Coconut Flour Recipes

Looking for unique recipes using coconut flour? Allrecipes has more than 170 trusted coconut flour recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Coconut Flour Chocolate Brownies

96
I love chocolate brownies! These brownies are not only dark, rich, and delicious, but they are also gluten-free, dairy-free and healthier for you, using coconut flour and coconut oil. I can't decide whether I like these better warm out of the oven, or cooled the next day. Both ways are so indulgent!
By walbome

Low-Carb, Sugar-Free Coconut Flour Pancakes

5
Low-carb, gluten-free, sugar-free pancakes.
By Nikki Sell

Paleo Jelly Donut Cupcakes

15
Paleo. No gluten. Awesome.
By Chris Denzer

What Is Coconut Flour and How Do You Use It?

Plus, can you use it like regular flour? Here's what you need to know about the gluten-free ingredient.
By Vanessa Greaves

Grain-Free Peanut Butter Cookies

5
Hearty peanut butter cookies made from flaxseed meal. No sugar added! Gluten-free! These make a great breakfast!
By JessR

20 Delicious Ways to Bake With Coconut Flour

Coconut flour is a versatile flour alternative that belongs in every gluten-free baker's pantry.
By Corey Williams

Paleo Coconut Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies

21
These cookies are made using almond flour, coconut flour, coconut oil and dark chocolate nibs. Not technically paleo, but a good treat if you are mostly paleo. Gluten-free, dairy-free, sugar-free.
By MelissaMC
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

7 Savory Recipes Using Coconut Flour
From pan-fried meat and seafood to sausage balls, these savory recipes use coconut flour to its full potential.
Coconut Flour Lemon Cookies
These are amazing keto-friendly cookies. So yummy, they are like little tea biscuits.
Low-Carb Pancakes with Coconut Flour
9
Cranberry Jalapeno "Cornbread" Muffins
1
Peanut Butter Cookies (Grain Free)

More Coconut Flour Recipes

Coconut Flour Chocolate Brownies

96
I love chocolate brownies! These brownies are not only dark, rich, and delicious, but they are also gluten-free, dairy-free and healthier for you, using coconut flour and coconut oil. I can't decide whether I like these better warm out of the oven, or cooled the next day. Both ways are so indulgent!
By walbome

Fluffy Keto Pancakes

59
These fluffy, tasty pancakes are super easy. Serve with plenty of butter and your favorite sugar-free syrup.
By justamom

Keto Coconut Cookies

9
Coconut cookies that are keto friendly.
By Brenna Sullivan

Keto Coconut Lime Bars

20
These keto lime bars are a tangy treat sure to satisfy your sweet tooth! Keep refrigerated. Garnish each piece with a small lime wedge, if desired.
By France C

20 Delicious Ways to Bake With Coconut Flour

Coconut flour is a versatile flour alternative that belongs in every gluten-free baker's pantry.
By Corey Williams

Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Cupcakes

8
Deep, dark, satisfying, and seriously addictive. They are best when cooled down to firm up the chocolate chips inside to give a burst of flavor. Our co-op grocer sells stevia-sweetened dark chocolate chips which are very good. Freeze some cupcakes for a fast snack on the go.
By gem bee

Gluten-Free Gingersnap Cookies

I decided to squeeze in one more holiday cookie recipe before the New Year! These gluten-free gingersnaps are the best cookie I've ever made, and I might even go as far to say my new favorite cookie of all time! They are made with nut and oat flours and pack a serious flavor punch, thanks to tons of spices and fresh ginger! When I think about the perfect cookie, I think crispy outside and soft inside. These are exactly that!
By Isabel Carlisle Storolis

Keto Low-Carb Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins

45
These are high in fat but you could probably substitute water for cream if you wanted to cut the calories down a little.
By Nicki Morganti

Keto Tortillas

11
These tasty low-carb and grain-free keto tortillas are perfect for your next taco or fajita night. So easy and quick to make, and they taste like real tortillas! Adapted from gnom-gnom blog.
By Fioa

Vanilla Coconut Flour Cupcakes

45
These vanilla cupcakes, made with coconut flour for extra fiber, are perfect for any occasion. Whether you're baking for a birthday, a bake sale, or just for fun, they're a cinch to whip up and are sure to be a hit!
By King Arthur Flour
Sponsored By King Arthur Flour

Easy 4-Ingredient Low-Carb Keto Wraps

3
These keto wraps are made with 4 basic ingredients and taste delicious! Such a quick and easy idea to add to your low-carb, gluten-free, and paleo diet.
By Fioa

Spicy Sausage Balls without Bisquick®

6
These sausage balls are as good as Bisquick® sausage balls, but without the carbs and gluten. They are also keto friendly! Eat them fresh out of the oven or refrigerate or freeze for later use.
By Mary Hillegass

Coconut Flour Lemon Cookies

6
These are amazing keto-friendly cookies. So yummy, they are like little tea biscuits.

Gluten-Free Donuts

15
I had so much trouble finding GF donuts that I had to play around in the kitchen to make one myself. The consistency is light, airy, and resembles a yeast donut. Enjoy!
By Michelle2s

Coconut Flour Brownies

This recipe is vegan, tasty, and healthier than other brownies. This gluten-free take on brownies made with coconut flour, flax eggs, and apple puree doubles as a vegan treat with a sweet cashew frosting.
By DrLyana

Coconut Almond Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

3
These almond flour cookies are so delicious, but also gluten free!
By theweakest

Fudgy Nutella® Mug Cake

19
I created this recipe for a somewhat healthier version of an easy Nutella® mug cake so I wouldn't use so much Nutella®. Let it rest for 2 to 4 minutes after cooking, but enjoy it warm.
By Sarah

Hawaiian Coconut-Banana Bread

I am a connoisseur of banana bread. I grew up on my grandmother's which I am pretty sure came out of the classic Better Homes and Gardens® cookbook. I met a wonderful Hawaiian lady named Nalani at an event here in Maui. She was selling her banana bread. After taking the first bite I knew this was something special. She was so happy with how much I loved her banana bread she happily shared the recipe. Best served warm and fresh from the oven. Aloha!
By ShakaShawn

Fabulous Gluten-Free Fried Pork Chops

2
Since our family went gluten-free I am constantly looking for ways to modify our favorite meals. This one happened by chance but tasted a lot like Kentucky Fried Chicken™ coating. Yum!
By Nancy Ball

Paleo Chocolate Lover's Mug Cake

8
Easy, economical, and paleo. Ready in under 5 minutes!
By Mary Jacques

Keto Vanilla-Cinnamon Cookies

2
Great cookie for a ketogenic diet.
By Evelyn

Gluten-Free Coconut Protein Pancakes

1
These gluten-free protein pancakes made with coconut flour are easy to make and will disappear off the breakfast table on Sunday mornings.
By Ingrid Sia

Lazy Keto Maple-Vanilla Mug Cake

1
This easy keto mug cake is one of myself and my mother's favorite desserts. I make it with sugar but to be keto you should use a granulated sweetener.
By Lynn Pritchett

Perfect Paleo Pumpkin Bread

52
Delicious and dense paleo breakfast or snack bread.
By Evolve28
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com