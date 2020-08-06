Swedish Meatball Recipes

Try Swedish meatball recipes, like meatballs in creamy dill sauce, authentic Swedish meatballs, and Chef John's version.

Community Picks

Swedish Meatballs (Svenska Kottbullar)

787
Our family's traditional Christmas recipe, frequently doubled and kept warm in a crock pot. Worth the effort, and the meatballs are even better the next day! Reserve brown gravy and add sour cream to it the day you serve the leftovers.
By Nom Nom Nom

Instant Pot® Swedish Meatballs

2
Feel free to serve these meatballs over egg noodles or hot mashed potatoes.

Chef John's Swedish Meatballs

580
Swedish meatballs, traditionally served with boiled potatoes and lingonberry preserves, are a hearty meal the whole family will love!
By Chef John

Easy Swedish Meatball Sauce

382
An easy Swedish meatball sauce with frozen meatballs is comfort food at its best.
By Mary B

Chef John's Swedish Meatballs

584
Swedish meatballs, traditionally served with boiled potatoes and lingonberry preserves, are a hearty meal the whole family will love!

Swedish Meatballs (From a Swede!)

77
This is my mom's Swedish meatball recipe. This isn't the kind a lot of people are used to in a creamy white sauce. She served them every Christmas Eve in a chafing dish as part of the 'Smörgåsbord.' My mom used to have a vegetable sour cream and a lingonberry sauce on the table for those that might want to dip these in something.
By Linda T

Swedish Meatballs I

504
This is one of my husband's favorites. I created it using several other Swedish meatball recipes that didn't quite make the grade.
By Allrecipes Member

The Amazing Swedish Meatball

244
Yowza! These Swedish Meatballs are fabulous! Very easy to make with such simple ingredients, and they're just delicious. This recipe has been in my family for years - friends and family wait all year to eat them.
By KANDIYOHIV

Healthier Swedish Meatballs

6
This recipe is a healthier take on a classic Swedish meatballs dish without sacrificing the elegance or taste. No one will ever know from tasting this dish that it is a lighter, healthier version.
By Ms Chef Esh

Swedish Meatballs with Creamy Dill Sauce

38
There are many versions of Swedish meatballs, and this is the way we like ours. They're juicy, tender, and flavorful in a creamy and rich sauce. We enjoy them over mashed potatoes or buttered noodles and served with lingonberry sauce or cranberry sauce.
By lutzflcat

Grandma's Swedish Meatballs and Gravy

1
This Swedish meatballs recipe has been passed down from a Swedish grandmother to her beautiful granddaughter. They are the best Swedish meatballs I've ever tasted. Even better than Ikea®! Easy to make, full of flavor, swimming in the most amazing creamy gravy sauce.
By JACANA

Slow Cooker Swedish Meatballs

10
Fresh and flavorful Swedish meatballs cook in a luxurious creamy sauce in a slow cooker. Garnish Swedish meatballs with fresh dill, and serve with mashed potatoes or egg noodles.
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make the Best Meatballs
It's worth knowing how to make meatballs well. Here are all the best tips.
Slow Cooker Swedish Meatballs
9
Fresh and flavorful Swedish meatballs cook in a luxurious creamy sauce in a slow cooker. 
3-Ingredient Swedish Meatballs
1
Dana's Famous Swedish Meatballs
16
Mum's Swedish Meatballs
20

Delicious meatballs covered in a fantastic gravy flavored with sherry. This is the dinner most requested by my children on special occasions. Serve with rice.

© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com