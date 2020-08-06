Corn Flour Recipes

This crust I developed after many rounds of dough. It has become a weekly favorite! Its rosy color is from the sauce, and the chewy/crusty dough is a real treat! When baking, I like to use a pizza stone, but a perforated pan works well too.
These are just like the tamales my Abuelita used to make for special occasions. This recipe makes a lot, but if you're going to go to all the trouble of making tamales from scratch, you might as well have a party! You will need butchers' twine and a large pot with a steamer basket to make these. May be frozen up to 6 months in heavy-duty resealable plastic bags. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator and then steam or microwave until heated through.
This authentic Mexican recipe for homemade tamales is straight from Mexico. Tamales are stuffed with a spicy tomatillo sauce with poblano chiles and cheese - delicious! In Mexico, Chihuahua or Oaxaca cheese is used, but those cheeses are hard to find here, so you can substitute with Monterey Jack. [Originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
This is the real thing! A simple mixture of masa harina and water results in the most wonderful corn tortillas you ever tasted. The secret is to use a cast iron pan! You can buy masa harina at Mexican grocery stores or in the ethnic food aisle of large supermarkets.
Atole is a popular Mexican hot beverage, thickened with masa and flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar. Try this soothing beverage after dinner or in the afternoon with some cookies. You can be creative and add some pureed fruit if you wish!
This authentic homemade tamales recipe comes from the Mexican region Oaxaca. The tamales are stuffed with a homemade masa and chicken filling made with tomatillos and 2 different types of chile peppers - ancho chile and mulato chile. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
Atole is a popular Mexican hot beverage, thickened with masa and flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar. Try this soothing beverage after dinner or in the afternoon with some cookies. You can be creative and add some pureed fruit if you wish!
This is a fairly authentic version of the popular Salvadorean dish. It does take some time, however it is well worth the effort! You can purchase pre-made chicharron at specialty markets, however this recipe tastes just like it. I also make the salsa roja and curtido ahead of time (the salsa freezes very well, and the curtido can stay in the fridge at least a week).
Homemade ancho pepper chile sauce is mixed with both the masa and the refried beans which gives these authentic Mexican bean tamales their unique flavor. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
This hearty soup won't leave you hungry! Chicken broth hosts enchilada sauce, processed cheese, onion and garlic for this soup version of a Mexican inspired favorite. Garnish with shredded cheese and crumbled tortilla chips, if desired.
This Filipino dish is rich in flavor due to the slow cooking of the beef with all the ingredients. The beef can be cooked to tenderness a day before, so you can skim off the fat. Do not use pressure cooker for this dish. This is a very versatile dish. It can be served with rice, bread or boiled potatoes.
Coricos are Mexican cookies made out of corn flour. They are really, really good and super easy to make! You can't mess it up with this recipe. When I was 8 my aunt taught me how to make them. They are a soft and sweet, traditional Mexican dessert originally baked in Sonora.
Cachapas are traditional to Venezuela. They are a corn pancake that are so delicious and very easy to make. Traditionally they are topped with cheese or meat. Add a little butter on top and queso blanco or any cheese you like. They are loved by all ages.
An El Salvadoran treat, these homemade tortillas stuffed with cheese are great with a traditional coleslaw called curtido. To serve, slice open one side of a pupusa, and spoon curtido into the opening. Farmer's cheese or mozzarella can be substituted for queso blanco.