Tapioca Flour Recipes

Looking for unique recipes using tapioca flour? Allrecipes has more than 140 trusted tapioca flour recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Gluten-Free European Apple Cake

Rating: 4.81 stars
27
My Romanian family all make some version of this dense apple walnut cake every autumn. I think it's common to Germans, Austrians, and Hungarians too. I'm so pleased that I could almost replicate the taste and texture without wheat! Coconut flour can be substituted for almond flour. Makes a 9x13-inch pan. When cool, you can dust with confectioners' sugar if desired.
By Ann Kosa

Chipas (Argentinean Cheese Bread)

Rating: 4.09 stars
11
These delicious, Argentinean breads are small balls of cheese bread made from tapioca starch. They are quick and very easy to make. You could even make the dough ahead of time and keep it in the freezer. If you cannot find Argentinean cheeses, Italian cheese will do just fine.
By ARTHROPOD

Gluten-Free Pumpkin Muffins

Rating: 4.64 stars
22
Yummy, moist gluten-free pumpkin muffins with a drizzle of icing. Our gluten-free son love these as a treat. Substitute soy milk for dairy milk, if preferred.
By Michele S

Blackberry Pie II

Rating: 4.8 stars
10
I use tapioca flour mixed with sugar to thicken the berries. The filling will thicken upon cooling, so try not to cut into pie until completely cool.
By Sue Roth

What Is Tapioca?

It's not just for bubble tea.
By Nadia Hassani

The Best Banana Pudding

Rating: 4.73 stars
1036
The best no bake banana pudding you will ever find (or so I've been told by many).
By Kenneth Strother

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Rating: 4.71 stars
711
It is a dessert, but isn't too sweet, nor too salty. It is really pretty when you put it in a clear ovenproof dish.
By BETILDA

Chocolate Trifle

Rating: 4.71 stars
2173
At church functions, folks line up for this trifle. And it is so easy to make!
By Wayne

Banana Pudding IV

Rating: 4.77 stars
3734
A quick and easy banana pudding recipe - enjoy!
By Patty

No-Bake Cheesecake with Cool Whip®

Rating: 4.91 stars
11
This is my favorite easy cheesecake recipe. When I want cheesecake in a flash, I make this no-bake style. I love to share it with friends and family. It's as easy as 1-2-3! Top with additional graham cracker crumbs and whipped topping, if desired.
By cafecook

Chocolate Eclair Dessert

Rating: 4.71 stars
1588
This is a no-bake pudding dessert that's so quick and easy to make--everyone loves it. I always keep the ingredients on hand in case I need a quick dessert. It's best if it sits overnight before serving.
By KBehrens2

Southern Style Banana Split Cake

Rating: 4.75 stars
130
This great recipe belonged to my Grandma and requires no cooking.
By Tammy Livingston
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

25 Recipes That Start With Cool Whip
If you have a tub of Cool Whip on hand, you're just a few steps away from several great desserts.
12 Ways to Use Tapioca Starch
Tapioca starch (aka tapioca flour) binds baked goods together and acts as a thickener in soups and sauces.
Cherry Fluff
Rating: Unrated
191
Holy Cow Cake
Rating: Unrated
24
Easy Whipped Peanut Butter Pie

Strawberry Angel Food Dessert

Rating: 4.78 stars
932

Angel food pieces are topped with sweetened cream cheese, whipped topping and strawberries in glaze in this chilled, layered dessert.

More Tapioca Flour Recipes

Butterfinger® Cake

Rating: 4.44 stars
18
Bake a devil's food cake. Poke holes in it and pour on a can of sweetened condensed milk, a jar of hot fudge, and a jar of caramel. Then top it with Cool Whip® and 2 crushed Butterfinger® bars.
By RDANIEL511

Seven Layer Gelatin Salad

Rating: 4.45 stars
94
Don't wait until the last minute to make this recipe. Each layer has to set before the next one is added.
By Ryan Scholl

Chocolate Pecan Delite

Rating: 4.82 stars
57
This layered dessert with a pecan crust, cream cheese and pudding is a favorite of most all.
By BIGBON

No-Bake Cheesecake with Sour Cream

Rating: 5 stars
3
This no-bake cheesecake with sour cream is very simple and easy. When a dessert is needed quickly, this one is quick to make. Everyone seems to like it. It doesn't matter whether I provide toppings or keep it plain. This one is a success at my house and church gatherings.
By Kerri Brogen

Neapolitan Whoopie Pies

Strawberry cake mix, whipped topping, and Oreo® cookies make a tasty combination in these Neapolitan whoopie pies that can be enjoyed after an hour in the freezer or made ahead.
By April Weller

Next-Best-Thing-To-Robert-Redford Pie

Rating: 4.63 stars
97
This is a creamy pudding-like pie. It has thick chocolate filling, thick cream cheese filling, a butter/nut crust, and is topped with whipped cream. Definitely not for those who are on a diet.
By Nancy Scott

Oreo® Lasagna

Rating: 4.67 stars
3
Layers of cookies, pudding, and Cool Whip® make this Oreo® lasagna a huge hit!
By BAKERBAKER

Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: 4.45 stars
89
Great frosting that has cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and whipped topping.
By CUMMINGS

Double Layer Pumpkin Pie

Rating: 4.53 stars
363
Rich and creamy.
By Joyce

Butter Brickle Frozen Delight

Rating: 4.79 stars
221
This dessert is a frozen winner! It is made in a 9" springform and can be stored in the freezer and served immediately when unexpected company arrives. It is a very rich dessert with layers of butter brickle, caramel sauce, and a rich layer of cool whip & cream cheese. Very rich!
By LORIELEECOOPER

Aunt Betty's Banana Pudding

Rating: 4.62 stars
209
This is a rich banana pudding recipe that my great aunt Betty created. It is very delicious. Great for cookouts or when company comes over.
By GENIAV

Cherry Cheese Pie I

Rating: 4.65 stars
153
Cream cheese and whipped topping folded together make this no-bake pie light and fluffy. This is a quick and easy dessert. For endless variations, use any flavor of pie filling as a topping! This recipe can be doubled for a 9x13 inch pan.
By SNOWPOET

Pistachio Ice Cream Dessert

Rating: 5 stars
5
This is a refreshing, light dessert; a nice treat for St. Patrick's Day or any special occasion. My husband and son will eat a whole 9x13-inch dish in less than a week!
By tracyc

Chocolate Brownie Trifle

Rating: 5 stars
9
Chocolate chunk brownies layered between a mixture of chocolate pudding, cream cheese, and whipped topping.
By JELLYBEAN

Pineapple Cheesecake

Rating: 4.5 stars
80
A delicious blend of pineapple and cream cheese in a graham cracker crust. When ready to serve, pull up a chair and enjoy!
By JAGOE

Pineapple Pretzel Salad

Rating: 4.48 stars
110
This recipe is made with pineapple instead of strawberries.
By Erin

Lemon Cooler Cream Cake

Rating: 4.57 stars
338
Incredibly easy and inexpensive to make. Great for the summer, perfect for all occasions. Can be made with low fat topping.
By CAROLINENOW

5-Ingredient No-Bake Cheesecake

Easy 5-ingredient no-bake cheesecake. It's all about chemistry. The most important part of this recipe is to leave the cream cheese out for a couple of hours at room temperature before mixing. Not doing so, will create lumps of cream cheese that will affect the flavor of this pie.
By Mary-Helen Matthews

Santa Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.57 stars
7
Santa-shaped rolled sugar cookies, decorated with red and white icing, have a fun Reddi-wip beard added just before eating.
By Pam Cooking Spray
Sponsored By Pam

Easy Butterfinger® Cake

Rating: 4.86 stars
7
Angel food cake, Butterfinger® candy bars and Cool Whip® are the well known favorites in this delightful (and easy) no-bake dessert. Looks great in a trifle bowl. I don't even like Butterfinger® bars and I thoroughly enjoy this stuff!! You can do this in a 9x13-inch pan as well, but the trifle looks so nice!
By NATURALTES

Homemade Cream Horns

Rating: 3.33 stars
3
This is a delicious dessert everyone will love. With less sugar than store-bought, it's also a smarter choice. The cream filling is like a sweet heavenly cloud. You won't be able to eat just one. Be sure to bring the recipe with you to parties because everyone will want it!
By AC

Pam's Sugar Free Chocolate Pie

Rating: 4.5 stars
16
A great sugarless pie! Other flavors of sugar free pudding are great too!
By Pam Rancak

Hot Fudge Ice Cream Bar Dessert

Rating: 4.76 stars
842
This is an incredibly easy rich and satisfying ice cream dessert made with ice cream sandwiches and fudge sauce. This keeps in the freezer very well and can be eaten straight from the freezer.
By JONAR

Jell-O® Poke Cake

An old Southern recipe passed down through my grandmother. You can vary the flavor of gelatin used in order to get a specific color for any holiday, e.g. lime for St. Patrick's day. You can top this cake with berries, sprinkles, or any topping of your choice.
By mollie
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com