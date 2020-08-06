Corn Flour Recipes

Browse recipes using corn flour, cornmeal's finer cousin.

Staff Picks

Chicken Enchilada Soup III

Rating: 4.59 stars
507
This is a copy of a favorite served at a local restaurant. My family loves it! Serve soup in bowls garnished with shredded Cheddar or Jack cheese and crumbed tortilla chips.
By KMHIX

Sweet Corn Cake

Rating: 4.74 stars
748
A Mexican sweet corn cake with a spoon bread consistency.
By Lee Ann Clarke

Corn and Poppy Seed Loaf

Rating: 3.33 stars
3
A delicate and tasty bread with a golden crust sprinkled with poppy seeds.
By Katja

Pizza Crust Fantastico

Rating: 4.12 stars
52
This crust I developed after many rounds of dough. It has become a weekly favorite! Its rosy color is from the sauce, and the chewy/crusty dough is a real treat! When baking, I like to use a pizza stone, but a perforated pan works well too.
By MEBV

New Mexico Green Chile Stew

Rating: 4.46 stars
35
This is my slow cooker version of a green chile stew from New Mexico. It is great to serve with tortillas, tortilla chips, green onions, and sour cream.
By Staci Booth

Cornmeal Cake

Rating: 3.5 stars
4
Corn is combined with corn flour, corn meal, butter, cream, parsley and chili powder to make a cornbread with great texture and flavor.
By sal

Butternut Squash Cakes

Rating: 4.66 stars
59
Whether you're eating gluten-free or not, this is just a really nice, and very easy, winter dish.
By Chef John

Beef Tamales

Rating: 4.46 stars
201
These are just like the tamales my Abuelita used to make for special occasions. This recipe makes a lot, but if you're going to go to all the trouble of making tamales from scratch, you might as well have a party! You will need butchers' twine and a large pot with a steamer basket to make these. May be frozen up to 6 months in heavy-duty resealable plastic bags. To reheat, thaw in refrigerator and then steam or microwave until heated through.
By jenn

Poblano and Cheese Tamales (Tamales de Rajas con Queso)

Rating: 4.83 stars
6
This authentic Mexican recipe for homemade tamales is straight from Mexico. Tamales are stuffed with a spicy tomatillo sauce with poblano chiles and cheese - delicious! In Mexico, Chihuahua or Oaxaca cheese is used, but those cheeses are hard to find here, so you can substitute with Monterey Jack. [Originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By cocinaidentidad

Corn Tortillas

Rating: 4.41 stars
191
This is the real thing! A simple mixture of masa harina and water results in the most wonderful corn tortillas you ever tasted. The secret is to use a cast iron pan! You can buy masa harina at Mexican grocery stores or in the ethnic food aisle of large supermarkets.
By jenn

Gorditas

Rating: 4.11 stars
47
Gorditas are similar to pita pockets but much heartier! Can be stuffed with just about anything! I make them with a mixture of corn masa mix and all-purpose flour.
By Diana CakeLady Rangel

Mexican Atole

Rating: 4 stars
39
Atole is a popular Mexican hot beverage, thickened with masa and flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar. Try this soothing beverage after dinner or in the afternoon with some cookies. You can be creative and add some pureed fruit if you wish!
By Lizzie
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

What is Corn Flour (and How Can You Make It?)
Corn flour is extremely versatile, and you can incorporate it into recipes for breads, muffins, waffles, pancakes, battered and fried foods, blinis, and more.
Easy Mexican Sopes
Rating: Unrated
18
This Mexican appetizer is a hit at any party. You can substitute warm broth for the warm water if desired. Serve with a variety of toppings such as beans, cheese, and meat.
Basic Cheese Pupusas
Rating: Unrated
6
Chicken Enchilada Soup II
Rating: Unrated
206
Sweet Tamales with Pineapple and Coconut
Rating: Unrated
1
Tamales Oaxaqueños (Oaxacan-Style Tamales)
Rating: Unrated
2

Tamales de Puerco (Red Pork Tamales)

Rating: 3.86 stars
7

This authentic red pork tamales recipe comes from Jalisco, Mexico. The tamales are filled with pork shoulder and a spicy tomato sauce.

More Corn Flour Recipes

Tamales Oaxaqueños (Oaxacan-Style Tamales)

Rating: 3 stars
2
This authentic homemade tamales recipe comes from the Mexican region Oaxaca. The tamales are stuffed with a homemade masa and chicken filling made with tomatillos and 2 different types of chile peppers - ancho chile and mulato chile. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By mega

Mexican Atole

Rating: 4 stars
39
Atole is a popular Mexican hot beverage, thickened with masa and flavored with cinnamon and brown sugar. Try this soothing beverage after dinner or in the afternoon with some cookies. You can be creative and add some pureed fruit if you wish!
By Lizzie

Pupusas

Rating: 4.33 stars
3
This is a fairly authentic version of the popular Salvadorean dish. It does take some time, however it is well worth the effort! You can purchase pre-made chicharron at specialty markets, however this recipe tastes just like it. I also make the salsa roja and curtido ahead of time (the salsa freezes very well, and the curtido can stay in the fridge at least a week).
By ZZ

Restaurant-Style Taco Meat Seasoning

Rating: 4.6 stars
299
This tastes very close to the taco seasoning favored by a very popular fast-food taco restaurant. You can make this at home, and let your family prepare tacos the way they like.
By GVSWIFE

Bean Tamales (Tameles de Frijoles)

Rating: 5 stars
1
Homemade ancho pepper chile sauce is mixed with both the masa and the refried beans which gives these authentic Mexican bean tamales their unique flavor. [Recipe originally submitted to Allrecipes.com.mx]
By María Eugenia

Slow Cooker Chicken Massaman Curry

Rating: 4.22 stars
9
This slow cooker chicken Massaman curry is creamy, slightly spicy, nutty, and rich with flavor.
By JenniferCooks

Honduran Tamales

Rating: 5 stars
4
My fiance is Honduran and no Christmas is complete without tamales. These aren't your regular Mexican tamales, there's more to 'em.
By Sara Blackwood

Daddy's 'If They'da had This at the Alamo we would'ha WON!' Texas Chili

Rating: 4.54 stars
107
My Daddy, 'born and bred' in Texas, came up with this recipe and the name for it. It took some convincing, but I got him to allow me to share the recipe. We love it and hope you do to. Enjoy!!
By KIKI810

Homemade Beef Tamales

Rating: 3.83 stars
6
Homemade tamales with homemade tortillas. Top with sour cream.
By Marvin Howard

Chicken Enchilada Soup II

Rating: 4.62 stars
206
This hearty soup won't leave you hungry! Chicken broth hosts enchilada sauce, processed cheese, onion and garlic for this soup version of a Mexican inspired favorite. Garnish with shredded cheese and crumbled tortilla chips, if desired.
By SILVANUS

Deep Fried Candy Bars

Rating: 4 stars
7
A Scotland favorite. Deep-fried candy bars such as Milky Way®, Snickers®, Mars® Bars, etc. We like Snickers® the best. A real treat! This recipe is my own variation. Enjoy!
By craftgal1

Sweet Corn Cakes

Rating: 4.63 stars
71
This tender and delicious cornbread cake can be served for breakfast, lunch or dinner. To serve, scoop out each portion with an ice cream scoop or rounded spoon.
By SUE202

Sylvia's Pork Tamales

Rating: 3.5 stars
10
Pork tamales from our friend Sylvia Gonzales. These are authentic and amazing!
By mzhelaineous

Beef Asado

Rating: 4.74 stars
27
This Filipino dish is rich in flavor due to the slow cooking of the beef with all the ingredients. The beef can be cooked to tenderness a day before, so you can skim off the fat. Do not use pressure cooker for this dish. This is a very versatile dish. It can be served with rice, bread or boiled potatoes.
By lola

Chi Chi's Corn Cake

Rating: 4.52 stars
60
Serve this lightly sweetened corn pudding hot or cold.
By SAUNDRA

Pork Empanadas

Rating: 4.07 stars
41
Tender pork turnovers. Filling can be used for almost anything else, such as taco filling. Can be frozen baked or unbaked. The pork and the empanada dough can be made ahead of time.
By Michele O'Sullivan

Easy Turkish Delight

Rating: 4 stars
6
This is a quick and easy way to make wonderful Turkish delight! Please try it out and I hope you enjoy it!
By lizardbeth20

Cuban Tamales

Rating: 5 stars
3
A fusion of African, Caribbean, and Spanish cuisine all wrapped up in a corn husk and served as a delicious Cuban tamale.
By mirelys

Lumpia Sauce for Fresh Filipino Lumpia

Rating: 2 stars
1
This sauce gives fresh Filipino lumpia a sweet, garlicky, and peanutty taste.
By lola

Quick and Spicy Chili

Rating: 4.79 stars
103
A fairly simple and quick chili recipe!
By Emily H.

Coricos Sonorenses

Coricos are Mexican cookies made out of corn flour. They are really, really good and super easy to make! You can't mess it up with this recipe. When I was 8 my aunt taught me how to make them. They are a soft and sweet, traditional Mexican dessert originally baked in Sonora.
By StuffieAnnie

Cachapas from Venezuela

Rating: 2.25 stars
4
Cachapas are traditional to Venezuela. They are a corn pancake that are so delicious and very easy to make. Traditionally they are topped with cheese or meat. Add a little butter on top and queso blanco or any cheese you like. They are loved by all ages.
By Mariposa

Pupusas de Queso (Cheese-Stuffed Tortillas)

Rating: 3.8 stars
56
An El Salvadoran treat, these homemade tortillas stuffed with cheese are great with a traditional coleslaw called curtido. To serve, slice open one side of a pupusa, and spoon curtido into the opening. Farmer's cheese or mozzarella can be substituted for queso blanco.
By Jenny

Gluten-Free Corn Tortillas with 3 Ingredients

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
How to make corn tortillas with 3 ingredients and that are also gluten free? These are delicious, so let's get started!
By Anonymous
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com