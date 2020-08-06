White Rice Flour Recipes

Delicious coconut muffins that contain no eggs, no oil, no wheat flour, and it's very easy to make. Crunchy on the outside and very moist on the inside. This is actually a recipe from Indonesia, and they use a different type of cooking tool, which is heavy steel and the dough cooked on the stove. Since I don't have that equipment, I am using the muffin baking tray and baking them instead, but they still come out very good and tasty. You can freeze some of them; also reheat with microwave, or serve in a party for snacks.
Virtually every beer-battered fish recipe looks crispy coming out of the fryer, and some even stay crispy for a few minutes, but then the inevitable sogginess sets in. Well, with this simple formula, and a few easy tricks, you can achieve a fried fish where the last bite is as crisp as the first. The keys are keeping your batter really cold and patting your fish really dry. Serve over a bed of salt 'n vinegar chips with tartar sauce and lemon.
My Romanian family all make some version of this dense apple walnut cake every autumn. I think it's common to Germans, Austrians, and Hungarians too. I'm so pleased that I could almost replicate the taste and texture without wheat! Coconut flour can be substituted for almond flour. Makes a 9x13-inch pan. When cool, you can dust with confectioners' sugar if desired.
Quesadilla Salvadorena is a moist, sweet, cheese pound cake. The key to this recipe is the type of cheese used, Parmesan cheese. I invented this recipe to match the pre-made quesadilla you find at the grocery stores. Buen provecho!
Banh xeo (bahn SAY-oh) is a popular street snack in Vietnam, especially in the south. The name means sound crepe, and refers to the sound the batter makes when it hits the hot skillet. Serve with fresh herbs. The shrimp-studded crepe is rolled up in a leaf of lettuce and dipped in nuoc cham dipping sauce before it gets popped in your mouth.
Soft and chewy Japanese dessert. A tradition of boy's or girl's day. Great for a snack for picnics or parties. This recipe is easy to make, but do not try cheating and double it. The directions should be followed exactly.
There is nothing like homemade gnocchi. They taste like potatoes with a bouncy texture, even without gluten. This gluten-free version uses a trick from the past when Italian cooks would toss potatoes into a fire or oven that was being cooled down so as not to waste the heat. Surplus baked potatoes became gnocchi because they have very little moisture (the secret to firm gnocchi) and they have a roasted potato flavor, taking your dish one step farther.
Warning - this recipe is not easy, but well worth the effort. This is a Filipino dish with Chinese roots. A steamed, almost sweet, yeasty bun filled with delicious chicken filling can also be made with shredded pork. You will need a bamboo steamer.
I've received a bunch of requests to make this, and after tasting it, I understand why. If you're a garlic lover, you're going to want to pull out your bucket list and add this recipe to it. I absolutely love this, and I think you will too. Serve over white rice with fresh lemon wedges.
My 2-year-old was diagnosed with Celiac. After experimenting with several failed chicken nugget recipes, I finally came up with one the whole family loves. This is a mild-tasting chicken nugget designed for a 2-year-old. Some additional seasoning added to the Chex® should give it a more 'grown up' flavor.
If you like the taste of Japanese dishes, you will love it. Very crispy, and my friends like it too. You can buy joshinko (rice flour), katakuriko (potato starch), and sesame oil at asian market. If you live in large city, you may find them at American grocery store. Joshinko and katakuriko taste nothing different from regular flour, but they really help to make crispy fried chicken. Do not use sweet soy sauce or too salty soy sauce.