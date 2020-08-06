White Rice Flour Recipes

Delish Coconut Muffins

Rating: 3.12 stars 33

Delicious coconut muffins that contain no eggs, no oil, no wheat flour, and it's very easy to make. Crunchy on the outside and very moist on the inside. This is actually a recipe from Indonesia, and they use a different type of cooking tool, which is heavy steel and the dough cooked on the stove. Since I don't have that equipment, I am using the muffin baking tray and baking them instead, but they still come out very good and tasty. You can freeze some of them; also reheat with microwave, or serve in a party for snacks.