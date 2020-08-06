BBQ & Grilled Eggplant Recipes

Eggplant and Tomato Packets

Rating: 4 stars 10

Tired of fried eggplant? Eggplant Parmesan too much of a hassle? I came up with this recipe to deal with the plethora of tomatoes and eggplants the garden gives up every summer. I've also added a slice of sweet onion to the packets at times and that's good too. Although I would suggest you try it this way first so you can see just how creamy and good an eggplant really tastes, feel free to add any other herbs you think might be good with this. Oh! by the way, don't eat the skin - that's where the bitter taste is.