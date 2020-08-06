Italian Meatball Recipes

These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!
I never knew how to make good meatballs until I found this recipe. I normally make mine with just ground beef and they still taste great. I've used the combination of pork, beef and veal and they are equally good. Definitely use fresh bread crumbs and freshly grate your cheese instead of using the canned variety...it really does make a difference.
This recipe makes the most tender and tasty meatballs. I also freeze these meatballs and take out how many servings I need for each meal. If cooking in sauce, add baked meatballs 20 minutes before serving time.
These are amazing and nothing amazing is ever easy; keep that in mind when you undertake this recipe. Try to avoid tasting them before you're ready to serve because you may end up eating them all and your guests will be left with only marinara and pasta. I make this recipe as written, then I freeze half of it when combined as it makes about 40-50, 1 1/2-inch meatballs (enough to feed Sicily.)
My husband makes these easy meatballs with simple ingredients like eggs, panko bread crumbs, garlic powder, and fresh basil, and they come out flavorful and delicious every time! Kids love them too! If desired, add the cooked meatballs to your favorite sauce until submerged (this brings out the moistness).
I have to cook gluten-free for some family members who love Italian food, but cannot tolerate the gluten. I have re-vamped my recipes so they can enjoy good food with the rest of the family. Even if you are not GF, you will still enjoy these meatballs. They are delicious!!
These slow cooker turkey meatballs in tomato sauce are a great alternative to traditional beef meatballs. Can be served over pasta or make meatball sandwiches with sauteed onions and peppers with melted Italian cheese over the top. Fantastic!
My Nana used to cook this for me when I was young and as she prepared things and we waited for the sauce to finish, she'd tell me great stories about her life in Sicily and other secret business! This recipe is the best sauce I've ever had- I really think it can bring the family together. Just prepare it and you'll see that when dinner time comes everyone's mouths will be watering because of the great smell, the entire family can gather around the table and there will be enough for everyone, I promise! Good for vegetarians too-just substitute 2 1/2 pounds of chopped zucchini for the meatballs.
A family recipe (from my mother-in-law) for a unique twist on traditional meatballs. These are baked in a wonderful tomato-based sweet and sour sauce, which is delicious over rice! I doubled the original sauce recipe. We love extra sauce, and this recipe will make a lot.
Chicken meatballs and spaghetti is a great alternative to beef or pork. Now, I love beef and pork, but I wanted to give my family something different. This is a recipe for a family of five, plus a little extra for leftovers.
Ridiculously easy turkey meatballs ready in 30 minutes and full of flavor thanks to lots of pesto. My kids love these turkey meatballs and they're endlessly versatile, and I love how quick and easy they are to make.
We added carrot and fresh garlic to this spaghetti sauce, and even made the meatballs healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and fresh parsley. We suggest serving over the whole grain pasta of your choice.
My mother's family originally came from Sicily and every family member makes his or her own version - this version came most recently via Brooklyn. If there are any leftovers, they freeze very well. MANGIA! Serve with red wine and a good loaf of crusty Italian bread.
Yes, I made eggplant meatballs. If you know me, you know I love eggplant! I also love meatballs. Hence, I decided to make two of my favorites together, and it is delicious. I used ground turkey and almond meal, but I am giving you alternative suggestions below. This is a great paleo recipe and very addictive. I like using an ice cream scoop so they are all the same size! Perfect for entertaining. Yummy!