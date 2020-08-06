Eggplant Parmesan Recipes

Melanzana alla Parmigiana (Perfect Eggplant Parmigiana)
This classic Italian dish from Sicily is often simply referred to as 'Parmigiana' by the Sicilian locals. The richness and depth of flavor that you get from this authentic version is well worth the extra effort. Serve eggplant Parmigiana with nothing more than crusty bread and a green salad.
Eggplant Parmesan For the Slow Cooker
Eggplant Parmesan recipe for the slow cooker, made in layers with marinara sauce and cheese.
Eggplant Parmigiana Caponata
I made this recipe to combine the tastes of eggplant parmesan and caponata, an Italian eggplant appetizer. It is quite rich and uses a lot of olive oil. It is best served with linguini or some other kind of pasta on the side. It is a bit sweet and a bit salty with a nice texture.
Stuffed Eggplant Parmesan Rolls
Had this for the first time at a take-out pizza and pasta place in southern California. We all loved it so much that we came up with our own version that is just as good as the take-out one. This has become an all-time favorite in our house. Serve with your favorite tomato sauce, cream sauce, or other topping sauce. We serve this over spaghetti noodles, then top with favorite sauce sprinkled with cheese. Or just eat as they are straight from the oven.
Not Too Saucy Eggplant Parmesan
An easy, quick, and cheap vegetarian dish. Just enough pasta sauce to make a delicious eggplant Parmesan. No soggy eggplant here! Both the veggie and meat lovers in your life will love this recipe.
Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan
After becoming gluten-free I could no longer order eggplant Parmesan from one of my favorite restaurants. This is the best GF replica I have made yet--absolutely delicious and everyone will enjoy.
Inside-Out Air-Fried Eggplant Parm
Gooey, rich, flavorful, and indulgent, this eggplant is super tender, especially around the edges. Marinara sauce and cheese are the perfect rich complements to hide any slight bitterness left behind from the eggplant.
Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan
Crispy eggplant Parmesan rounds with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Parmesan Casserole
I really like this recipe. It's a lot easier and fewer calories than traditional fried eggplant Parmesan.
Healthier Eggplant Parmesan II
I like this recipe because it is not fried and very tasty. I like to make it healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and reducing the amount of fat. Also, by using mostly egg-whites instead of whole eggs I am able to reduce the cholesterol level.
Cheesy Eggplant Parmesan Casserole
My mom would make this when I was young, and it was always a favorite. Serve with a crisp green salad and garlic bread.
Crouton Eggplant Parmesan
This is a recipe for those who have never cooked eggplant before and want to try it. This is very simple to make and also very quick. Very fool-proof!