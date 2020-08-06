Salisbury Steak Recipes

Hamburger salisbury steak with gravy is a classic dinner that is inexpensive and so easy to make. Find the best recipes here!

Salisbury Steak

Rating: 4.42 stars
4743
This recipe has been in my family for years. It's easy to cook, but tastes like it took hours to make! I usually make enough extra sauce to pour over mashed potatoes. YUM!
By Kelly Berenger

Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy

Rating: 4.62 stars
4086
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. Traditionally served with hot white rice or potatoes, it's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
By Anne Marie Sweden

Easy Salisbury Steak

Rating: 4.43 stars
35
My mom would make this for us growing up. It was one of those easy dinners that we all loved to eat at the family table. Now we are still passing it down. My 17-month-old daughter LOVES this recipe. You can add other vegetables if you want (i.e. green onions, fennel, mushrooms, etc.). It can also be made with ground pork.
By Kendrick

Baked Fake Steak with Gravy

Rating: 4.21 stars
72
Don't let the time scare you. This is an easy, simple and good recipe for using hamburger, or any ground meat. This is good to mix one day and bake the next. Goes well with noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.
By BARB MAXWELL

Basic Salisbury Steaks

Rating: 4.68 stars
88
These are delicious steaks my mom used to make when I was growing up. They are easy too! They go great with mashed potatoes or white rice and have a flavorful sauce left over, almost like a gravy.
By SARAH1037

Salisbury Steak with Mushrooms

Rating: 4.62 stars
1224
A great from-scratch salisbury steak and gravy recipe I found a long time ago. The mushroom and onion gravy is wonderful over mashed potatoes or rice. The gravy is still good without mushrooms. I've made it for my husband that way.
By Krystal Wetter

Midwest Salisbury Steak

Rating: 4.72 stars
356
I was tired of boring, tasteless Salisbury steak recipes, so I created this one myself. Use good ground sirloin, and it'll tastes wonderful and you won't have any grease to drain from the patties once they've browned. Serve over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or rice. Simply delightful!
By Leann Tucek

Chef John's Salisbury Steak

Rating: 4.59 stars
176
When I was a kid, we didn't have smartphones or the internet, all we had was a TV. But we didn't care because as we watched, we got to enjoy a little something called a "TV dinner." The king of those dinners, in my opinion, was the Salisbury steak, which is what I'll show you how to make here, along with one of the greatest gravies ever invented. Serve with buttered mashed potatoes and a vegetable side of your choice.
By Chef John

Low-Carb Salisbury Steak

Rating: 4.56 stars
117
The steaks are full of flavor and are good on their own! Then you add the mushroom gravy and it's beyond delicious.
By Chef DJ

Salisbury Steak Slow Cooker-Style

Rating: 4.67 stars
15
I tried to stay as healthy as possible. Tried to use low-sodium items wherever I could. My husband really liked it.
By MarBur

Poor Man's Hamburger Steaks

Rating: 4.4 stars
182
An old fashioned hamburger steak recipe topped with cream of mushroom. Serve with some warm mashed potatoes and your favorite green vegetable. Our family loves this. Makes a great cheap meal!
By RHONDA35

Broiled Salisbury Steaks

Rating: 4.75 stars
8
These Salisbury steaks are flavorful and very moist. Nothing like the shoe leather served in cafeterias and frozen dinners. These steaks go wonderful served with a Belmont sauce.
By HongKongCV
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Salisbury Steak
The basic recipe is super-simple: seasoned ground beef patties, browned in a skillet, and served with a gravy. But there are so many subtle variations on the theme. Try these five-star recipes!
What Is Salisbury Steak?
What exactly is this comfort food classic? (Besides delicious!)
Instant Pot® Salisbury Steak with Gravy
Rating: Unrated
107
Slow Cooker Salisbury Steak
Rating: Unrated
2719
Scrumptious Salisbury Steak in Mushroom Gravy
Rating: Unrated
778
Amish Poor Man's Steak
Rating: Unrated
12

More Salisbury Steak Recipes

Family Beef Salisbury Steak

Rating: 4.85 stars
34
This family-favorite is quick and easy. Anyone can make this, from the seasoned long-time cook to the beginning newlywed bride who is just building their recipe collection. I plan on giving this to my son's future wife at her upcoming bridal shower!
By Carol Nolan Olmstead

Hamburgers with Mushroom Gravy

Rating: 4.31 stars
35
Simple and delish! Serve immediately over mashed potatoes, rice, or noodles.
By imaARMYwife

Sorta Salisbury Steak

Rating: 4.35 stars
197
This is a somewhat altered version of the original, thus the name. Everybody loves it! Water may be used in place of beef stock.
By Nanci

Salisbury Steak With Veggies

Evidently when my mom made this, she snuck lots of veggies in! I don't see any other recipe like it on this site, but it's the only way I know to make it.
By Julia

Baked Salisbury Steak

Rating: 3.96 stars
28
These tender beef patties were named for Dr. J.H. Salisbury who, in the late 1800s, advocated eating beef three times a day for good health! This recipe is quick, easy and very savory! Serve with hot cooked Rice and a rich Brown Gravy poured over top!
By CORWYNN DARKHOLME

Spicy Salisbury Steak

Rating: 3 stars
1
This is tender and delicious round steak with a hint of heat. I had the spicy tomatoes in the cupboard and decided to throw them in my recipe. My family loved it.
By lisa

Cheesy Salisbury Steak for a Crowd

This a very flavorful and exciting dish! The onions and bell peppers are sauteed before they are added to the beef, and Cheddar cheese is added to make it special! Beef gravy goes great over top of these cheesy Salisbury steaks!
By Nikki Johnson

Easy Salisbury Steak for the Family

Rating: 4.9 stars
20
An easy Salisbury steak recipe I came up with after having no success looking for different recipes for my family to try. Mashed potatoes and homemade rolls complement it well.
By Moobaby_007
