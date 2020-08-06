Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Recipes

With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
This was my Grandmother's recipe from the 1940's. These cookies use molasses in place of brown sugar, which was one of the items rationed during the war (and harder to get than white sugar, they tell me). To me they're better than regular oatmeal cookies!
Moist, lightly sweet biscuits are just perfect for breakfast or a cup of tea in the afternoon. This is as close as I could get to the store bakery version. My husband and kids loved these just as much as the store bought biscuits. We make a lactose free version with vanilla soy milk and margarine, but have made the milk variety for others. Recipe works perfectly in both options.
I tried to combine recipes to come up with a cookie that tastes like Tate's Bake Shop cookies. The published Tate's recipe on YouTube does not taste like the cookies you buy in the store in the green bag. This is the closest I've come to simulating the oatmeal raisin flavor. This is not a thick cakey cookie but a thin, crisp, lighter version.
These cookies were created by the owners of Wilderness Place Lodge, in Lake Creek, Alaska. The owners are very good friends of mine, and the culinary creations at this fishing lodge are out of this world! I promise, one of these cookies will fill you as much as a cheeseburger and fries would!
This recipe has been in my family for many, many years. My late mother heard this recipe given out on the radio one day years and years ago and she made them. They are delicious and I am forwarding the recipe to you because I am afraid it may otherwise become lost over time and I wish to share it with you.
Be warned: These breakfast cookies are addictive. I took a basic oatmeal cookie recipe and pumped it up. It has whole wheat flour so it's filling and excellent as a breakfast cookie. I gave a friend this recipe and her family can't get enough. Incredible flavor!
On the back of a McCann's® Quick Cooking Irish Oatmeal box I noticed a recipe for 'Irish Oatmeal Cookies.' I more or less followed the recipe substituting things here and there, and the results were über-delicious. Perfect for a coffee or tea break snack or breakfast. I would have added some cinnamon if my hubby didn't dislike that flavor so much. Please try it! Here's what I did.