Coconut Flour Recipes

I love chocolate brownies! These brownies are not only dark, rich, and delicious, but they are also gluten-free, dairy-free and healthier for you, using coconut flour and coconut oil. I can't decide whether I like these better warm out of the oven, or cooled the next day. Both ways are so indulgent!
I love chocolate brownies! These brownies are not only dark, rich, and delicious, but they are also gluten-free, dairy-free and healthier for you, using coconut flour and coconut oil. I can't decide whether I like these better warm out of the oven, or cooled the next day. Both ways are so indulgent!
Deep, dark, satisfying, and seriously addictive. They are best when cooled down to firm up the chocolate chips inside to give a burst of flavor. Our co-op grocer sells stevia-sweetened dark chocolate chips which are very good. Freeze some cupcakes for a fast snack on the go.
I decided to squeeze in one more holiday cookie recipe before the New Year! These gluten-free gingersnaps are the best cookie I've ever made, and I might even go as far to say my new favorite cookie of all time! They are made with nut and oat flours and pack a serious flavor punch, thanks to tons of spices and fresh ginger! When I think about the perfect cookie, I think crispy outside and soft inside. These are exactly that!
These vanilla cupcakes, made with coconut flour for extra fiber, are perfect for any occasion. Whether you're baking for a birthday, a bake sale, or just for fun, they're a cinch to whip up and are sure to be a hit!
This recipe is vegan, tasty, and healthier than other brownies. This gluten-free take on brownies made with coconut flour, flax eggs, and apple puree doubles as a vegan treat with a sweet cashew frosting.
I am a connoisseur of banana bread. I grew up on my grandmother's which I am pretty sure came out of the classic Better Homes and Gardens® cookbook. I met a wonderful Hawaiian lady named Nalani at an event here in Maui. She was selling her banana bread. After taking the first bite I knew this was something special. She was so happy with how much I loved her banana bread she happily shared the recipe. Best served warm and fresh from the oven. Aloha!