Fruit Tart Recipes

Turn your favorite fruit into a tart, galette, or fruit pizza. Browse more than 150 trusted fruit tart recipes, from plain to fancy, reviewed and rated by home cooks.

Staff Picks

Sweet and Simple Lemon Tart

Rating: 4.49 stars
45
'A taste you'll never forget.'
By luvluv1

Plum Cakey Tart

Rating: 4.59 stars
22
I had some fresh plums that my husband hadn't eaten, and came up with this delicious dessert. EASY and delicious! This can be used with other stone fruit like peaches or nectarines, and I bet it would be good with apples or pears in the fall! Delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream.
By COURTNEYGRIFF

Fruit Pizza I

Rating: 4.72 stars
786
A cookie dough crust, cream cheese filling, and fruit topping. Tip: For a quick crust, use one package of ready made sugar cookie dough rolled out to fit a pizza pan. Use an assortment of fresh fruit such as bananas, peaches, blueberries, kiwi, pineapple, and strawberries.
By Anne

Pear and Almond Tart (Dairy- and Gluten-Free)

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
Easy non-dairy and gluten-free recipe for a classic pear and almond tart. Sprinkle confectioners' sugar on top if desired.
By VeggieCravings

Apple Tartlets

Rating: 4.36 stars
14
This is one of my fall favorite quick recipes to use those lovely little red apples my backyard tree provides! It's beautiful but also tasty - a great treat or dessert to make for company or bring to a party.
By Rita Spangler

Fresh Strawberry Tart

Rating: 4.6 stars
10
This free-form strawberry tart in a buttercrust pastry is thickly glazed and beautiful. You can use a tart pan, but going free-form is kind of fun. Be sure to use perfectly ripe, sweet strawberries.
By Chef John

Meyer Lemon and Blueberry Cheese Tart

Rating: 4.94 stars
18
Luscious lemon cheese filling with blueberry topping.
By dana

Cherry Folditup

Rating: 4.77 stars
13
Why am I calling this a cherry folditup, and not a cherry galette, its correct culinary name? Because one sounds like something that's easy to make, and one doesn't.
By Chef John

Raspberry Tart

Rating: 4.58 stars
38
Fresh summer raspberries in raspberry jam on a buttery crust.
By HELLIPORT

White Chocolate-Cream Cheese Fruit Tart

Rating: 5 stars
4
This tart recipe is easy and so delicious! The crust is crisp and buttery. Any combination of fresh fruits can be used. I used strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries.
By Yoly

Pastiera di Pasqua (Italian Easter Tart with Ricotta)

This orange-flavored Italian Easter tart recipe is a classic dessert from Naples. Sometimes referred to as a "Neapolitan grain pie", pastiera di pasqua is made with cooked wheat grains and ricotta cheese.
By Anonymous

Favorite Apple Galette

Rating: 4.21 stars
19
If you love pie, and your favorite part is the pastry, look no further. This pie will sure to be a new family favorite. This pastry dough is almost like a shortbread. It would also go well with pears or peaches. You don't even necessarily have to peel the apples!
By uberjeanie
Inspiration and Ideas

French Apple Tart
Rating: Unrated
151
"Everyone LOVED this recipe. Turned out beautiful and delicious. I didn't have brandy so I used amaretto." – nroadknight
9 Lemon Tart Recipes for a Slice of Sunshine
As sophisticated as they are simple, try any of these top-rated recipes for a bright and sunny treat.
German Plum Tart
Rating: Unrated
10
Hasselback Pear Tart
Rating: Unrated
8
16 Easy Summer Fruit Tarts, Galettes, and Crostatas
Rustic Autumn Fruit Tart
Rating: Unrated
87

Mrs Welch's Butter Tarts

Rating: 4.91 stars
11

A good friend, Mrs Welch, gave me this recipe in the mid 1970's. It's fail-proof, it's delicious, and it's quick-and-easy using ingredients I usually have on-hand.

More Fruit Tart Recipes

Maids of Honor Tarts I

Rating: 4.33 stars
9
These individual tarts have a raspberry surprise in the bottom. Vanilla extract may be substituted for the almond extract.
By Karen

French Apple Tart (Tarte de Pommes a la Normande)

Rating: 4.75 stars
151
My mother used to cook this for us all, usually to go with Sunday dinner. I was hooked. Haven't had it in ages and I was wanting to bake something special for a special someone so I asked mum for the recipe. Tried it out today, and it's just as I remember. The thing that makes it for me is the frangipane. Hope you like it as much as me.
By Peter Lovering

Pecan Cranberry Butter Tarts

Rating: 4.71 stars
17
These are the product of early morning experimentation modifying an old butter tart recipe that I've been using for years. They are a combination of sweet and tart, look beautiful, and disappear very quickly!
By Annette

Vanilla Pistachio Fig Tart

Rating: 5 stars
8
A lovely multi-season tart using fresh figs, pistachios, lemon zest, and a hint of vanilla.
By Jules B.

Pineapple Tarts

Rating: 4.43 stars
14
Delightful little tarts with pineapple filling and a cross on the top.
By Diana

Blanca's Cherry Cheese Tarts

Rating: 4.57 stars
42
These miniature cheesecakes with graham cracker crusts and rich cherry topping are absolutely the best!!!! You just can't have one. It's a hit at every gathering!
By BLANCA CASTELLO

Appeltaart (Dutch Apple Tart)

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
An utterly delicious apple pie that looks beautiful when you decorate the top with a pastry lattice.
By Nanda

Strawberry Tarts

Rating: 4.52 stars
44
One woman I worked with loved these tarts and would bring some in to work with her. They were so good. These are extra-delicious when topped with whipped cream.
By Carol

Jamaican Plantain Tarts

Rating: 4.3 stars
20
This authentic Jamaican recipe is really easy to make. It uses ripe plantains (which are a relative of the banana) as the filling. I like to chill them in the refrigerator until they are cold and serve them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
By Kelsey

Blood Orange Tart

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
This citrus-y tart with a shortbread crust is made with colorful blood orange juice, zest, and slices for garnish.
By Kim

Scandinavian Pear Tart

Rating: 5 stars
1
This luscious dessert combines the flavors of almond, cinnamon, cardamom, cream cheese, and pear to create a tart that will not soon be forgotten!
By larkspur

Tart Lemon Triangles

Rating: 4.59 stars
217
This is a lovely conclusion to an elegant spring dinner! I garnish them with whipped cream, a strawberry fan and a sprig of mint.
By Melissa

Fresh Fruit Frangipane Tart

Rating: 4.73 stars
11
Now you can have your cake and eat pie too. Halfway between Cake Town and Pieville, there's a little spot called Frangipane Junction where almond cake and flaky buttery pastry merge to show off your favorite summer fruits in the most impressive fashion. Bring this to a picnic and your friends will ask what bakery you went to. Garnished here with creme fraiche and lime zest.
By Chef John

Individual Honeycrisp Apple Tarts

With just a few ingredients and no special equipment other than a potato peeler, someone who's never baked before can create this beautiful dessert that looks like it came from a professional pastry shop. These individual tarts have a buttery, crispy pastry with a massive amount of apple flavor and they're sweetened just enough with a touch of sugar and cinnamon. Brush the tops with simple syrup or melted apricot jam and serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.
By Chef John

Blackberry Curd Tart

Rating: 5 stars
3
Have a surplus of blackberries? Why not make them into a delicious and beautiful tart? Make sure to adjust the amount of sugar in the filling according to how sweet your berries are--if they're a bit tart, try 2/3 cup sugar instead of a 1/2 cup.
By Kim

Pear Tarte Tatin

Rating: 5 stars
2
Tarte tatin is a classic French dessert, essentially an upside-down pie. Pears are caramelized in a sugar-butter mixture in an oven-safe skillet, covered with crust, and baked in the oven.
By Bibi

Cranberry Nut Tarts

Rating: 4.44 stars
18
A great cranberry twist on traditional nut tassies. These delightful fall tarts are baked in a mini muffin pan to stunning perfection. Perfect for parties and cookie trays.
By pammy74

Apple-Cranberry Tart

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
If you think spiralizers are just for making zucchini zoodles, you're in for a surprise. You can make thinly-sliced, half apple slices in no time using a spiralizer.
By lutzflcat

Best Raisin Currant Butter Tarts

Rating: 4.4 stars
5
Homemade pastry is cut into 4-inch rounds and fitted into muffin pans. It is then filled with a butter, brown sugar and raisin and currant filling. Bigger (and better) than the tarts you would buy in a store.
By TEENCHEF2

Maple-Pear Tarte Tatin

Rating: 4.33 stars
12
Pears poached in a maple caramel sauce then baked with a traditional puff pastry crust, a simple yet elegant dessert. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream and enjoy!
By WestCoastMom

Blueberry and Vanilla Custard Tart

This tart may take a bit of time to assemble, but it's worth the effort! With a rich vanilla custard sitting atop a cinnamon-y shortbread crust and finished off with a fresh blueberry topping, it's sure to wow! This is also fantastic with a simple shortbread crust, so feel free to omit the cinnamon and cream of tartar from the crust, if desired. Make sure to allow for plenty of time for cooling!
By Kim

Fresh Fruit Tart with Mascarpone

Rating: 4.78 stars
9
I always get recipe requests when I bring this fruit tart to parties. The mascarpone cheese adds a smooth richness that keeps everyone coming back for more. With the vibrant colors of the fresh fruit, this tart not only tastes great but is very eye catching. You can use any fruit to top the tart.
By Sarah

Fresh Apple Tarts

Rating: 4.57 stars
14
These tarts are easy to make and bake. White sugar may be used in place of brown sugar.
By Punkin

Mini Strawberry Tarts

Rating: 4.45 stars
11
These are great for family gatherings or parties. All the sweet goodness of strawberry shortcake, but convenient small and individual servings for your guests. This very impressive looking treat will have all your guests begging for the recipe.
By MS. KIMMY
