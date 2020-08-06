Slow Cooker Sauces and Condiments Recipes

A slow cooker can be your best kitchen tool for making sauces or condiments. Browse recipes for fruit butter, spaghetti sauce, BBQ sauce, jam, and more.

Staff Picks

Tangy Horseradish Tomato Sauce For Meatballs

7
I think this is a tangy, tasty, easy go-to sauce when I need it to be quick and dumped into the slow cooker. I used a recipe similar to this but it only had three of the ingredients and I added more items to make it flavorful and to our liking...hope you do too! We think it goes well with our favorite meatball recipe or as a sauce for our favorite meatloaf.
By smitty

Slow Cooker Caramelized Onions

26
Let your slow cooker do all the work of making beautifully caramelized onions. Freeze what you don't use right away so you'll have caramelized onions ready in a snap for soups, burgers, omelets, pizzas, and more.
By foodelicious

Homemade Ketchup

140
Using a slow cooker, this thick and tasty tomato ketchup practically cooks itself.

Apple Butter I

150
A Sweet Apple Butter
By Susan

Grandpa's Classic Coney Sauce

My Grandfather owned a drive-in restaurant back in the 1950's. This is his exact recipe for Coney Dogs from back in the day. I make this on special occasions and it is always hit with friends and family. Enjoy.
By Sean S.

Meat-Lover's Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce

This creates a great, chunky, and very meaty spaghetti sauce. The longer it cooks, the better it tastes!
By Ashley

Spiced Slow Cooker Applesauce

This easy and delicious spiced applesauce slow cooks to perfection. My kids and I came up with this recipe one fall weekend. It's a family favorite.
By ASG

Slow Cooker Chicken Mole

A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
By ELAINE05

Slow Cooker Caramel Apple Butter

Apple butter with a creamy caramel saltiness. I like to use mixed apples. The longer the apple butter cooks, the darker it gets, and the smaller the yield.
By Darla Elizabeth

Teriyaki Pulled Pork in the Slow Cooker

Asian pulled pork is so much better made with homemade teriyaki sauce rather than the bottled stuff. It's perfect on sandwiches, over rice, in a wrap, quesadillas, burritos, tacos, etc. Also ideal for tailgating or game day snacks.
By lutzflcat

Slow Cooker Sauce with Meatballs

Meatballs with mozzarella tucked inside are slow cooked in a savory tomato sauce and served over pasta for a hearty family meal.
By Red Gold

Chef John's Apple Butter

Move over, apple sauce. Apple butter is basically a spreadable apple pie filling, only better. Though cooking time is long, it's super easy and pretty hands-free. Pair it with some sharp Cheddar on a cheese plate, or slather it onto cheesy biscuits (see footnote). Other approved uses include spreading between the layers of a spice cake, filling seasonably appropriate thumbprint cookies, or even as a condiment for pork chops.
By Chef John
Inspiration and Ideas

Splendicious Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce
75
"The best spaghetti sauce I have ever cooked. Worth all the effort." -- mamacookie
Strawberry Jam in a Slow Cooker
"I love this jam!! it worked just fine for me after the 4 hours in the crock pot." --foreverlively2
Blueberry Apple Butter
Old Style BBQ Sauce
9
Slow Cooker Cider Applesauce

More Slow Cooker Sauces and Condiments Recipes

Slow-Cooker Teriyaki Ribs

1
Easy slow cooker rib recipe. Serve with coleslaw.
By kimmi

Slow Cooker Bolognese

261
A very thick and hearty meat sauce simmered in the slow cooker.
By VD711

Slow Cooker Teriyaki Chicken

14
This is a very easy and delicious slow cooker recipe for teriyaki chicken with only 5 ingredients. Serve over rice.
By Maria Labrador Harper

All-Day Apple Butter

1233
This tasty apple butter is a real slow cooker, but well worth the wait. Depending on the sweetness of the apples used, the amount of sugar may be adjusted to taste.
By Terri

Stephanie's Freezer Spaghetti Sauce

326
This is a great sauce to make and freeze when you have a surplus of tomatoes from your garden! Grab your tomatoes and crock pot and you're set! Beef lovers can add in a half pound of ground chuck for a 'meatier' sauce.
By Stephanie Lane

Splendicious Slow Cooker Spaghetti Sauce

75
This recipe comes from my Army days where dishes were often created by throwing in everything including the kitchen sink! I've refined it over the years, and this recipe yields a tangy yet sweet and rich sauce that is sure to make your soldiers happy. The sauce is excellent over any pasta.
By Robert Salmon

Slow Cooker Apple Butter

147
Forget it and leave it.
By Melissa

Slow Cooker Cider Applesauce (No Sugar Added)

70
This spicy applesauce requires no added sugar because the apples and spices are sweet enough on their own. The smell of the apples cooking with the spices makes the entire house smell like apple cider!

Slow Cooker Tomato Sauce

84
This tangy, zesty sauce instantly became a family favorite. I created it when my family came in from out of town; everyone raved about it and my husband begs me to make it all the time.
By Michele

Apple Butter for the Slow Cooker

34
Slow cooker apple butter. Friends have told me it is THE BEST ever! We name ours 'Panther Butter' for our local high school football team!
By Carrie Whitney Milburn

Amazing Apple Butter

12
I decided I wanted to attempt to make apple butter for the first time, so I searched everywhere for a recipe. There were so many to choose from, that I was confused on which one to pick, so I decided to take bits and pieces from a few of the best ones and come up with my own version. The result is 'Amazing Apple Butter.'
By YUMMYNUMMY

Strawberry Jam in a Slow Cooker

9
Fresh strawberry jam so easy.

Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

77
Perfect homemade cranberry sauce for the Holidays! Tastes and smells wonderful!
By JazzyRSchrinas

Tuscan Sausage Ragu

58
A thick, rich meat sauce excellent with rigatoni, rotelle or any other thick pasta.
By TerryWilson

Slow Cooker Pumpkin Butter

41
A slow cooker, easy recipe for pumpkin butter using fresh pumpkin. Tastes so yummy you'll forget that it's low in sugar as well!
By ALLYK

Spiced Persimmon Butter

18
Cooked in a slow cooker, this is an easy and excellent way to use the fruit of a Fuyu persimmon tree. Spicy and full of natural sweetness, the jars make wonderful gifts or keep well in the refrigerator for one's own use. This spread is used just like jelly or apple butter and it is especially delicious on a hearty whole grain toasted bread.
By Cathy
