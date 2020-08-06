Pickled Fruit and Vegetable Recipes

Fresh, cold, and crisp pickled onions. So easy to make, you should always have these on hand to jazz up sandwiches, salads, charcuterie boards, tacos, and more. The leftover pickling liquid can be used to make dressings or marinades. They add a bright, tangy bite when served alongside rich foods.
Kimchi, a popular Korean dish, is best described as a spicy, slightly sweet, pickled or fermented cabbage. I spent a year in South Korea and fell in LOVE with Kimchi! My friend Myong was kind enough to share her recipe and technique with me. Some ingredients may not be readily available in your local supermarket. Look for Kimchi (Fish) Sauce and Korean chili powder in Asian markets or online. Use kimchi in stir fries or your favorite Korean dishes.
This has a mild pickling brine, but it comes with a little kick of spiciness to keep your taste buds interested. It's quick and easy, crisp, tangy, spicy, and delicious. This should last for about 3 to 4 weeks in the fridge.
This recipe is from my Grandmother's cookbook she made to pass to all her grandchildren. They come out very, very crisp with a wonderful dill flavor. The red pepper flakes give them a nice punch. They are much better than the recipes that call for cooking the beans first.
Not only do you get delicious pickled sour cherries, but it's also an easy way to turn vinegar into a fabulously dark red color with a tangy taste that is suitable and eye-catching for every kind of dressing. Plus you can add cherries to the salad.
Finally, the underestimated and neglected turnip takes the stage. Oh that crunchy, fuchsia goodness! A staple in the Middle East, pickled turnips are the perfect addition to many dishes or wonderful on their own. This recipe will yield 2 Mason jars worth of pickled turnips, but I recommend making more than less since it does require planning ahead by 1 week.
The lemons have to be cured for at least 1 month but then they will keep for many months in the fridge, where their flavor intensifies over time. They are preserved whole but only the peel is used in cooking, the flesh is discarded. If possible, use organic lemons.
Watermelon pickle is made using the white part of the watermelon's rind. It is delicious by itself as a winter treat or as a condiment with turnip greens or turkey and cornbread dressing. Home canning is a delightful cooking experience, but requires equipment such as a canner (very large pot), a rack for the jars to rest in, and the jars and lids. I recommend following the home canning guidance in the 'Ball Blue Book of Preserving' to obtain precise instructions on how to sterilize jars and guarantee results that are tasty and safe.
If you love authentic Korean cuisine, you'll want to try your hand at creating your own kimchi; it's not as complicated or time-consuming as you might think. Kimchi is a fermented dish, the more it ages the better it tastes, likewise with the sugar. Use a persimmon in place of the apple, if you prefer. If you want to serve it the very next day, don't refrigerate.