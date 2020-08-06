Cooking for a Crowd Recipes

Party planning is daunting enough. Let us help you. Here are our best recipes for serving 20 people or more!

Staff Picks

Taco Dip I

426
This is a scrumptious taco dip. When I use all low-fat ingredients, such as low-fat sour cream and low-fat Cheddar, it still comes out so delicious! Serve with baked tortilla chips for dipping.
By Allrecipes Member

Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Blue Cheese

371
Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and baked until crisp. These are delicious and very easy to make for a party. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make a few hours in advance!
By WINEANDCHEESE

Elaine's Sweet and Tangy Loose Beef BBQ

279
This recipe is a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants creation. I researched several BBQ recipes online and in my cookbooks and combined bits and pieces of different things I liked about them. The result was a wonderful and tangy loose BBQ for sandwiches that is very easy to make and takes little hands-on time. My in-laws who are in their 70s both said it was the best BBQ they had ever had. It was awesome!
By ENGLISHNWOODS2

Baked Potato Casserole

24
This baked potato casserole makes a perfect side dish to bring to large family potlucks, picnics, and celebrations.
By rocc27

The Best Fresh Tomato Salsa

613
Keep it fresh by mixing fresh chopped tomatoes, onion, bell pepper, and cilantro with lime juice for a quick and simple salsa.
By Cheryl Dressler

Beef Tamales

193
These are just like the tamales my Abuelita used to make for special occasions. This recipe makes a lot, but if you're going to go to all the trouble of making tamales from scratch, you might as well have a party! You will need butchers' twine and a large pot with a steamer basket to make these. May be frozen up to 6 months in heavy-duty resealable plastic bags. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator and then steam or microwave until heated through.
By jenn

Henry and Maudie's Oatmeal Cookies

150
This makes a nice snack cookie, not necessarily a sweet treat kind of cookie. Good and healthful. For variety add chopped raisins or currants or nuts.
By TI2GR

Family Sicilian Sauce and Meatballs

34
My mother's family originally came from Sicily and every family member makes his or her own version - this version came most recently via Brooklyn. If there are any leftovers, they freeze very well. MANGIA! Serve with red wine and a good loaf of crusty Italian bread.
By PETEIYC

Easy Sugar Cookies

Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!
By Stephanie

Chicken Enchiladas with Green Chile Sauce (Salsa Verde)

25
Enchiladas made easy! Garnish with diced tomatoes, shredded lettuce, and any of your favorites!
By VMB

Bake-Sale-Worthy Lemon Bars

4
The next time you need something amazing to contribute to a bake sale, or maybe just a last-minute birthday party, try this simple lemon bars recipe.
By Brandi Gilbertson

Easy Three-Berry Crumble Slab Pie

This informal pie is baked on a sheet pan and serves a crowd! Use frozen berries for a fresh flavor any time of year. You may serve this with whipped cream or ice cream, if desired.
By Bibi
Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
5179
More Cooking for a Crowd Recipes

The Best Lemon Bars

3391
These tart, rich lemon bars need just seven common ingredients you probably already have, and are done in 55 minutes!
By Allrecipes Member

Baked Ham and Cheese Sliders

850
These baked ham and cheese sliders are a quick and easy appetizer for any party.
By LisaT

No Bake Cookies I

1175
Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa.
By Allrecipes Member

Spinach Pinwheels

106
Here's a great looking and great tasting appetizer. It's easy, too! You can substitute any flavor of cheese spread for garlic herb.
By BDEGER

No-Bake Energy Bites

647
Oats, flax seed, peanut butter, and chocolate chips are mixed together into compact, energy bites for on-the-go snacking.
By Hiedi Heaton

Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies I

4067
These cookies are great...you get a double dose of chocolate! My kids love them.
By KATHY

Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles

6805
This snickerdoodle cookie recipe makes treats that are perfectly soft in the middle with a bit of crunch around the edges. The sweet cinnamon-sugar coating makes them a sure crowd-pleaser!
By Allrecipes Member

Irish Potato Candy

294
A cute little confection that looks just like little potatoes. This kind does not contain potatoes; they are made using cream cheese and coconut.
By SAUNDRA

Simply the Best Deviled Eggs

10
This is my favorite deviled eggs recipe. Its simplicity makes it so good.
By ctrit

Mini Cheesecakes I

1177
Cherry-topped mini cheesecakes are easy and so good for holidays, weddings, or whatever the occasion! Try other flavors of fruit pie filling for the topping to change it up.
By Janice

Seven Layer Taco Dip

2790
Seven layer taco dip made with refried beans, sour cream, and salsa is the perfect platter for parties and family get-togethers.
By SUE CASE

Saltine Toffee Cookies

1535
This is an easy to make but wonderfully delicious treat. We pack them in tins and give as gifts during the holidays. Use your favorite nuts to top the cookies.
By Tracy

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies III

1045
I was served this cookie at a restaurant in Springfield, MO during a business conference. Went home and made up this recipe which has been a hit at any church gathering when I take them...better than the one I had at the conference.
By Allrecipes Member

Pressure Cooker Corned Beef Brisket

41
This method of cooking makes the most tender, flavorful corned beef brisket that you will ever eat! Cooking time does not include the time for the pot to reach the proper pressure and to release the steam. Cutting the finished brisket with an electric knife makes for beautifully cut meat.
By Christina

Cream Filled Cupcakes

461
Delicious and simple to make, a creamy filling is piped into chocolate cupcakes with a pastry bag. Frost with your favorite chocolate frosting.
By Grace W.

Chewy Chocolate Cookies II

500
This easy recipe makes chewy and delicious chocolate cookies that taste like brownies.
By Allrecipes Member

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies III

412
These no-bake peanut butter cookies were always served for school lunch. I got the recipe after marrying from one of the cooks and have made it many times since.
By Cindy Carnes

Best Ever Jalapeno Poppers

1163
This crowd-pleasing jalapeno poppers recipe is made with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and bacon.
By HLSANDS

Thin Mint Crackers

305
Just like the Girl Scout cookies!
By Kim

Lactation Cookies

340
These cookies feature brewers' yeast, wheat germ, flax seed, and whole oats to help support milk production for lactating mothers.
By kfwarden

Grandma Ruth's Snickerdoodle Cookies

385
This is my great-grandma's recipe that everyone loves!
By DavidBeveridge
