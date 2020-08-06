Blended Cocktail Recipes

This spicy, savory, tangy, amazingly refreshing beer-based cocktail is considered one of the best hot-weather, adult beverages ever. I've heard it described as 'Bloody Mary meets Mimosa,' which makes me never want to go to brunch again, but it's also kind of accurate. You can use tomato juice or make your own using fresh cherry tomatoes.
We enjoyed banana margaritas while vacationing in Mazatlan Mexico and have been trying to duplicate them every since. This recipe brings back great memories. Serve in salt or sugar rimmed margarita glasses.
Jimmy Buffett's sister, Lulu, owns a very popular restaurant in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Lulu's serves the ABSOLUTE best Pina Colada in the world there! Here is the next best thing to one of hers! If you can't find the frozen mixer, 1/2 can coconut cream and enough pineapple juice to create a simulated 'can's worth' will work.
Is there anything more summery than a fresh, juicy watermelon? This mojito is perfect for summertime parties, BBQs, birthdays, and girls' nights. It's refreshing, delicious, and super easy to make on a hot day...not to mention it looks beautiful in your glass! So why not kick back, relax, and enjoy a tall glass of this mouthwatering cocktail and watch as your stresses just melt away. Garnish glasses with lime slices, mint, and watermelon slices if desired.
Made with thin-skinned limes, these margaritas are bright and flavorful-nothing reminiscent of a bottled mix! The lime rind adds beautiful color and a burst of tart, but not overly sweet, taste. You'll never make a margarita the old way again.