BBQ & Grilled Eggplant Recipes

Marinated Grilled Eggplant
Simple prep plus simple ingredients equals great food! Serve warm as a side dish or with all your favorite burger fixings.
Grilled Baba Ganoush
Grilling the eggplant gives this recipe a hint of smokiness that adds to the flavor. Serve with pita chips and mixed veggies if desired.
Italian Grilled Eggplant Caprese
A variation on insalata Caprese with the addition of grilled eggplant--a great appetizer or vegetarian side for a summer barbecue.
Smoky Grilled Vegetables
While you can get some smoked flavor by adding wet wood chips to the hot coals, you can get much more flavor using an electric smoker. Serve these veggies as a side to your steak, or assemble into a wonderful roasted veggie sandwich.
Mediterranean Grilled Eggplant Spread
Grilled fresh veggies and herbs come together for a light spread that doubles as an add-in for grilled fish and chicken dishes. Try adding to pasta with fresh tomatoes and feta! Great served with a sauvignon blanc for warm summer nights.
Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich
Roasted vegetables taste delicious in this sandwich. It is great to take along on a picnic!
Sicilian Grilled Vegetable Salad
A great way to use fresh garden vegetables. Serve chilled as a summer salad or a side dish for steak. Can be served on top of bread or on a bed of lettuce. A recipe from Sicily.
Grilled Eggplant, Tomato and Goat Cheese
Delicious, no fuss appetizer! Elegant but sooo easy. A perfect addition to a BBQ or a fabulous Italian feast.
Grilled Eggplant with Balsamic Vinegar Relish
Grilled eggplant topped with a fresh tomato, oregano, and balsamic relish. Can be served as a side dish to meat or fish, or as an appetizer with some crusty grilled bread! Serve warm or cold, but my preference is to serve it at room temperature.
Thai Charred Eggplant with Tofu
This is a very authentic Thai flavored recipe using some European techniques in the preparation, which just makes this recipe a 10 out of 10. It's super delicious!!!
Eggplant and Tomato Packets
Tired of fried eggplant? Eggplant Parmesan too much of a hassle? I came up with this recipe to deal with the plethora of tomatoes and eggplants the garden gives up every summer. I've also added a slice of sweet onion to the packets at times and that's good too. Although I would suggest you try it this way first so you can see just how creamy and good an eggplant really tastes, feel free to add any other herbs you think might be good with this. Oh! by the way, don't eat the skin - that's where the bitter taste is.