Mung beans, pork, and sticky rice are the core ingredients. Raffia string is usually used to tie the cakes but I've used kitchen twine. Also, traditionally these are more elaborately trussed than tied, like I did here to simplify. I wrapped the cakes in foil, that's Andrea Nguyen's move. Once the cakes are cooked you can wrap them in gold or red plastic ribbon for luck in the new year.
This simple mixture of five spices commonly used in Chinese cooking works great as a rub or in a marinade. The ingredients may be a little more difficult to obtain, but the effort is well worth the result. This is probably one of the easiest recipes to assemble. I hope you enjoy.
On Lunar Chinese New Year, we usually like to have meatballs or sweet dumplings. Ball in Chinese is 'wan,' sweet dumpling in Chinese is 'tang yuan.' Their shapes are both round. So we use a meatball dish and/or sweet dumpling dish to emphasize the Chinese expression 'He Jia Tuan Yuan.' 'He Jia' means the whole family. 'Tuan Yuan' means 'all be together' ('yuan' also means circle, round as well, which connects with the shape of the meatballs and the sweet dumplings). This tofu ball dish is easy to make, and it is a great soup for your Lunar New Year meal.
A Chinese take on the holiday roast turkey. The sauce is a sweet and spicy flavorful glaze on the crispy skin of the turkey with a hint of orange and cranberry. The whole red peppers with green onions on the side add a festive touch. The dressing is a savory rice dressing with cranberries and nuts. Sure to become a year-round favorite. Garnish with whole dried red peppers and green onions along the side.
Sesame and chili oils add rich flavor and a little kick to naturally sweet snap peas. This versatile side dish has an Asian feel to it, so goes well with Asian dishes. Scale this recipe up or down easily for larger or smaller crowds.
Shui Zhu Yu is one of the most common Sichuan fish dishes. 'Shui Zhu' is also one of the most famous Sichuan cooking styles. Its essential ingredient is Sichuan bean sauce. 'Shui' means water. 'Zhu' means boil. You might have also heard about 'Shui Zhu Niu Rou' which uses beef in place of fish. You may use 2 cups of soy bean sprouts to substitute for the celery and Napa cabbage stem. Cod is also a good substitute for basa. Enjoy the fish and I wish you 'Nian Nian You Yu'--Happy New Year!