Eggplant Parmesan Recipes

Melanzana alla Parmigiana (Perfect Eggplant Parmigiana)

This classic Italian dish from Sicily is often simply referred to as 'Parmigiana' by the Sicilian locals. The richness and depth of flavor that you get from this authentic version is well worth the extra effort. Serve eggplant Parmigiana with nothing more than crusty bread and a green salad.

Eggplant Parmesan For the Slow Cooker

Eggplant Parmesan recipe for the slow cooker, made in layers with marinara sauce and cheese.
By jboettcher2

Eggplant Parmigiana Caponata

I made this recipe to combine the tastes of eggplant parmesan and caponata, an Italian eggplant appetizer. It is quite rich and uses a lot of olive oil. It is best served with linguini or some other kind of pasta on the side. It is a bit sweet and a bit salty with a nice texture.
By JenFen

Stuffed Eggplant Parmesan Rolls

Had this for the first time at a take-out pizza and pasta place in southern California. We all loved it so much that we came up with our own version that is just as good as the take-out one. This has become an all-time favorite in our house. Serve with your favorite tomato sauce, cream sauce, or other topping sauce. We serve this over spaghetti noodles, then top with favorite sauce sprinkled with cheese. Or just eat as they are straight from the oven.
By Nikki Wilson

Not Too Saucy Eggplant Parmesan

An easy, quick, and cheap vegetarian dish. Just enough pasta sauce to make a delicious eggplant Parmesan. No soggy eggplant here! Both the veggie and meat lovers in your life will love this recipe.
By Dawn Orlitta

Gluten-Free Eggplant Parmesan

After becoming gluten-free I could no longer order eggplant Parmesan from one of my favorite restaurants. This is the best GF replica I have made yet--absolutely delicious and everyone will enjoy.
By karkar the cooker

Inside-Out Air-Fried Eggplant Parm

Gooey, rich, flavorful, and indulgent, this eggplant is super tender, especially around the edges. Marinara sauce and cheese are the perfect rich complements to hide any slight bitterness left behind from the eggplant.
By Nicolemcmom

Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

Crispy eggplant Parmesan rounds with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
By Yoly

Eggplant Parmesan Casserole

I really like this recipe. It's a lot easier and fewer calories than traditional fried eggplant Parmesan.
By Chef John

Healthier Eggplant Parmesan II

I like this recipe because it is not fried and very tasty. I like to make it healthier by using whole wheat breadcrumbs and reducing the amount of fat. Also, by using mostly egg-whites instead of whole eggs I am able to reduce the cholesterol level.
By MakeItHealthy

Cheesy Eggplant Parmesan Casserole

My mom would make this when I was young, and it was always a favorite. Serve with a crisp green salad and garlic bread.
By lyndalou

Crouton Eggplant Parmesan

This is a recipe for those who have never cooked eggplant before and want to try it. This is very simple to make and also very quick. Very fool-proof!
By dsilveira
Stuffed Eggplant Parmesan
A twist on the old standby! I like to use my homemade tomato sauce for this recipe, as well as using crushed croutons as the bread crumbs. A hint for shelling the eggplants - use a grapefruit spoon to start!

Grilled Eggplant Parmesan

Cheesy grilled eggplant sits on top of a bed of smoky grilled tomato sauce for an eggplant Parm like no other.
By Soup Loving Nicole

How to Store Eggplant

Never have a bad eggplant again.
By Sarra Sedghi

Healthy Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

No need to bread and fry the eggplant, because when smothered in sauce and melted cheese, there's no reason for the extra step-or the extra fat and calories. This dish combines excellent nutrition and cheesy goodness with a sneaky omega-3 crunch from walnuts.
By Fancy Pants

Quick Eggplant Parmesan

This eggplant goes well with some steamed green beans and French or Italian bread. Although the recipe calls for seasoned bread crumbs, you can use regular bread crumbs if you wish. Adjust the amount of red pepper flakes according to your taste.
By jen

No Frying Eggplant Parmesan

A vegetarian alternative to chicken parmesan, this dish is a hearty and tasty way to get those veggies in.
By Allrecipes Member

Fried Eggplant Parmesan

My dad made me eggplant parm one night and I thought, Hmm, I wonder if this would be good as a fried dish. Take this as a State Fair-style spin on a classically iconic Italian staple. This dish is quick and easy, and something anyone can do. You may think teens are lazy, but they'll come to life making this dish.
By TeenChef99

Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan Mini Pizzas

Eggplant Parmesan meets pizza for a handheld treat that is sure to please. The best part is that these are not deep fried, but made in an air fryer for a much healthier alternative.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Eggplant Parmesan with Fresh Basil and Smoked Mozzarella

The heavenly, salty, slightly sweet combination of rich tomato-y marinara, crispy creamy fried eggplant, and smoked mozzarella. I'd call this dish transcendent.
By lindseytr0n

RAGÚ® No-Frying Eggplant Parmesan

Breaded eggplant slices are baked then layered with lots of cheese and sauce for a delicious, family-favorite dinner.
By RAG
Eggplant Parmesan Bites

A bite-size version of one of my favorite entrees. It's eggplant Parmesan you can eat while standing up! Serve warm or room temperature.

Eggplant-Ziti Parmesan

I come from a big Italian family, my mom made this all the time. Very delicious and very hardy. A great anytime meal. The secret to good eggplant is to peel and drain it, so it's not soggy. Serve with crusty italian bread, and a tossed salad, and you have a hearty meal. It seems like a lot of work but it's not. I hope you enjoy your meal.
By MOMMULL1214
