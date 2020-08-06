Sour Cream Recipes

Find ways to use sour cream in coffee cakes, biscuits, and pound cakes, dressings, dips, and sauces, and tips on how to make and use creme fraiche, sour cream's richer cousin.

Dill Sauce

This sour cream dill sauce is great over any fish, especially grilled salmon. You may add more lemon or mustard to suit your taste.
By Lisa

Sour Cream Coffee Cake III

This cake is so moist. Enjoy it with a delicious cup of tea or coffee in the morning.
By Jan Taylor

White Almond Wedding Cake

A secret ingredient of sour cream makes this cake so moist, dense, and delicious! I use this recipe for my kids' birthdays, but it's a favorite for wedding cakes, too! This recipe can easily be doubled.
By CUPYCAKESMURF

Sour Cream Chicken Quiche

An easy recipe that's delicious too!
By Katherine

What Is Creme Fraiche and How Do You Make It?

It's like sour cream's thicker, richer cousin.
By Nadia Hassani

Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Coffee Cake

Baked in a bundt pan to feed a crowd, this delicious sour cream coffee cake has a cinnamon swirl in the middle.
By Ruth

18 Ways to Use Up Leftover Sour Cream

By Isadora Baum

Sour Cream Biscuits

These biscuits are light and fluffy. Delicious!
By Debbie Rowe

Janet's Rich Banana Bread

9548
Sour cream guarantees a moist and tender loaf. And bananas are sliced instead of mashed in this recipe, giving a concentrated banana taste in every bite.
By vjonsson

Sour Cream Bundt Coffee Cake

My aunt Enid passed down this recipe to me. It's an incredible sour cream coffee cake with a twist; cinnamon and chocolate chips make a wonderful combination. It will be a big hit when you serve it! I brought it to a Navy wives' social and it was gone in minutes!
By Allrecipes Member

Blueberry Crumb Cake

This is an easy, moist cake with a melt-in-your-mouth crumb topping.
By goldSilk

Absolutely the BEST Rich and Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing Ever!

Top your perfect salad with my creamy and chunky blue cheese dressing recipe. It has a nicely balanced flavor and nice sweetness with a great creamy and chunky balance.
By LUCKYME9
Inspiration and Ideas

27 Irresistible Cakes Made with Sour Cream
What do all these delicious cakes have in common? They're incredibly moist, thanks to one powerhouse secret ingredient: sour cream.
11 Sour Cream Coffee Cakes For Any Occasion
These sour cream coffee cake recipes have what it takes to transform an ordinary day into a celebration.
Too Much Chocolate Cake
Russian Honey Cake
Slow Cooker Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)
Slow Cooker French Onion Pork Chops
Simmered with French onion soup in a slow cooker, these seasoned pork chops make an easy dinner that's sure to please.

More Sour Cream Recipes

Too Much Chocolate Cake

This cake won me First Prize at the county fair last year. It is very chocolaty.
By Denise

Russian Honey Cake

Extra work produces extra deliciousness in Chef John's version of Russian honey cake where "burnt" honey is the star.
By Chef John

Slow Cooker Funeral Potatoes (Hash Brown Casserole)

The hash brown casserole (aka funeral potatoes) have always been a food day favorite at my work but the topic came up and I discovered that my husband had never had it. I needed my oven for other things so I came up with this slow cooker version. I also chose to use potato chips over the traditional cereal topping but either will work.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Slow Cooker French Onion Pork Chops

Simmered with French onion soup in a slow cooker, these seasoned pork chops make an easy dinner that's sure to please.
By Hannah

Dill Sauce

This sour cream dill sauce is great over any fish, especially grilled salmon. You may add more lemon or mustard to suit your taste.
By Lisa

Cheesy Potato Casserole from Ore-Ida®

Comfort food at its best, this creamy, cheesy casserole with lots of shredded hash browns works either as a main dish or hearty side.
By Ore-Ida
Simply Potatoes® Cheesy Hash Browns

Hash browns baked with cream of chicken soup, sour cream and cheese is a popular church basement side dish. You can't go wrong with this recipe!
By Simply Potatoes
Blueberry Cheesecake Cookies

Folding frozen chunks of cream cheese into a sour cream sugar cookie base makes for a wonderfully cheesecakey-flavored cookie! Add in blueberries, and you've got a nice balance of creamy, sweet, salty, and tart berry flavor--all in one deliciously soft cookie!
By Kim

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
By Chef John

Sandie's Seven-Layer Bean Dip

At every family gathering, I am asked to make this dish. It's so yummy, it's always the first thing to go. Serve dip with chips or spread onto tortillas. It's great when topped with guacamole!
By Kenys B

Creamy White Chili

This is the best chili recipe I have ever had! It is so delicious and everyone raves about how good it tastes. Don't count on leftovers!
By JELZA

Easy Slow Cooker Swedish Meatballs

These make-ahead slow cooker Swedish meatballs are perfect for family meals. For a meal, serve over wide egg noodles. Meatballs can also be served without noodles for an appetizer.
By Linnea Wittenburg Bennett

Baja Sauce for Fish or Shrimp Tacos

Make your own creamy Baja-style sauce for fish tacos using sour cream, mayonnaise, seafood seasoning, cilantro, and ancho chile powder.
By flachaz

Tasty Baked Mac n Cheese

I love this recipe because it's taken me so long to actually get a good tasting noodle and not just a good tasting piece of cheese on top. This recipe was just trial and error and it's really really good in my opinion. I'm really looking for feedback on this recipe. Thanks so much! This is really good even days after for leftovers. The cheese remelts and the flavor really sets in. Enjoy!
By Eva Maria

Macomb's Irish Soda Bread

I found this delicious simple recipe about a year ago....it's very addicting and excellent with Corned Beef and Cabbage. Cut the bread into wedges and serve warm with butter.
By Marisa C

Blueberry-Lime Scones

Easy sour cream scones get a flavorful punch from lime zest and dried blueberries. Enjoy them fresh out of the oven.
By Marcia

Banana-Nut Cake with Caramel Icing

A favorite banana cake recipe that I have used for everything from a brunch treat to a requested birthday cake to a potluck. It always get rave reviews. It's the combination of the caramel icing and the bananas that tickles everybody's taste buds.
By MR YO

Cinnamon Swirl Bundt Coffee Cake

Baked in a bundt pan to feed a crowd, this delicious sour cream coffee cake has a cinnamon swirl in the middle.
By Ruth

Great Grandma's Sour Cream Drop Cookies

This recipe was on a card tucked into my mom's recipe box; it's pretty similar to a number of variations that seem to be from the 1930s. A note said "flavor with whatever you like" and of all the flavors I played around with, I thought lemon zest balanced the sweet dough the best. These bake up into tender little cakes that make a great base for whoopie pies. Once baked, they freeze well (thaw for an hour or so on the counter to eat), but start losing their tenderness after more than one day at room temperature.
By Jill Lightner

New York-Style Cheesecake

This is my favorite recipe for New York-style cheesecake, and includes a great technique for letting the citrus-kissed cake finish in the oven, so that no crack forms when the cake cools.
By Chef John
