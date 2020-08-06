Pickled Fruit and Vegetable Recipes

Extra vegetables? Pickle them! From asparagus to zucchini⁠—plus peaches, blueberries, and watermelon rinds⁠—find delicious pickle recipes with ratings, reviews, and how-to tips.

Perfect Pickled Onions

8
Fresh, cold, and crisp pickled onions. So easy to make, you should always have these on hand to jazz up sandwiches, salads, charcuterie boards, tacos, and more. The leftover pickling liquid can be used to make dressings or marinades. They add a bright, tangy bite when served alongside rich foods.
By Nicolemcmom

Spicy Pickled Okra

12
Pickled okra with some kick, and a nice smoky flavor. A perfect garnish or snack.
By weatherman

Carolina BBQ Peppers

13
These BBQ peppers are always a hit with any crowd. If you don't want them quite as spicy, remove the seeds.
By CarolinaCook

Zesty Pickled Mushrooms

6
Great pickled mushrooms with great taste!
By CookingKid

Spicy Cabbage Kimchi

95
Kimchi, a popular Korean dish, is best described as a spicy, slightly sweet, pickled or fermented cabbage. I spent a year in South Korea and fell in LOVE with Kimchi! My friend Myong was kind enough to share her recipe and technique with me. Some ingredients may not be readily available in your local supermarket. Look for Kimchi (Fish) Sauce and Korean chili powder in Asian markets or online. Use kimchi in stir fries or your favorite Korean dishes.
By GochisosamaDeshita

Spicy Pickled Cauliflower

1
This has a mild pickling brine, but it comes with a little kick of spiciness to keep your taste buds interested. It's quick and easy, crisp, tangy, spicy, and delicious. This should last for about 3 to 4 weeks in the fridge.
By lutzflcat

Nana's Southern Pickled Peaches

53
Old Southern favorite. Great on picnics with cucumber sandwiches or at Sunday supper.
By BLUEROWZE

Dilly Beans

53
Spicy pickled green beans made the old fashioned way. This was my grandmother's recipe, I hope you enjoy!
By RIIHI

Grandma Ashworth's Watermelon Pickle

7
Pickled watermelon rinds!
By Dave M

Pickled Padron Peppers

16
If you can't find Padron peppers, any small fresh pepper will work, especially jalapeno or red Fresno chile peppers.
By Chef John

Zucchini Pickles

85
A great way to use all those zucchini your garden produced! Most of the time spent on this recipe is letting the ingredients stand.
By c@lover

Crisp Pickled Green Beans

170
This recipe is from my Grandmother's cookbook she made to pass to all her grandchildren. They come out very, very crisp with a wonderful dill flavor. The red pepper flakes give them a nice punch. They are much better than the recipes that call for cooking the beans first.
By Jani Whitsett
More Homemade Pickle Recipes

Cucumber and Onion Relish

16
This has been handed down for generations and it is my family's favorite relish. Great with any beef dish or in a sandwich.
By Lynn Mott

Delicious Pickled Peaches

2
A flavorful, easy recipe for delicious peaches.
By avs9601

Pickled Beets

255
Pickled beets are easy to make when you use this classic home canning recipe so you can enjoy fresh-tasting beets all year-round.
By SHARON HOWARD

Catherine's Pickled Blueberries

51
Think of this as blueberries with a bite. My friend Catherine serves this sweet/tangy sauce spooned over ripened goat cheese for a knock-'em-dead appetizer.
By foodelicious

Homemade Fermented Sauerkraut

Full of probiotics, this traditionally fermented sauerkraut is a tasty and healthy accompaniment to sandwiches, meats, and more.
By Olenka

Grandma's Pickled Watermelon Rind

2
Old-fashioned pickled watermelon rind adds crunch to sandwiches and is great for snacking.
By Shantelle

Pickled Peppers

17
These are great plain or even on a sandwich!
By Love2c0ok

Sour Cherry Pickle

Not only do you get delicious pickled sour cherries, but it's also an easy way to turn vinegar into a fabulously dark red color with a tangy taste that is suitable and eye-catching for every kind of dressing. Plus you can add cherries to the salad.
By My Midnight Cravings

Pickled Turnips

Finally, the underestimated and neglected turnip takes the stage. Oh that crunchy, fuchsia goodness! A staple in the Middle East, pickled turnips are the perfect addition to many dishes or wonderful on their own. This recipe will yield 2 Mason jars worth of pickled turnips, but I recommend making more than less since it does require planning ahead by 1 week.
By Oh Tri Goodness

Pickled Peaches

13
These peaches are very different and very yummy. We had a bumper crop of peaches one year and I remember my grandmother making these. We ate them for months and I still love them.
By MISSCOOKSALOT

Moroccan Preserved Lemons

5
The lemons have to be cured for at least 1 month but then they will keep for many months in the fridge, where their flavor intensifies over time. They are preserved whole but only the peel is used in cooking, the flesh is discarded. If possible, use organic lemons.
By gartenfee

Pickled Squash

36
Set some of that abundant summer squash aside for the winter months with this awesome pickled squash recipe.
By TAXIDERMYCHICK

Pickled Jalapenos and Carrots

42
When we lived in California, I loved pickled carrots when enjoying anything Mexican...these are so good!!!!
By jcjeffers

Watermelon Pickles

12
Watermelon pickle is made using the white part of the watermelon's rind. It is delicious by itself as a winter treat or as a condiment with turnip greens or turkey and cornbread dressing. Home canning is a delightful cooking experience, but requires equipment such as a canner (very large pot), a rack for the jars to rest in, and the jars and lids. I recommend following the home canning guidance in the 'Ball Blue Book of Preserving' to obtain precise instructions on how to sterilize jars and guarantee results that are tasty and safe.
By KERYNE

Quick Pickled Radishes

10
These quick pickled radishes are ready in minutes and add flavor to so many things, including salads, noodle bowls, tacos, and brisket sandwiches.
By France C

Pickled Onions

136
A tangy and easy little condiment to spice up any dish.
By Bobi

Canned Spiced Pickled Beets

83
Found this recipe in an old recipe box I bought at a rummage sale years ago. It's easy, and everyone who tries them loves them. I use large mouth quart or pint jars. Makes 6 quarts of beets.
By Lori Manthei Ridlon

Sweet Dill Pickles

27
These pickles soaked in a sugar mixture taste just like candy! They take some time to make, but are a sweet treat.
By Susannah

Easy Homemade Sauerkraut

5
Sauerkraut has been a staple for hundreds of years. This is great on its own or as a topper for a variety of foods. Refrigerate or freeze sauerkraut once it is fermented.
By Ellie

Pickled Corn on the Cob

3
Sections of corn are pickled on the cob. A great recipe for preserving fresh corn from the summer to enjoy later in the year. Be sure to use the freshest corn possible.
By TRISH

Pickled Asparagus

60
Use the freshest asparagus for best color. These make great appetizers or garnishes. They look so pretty all 'canned up'!
By Behr

Sweet and Spicy Pepper Relish

20
This relish spices up everything from grilled cheese sandwiches to burgers and hot dogs. Or, for an easy appetizer, spoon some over a block of cream cheese and serve with crackers.
By MARCEA

Traditional Kimchi

5
If you love authentic Korean cuisine, you'll want to try your hand at creating your own kimchi; it's not as complicated or time-consuming as you might think. Kimchi is a fermented dish, the more it ages the better it tastes, likewise with the sugar. Use a persimmon in place of the apple, if you prefer. If you want to serve it the very next day, don't refrigerate.
By henry

Vinegar Pickled Carrots

40
Tasty pickled carrots are easy to prepare and sure to please everyone, maybe even your favorite bunny!
By Sara
