BBQ & Grilled Eggplant Recipes

Eggplant on the grill is divine. Find recipes for grilled baba ghanoush, grilled eggplant sandwiches and salads, and more.

Staff Picks

Marinated Grilled Eggplant

25
Simple prep plus simple ingredients equals great food! Serve warm as a side dish or with all your favorite burger fixings.
By Carah

Grilled Baba Ganoush

1
Grilling the eggplant gives this recipe a hint of smokiness that adds to the flavor. Serve with pita chips and mixed veggies if desired.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Italian Grilled Eggplant Caprese

3
A variation on insalata Caprese with the addition of grilled eggplant--a great appetizer or vegetarian side for a summer barbecue.
By Bren

Smoky Grilled Vegetables

9
While you can get some smoked flavor by adding wet wood chips to the hot coals, you can get much more flavor using an electric smoker. Serve these veggies as a side to your steak, or assemble into a wonderful roasted veggie sandwich.
By Allrecipes Member

Mediterranean Grilled Eggplant Spread

4
Grilled fresh veggies and herbs come together for a light spread that doubles as an add-in for grilled fish and chicken dishes. Try adding to pasta with fresh tomatoes and feta! Great served with a sauvignon blanc for warm summer nights.
By Anne

Grilled Mediterranean Vegetable Sandwich

169
Roasted vegetables taste delicious in this sandwich. It is great to take along on a picnic!
By CHRIS M
Sicilian Grilled Vegetable Salad

1
A great way to use fresh garden vegetables. Serve chilled as a summer salad or a side dish for steak. Can be served on top of bread or on a bed of lettuce. A recipe from Sicily.
By impellizzeri kitchen

Grilled Eggplant, Tomato and Goat Cheese

152
Delicious, no fuss appetizer! Elegant but sooo easy. A perfect addition to a BBQ or a fabulous Italian feast.
By Bubba's Mom

Grilled Eggplant with Balsamic Vinegar Relish

Grilled eggplant topped with a fresh tomato, oregano, and balsamic relish. Can be served as a side dish to meat or fish, or as an appetizer with some crusty grilled bread! Serve warm or cold, but my preference is to serve it at room temperature.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Thai Charred Eggplant with Tofu

41
This is a very authentic Thai flavored recipe using some European techniques in the preparation, which just makes this recipe a 10 out of 10. It's super delicious!!!
By ACHRISTOU

Eggplant and Tomato Packets

10
Tired of fried eggplant? Eggplant Parmesan too much of a hassle? I came up with this recipe to deal with the plethora of tomatoes and eggplants the garden gives up every summer. I've also added a slice of sweet onion to the packets at times and that's good too. Although I would suggest you try it this way first so you can see just how creamy and good an eggplant really tastes, feel free to add any other herbs you think might be good with this. Oh! by the way, don't eat the skin - that's where the bitter taste is.
By Sally Capotosto

Eggplant Salad with Feta and Pomegranate

1
Quick, easy, and fresh. Made with love!
By Bouthaina
Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Eggplant Rollups
29
"More, more, I want more! This is worthy of 10 stars!" – LilSnoo
Delicious Grilled Eggplant Recipes
When you cook eggplant on a grill or barbeque, it becomes succulent, tender, and develops a rich, deep flavor.
Chef John's Baba Ghanoush
57
Grilled Vegetables with Balsamic Vinegar
126
Grilled Eggplant Parmesan
Grilled Eggplant and Asparagus Salad
3
Eggplant Mixed Grill
142

A super yummy way to grill veggies.

More BBQ & Grilled Eggplant Recipes

Spicy Baba Ganoush on the Grill

Grilling the eggplant adds smokiness that pairs nicely with the heat of the red pepper flakes in this baba ganoush recipe. Serve with pita chips and raw veggies.

Grilled Eggplant and Zucchini

3
Tossed in a fragrant rosemary and olive oil blend, this grilled eggplant and zucchini provides an easy side dish that's big on flavor.
By Jenn T

Best Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

4
A delicious vegetarian sandwich made with freshly grilled zucchini, eggplant, red bell pepper, fresh mozzarella, plum tomato, and basil pesto in a whole-grain baguette.
By Suzy729

Marinated Mushroom and Eggplant with Peanut Sauce

11
This is an elegant, yummy, not terribly difficult dish that will astound your guests.
By Allrecipes Member

Halloumi Skewers with Tahini Sauce and Dukkah

Marinated halloumi cheese and veggies are grilled, then topped with tahini sauce and dukkah.
By Buckwheat Queen

Grilled Eggplant and Peppers with Feta

An easy way to make a tasty eggplant dish. Grilling the eggplant gives it a surprisingly different flavor, and it tastes great with peppers, feta cheese, and spices. I eat this as a stand-alone dish, but my husband likes to eat his on toasted potato rolls as a sandwich filling. If you eat it without a bun it's gluten-free, as well as vegetarian. It's also great topped with a fried egg!
By Marcia

Grilled Eggplant Dip (Mutabal)

Mutabal is a delicious eggplant dip. Its key ingredients are grilled eggplant and tahini with some lemon, herbs, and spices, which give it smoky, nutty, peppery, and lemony flavors. This is the authentic recipe, and it is way better than modified recipes that use yogurt.
By Muaddi Craft Distillery

Tempeh Kabobs with Moroccan Couscous

22
Soaked in a delectable honey-soy marinade and paired with grilled vegetables, these kabobs will please both meat eaters and vegetarians.
By TRUCKERDOO

Grilled Eggplant and Roasted Pepper Salad

2
This is a delicious grilled eggplant dish that people always come back for more. The Mediterranean seasoning in this recipe is very easy and goes great with couscous, my Mediterranean chicken recipe, and hummus. This is not a dish that is served hot. Can also be served at room temperature, but do not leave unrefrigerated longer than 4 hours.
By Blue Buddha
