Pickle Recipes

A quick and easy recipe for delicious pickled peppers! My husband loves these, and the amount of garlic can be adjusted depending on personal taste. We use a lot because we're big fans of pickled garlic too. You could also substitute serrano peppers for the jalapenos, cauliflower for the carrots, or add small onions. Pickles will keep approximately 6 weeks in the fridge.
One of the things that I love about our trips to Italy is sampling the various items that my husband's relatives have conserved from their gardens. Finocchi (fennel) in agrodolce (sour-sweet) is one of them! It can be served either as a side dish (contorno) or as a accompaniment to an aperitif. Jars can be stored in a cool, dry place for up to 1 year. Any jars that didn't seal should be placed in the refrigerator and consumed within 2 weeks.
A truly piquant pickle that will satisfy those of us who have a loose sweet tooth. I have been looking for a truly flavorful pickle recipe, not sweet, but not just spicy, either. The key is the variety of ingredients, not just cutting down on the sugar. Only 24 hours in the refrigerator, and they're ready for snacking. Pucker up!
Pickled radishes add a nice flavor to so many things, including salads, noodle bowls, tacos, and brisket sandwiches. They're even great on their own! They're easily customizable with different spices and seasonings. These are ready in minutes, but the flavor only gets better overnight. They will turn a lovely shade of pink the longer they sit. Use a mandoline slicer for quick, even slicing. Will keep for several weeks.
These old-fashioned deli-style pickles are created entirely by fermentation, without the use of vinegar. This recipe produces a quantity that fills a half-gallon Mason jar. If you like, add a few non-traditional chile de arbol peppers for their red visual appeal (and spiciness)!
Not only do you get delicious pickled sour cherries, but it's also an easy way to turn vinegar into a fabulously dark red color with a tangy taste that is suitable and eye-catching for every kind of dressing. Plus you can add cherries to the salad.
Underripe avocados are lightly pickled in brine that is tangy and slightly sweet. These are great to serve with your favorite burger, hot dog, or Tex-Mex dish. They make a snazzy addition to salads too! These are so addictive; I buy more underripe avocados than I do ripe ones now. I reuse the brine over and over. The brine can be reused by simply adding more avocados and allowing them to rest for 24 hours before consuming. These will last about 5 days in the refrigerator.
This recipe was given to me many years ago by an elderly farmers wife and has been one of my 'must do' yearly canning recipes. If you have a large amount of beets, just keep repeating brine until your beets are all gone! Enjoy!
Pickled ginger is called gari or amazu shoga in Japanese. It's served with sushi or sashimi and eaten between different kinds of sushi. It helps to clean your taste buds and enhance the flavors. It's also great with Century Eggs - a Chinese delicacy. You can find prepared pickled ginger in pink or white at most Asian markets but I preferred to make my own and share with family and friends.
This recipe is from my Grandmother's cookbook she made to pass to all her grandchildren. They come out very, very crisp with a wonderful dill flavor. The red pepper flakes give them a nice punch. They are much better than the recipes that call for cooking the beans first.
My mother and I made this a tradition after our cousin taught us how to make it. This authentic dish is served over rice with every meal in Korea. This can be altered for a spicier version. Use a glass container and wax paper as this will discolor plastic and rust metal.
If you love authentic Korean cuisine, you'll want to try your hand at creating your own kimchi; it's not as complicated or time-consuming as you might think. Kimchi is a fermented dish, the more it ages the better it tastes, likewise with the sugar. Use a persimmon in place of the apple, if you prefer. If you want to serve it the very next day, don't refrigerate.
At the end of summer during the Great Depression the excess cucumber crop was sliced, salted, pickled, and put up in jars for the cold, lean months ahead. I can just imagine what a treat it was to fill a sandwich with these sweet crunchy coins (bread and butter pickles, as they came to be known). I'm sure it was a wonderful break from what must have been a fairly flavorless existence. For longer storage, you can process the pickles in canning jars in a boiling water canner.
The health benefits of fermented foods are well established, and they're tasty to boot! If you're lucky enough to have a bumper crop of beets, try this easy recipe. Once beets are fermented, store in the refrigerator for up to 3 months.
If you make a simple salt brine, add some spices, and submerge Kirby cucumbers in it for about a week, you get some fairly delicious pickles. I'm pretty sure if you measure your salt right and store the fermenting pickles at an appropriate temperature you'll get crunchy pickles.
This recipe has been handed down through the generations. It is delicious hot or cold and will make a carrot lover out of anyone. I use either pre-cut carrot coins or baby carrots from the supermarket. Yummy!