DIY Recipes

Onion Soup Mix
Way cheaper to make it yourself than buy the packets. This recipe makes the equivalent of one packet of soup mix. If you're adding this to a liquid, the bouillon cubes don't need crushed.
Homemade Chili Crisp
With tons of texture and crunch, this is a delicious and super easy homemade chili crisp recipe. The oil is infused with Asian flavors and then poured over red chili pepper flakes, making a punchy condiment.
Gluten-Free Cream of Chicken Soup Replacer
The following recipe will replace one can of soup in recipes calling for condensed cream of chicken soup. If your recipe calls for two cans of soup, just double all ingredients. Use in your recipes exactly as you would canned soup.
Oat Milk
Creamy, full-bodied vegan milk made with oats and dates. This is a perfect solution for your coffee, cereal, or just satisfying that cookie-dunking craving. Using quick oats reduces preparation time. Cover and store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week. Shake before use.
Confectioners' Sugar
"It never fails—you run out of powdered sugar and forget to restock it! Since [finding this recipe], I have not bought any!" – Life is Good
Ground Flax Egg Substitute
Wonderful substitute for eggs, especially in cookies, brownies, muffins and breads. It works every time. Store ground flax seeds in a sealed container in the refrigerator or freezer.
Pumpkin Pie Spice I
Use this mixture in recipes that call for pumpkin pie spice. A blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and allspice that can be scaled to any size.
Cream Soup Base
This is a creamy soup base that will make many types of cream soup. Use your imagination and create a new soup.