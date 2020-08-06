Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Recipes

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

2336
Soft and chewy oatmeal raisin drop cookies are an old family-favorite.
By Allrecipes Member

Easy Oatmeal Cookies

129
A great variation on an old favorite.

Mom's Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

90
Soft cake-like cookie studded with plump raisins and sweetened with brown sugar - a childhood favorite.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies X

4
Tasty, crispy oatmeal cookie with raisins.
By VIVIAN,MA

Vanishing Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

258
Classic oatmeal raisin cookies make tasty after-school snacks or lunchbox treats.
By Quaker®

Healthier Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

9
These chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies are healthier with more white whole wheat flour and less sugar than the original recipe. We also use all butter and no shortening.
By MakeItHealthy

Oatmeal Craisin Cookies

734
Oatmeal cookies with raisins and craisins.
By Liane McKellar

Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

5230
With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
By Beth Sigworth

Raisin Squares

14
This recipe has been in our family for years. It is a Christmas tradition.
By Janice Casselman

WWII Oatmeal Molasses Cookies

262
This was my Grandmother's recipe from the 1940's. These cookies use molasses in place of brown sugar, which was one of the items rationed during the war (and harder to get than white sugar, they tell me). To me they're better than regular oatmeal cookies!
By Diana S

Raisin Tea Biscuits

62
Moist, lightly sweet biscuits are just perfect for breakfast or a cup of tea in the afternoon. This is as close as I could get to the store bakery version. My husband and kids loved these just as much as the store bought biscuits. We make a lactose free version with vanilla soy milk and margarine, but have made the milk variety for others. Recipe works perfectly in both options.
By What's for dinner, mom?

Special Oatmeal Cookies

26
This oatmeal cookie is sugar-free.
By diane
Thin and Crispy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
30
I tried to combine recipes to come up with a cookie that tastes like Tate's Bake Shop cookies. The published Tate's recipe on YouTube does not taste like the cookies you buy in the store in the green bag. This is the closest I've come to simulating the oatmeal raisin flavor. This is not a thick cakey cookie but a thin, crisp, lighter version.
Grandma's Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
55
Very moist (don't cook them too long), very rich in flavor, yet somehow not too heavy. Grandma's recipe! Even people who don't like oatmeal raisin cookies do like these.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies IX
324
"Chewy with a hint of cinnamon." - BSA
180
Special Oatmeal Cookies

26
This oatmeal cookie is sugar-free.

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies IV

1095
These are the best oatmeal cookies. The secret is in the soaking of the raisins!
By GERIREIN

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies III

547
These cookies are great. There good for parties, sleepovers, ect.. You'll love them! Enjoy!!!
By Allrecipes Member

Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Raisin

138
These cookies are a delicious combination of flavors.
By MUFFQUEEN

Bobbie's Oatmeal Cookies

492
If you like oatmeal cookies, you will love these!! My husband says they are the best cookies I have ever made.
By SHANNON WOOD

Cocoa Oatmeal Cookies

369
Delicious oatmeal cookies with cocoa.
By Allrecipes Member

Oatmeal Banana Raisin Coconut Cookies

134
A new twist on an old favorite. Moist and yummy.
By MADAMERAMBO

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies VI

349
This is a really moist, delicious cookie that's also quite healthy.
By Allrecipes Member

Egg-Free Low-Fat Oatmeal Cookies

286
Delicious and moist, applesauce oatmeal cookies.
By LLUCY

Unbaked Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

174
Sweet & chewy cookies that are not baked.

Oatmeal Raisin Toffee Cookies

160
The toffee candy bar bits make this cookie VERY addictive! A great twist on an old-fashioned cookie.
By ERIN C

Wilderness Place Lodge Cookies

171
These cookies were created by the owners of Wilderness Place Lodge, in Lake Creek, Alaska. The owners are very good friends of mine, and the culinary creations at this fishing lodge are out of this world! I promise, one of these cookies will fill you as much as a cheeseburger and fries would!

Low Sugar Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

42
A tasty oatmeal raisin cookie that uses a sugar substitute instead of sugar. Great for people on special diets.

Raisin Oatmeal Cookies

82
A soft and chewy oatmeal raisin cookie. Easy to make and good to eat.
By D L SUTTON

Best Oatmeal Raisin Cookies EVER

15
These are a sure favorite the whole family will love. They are easy to prepare and stay fresh longer then other cookies.
By cakegirl

Soft Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

48
This cookie is really moist and chewy.

Oatmeal Cookies

31
These oatmeal cookies have crushed pineapple in them, which helps make them chewy and moist!
By HARLEYROCKY

Vegan Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

3
I made these for a friend of mine and she loved them! The cookies have a crisp edge and soft, chewy center. Delicious vegan comfort cookies made with soy milk!
By spwallace35

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies III

50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie that calls for boilng the raisins. This makes a very delicious moist cookie.

Best Oatmeal Cookies

52
An oatmeal cookie with raisins and walnuts, spiced with a little cinnamon.

Cape Cod Oatmeal Cookies

46
This recipe has been in my family for many, many years. My late mother heard this recipe given out on the radio one day years and years ago and she made them. They are delicious and I am forwarding the recipe to you because I am afraid it may otherwise become lost over time and I wish to share it with you.

Coconut Ginger Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

5
A very dense cookie with the spiciness of fresh ginger to make a good cookie for snack time or lunch.
By Cheerios

Instant Oatmeal Breakfast Cookies

Be warned: These breakfast cookies are addictive. I took a basic oatmeal cookie recipe and pumped it up. It has whole wheat flour so it's filling and excellent as a breakfast cookie. I gave a friend this recipe and her family can't get enough. Incredible flavor!
By La Jaune Washington

Healthy-ish Irish Oatmeal Cookies

12
On the back of a McCann's® Quick Cooking Irish Oatmeal box I noticed a recipe for 'Irish Oatmeal Cookies.' I more or less followed the recipe substituting things here and there, and the results were über-delicious. Perfect for a coffee or tea break snack or breakfast. I would have added some cinnamon if my hubby didn't dislike that flavor so much. Please try it! Here's what I did.
By Jackiedc
