Salisbury Steak
This recipe has been in my family for years. It's easy to cook, but tastes like it took hours to make! I usually make enough extra sauce to pour over mashed potatoes. YUM!
Hamburger Steak with Onions and Gravy
An easy-to-make classic featuring tasty hamburger 'steaks' smothered in gravy and onions. Traditionally served with hot white rice or potatoes, it's a great way to dress up a pound of ground beef and you probably have all the ingredients on hand!
Easy Salisbury Steak
My mom would make this for us growing up. It was one of those easy dinners that we all loved to eat at the family table. Now we are still passing it down. My 17-month-old daughter LOVES this recipe. You can add other vegetables if you want (i.e. green onions, fennel, mushrooms, etc.). It can also be made with ground pork.
Baked Fake Steak with Gravy
Don't let the time scare you. This is an easy, simple and good recipe for using hamburger, or any ground meat. This is good to mix one day and bake the next. Goes well with noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.
Basic Salisbury Steaks
These are delicious steaks my mom used to make when I was growing up. They are easy too! They go great with mashed potatoes or white rice and have a flavorful sauce left over, almost like a gravy.
Salisbury Steak with Mushrooms
A great from-scratch salisbury steak and gravy recipe I found a long time ago. The mushroom and onion gravy is wonderful over mashed potatoes or rice. The gravy is still good without mushrooms. I've made it for my husband that way.
Midwest Salisbury Steak
I was tired of boring, tasteless Salisbury steak recipes, so I created this one myself. Use good ground sirloin, and it'll tastes wonderful and you won't have any grease to drain from the patties once they've browned. Serve over mashed potatoes, egg noodles, or rice. Simply delightful!
Chef John's Salisbury Steak
When I was a kid, we didn't have smartphones or the internet, all we had was a TV. But we didn't care because as we watched, we got to enjoy a little something called a "TV dinner." The king of those dinners, in my opinion, was the Salisbury steak, which is what I'll show you how to make here, along with one of the greatest gravies ever invented. Serve with buttered mashed potatoes and a vegetable side of your choice.
Low-Carb Salisbury Steak
The steaks are full of flavor and are good on their own! Then you add the mushroom gravy and it's beyond delicious.
Salisbury Steak Slow Cooker-Style
I tried to stay as healthy as possible. Tried to use low-sodium items wherever I could. My husband really liked it.
Poor Man's Hamburger Steaks
An old fashioned hamburger steak recipe topped with cream of mushroom. Serve with some warm mashed potatoes and your favorite green vegetable. Our family loves this. Makes a great cheap meal!
Broiled Salisbury Steaks
These Salisbury steaks are flavorful and very moist. Nothing like the shoe leather served in cafeterias and frozen dinners. These steaks go wonderful served with a Belmont sauce.