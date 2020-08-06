Pickle Recipes

You can pickle more than cucumbers! Browse recipes for pickled peppers, quick pickled onions, pickled vegetables, and even pickled fruits, complete with ratings, reviews and serving tips.

Pickled Garlic and Jalapeno Peppers

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
A quick and easy recipe for delicious pickled peppers! My husband loves these, and the amount of garlic can be adjusted depending on personal taste. We use a lot because we're big fans of pickled garlic too. You could also substitute serrano peppers for the jalapenos, cauliflower for the carrots, or add small onions. Pickles will keep approximately 6 weeks in the fridge.
By Kate Przybylo

Sweet and Sour Pickled Fennel

One of the things that I love about our trips to Italy is sampling the various items that my husband's relatives have conserved from their gardens. Finocchi (fennel) in agrodolce (sour-sweet) is one of them! It can be served either as a side dish (contorno) or as a accompaniment to an aperitif. Jars can be stored in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. Any jars that didn't seal should be placed in the refrigerator and consumed within 2 weeks.
By Kim's Cooking Now

Nothin' Sweet About These Spicy Refrigerator Pickles

Rating: 5 stars
4
A truly piquant pickle that will satisfy those of us who have a loose sweet tooth. I have been looking for a truly flavorful pickle recipe, not sweet, but not just spicy, either. The key is the variety of ingredients, not just cutting down on the sugar. Only 24 hours in the refrigerator, and they're ready for snacking. Pucker up!
By Buckwheat Queen

Quick Pickled Radishes

Rating: 4.9 stars
10
Pickled radishes add a nice flavor to so many things, including salads, noodle bowls, tacos, and brisket sandwiches. They're even great on their own! They're easily customizable with different spices and seasonings. These are ready in minutes, but the flavor only gets better overnight. They will turn a lovely shade of pink the longer they sit. Use a mandoline slicer for quick, even slicing. Will keep for several weeks.
By France C

What Is Canning Salt?

What Is Canning Salt?
By Hayley Sugg

Fermented Kosher-Style Dill Pickles

Rating: 4 stars
1
These old-fashioned deli-style pickles are created entirely by fermentation, without the use of vinegar. This recipe produces a quantity that fills a half-gallon Mason jar. If you like, add a few non-traditional chile de arbol peppers for their red visual appeal (and spiciness)!
By Doug in Manhattan

Sour Cherry Pickle

Not only do you get delicious pickled sour cherries, but it's also an easy way to turn vinegar into a fabulously dark red color with a tangy taste that is suitable and eye-catching for every kind of dressing. Plus you can add cherries to the salad.
By My Midnight Cravings

Addictive Spicy Dill Avocado Pickles

Rating: 5 stars
2
Underripe avocados are lightly pickled in brine that is tangy and slightly sweet. These are great to serve with your favorite burger, hot dog, or Tex-Mex dish. They make a snazzy addition to salads too! These are so addictive; I buy more underripe avocados than I do ripe ones now. I reuse the brine over and over. The brine can be reused by simply adding more avocados and allowing them to rest for 24 hours before consuming. These will last about 5 days in the refrigerator.
By Buckwheat Queen

Pickled Beets

Rating: 4.5 stars
257
This recipe was given to me many years ago by an elderly farmers wife and has been one of my 'must do' yearly canning recipes. If you have a large amount of beets, just keep repeating brine until your beets are all gone! Enjoy!
By SHARON HOWARD

Homemade Pickled Ginger (Gari)

Rating: 4.67 stars
52
Pickled ginger is called gari or amazu shoga in Japanese. It's served with sushi or sashimi and eaten between different kinds of sushi. It helps to clean your taste buds and enhance the flavors. It's also great with Century Eggs - a Chinese delicacy. You can find prepared pickled ginger in pink or white at most Asian markets but I preferred to make my own and share with family and friends.
By Phoena

Crisp Pickled Green Beans

Rating: 4.55 stars
170
This recipe is from my Grandmother's cookbook she made to pass to all her grandchildren. They come out very, very crisp with a wonderful dill flavor. The red pepper flakes give them a nice punch. They are much better than the recipes that call for cooking the beans first.
By Jani Whitsett

Korean Kimchi

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
My mother and I made this a tradition after our cousin taught us how to make it. This authentic dish is served over rice with every meal in Korea. This can be altered for a spicier version. Use a glass container and wax paper as this will discolor plastic and rust metal.
By Christina P.
More Pickle Recipes

Pickled Red Onions

Rating: 4.92 stars
12
These pickled red onions are easy to make and a great topping for tacos, salads, etc. Keep refrigerated.
By itsvince

Bread and Butter Pickles II

Rating: 4.8 stars
416
These are the best bread and butter pickles I have ever had!! And I have been looking for a long time. I guarantee you'll love them! This recipe makes a lot, so get ready to crunch. Enjoy!
By David

Pickled Onions

Rating: 4.03 stars
143
A tangy and easy little condiment to spice up any dish.
By Bobi

Traditional Kimchi

Rating: 4.5 stars
4
If you love authentic Korean cuisine, you'll want to try your hand at creating your own kimchi; it's not as complicated or time-consuming as you might think. Kimchi is a fermented dish, the more it ages the better it tastes, likewise with the sugar. Use a persimmon in place of the apple, if you prefer. If you want to serve it the very next day, don't refrigerate.
By henry

Pickled Asparagus

Rating: 4.46 stars
61
Use the freshest asparagus for best color. These make great appetizers or garnishes. They look so pretty all 'canned up'!
By Behr

Easy Homemade Sauerkraut

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
Sauerkraut has been a staple for hundreds of years. This is great on its own or as a topper for a variety of foods. Refrigerate or freeze sauerkraut once it is fermented.
By Ellie

Spicy Refrigerator Dill Pickles

Rating: 4.62 stars
288
This is a wonderful, spicy dill pickle with a nice hint of sweetness. Plan to at least double the amount of crushed red pepper if you like it REALLY spicy...YUM!
By FAIRYFAHRENHOLZ

Sauerkraut for Canning

Rating: 4.58 stars
31
Step-by-step directions for how to make and can your own sauerkraut.
By MARCIAMOLINA

Homemade Refrigerator Pickles

Rating: 4.64 stars
422
Just pickles!!! These are easy to make, and are a great way to use vegetables from the garden.
By dcbeck46

Zesty Pickled Brussels Sprouts

Rating: 4.9 stars
20
Pickled Brussels sprouts that stay crunchy and are slightly spicy.
By pelicangal

Grandma Oma's Pickled Okra

Rating: 4.69 stars
95
Grandma Oma always made these, and I still do. They are a welcome change on a relish tray.
By Lorelei Rusco

Pickled Jalapenos

Rating: 4.78 stars
54
Deliciously fresh and simple pickled peppers! Peppers will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 months as long as they are covered by the pickling liquid.
By Simply Sundays!

Chef John's Bread and Butter Pickles

Rating: 4.88 stars
149
At the end of summer during the Great Depression the excess cucumber crop was sliced, salted, pickled, and put up in jars for the cold, lean months ahead. I can just imagine what a treat it was to fill a sandwich with these sweet crunchy coins (bread and butter pickles, as they came to be known). I'm sure it was a wonderful break from what must have been a fairly flavorless existence. For longer storage, you can process the pickles in canning jars in a boiling water canner.
By Chef John

Pickled Peppers

Rating: 4.88 stars
16
These are great plain or even on a sandwich!
By Love2c0ok

Sweet and Spicy Pepper Relish

Rating: 4.73 stars
22
This relish spices up everything from grilled cheese sandwiches to burgers and hot dogs. Or, for an easy appetizer, spoon some over a block of cream cheese and serve with crackers.
By foodinjars (Marisa McClellan)

Raw Fermented Beets

Rating: 5 stars
2
The health benefits of fermented foods are well established, and they're tasty to boot! If you're lucky enough to have a bumper crop of beets, try this easy recipe. Once beets are fermented, store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
By Magpie

Pickled Garlic

Rating: 4.3 stars
33
These pickled garlic cloves take a long time, but they're easy to make and are a real treat.
By Brenda Kraneveldt

Nana's Southern Pickled Peaches

Rating: 4.89 stars
54
Old Southern favorite. Great on picnics with cucumber sandwiches or at Sunday supper.
By BLUEROWZE

Homemade Dill Pickles

Rating: 3.68 stars
25
If you make a simple salt brine, add some spices, and submerge Kirby cucumbers in it for about a week, you get some fairly delicious pickles. I'm pretty sure if you measure your salt right and store the fermenting pickles at an appropriate temperature you'll get crunchy pickles.
By Chef John

Marinated Carrots

Rating: 4.21 stars
53
This recipe has been handed down through the generations. It is delicious hot or cold and will make a carrot lover out of anyone. I use either pre-cut carrot coins or baby carrots from the supermarket. Yummy!
By QUIRKYIQ

Sweet Dill Pickles

Rating: 4.57 stars
28
These pickles soaked in a sugar mixture taste just like candy! They take some time to make, but are a sweet treat.
By SUSANNAH

Summertime Sweet Pickles

Rating: 4.27 stars
77
This easy recipe gives you a great way to save a bountiful crop of cukes! Your fresh cucumbers will taste great this way. This classic method is popular with all age groups.
By LIZ1888

Canned Spiced Pickled Beets

Rating: 4.84 stars
83
Found this recipe in an old recipe box I bought at a rummage sale years ago. It's easy, and everyone who tries them loves them. I use large mouth quart or pint jars. Makes 6 quarts of beets.
By Lori Manthei Ridlon
