DIY Recipes

Allrecipes has more than 210 recipes for dishes like homemade pasta and sausages, ingredients like self-rising flour and spice blends, and jams and jellies, cheeses--even ketchup and mustard.

Self-Rising Flour

225
Make your own self-rising flour with this simple three-ingredient recipe.
By Marina G Roussou

Onion Soup Mix

115
Way cheaper to make it yourself than buy the packets. This recipe makes the equivalent of one packet of soup mix. If you're adding this to a liquid, the bouillon cubes don't need crushed.
By Kitty Johnson

Homemade Chili Crisp

2
With tons of texture and crunch, this is a delicious and super easy homemade chili crisp recipe. The oil is infused with Asian flavors and then poured over red chili pepper flakes, making a punchy condiment.
By Diana71

Gluten-Free Cream of Chicken Soup Replacer

50
The following recipe will replace one can of soup in recipes calling for condensed cream of chicken soup. If your recipe calls for two cans of soup, just double all ingredients. Use in your recipes exactly as you would canned soup.
By LADYSLEW

Bisquick Substitute

84
Make your own baking mix using this quick and easy 4-ingredient DIY recipe.
By Kevin G

Homemade Ketchup

148
Using a slow cooker, this thick and tasty tomato ketchup practically cooks itself.
By Chef John

Light or Dark Brown Sugar

65
Make homemade brown sugar with 2 simple ingredients, 1 step, and 1 bowl.
By JillH

Oat Milk

2
Creamy, full-bodied vegan milk made with oats and dates. This is a perfect solution for your coffee, cereal, or just satisfying that cookie-dunking craving. Using quick oats reduces preparation time. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Shake before use.
By Buckwheat Queen

Confectioners' Sugar

16
"It never fails—you run out of powdered sugar and forget to restock it! Since [finding this recipe], I have not bought any!" – Life is Good
By Crystal

Ground Flax Egg Substitute

5
Wonderful substitute for eggs, especially in cookies, brownies, muffins and breads. It works every time. Store ground flax seeds in a sealed container in the refrigerator or freezer.
By Tricia Vaccaro-Coburn

Pumpkin Pie Spice I

143
Use this mixture in recipes that call for pumpkin pie spice. A blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice that can be scaled to any size.
By Penny

Cream Soup Base

266
This is a creamy soup base that will make many types of cream soup. Use your imagination and create a new soup.
By Nell Marsh
How to Make Homemade Sriracha Sauce
51
Sriracha sauce is possible to make at home with this recipe from Chef John.
4 DIY Beauty Products You Can Make With the Food in Your Pantry
Light a candle, mix up a personal spa recipe or two, then relax and let the world melt away.
Flavored Baking Chips
5
Homemade Adobo All-Purpose Seasoning
20
Hal's Wine Mustard
14
Pantry Staples That Are Cheaper and Healthier Homemade
Taco Seasoning
7877

Easy, homemade taco seasoning is cheaper than store-bought versions.

Egg Noodles

952
Easy homemade egg noodles from just 5 ingredients. Tender and delicious!
By Linda

Fajita Seasoning

1113
This tasty fajita seasoning is easy to make at home in just 5 minutes.
By Traci Meeds

Baked Tortilla Chips

534
Homemade tortilla chips with a lime-cumin zing are tastier than store-bought.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Cajun Spice Mix

435
This Cajun spice mix can easily be made at home with common spices from your pantry.
By DiamondLil

Homemade Shake and Bake Mixture

352
Quick homemade seasoned bread crumb mixture for coating baked chicken.
By Sara

Chef John's Dijon Mustard

17
As with all condiments, you can and should adjust this to your taste. This style of Dijon doesn't contain any sweetener, but a little sugar or honey are common additions these days. You can also adjust the acidity, and I did add a little more than called for, since I tend to like things on the sharper side.
By Chef John

13 Easy Homemade Cheese Recipes

Follow these recipes to make homemade mozzarella and feta, DIY queso and farmer's cheese, fresh paneer and cottage cheese
By Carl Hanson

Homemade Butter

361
Fresh, easy, and creamy homemade butter made with heavy cream and salt.
By Brian Perspect

Easy Small-Batch Blueberry Jam

195
Quick and easy blueberry jam that's simple to make with only 4 ingredients.
By Deb C

Thin-Crust Pizza Dough

260
Five ingredients are all you need to make great thin-crust pizza dough.
By Lynda Q

Breakfast Sausage

792
Easy breakfast sausage patties deliver sweet and savory flavor in every bite.
By MARCEA

Mint Simple Syrup

25
This minty sweet syrup will add a refreshing lift to drinks and desserts.
By foodelicious

Doc's Best Beef Jerky

429
A homemade beef jerky marinade adds tons of flavor to dehydrated beef jerky.
By Doc the WV Gourmet

Homemade Pickling Spice

22
Homemade pickling spice with an old-time combination of herbs and spices.
By Mooseinthekitchen

Homemade Beef Jerky

212
Chef John's easy and delicious recipe for flavorful homemade beef jerky.
By Chef John

Chicken Seasoning Blend

184
A DIY chicken rub that's so easy! Just mix these common herbs and spices.
By Patrick

Creole Seasoning Blend

498
Use this Creole seasoning to add flavor to rice, meats, soups, and stews.
By JOSLYN

Homemade Seasoned Salt

101
Simple homemade seasoned salt for flavoring grilled meats and vegetables.
By Jayna

Taco Bell Seasoning Copycat

122
A delicious and easy copycat Taco Bell seasoning perfect for taco Tuesday.
By FoodUnlcom

The Best Homemade Honey Garlic Sauce

26
A family recipe for homemade honey garlic sauce made with 5 ingredients.
By Belinda Carter McDowell

Easy Taco Seasoning Mix

53
Easy taco mix. This is equal to a 1 1\4 ounce package of commercial taco seasoning.
By Star Wilson

How to Make Homemade Butter

38
Make your own butter using just cold, heavy cream and a jar with a lid!
By Chef John

Blackened Seasoning Mix

170
Use 8 pantry spices to make a delicious salt-free Cajun seasoning mix.
By DJBPITT
