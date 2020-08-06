Italian Meatball Recipes

Browse 30+ Italian meatball recipes made with beef and pork, veal, even turkey and chicken. Enjoy them with pasta or on a sandwich.

Staff Picks

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

2045
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!

The Best Meatballs

I never knew how to make good meatballs until I found this recipe. I normally make mine with just ground beef and they still taste great. I've used the combination of pork, beef and veal and they are equally good. Definitely use fresh bread crumbs and freshly grate your cheese instead of using the canned variety...it really does make a difference.
By Geanine

Italian Baked Meatballs

This recipe makes the most tender and tasty meatballs. I also freeze these meatballs and take out how many servings I need for each meal. If cooking in sauce, add baked meatballs 20 minutes before serving time.
By Dawn Fronius

Bren's Italian Meatballs

26
The perfect addition to any tomato sauce.
By Bren

Baked Italian Meatballs

20
Authentic beef and pork flavor without using pork.
By Chef Pagina

Rice Balls a la Tim

296
My father LOVES these--so I name them after him. I make these softball sized as a main course for a quick, filling dinner. Serve with a side of sauce and garlic bread.
By QUEENBEE28

Meatballs Divine

84
These are amazing and nothing amazing is ever easy; keep that in mind when you undertake this recipe. Try to avoid tasting them before you're ready to serve because you may end up eating them all and your guests will be left with only marinara and pasta. I make this recipe as written, then I freeze half of it when combined as it makes about 40-50, 1 1/2-inch meatballs (enough to feed Sicily.)
By KARARNMI

The Best Meatballs

1530
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.

Italian Baked Meatballs

39
Bake up a batch of these tender, tasty Italian-seasoned meatballs with hints of Romano cheese and parsley.

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

3620
A delicious homemade Italian-style pasta sauce with meatballs that's slow cooked for an intense tomato flavor.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Slow Cooker Meatballs

669
This is an easy recipe that can be prepared in a slow cooker for a great hot meal at the end of the day. Serve with hot cooked spaghetti noodles.
By HUNNIE0913

Italian Turkey Meatballs

314
These lean meatballs are filled with the flavors of Italy with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, and seasoned bread crumbs.
By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
Sponsored By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Easy Meatballs
5
My husband makes these easy meatballs with simple ingredients like eggs, panko bread crumbs, garlic powder, and fresh basil, and they come out flavorful and delicious every time! Kids love them too! If desired, add the cooked meatballs to your favorite sauce until submerged (this brings out the moistness).
Easy Homemade Meatballs
2
This is the recipe for easy homemade meatballs that my mother used growing up. I now make them for my family, and my picky husband loves them. Serve with your choice of pasta.
Johnsonville® Italian Meatballs
170
Gluten-Free Italian Meatballs
2

I have to cook gluten-free for some family members who love Italian food, but cannot tolerate the gluten. I have re-vamped my recipes so they can enjoy good food with the rest of the family. Even if you are not GF, you will still enjoy these meatballs. They are delicious!!

More Italian Meatball Recipes

Chef John's Italian Meatballs

2045
These Italian meatballs use a standard mix of ground beef and ground pork, with added flavor from parsley, garlic, and dried herbs. Bake up a batch, mix them with your favorite spaghetti dish, and dinner is served!

The Best Meatballs

1530
Meatballs made with ground beef, veal and pork, with garlic and Romano cheese. Finish cooking in your favorite marinara sauce.

Italian Baked Meatballs

39
Bake up a batch of these tender, tasty Italian-seasoned meatballs with hints of Romano cheese and parsley.

Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

3620
A delicious homemade Italian-style pasta sauce with meatballs that's slow cooked for an intense tomato flavor.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Slow Cooker Meatballs

669
This is an easy recipe that can be prepared in a slow cooker for a great hot meal at the end of the day. Serve with hot cooked spaghetti noodles.
By HUNNIE0913

Italian Turkey Meatballs

314
These lean meatballs are filled with the flavors of Italy with fresh herbs, parmesan cheese, and seasoned bread crumbs.
By Melt Organic Buttery Spread
Sponsored By Melt Organic Buttery Spread

Easy Meatballs

5
My husband makes these easy meatballs with simple ingredients like eggs, panko bread crumbs, garlic powder, and fresh basil, and they come out flavorful and delicious every time! Kids love them too! If desired, add the cooked meatballs to your favorite sauce until submerged (this brings out the moistness).
By Love2Cook

Easy Homemade Meatballs

2
This is the recipe for easy homemade meatballs that my mother used growing up. I now make them for my family, and my picky husband loves them. Serve with your choice of pasta.
By Donelle

Johnsonville® Italian Meatballs

170
Using ground Italian sausage plus a few simple ingredients makes these flavorful meatballs extra-easy.
By From the Kitchen at Johnsonville Sausage
Sponsored By Johnsonville

Gluten-Free Italian Meatballs

2
I have to cook gluten-free for some family members who love Italian food, but cannot tolerate the gluten. I have re-vamped my recipes so they can enjoy good food with the rest of the family. Even if you are not GF, you will still enjoy these meatballs. They are delicious!!
By gobomel

Bren's Italian Meatballs

26
The perfect addition to any tomato sauce.
By Bren

Mozzarella-Stuffed Pesto Turkey Meatballs

368
I came up with this recipe for a recipe contest, and it's been a family favorite ever since. For a lighter version, omit stuffing the meatballs with mozzarella cheese. Serve with your choice of pasta.
By foodie77

Slow Cooker Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

5
These slow cooker turkey meatballs in tomato sauce are a great alternative to traditional beef meatballs. Can be served over pasta or make meatball sandwiches with sauteed onions and peppers with melted Italian cheese over the top. Fantastic!
By Cheryl

Giant Bacon-Wrapped Meatballs

21
Delicious firm Italian meatballs wrapped in crisp bacon.
By Jen Swanson

Old Fashioned Sicilian Succo

55
My Nana used to cook this for me when I was young and as she prepared things and we waited for the sauce to finish, she'd tell me great stories about her life in Sicily and other secret business! This recipe is the best sauce I've ever had- I really think it can bring the family together. Just prepare it and you'll see that when dinner time comes everyone's mouths will be watering because of the great smell, the entire family can gather around the table and there will be enough for everyone, I promise! Good for vegetarians too-just substitute 2 1/2 pounds of chopped zucchini for the meatballs.
By Joiamia

Sweet and Sour Meatballs in Sauce

34
A family recipe (from my mother-in-law) for a unique twist on traditional meatballs. These are baked in a wonderful tomato-based sweet and sour sauce, which is delicious over rice! I doubled the original sauce recipe. We love extra sauce, and this recipe will make a lot.
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Chicken Meatballs and Spaghetti

98
Chicken meatballs and spaghetti is a great alternative to beef or pork. Now, I love beef and pork, but I wanted to give my family something different. This is a recipe for a family of five, plus a little extra for leftovers.
By Kimberly Anne Thomas

Three-Meat Italian Meatballs

105
Turkey, beef, and Italian sausage meatballs that go perfectly with your favorite marinara sauce. Serve over pasta!
By Steve

World's Fastest Meatballs

35
These meatballs are significantly faster than a traditional recipe because there is no chopping or pan-frying for the base mixture and they are small, so they cook fast.
By Chef John

Hearty Meatball Sandwich

203
A cross between meatloaf and meatballs, this sandwich promises to hold together without being messy.
By q

Pesto Turkey Meatballs

3
Ridiculously easy turkey meatballs ready in 30 minutes and full of flavor thanks to lots of pesto. My kids love these turkey meatballs and they're endlessly versatile, and I love how quick and easy they are to make.
By Diana Moutsopoulos

Healthier Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs

12
We added carrot and fresh garlic to this spaghetti sauce, and even made the meatballs healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and fresh parsley. We suggest serving over the whole grain pasta of your choice.
By MakeItHealthy

Family Sicilian Sauce and Meatballs

34
My mother's family originally came from Sicily and every family member makes his or her own version - this version came most recently via Brooklyn. If there are any leftovers, they freeze very well. MANGIA! Serve with red wine and a good loaf of crusty Italian bread.
By PETEIYC

Eggplant Meatballs

38
Yes, I made eggplant meatballs. If you know me, you know I love eggplant! I also love meatballs. Hence, I decided to make two of my favorites together, and it is delicious. I used ground turkey and almond meal, but I am giving you alternative suggestions below. This is a great paleo recipe and very addictive. I like using an ice cream scoop so they are all the same size! Perfect for entertaining. Yummy!
By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com