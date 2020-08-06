Fruit Tart Recipes

I had some fresh plums that my husband hadn't eaten, and came up with this delicious dessert. EASY and delicious! This can be used with other stone fruit like peaches or nectarines, and I bet it would be good with apples or pears in the fall! Delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream.
A cookie dough crust, cream cheese filling, and fruit topping. Tip: For a quick crust, use one package of ready made sugar cookie dough rolled out to fit a pizza pan. Use an assortment of fresh fruit such as bananas, peaches, blueberries, kiwi, pineapple, and strawberries.
This is one of my fall favorite quick recipes to use those lovely little red apples my backyard tree provides! It's beautiful but also tasty - a great treat or dessert to make for company or bring to a party.
This orange-flavored Italian Easter tart recipe is a classic dessert from Naples. Sometimes referred to as a "Neapolitan grain pie", pastiera di pasqua is made with cooked wheat grains and ricotta cheese.
If you love pie, and your favorite part is the pastry, look no further. This pie will sure to be a new family favorite. This pastry dough is almost like a shortbread. It would also go well with pears or peaches. You don't even necessarily have to peel the apples!
My mother used to cook this for us all, usually to go with Sunday dinner. I was hooked. Haven't had it in ages and I was wanting to bake something special for a special someone so I asked mum for the recipe. Tried it out today, and it's just as I remember. The thing that makes it for me is the frangipane. Hope you like it as much as me.
These are the product of early morning experimentation modifying an old butter tart recipe that I've been using for years. They are a combination of sweet and tart, look beautiful, and disappear very quickly!
This authentic Jamaican recipe is really easy to make. It uses ripe plantains (which are a relative of the banana) as the filling. I like to chill them in the refrigerator until they are cold and serve them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy!
Now you can have your cake and eat pie too. Halfway between Cake Town and Pieville, there's a little spot called Frangipane Junction where almond cake and flaky buttery pastry merge to show off your favorite summer fruits in the most impressive fashion. Bring this to a picnic and your friends will ask what bakery you went to. Garnished here with creme fraiche and lime zest.
With just a few ingredients and no special equipment other than a potato peeler, someone who's never baked before can create this beautiful dessert that looks like it came from a professional pastry shop. These individual tarts have a buttery, crispy pastry with a massive amount of apple flavor and they're sweetened just enough with a touch of sugar and cinnamon. Brush the tops with simple syrup or melted apricot jam and serve with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream, if desired.
Have a surplus of blackberries? Why not make them into a delicious and beautiful tart? Make sure to adjust the amount of sugar in the filling according to how sweet your berries are--if they're a bit tart, try 2/3 cup sugar instead of a 1/2 cup.
Homemade pastry is cut into 4-inch rounds and fitted into muffin pans. It is then filled with a butter, brown sugar and raisin and currant filling. Bigger (and better) than the tarts you would buy in a store.
This tart may take a bit of time to assemble, but it's worth the effort! With a rich vanilla custard sitting atop a cinnamon-y shortbread crust and finished off with a fresh blueberry topping, it's sure to wow! This is also fantastic with a simple shortbread crust, so feel free to omit the cinnamon and cream of tartar from the crust, if desired. Make sure to allow for plenty of time for cooling!
I always get recipe requests when I bring this fruit tart to parties. The mascarpone cheese adds a smooth richness that keeps everyone coming back for more. With the vibrant colors of the fresh fruit, this tart not only tastes great but is very eye catching. You can use any fruit to top the tart.
These are great for family gatherings or parties. All the sweet goodness of strawberry shortcake, but convenient small and individual servings for your guests. This very impressive looking treat will have all your guests begging for the recipe.