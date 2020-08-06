Oat Recipes

I just can't get up in the morning to make my hubby breakfast before he leaves for work, so I put this in the slow cooker the night before, and breakfast is served! A hearty breakfast that's easy to do.
I modified Beatrice's Excellent Oatmeal cookies very slightly. I came up with something that my boyfriend went CRAZY over! I've never seen him enjoy cookies to that extent! He said I blew his mother's recipe away.
Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa. Start timing when mixture reaches a full rolling boil; this is the trick to successful cookies. If you boil too long the cookies will be dry and crumbly. If you don't boil long enough, the cookies won't form properly.
This is the best dessert for the early fall when the sweet and firm apples are just in season. Use the best quality cinnamon you can get and get it from a spice merchant or even a store where you can get it bulk; it does make a difference. Within ten minutes of going in the oven the scent will fill the house and neighbors you loaned things to years ago will return them just to invite themselves in and wonder aloud if there is any left (Note: there isn't). Optional accompaniments would be caramel sauce, ice cream, and whipped cream.
Who says eating your morning oatmeal has to be boring? Try these blended baked oats made with banana, egg, and almond milk. A really ripe banana adds sweetness. It reminds me of a muffin. The flavor possibilities are endless, but I've included my favorites in the footnotes. You can leave out the egg, but it won't be as fluffy.
These cookies are great for breastfeeding mothers! They are moist and super yummy and they help boost and/or maintain milk supply. And yes, husbands can eat them too! I have to hide these from my hubby when I make them! The brewers' yeast, wheat germ, flax seed, and whole oats are why these cookies help with milk supply for lactating mothers. Don't skip those ingredients!
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
With a little experimenting, I came up with these chewy, spicy, oatmeal raisin cookies. They make your kitchen smell wonderful while they are baking. They almost remind me of Christmas because the spices smell so good.
These are wonderful, chewy 'brownies' except that they are made with oatmeal instead of chocolate. Add your favorites (nuts, chocolate chips, chocolate candies, toffee chips) and create a truly delicious snack.