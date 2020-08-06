White Rice Flour Recipes

Browse recipes using white rice flour including mochi, Japanese-style fried chicken, and gluten-free breads and muffins.

Staff Picks

Delish Coconut Muffins

33
Delicious coconut muffins that contain no eggs, no oil, no wheat flour, and it's very easy to make. Crunchy on the outside and very moist on the inside. This is actually a recipe from Indonesia, and they use a different type of cooking tool, which is heavy steel and the dough cooked on the stove. Since I don't have that equipment, I am using the muffin baking tray and baking them instead, but they still come out very good and tasty. You can freeze some of them; also reheat with microwave, or serve in a party for snacks.
By DelishD

Scotch Shortbread I

10
This recipe uses rice flour.
By Beulah Schott

Pumpkin Cookies IV

28
Gluten-free cookies.
By Beulah Schott

Awesome Apple Muffins

17
Neither wheat flour nor sugar is used in this recipe. The product is a moist, naturally sweet and spicy muffin that tastes surprisingly good.
By MONTGOJJ

Honey Walnut Shrimp

557
Hong Kong Style Chinese recipe! Crispy battered shrimp tossed in creamy sauce topped with sugar coated walnuts
By Celia

Chef John's Sourdough Bread

106
Making your own sourdough bread does take a while, but the amount of actual work is minimal--and the bread you'll get is spectacular! See the footnote link to how to make the sourdough starter.
By Chef John

Ono Butter Mochi

195
This recipe for mochi is an easy Hawaiian local-style treat made with coconut and butter in a rice flour base. A great dessert for any tropical themed party.
By SAXONY

Microwave Mochi

70
A microwavable form of the Japanese dessert made with sweet rice flour. More varied and interesting flavors are available as well.
By DINKYPIE

Crispy Beer Batter Fish & Chips

38
Virtually every beer-battered fish recipe looks crispy coming out of the fryer, and some even stay crispy for a few minutes, but then the inevitable sogginess sets in. Well, with this simple formula, and a few easy tricks, you can achieve a fried fish where the last bite is as crisp as the first. The keys are keeping your batter really cold and patting your fish really dry. Serve over a bed of salt 'n vinegar chips with tartar sauce and lemon.
By Chef John

Gluten-Free European Apple Cake

23
My Romanian family all make some version of this dense apple walnut cake every autumn. I think it's common to Germans, Austrians, and Hungarians too. I'm so pleased that I could almost replicate the taste and texture without wheat! Coconut flour can be substituted for almond flour. Makes a 9x13-inch pan. When cool, you can dust with confectioners' sugar if desired.
By Ann Kosa

Quesadilla Salvadorena

31
Quesadilla Salvadorena is a moist, sweet, cheese pound cake. The key to this recipe is the type of cheese used, Parmesan cheese. I invented this recipe to match the pre-made quesadilla you find at the grocery stores. Buen provecho!
By POSTRES de La Cipota

Buchi

5
Sweetened mung beans are deliciously wrapped in glutinous rice flour and deep fried to make this yummy Pinoy snack.
By lola
Inspiration and Ideas

Banh Xeo (Vietnamese Crepes)
3
Banh xeo (bahn SAY-oh) is a popular street snack in Vietnam, especially in the south. The name means sound crepe, and refers to the sound the batter makes when it hits the hot skillet. Serve with fresh herbs. The shrimp-studded crepe is rolled up in a leaf of lettuce and dipped in nuoc cham dipping sauce before it gets popped in your mouth.
Chi Chi Dango Mochi
95
Soft and chewy Japanese dessert. A tradition of boy's or girl's day. Great for a snack for picnics or parties. This recipe is easy to make, but do not try cheating and double it. The directions should be followed exactly.
Homemade Gluten-Free Gnocchi
5
Mochiko Chicken
30

A chicken dish that has been marinated for 24 hours, then deep fried. Add any spices you like!

More White Rice Flour Recipes

Siopao (Filipino Steamed Dumplings)

22
Warning - this recipe is not easy, but well worth the effort. This is a Filipino dish with Chinese roots. A steamed, almost sweet, yeasty bun filled with delicious chicken filling can also be made with shredded pork. You will need a bamboo steamer.
By MCCACJ

Sugar Free Banana Bread

9
This is a yummy sugar-free, dairy-free banana bread! Very quick and easy.
By Gingerbreadgirlz

Delicious Gluten-Free Pancakes

271
Makes fluffy pancakes with a consistency and taste comparable to those made with wheat flour. Serve with your choice of condiments.
By AC6AA

Gluten-Free Yellow Cake

245
Basic and easy, and very versatile. Layer with white or chocolate frosting, strawberries and whipped cream, etc. Make sure your baking powder is gluten-free.
By Amy

Alison's Gluten-Free Bread

111
Yummy bread without a speck of gluten.
By Alison

Rice Flour Pancakes

56
These pancakes are light and very yummy!
By ilikeit

Hawaiian Garlic Shrimp Scampi

23
I've received a bunch of requests to make this, and after tasting it, I understand why. If you're a garlic lover, you're going to want to pull out your bucket list and add this recipe to it. I absolutely love this, and I think you will too. Serve over white rice with fresh lemon wedges.
By Chef John

Gluten-Free Chicken Nuggets

12
My 2-year-old was diagnosed with Celiac. After experimenting with several failed chicken nugget recipes, I finally came up with one the whole family loves. This is a mild-tasting chicken nugget designed for a 2-year-old. Some additional seasoning added to the Chex® should give it a more 'grown up' flavor.
By Lacy Thon

Shortbread

13
This is a compilation of several Shortbread recipes I have from British cookbooks. I have been to England three times and REAL shortbread is a favorite. It should use real butter and not be TOO sweet.
By Norita Solt

Gluten-Free White Bread for Bread Machines

190
A basic white bread recipe without the gluten. Easily made in your bread machine! Xanthan gum and the exotic flours are usually easily found in your local health food store.
By Aaron Atkinson

Easy Rice Bread

16
This bread is a little heavier than ordinary bread. But it is gluten-free and easy to make.
By Lindsay Schott

Japanese-Style Deep Fried Chicken

75
If you like the taste of Japanese dishes, you will love it. Very crispy, and my friends like it too. You can buy joshinko (rice flour), katakuriko (potato starch), and sesame oil at asian market. If you live in large city, you may find them at American grocery store. Joshinko and katakuriko taste nothing different from regular flour, but they really help to make crispy fried chicken. Do not use sweet soy sauce or too salty soy sauce.
By AMY
