Cooking for a Crowd Recipes

Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and baked until crisp. These are delicious and very easy to make for a party. You can serve them at room temperature, so it is okay to make a few hours in advance!
This recipe is a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants creation. I researched several BBQ recipes online and in my cookbooks and combined bits and pieces of different things I liked about them. The result was a wonderful and tangy loose BBQ for sandwiches that is very easy to make and takes little hands-on time. My in-laws who are in their 70s both said it was the best BBQ they had ever had. It was awesome!
These are just like the tamales my Abuelita used to make for special occasions. This recipe makes a lot, but if you're going to go to all the trouble of making tamales from scratch, you might as well have a party! You will need butchers' twine and a large pot with a steamer basket to make these. May be frozen up to 6 months in heavy-duty resealable plastic bags. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator and then steam or microwave until heated through.
My mother's family originally came from Sicily and every family member makes his or her own version - this version came most recently via Brooklyn. If there are any leftovers, they freeze very well. MANGIA! Serve with red wine and a good loaf of crusty Italian bread.
I was served this cookie at a restaurant in Springfield, MO during a business conference. Went home and made up this recipe which has been a hit at any church gathering when I take them...better than the one I had at the conference.
This method of cooking makes the most tender, flavorful corned beef brisket that you will ever eat! Cooking time does not include the time for the pot to reach the proper pressure and to release the steam. Cutting the finished brisket with an electric knife makes for beautifully cut meat.