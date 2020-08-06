Prebiotic and Probiotic Recipes

The health benefits of fermented foods are well established, and they're tasty to boot! If you're lucky enough to have a bumper crop of beets, try this easy recipe. Once beets are fermented, store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
Making creme fraiche is very easy and, once you taste the magic of homemade sour cream, you'll have a hard time not repeating this esoteric exercise. Sure it takes a couple days, but the effort is minimal and the payoff is marvelous.
This salad is irresistible - colorful and delicious! You must keep it under a press overnight (or for 24 hours) and then in the fridge for best results. It tastes much better if you keep it in the fridge for a couple of days before eating.
These old-fashioned deli-style pickles are created entirely by fermentation, without the use of vinegar. This recipe produces a quantity that fills a half-gallon Mason jar. If you like, add a few non-traditional chile de arbol peppers for their red visual appeal (and spiciness)!
I love the pickled daikon radish and carrot that come alongside Vietnamese rice noodle salads, and realized that it's so easy to make at home! These are not only great in rice noodle salads but also in rice paper rolls.
This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. It is much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
This is a super-easy way to cook these vegetables if you've never tried them before and by far my favorite. Jerusalem artichokes, or sunchokes, are starchy tubers like potatoes and turnips. When roasted, the skin becomes flaky and the flesh becomes tender, but the taste of a sunchoke is slightly nutty and sweet. Cooked sunchokes are best when eaten within 2 days. When raw, they store well in your fridge's vegetable bin, wrapped loosely in a paper towel. Enjoy!
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
These vegetarian burgers are delicious! Your carnivorous friends will be impressed. My favorite way to serve is on a whole-wheat bun with garlic-lemon mayonnaise, fresh raw spinach, sliced tomato, and caramelized onions!
Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
Great-Grandma Maida Dixon made this salad for family gatherings. I think of her every time I make. It's sooo good. It needs to be placed in the refrigerator to allow the flavors to meld. It really is worth the wait.
After eating chicken piccata in many restaurants and finding many that were 'greasy,' I came up with this recipe through much trial and error. It has wonderful flavor and is even better the next day! I like to serve it over angel hair pasta or linguine.
Mustard greens, where have you been all my life?! The earthy, mild onion flavor of leeks combined with the spicy kick of mustard greens braised in a buttered broth makes for a simple and tasty side dish.
Kimchi, a popular Korean dish, is best described as a spicy, slightly sweet, pickled or fermented cabbage. I spent a year in South Korea and fell in LOVE with Kimchi! My friend Myong was kind enough to share her recipe and technique with me. Some ingredients may not be readily available in your local supermarket. Look for Kimchi (Fish) Sauce and Korean chili powder in Asian markets or online. Use kimchi in stir fries or your favorite Korean dishes.