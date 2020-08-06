Blended Cocktail Recipes

Bring out the blender, and make cool cocktail favorites like daiquiris, frozen margaritas, pina coladas, and more.

Classic Daiquiri

8
Enjoy this classic daiquiri frozen or on the rocks.
By Patrick Washburn

Blended Strawberry Daiquiri

10
Decorate this blended strawberry daiquiri with a fresh strawberry for an extra presentation touch. Serve in a martini glass with a straw.
By Kathi Richards Smith

Blue Hawaiian Cocktail

51
Invented in Hawaii in the 1950s, the Blue Hawaiian will have you crooning like Elvis.
By Allrecipes

Grasshopper Cocktail

9
An after-dinner mint in a glass — this vibrant cocktail is like dessert.
By Allrecipes

Pina Colada III

131
A simple recipe for the creamy classic.
By Allrecipes Member

Frozen Melon Margaritas

2
Quick and easy. The perfect blend of tart and sweet in a good frozen margarita.
By Sheryl Reeves

Frozen Strawberry Margarita

58
We serve these when friends come over and they are always sure to liven up a party!
By JTWTECH

20 Ice Cream Cocktails

Can't decide between drinks or desserts? You've come to the right place.
By Corey Williams

Creamy Brandy Alexander

10
This delicious drink is a great de-stressor for those hectic holidays!
By Chrissy DeCosmo Fessler

7 Boozy Slushies to Make in Your Ice Cream Machine

Churn out a party-worthy batch of frozen cocktails in minutes.
By Vanessa Greaves

Best Strawberry Daiquiri

211
These frosty, frozen strawberry daiquiris are the best addition to a hot summer day.
By TBOND

Ultimate Frozen Strawberry Margarita

400
This easy, refreshing strawberry margarita is ready to enjoy in minutes.
By JTWTECH
25 Frozen Cocktails You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Whether you're at the beach, the pool, or just your front porch, you'll want to make these frozen cocktails all summer long.
Jewel's Watermelon Margaritas
100
"Delicious! A new favorite. I froze the watermelon overnight and used 3 cups watermelon and 1 cup ice in the blender rather than pouring over crushed ice." – SunnyDaysNora
Cocojito (Frozen Mojito)
21
Pina Colada Cocktail
13
Frozen Derby Mint Juleps
2
Bucket of Margaritas
31
Frozen Mudslide
95

A frozen alcoholic drink, feel free to drizzle glass with additional chocolate syrup.

Strawberry Frose (Frozen Rose Slushy)

4
A super easy grownup drink/dessert that's made with frozen rose and kind of framazing on a hot summer day. Get it in the freezer at lunch and it'll be ready in time for happy hour.
By Nicholio

Rhubarb Margarita

35
A sweet-tart combo that is fabulous on a hot day!
By Jeannine Ross

Watermelon Vodka Slush

49
This is from a friend of mine. It is so good!
By Allrecipes Member

Berrylicious Frozen Sangria Slush

22
This boozy, fruity frozen sangria is an adult version of the icy slushies we slurped down as kids. So refreshing on a hot summer night. Cheers!
By foodelicious

Strawberry Shortcake Drink

21
This is a favorite girl's-night drink for me. We love to mix these up any time of the year but even better on a hot summer day.
By sanzoe

Creamy Coconut Margarita

16
A refreshing cross between a margarita and a pina colada!
By MrsFisher0729

Banana Margaritas

36
An unusual twist to a classic drink! Watch out, these will sneak up on you!
By Allrecipes Member

Blue Lagoon Margaritas

4
Amazing summer drink. Beautiful and delicious.
By hoglundks

Strawberry Bellini

11
A nice drink for Mother's Day, a brunch, or a shower.
By Helen

Watermelon Margaritas

6
Perfect summer drink.
By Erin

Malibu™-Bailey's Colada

4
A friend's mom made this on a hot summer day after she got back from a cruise. It's one of the best pina colada drinks I've ever had.
By Amy C

Chef John's "Sunset" Michelada

3
This spicy, savory, tangy, amazingly refreshing beer-based cocktail is considered one of the best hot-weather, adult beverages ever. I've heard it described as 'Bloody Mary meets Mimosa,' which makes me never want to go to brunch again, but it's also kind of accurate. You can use tomato juice or make your own using fresh cherry tomatoes.
By Chef John

Frozen Banana Margaritas

12
We enjoyed banana margaritas while vacationing in Mazatlan Mexico and have been trying to duplicate them every since. This recipe brings back great memories. Serve in salt or sugar rimmed margarita glasses.
By FREESOUL0572

Kiwi Margarita

28
What do you do when you find yourself with 5 pounds of kiwis? Make margaritas! With a zippy kick-in-the-pants, this is a great new way to enjoy an old favorite.
By jvermeulen

Hawaiian Punch Slush for Adults

50
A tropical, flavorful, alcoholic slush that packs a punch! Serve 2 scoops in a glass with lemon-lime soda. You'll want to keep this one away from the kids!
By Sharon

Wine Slushie

Another great way to enjoy a glass of red wine. I had this once at a state fair and was hooked. So yummy on a hot summer day!
By Carey2103

Banana Monkey

10
A great refreshing summertime drink that I had in Cancun. Enjoyed it so much I got the recipe from the bartender and make it all summer long. For added flavor try blending with chocolate syrup.
By Chris

Next Best Thing to Lulu's Pina Colada

17
Jimmy Buffett's sister, Lulu, owns a very popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Lulu's serves the ABSOLUTE best Pina Colada in the world there! Here is the next best thing to one of hers! If you can't find the frozen mixer, 1/2 can coconut cream and enough pineapple juice to create a simulated 'can's worth' will work.
By Simon'sMom

Mixed Fruit Daiquiri

1
This very tasty drink tastes like a cherry smoothie!
By Adrian Sumar

Watermelon Mojitos

1
Is there anything more summery than a fresh, juicy watermelon? This mojito is perfect for summertime parties, BBQs, birthdays, and girls' nights. It's refreshing, delicious, and super easy to make on a hot day...not to mention it looks beautiful in your glass! So why not kick back, relax, and enjoy a tall glass of this mouthwatering cocktail and watch as your stresses just melt away. Garnish glasses with lime slices, mint, and watermelon slices if desired.
By Sarah Lees

Mangorita

33
Authentic south of the border Mango Margaritas.
By CEWILSON

Whole Lime Margarita

2
Made with thin-skinned limes, these margaritas are bright and flavorful-nothing reminiscent of a bottled mix! The lime rind adds beautiful color and a burst of tart, but not overly sweet, taste. You'll never make a margarita the old way again.
By NicoleMcmom

Strawberry Basil Margarita

57
I created this one night to use up some summer strawberries and some of my basil. What a refreshing and delicious summer drink! I know it sounds unusual, but try it and see!
By Muffinmom

Strawberry Daiquiri by Request

9
This is a recipe for strawberry daiquiris that my friends often request. The rum and sugar can be altered for individual tastes.
By Gloria Peralta
