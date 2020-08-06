Prebiotic and Probiotic Recipes

These top-rated recipes are gut-friendly foods, including prebiotics and probiotics; foods that take care of your microbiome so it can take care of you.

Sicilian Homemade Ricotta Cheese

Rating: 4.75 stars
68
This is a recipe for my Sicilian grandmother's creamy homemade ricotta cheese. Great as a spread on fresh bread or add as a topping to fresh Pasta.
By Orcashottie

What Are Probiotics? 5 Things You Need to Know

As more research points to a connection between gut health and overall wellbeing, probiotics are taking a center stage in healthful eating.
By Christabel Lobo

Raw Fermented Beets

Rating: 5 stars
2
The health benefits of fermented foods are well established, and they're tasty to boot! If you're lucky enough to have a bumper crop of beets, try this easy recipe. Once beets are fermented, store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
By Magpie

Chef John's Creme Fraiche

Rating: 4.87 stars
227
Making creme fraiche is very easy and, once you taste the magic of homemade sour cream, you'll have a hard time not repeating this esoteric exercise. Sure it takes a couple days, but the effort is minimal and the payoff is marvelous.
By Chef John

What Is Kombucha and Is It Healthy?

This trendy, fermented tea promises health benefits, but does it actually deliver?
By Alli Shircliff

Breakfast Fruit Smoothie with Kefir

Rating: 4.5 stars
2
A sweet, yet tart smoothie. A healthy, energetic start to the day.
By Adrian Izzy

Spicy Lemon Ginger Switchel

Rating: 4.71 stars
7
This haymaker's punch is an old-timey favorite that's basically just a refreshing, palate-cleansing, vinegary, and thirst-quenching sipping drink. Pour over ice and enjoy!
By themoodyfoodie

Russian Cabbage and Beet Salad

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This salad is irresistible - colorful and delicious! You must keep it under a press overnight (or for 24 hours) and then in the fridge for best results. It tastes much better if you keep it in the fridge for a couple of days before eating.
By LenaM

Fermented Kosher-Style Dill Pickles

Rating: 4 stars
1
These old-fashioned deli-style pickles are created entirely by fermentation, without the use of vinegar. This recipe produces a quantity that fills a half-gallon Mason jar. If you like, add a few non-traditional chile de arbol peppers for their red visual appeal (and spiciness)!
By Doug in Manhattan

What is Lacto Fermentation?

This gut-healthy method of preserving food is found in cuisines around the world.
By Hayley Sugg

Pickled Daikon Radish and Carrot

Rating: 4.4 stars
35
I love the pickled daikon radish and carrot that come alongside Vietnamese rice noodle salads, and realized that it's so easy to make at home! These are not only great in rice noodle salads but also in rice paper rolls.
By moosie

Yogurt Parfait

Rating: 4.65 stars
66
This is delicious for breakfast, snack, even for a dessert! It looks great in a glass, but can also be made in a bowl. Use your favorite fruit, or whatever is in season.
By Natalie
Inspiration and Ideas

How To Eat For A Healthy Gut
Probiotics like yogurt get the press. But a healthy gut also depends on PREbiotics, the fiber-rich foods that good gut bacteria thrive on. Leafy greens? You bet!
Add Fermented Foods To Your Meals
Try 'em with breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Spicy Cabbage Kimchi
Rating: Unrated
96
Authentic Homemade Yogurt
Rating: Unrated
18
11 Gut-Friendly Breakfasts to Begin Your Day
Falafels with Yogurt-Dill Sauce
Rating: Unrated
53

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Rating: 4.79 stars
3147

Salty and savory, the roasting method kills the natural bitterness of asparagus. Try it next to grilled fish or lamb.

More Prebiotic and Probiotic Recipes

The Best Vegetable Salad

Rating: 4.36 stars
11
This is a refreshing salad using all different kinds of vegetables. You can use whatever you like, but the main things that makes it good are the tomatoes and cucumbers. It is much like an Israeli salad. The homemade dressing is very good on it, but so is just plain olive oil.
By DUSTYDO157

Roquefort Pear Salad

Rating: 4.86 stars
2107
This is the best salad I've ever eaten and I make it all the time. It is tangy from the blue cheese, fruity from the pears, and crunchy from the caramelized pecans. The mustard vinaigrette pulls it all together.
By Michelle Krzmarzick

Roasted Jerusalem Artichokes (or Sunchokes)

Rating: 4.45 stars
31
This is a super-easy way to cook these vegetables if you've never tried them before and by far my favorite. Jerusalem artichokes, or sunchokes, are starchy tubers like potatoes and turnips. When roasted, the skin becomes flaky and the flesh becomes tender, but the taste of a sunchoke is slightly nutty and sweet. Cooked sunchokes are best when eaten within 2 days. When raw, they store well in your fridge's vegetable bin, wrapped loosely in a paper towel. Enjoy!
By qwertycook

Roasted Vegetable Medley

Rating: 4.61 stars
307
This colorful dish has the perfect blend of sweet and savory. It is simple to prepare and can be served as a side dish, salad, or light meal. Feel free to substitute whatever veggies and herbs you have on hand.
By Lorelei

Cock a Leekie Soup

Rating: 4.53 stars
76
Traditional Scots soup of chicken and leeks. One pound of potatoes, peeled and cubed, could be substituted for the barley, if desired.
By briony

Quinoa Black Bean Burgers

Rating: 4.7 stars
1127
These vegetarian burgers are delicious! Your carnivorous friends will be impressed. My favorite way to serve is on a whole-wheat bun with garlic-lemon mayonnaise, fresh raw spinach, sliced tomato, and caramelized onions!
By DownHomeCitySisters.com
Roasted Garlic

Rating: 4.53 stars
152
Roasted garlic is great served with bread, crackers or apples. People can peel off a clove of the garlic and literally squeeze the garlic out of it's shell onto their bread or cracker. Delicious!
By Becky

Hearty Breakfast Muffins

Rating: 4.68 stars
294
Healthy, hearty breakfast muffins. These have a lightly sweet flavor and lots of wholesome ingredients to get your day started. Moist, chewy, and not overly dense. Easily customizable! You can use any flavor of yogurt, but I prefer plain Greek yogurt. Customize with your favorite nuts or seeds, zucchini or squash, cooked sweet potato, raisins or cranberries, etc. Enjoy!
By KatieTries2Cook

Winter Green Salad

Rating: 4.78 stars
58
People tend to forget to eat salads and other raw foods in the cold weather. This salad is a good way to get your greens by combining somewhat heartier salad textures. I find that this salad is filling enough to be a main course, with a bit of bread or some rice cakes on the side. It will also work as an appetizer in a smaller serving.
By jgmurphy
Ham and Beans and More

Rating: 4.64 stars
175
Ham and bean soup can be a little bland and requires a lot of salt to be palatable, but not so with this version. It is bursting with flavor.
By Roxanne Dalton

Sauerkraut Salad

Rating: 4.63 stars
110
Great-Grandma Maida Dixon made this salad for family gatherings. I think of her every time I make. It's sooo good. It needs to be placed in the refrigerator to allow the flavors to meld. It really is worth the wait.
By Joan Long Dixon

Bread and Butter Pickles II

Rating: 4.8 stars
416
These are the best bread and butter pickles I have ever had!! And I have been looking for a long time. I guarantee you'll love them! This recipe makes a lot, so get ready to crunch. Enjoy!
By David

Sean's Falafel and Cucumber Sauce

Rating: 4.59 stars
1530
This is a great recipe for falafel. Everyone that I have made it for loves it. Yum!
By Sean

Summer Radish Salad

Rating: 4.1 stars
70
Looking for a recipe to use radishes from my garden, I came across this salad at a local restaurant. It's so good, I had to share.
By lisascooking

Chicken Piccata with Artichoke Hearts

Rating: 4.63 stars
472
After eating chicken piccata in many restaurants and finding many that were 'greasy,' I came up with this recipe through much trial and error. It has wonderful flavor and is even better the next day! I like to serve it over angel hair pasta or linguine.
By JAMMINMARTIN

Yakisoba Chicken

Rating: 4.32 stars
538
Japanese buckwheat flour noodles with chicken at their best! Noodles can be found in an Asian foods market.
By emmaxwell

Braised Leeks and Mustard Greens

Rating: 4.59 stars
32
Mustard greens, where have you been all my life?! The earthy, mild onion flavor of leeks combined with the spicy kick of mustard greens braised in a buttered broth makes for a simple and tasty side dish.
By Gardener98

Whole Wheat Banana Nut Bread

Rating: 4.6 stars
712
This is a moist banana bread recipe that I make fairly often with leftover, very ripe bananas.
By PEDGI

Sauerkraut for Canning

Rating: 4.58 stars
31
Step-by-step directions for how to make and can your own sauerkraut.
By MARCIAMOLINA

Kimchi Jun (Kimchi Pancake) and Dipping Sauce

Rating: 4.41 stars
34
These Korean-style pancakes are served spicy, not sweet. They're great for getting rid of overly-fermented kimchi!
By Adine Lee

Spicy Cabbage Kimchi

Rating: 4.06 stars
96
Kimchi, a popular Korean dish, is best described as a spicy, slightly sweet, pickled or fermented cabbage. I spent a year in South Korea and fell in LOVE with Kimchi! My friend Myong was kind enough to share her recipe and technique with me. Some ingredients may not be readily available in your local supermarket. Look for Kimchi (Fish) Sauce and Korean chili powder in Asian markets or online. Use kimchi in stir fries or your favorite Korean dishes.
By GochisosamaDeshita

Summer Berry Parfait with Yogurt and Granola

Rating: 4.79 stars
86
This large parfait can be made for a delicious breakfast - or it can be halved for a yummy snack. Enjoy it using fresh or frozen blueberries, but fresh strawberries are recommended.
By Josie59

Chef John's Five-Spice Carrots

Rating: 4.51 stars
84
These five-spice roast carrots are amazingly aromatic and delicious. The ingredients are so simple. Exotic, but familiar and not too exotic.
By Chef John
