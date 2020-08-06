Slow Cooker Sauces and Condiments Recipes

I think this is a tangy, tasty, easy go-to sauce when I need it to be quick and dumped into the slow cooker. I used a recipe similar to this but it only had three of the ingredients and I added more items to make it flavorful and to our liking...hope you do too! We think it goes well with our favorite meatball recipe or as a sauce for our favorite meatloaf.
Let your slow cooker do all the work of making beautifully caramelized onions. Freeze what you don't use right away so you'll have caramelized onions ready in a snap for soups, burgers, omelets, pizzas, and more.
My Grandfather owned a drive-in restaurant back in the 1950's. This is his exact recipe for Coney Dogs from back in the day. I make this on special occasions and it is always hit with friends and family. Enjoy.
A dark, rich, complex flavored Mole recipe. I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and serve it with warmed tortillas. It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with easily to tailor it to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor. Mole is a sauce that has a lot of variations. I've even served it as a dip with corn chips!
Asian pulled pork is so much better made with homemade teriyaki sauce rather than the bottled stuff. It's perfect on sandwiches, over rice, in a wrap, quesadillas, burritos, tacos, etc. Also ideal for tailgating or game day snacks.
Move over, apple sauce. Apple butter is basically a spreadable apple pie filling, only better. Though cooking time is long, it's super easy and pretty hands-free. Pair it with some sharp Cheddar on a cheese plate, or slather it onto cheesy biscuits (see footnote). Other approved uses include spreading between the layers of a spice cake, filling seasonably appropriate thumbprint cookies, or even as a condiment for pork chops.
This is a great sauce to make and freeze when you have a surplus of tomatoes from your garden! Grab your tomatoes and crock pot and you're set! Beef lovers can add in a half pound of ground chuck for a 'meatier' sauce.
This recipe comes from my Army days where dishes were often created by throwing in everything including the kitchen sink! I've refined it over the years, and this recipe yields a tangy yet sweet and rich sauce that is sure to make your soldiers happy. The sauce is excellent over any pasta.
This spicy applesauce requires no added sugar because the apples and spices are sweet enough on their own. The smell of the apples cooking with the spices makes the entire house smell like apple cider!
I decided I wanted to attempt to make apple butter for the first time, so I searched everywhere for a recipe. There were so many to choose from, that I was confused on which one to pick, so I decided to take bits and pieces from a few of the best ones and come up with my own version. The result is 'Amazing Apple Butter.'
Cooked in a slow cooker, this is an easy and excellent way to use the fruit of a Fuyu persimmon tree. Spicy and full of natural sweetness, the jars make wonderful gifts or keep well in the refrigerator for one's own use. This spread is used just like jelly or apple butter and it is especially delicious on a hearty whole grain toasted bread.