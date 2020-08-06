Oat Recipes

Looking for unique recipes using oats and oatmeal? Allrecipes has more than 990 trusted oats recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

All About Oatmeal

15 Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes
If you've never given oatmeal cookies a chance, it's time to start, with one crucial adjustment.
We Tried 9 Types of Rolled Oats and These Were the Best
Start your morning off right.
16 Ways to Turn Oatmeal Into Crave-Worthy Treats
From freshly baked breads to bubbling crisps and cakes — oatmeal does it all.
Steel Cut, Rolled, Instant: What's the Difference Between Types of Oats?
Here's a breakdown of different types of oats. Among whole grains, oats offer serious nutrition. But are some healthier than others? We take a look.
Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal Is the Best Thing You'll Do for Yourself This Week
Or any week, really.
16 Oatmeal Breakfast Ideas to Mix Up Your Mornings
If you're looking to incorporate more oats into your diet, take your oatmeal up a notch with these creative ideas.
Our 40 Favorite Ways to Use Oats
This humble breakfast staple can be used in sweet or savory recipes, from coffee cakes and crisps to meatballs and tomato soup.
20 Baked Oatmeal Recipes to Feed a Hungry Crowd
Baked oatmeal is healthy, portable, and delicious, making it a winning breakfast any day of the week.
Advertisement

Staff Picks

Buttermilk Oatmeal Bread

Rating: 4.23 stars
60
Moist bread. Good as written but even better with the addition of raisins, nuts, and spices.
By Helen Hanson

Slow Cooker Oats

Rating: 3.99 stars
422
I just can't get up in the morning to make my hubby breakfast before he leaves for work, so I put this in the slow cooker the night before, and breakfast is served! A hearty breakfast that's easy to do.
By brandysue

Buttermilk Oatmeal Pancakes

Rating: 4.54 stars
115
Delicious pancakes that are a great way to start the day!
By Shannon McLane

Cinnamon Oatmeal Bars

Rating: 4.67 stars
24
These tasty kid-pleasing bars are made with wholesome oats, butter and brown sugar.
By Musselman's® Apple Butter
Sponsored By Knouse Foods

What Is Oat Milk?

And why does it make lattes taste so dang good?
By Jessica Harlan

Baked Oatmeal Breakfast Bars

Rating: 4.2 stars
191
I wanted an on-the-go oatmeal bar without the artificial ingredients of commercial bars. This is the base for the bars, a recipe easily modified to suit your own tastes.
By Nichole Tews

Soft Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.68 stars
5255
These oatmeal cookies are very moist with a good flavor. Add a cup of raisins or nuts if you desire.
By BITTERSWEET1

Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.54 stars
5597
I modified Beatrice's Excellent Oatmeal cookies very slightly. I came up with something that my boyfriend went CRAZY over! I've never seen him enjoy cookies to that extent! He said I blew his mother's recipe away.
By PANTHERA

No Bake Cookies I

Rating: 4.62 stars
1210
Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa. Start timing when mixture reaches a full rolling boil; this is the trick to successful cookies. If you boil too long the cookies will be dry and crumbly. If you don't boil long enough, the cookies won't form properly.
By Denise

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies I

Rating: 4.39 stars
2359
An old stand-by that the whole family loves.
By Darlene

Apple Crisp with Oat Topping

Rating: 4.73 stars
1023
This is the best dessert for the early fall when the sweet and firm apples are just in season. Use the best quality cinnamon you can get and get it from a spice merchant or even a store where you can get it bulk; it does make a difference. Within ten minutes of going in the oven the scent will fill the house and neighbors you loaned things to years ago will return them just to invite themselves in and wonder aloud if there is any left (Note: there isn't). Optional accompaniments would be caramel sauce, ice cream, and whipped cream.
By realnakedchef

Baked Oatmeal II

Rating: 4.53 stars
994
Found this recipe in Pennsylvania Amish country. Everyone who tries it, loves it!
By BLANCHL
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Oat Scones To Bake This Weekend
Tired of oatmeal in the morning? Bake a batch of hearty oat scones instead!
12 Ways To Make Easy Overnight Oats
Starting the day with a healthy breakfast doesn't get much easier than overnight oats. Here are great ways to customize yours with flavorful add-ins and toppings.
How To Make Granola
15 Chewy Oatmeal Bar Recipes
5 Monster Cookie Recipes That Are Scary Good
No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies III
Rating: Unrated
425

Banana Oat Muffins

Rating: 4.49 stars
1538

A healthy and delicious morning treat!

More Oat Recipes

Blended Baked Oats

Who says eating your morning oatmeal has to be boring? Try these blended baked oats made with banana, egg, and almond milk. A really ripe banana adds sweetness. It reminds me of a muffin. The flavor possibilities are endless, but I've included my favorites in the footnotes. You can leave out the egg, but it won't be as fluffy.
By Tammy Lynn

Easy Oatmeal Muffins

Rating: 4.25 stars
487
A simple but delicious recipe for oatmeal muffins.
By WHATCITY

Daniel Fast Peanut Butter Balls

Rating: 4.33 stars
6
Healthy, not to sweet, a great snack for anytime! My girls, 2 and 4, love them!
By growingoodsons

No Bake Cookies III

Rating: 4.59 stars
2412
Easy peanut butter cocoa flavored cookies without turning on the oven.
By Robin

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: 4.64 stars
3100
A nice change of pace from the usual peanut butter cookie. My husband never liked peanut butter cookies until I made him this recipe.
By Michele

Lactation Cookies

Rating: 4.78 stars
362
These cookies are great for breastfeeding mothers! They are moist and super yummy and they help boost and/or maintain milk supply. And yes, husbands can eat them too! I have to hide these from my hubby when I make them! The brewers' yeast, wheat germ, flax seed, and whole oats are why these cookies help with milk supply for lactating mothers. Don't skip those ingredients!
By kfwarden

Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 4.61 stars
506
Energy packed cookies that please even a finicky teenager! Raisins can be substituted for chocolate chips.
By Norcal

Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Macaroons

Rating: 4.15 stars
78
No fuss, no bake, coconut, oatmeal, and chocolate cookies! One of our Christmas favorites! You can also freeze these! Enjoy!
By Mama Corsilli

No-Bake Chocolate Coconut Cookies

Rating: 4.55 stars
119
These are super yummy and super easy! The combination of the chocolate, coconut, and oats is wonderful. No baking required! These also freeze well.
By Tammy Oberlin

Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars

Rating: 4.6 stars
1913
One of my favorite cookie bar recipes.
By MARBALET

Oatmeal Butterscotch Cookies

Rating: 4.55 stars
656
Great cookies!
By Jolene

No Bake Energy Balls

Rating: 4.8 stars
208
Easy and quick. Make as breakfast bites for the whole week! Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
By Kayla Janis

Mom's Peach Crisp

Rating: 4.66 stars
640
My mom and I would often make this yummy and easy peach crisp using her home-canned peaches when I was little.
By Stephanie

Air Fryer Triple-Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 5 stars
1
I love experimenting with my air fryer oven and this recipe came out pretty good.
By Yoly

Caramel Bars

Rating: 4.68 stars
625
Yummy oat bars filled with a gooey layer of caramel, chocolate and nuts!
By Jordanna Novak

Grandma's Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp

Simple, old-fashioned apple crisp. If you want something simple and homemade on hand, you can double the filling recipe (I use a 5-pound bag of Granny Smith apples) and freeze half of it.
By long.jason@outlook.com

High-Fiber, High-Protein Breakfast Bars

Rating: 4.47 stars
85
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
By SavedByGrace

No Bake Cookies II

Rating: 4.12 stars
303
An easy, no-bake cookie recipe.
By Sandy

Dutch Apple Pie with Oatmeal Streusel

Rating: 4.59 stars
661
The crunchy oat topping adds an extra dimension to this delicious apple pie. Try using Golden Delicious, Jonagold, or Granny Smith apples for this pie.
By Ginny

Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Rating: 4.74 stars
5230
With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
By Beth Sigworth

Caramelized Oatmeal Raisin Muffins

Rating: 3.79 stars
19
Why can't oatmeal muffins taste more like oatmeal cookies? These do! The trick is to first caramelize the oatmeal. Enjoy the nice, deep oatmeal flavor.
By Chantal Pare'

Milly's Oatmeal Brownies

Rating: 4.64 stars
318
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.
By Milly Suazo-Martinez

Apple Oatmeal Crisp

Rating: 4.54 stars
1026
Its easy to make, one bowl and no mess. This has been handed down from my grandmother and I would like to share it with you.
By Dave Behnke

Preacher Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
156
Easy, no-bake cookies.
By Suzanne Stull
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com