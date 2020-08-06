Buttermilk Recipes

Wonderful twist on this old fashioned favorite, used for dessert or even breakfast! These buttermilk dumplings are light, fluffy, and full of flavor. The very slight tang of the buttermilk compliments the sweetness of the syrup like raspberry dumpling sauce. We love it warm with vanilla ice cream, or they're even great cold!
This deceptively simple recipe can come out a million different ways with some very minor variations on the ingredients and amounts. This one's my favorite - flaky, but not dry; chewy, but not tough; crisp in just the right spots.
When it comes to deciding what to bring to a cookout, this super easy cast iron cornbread is the clear winner. You don't even need a cast iron pan! Ribs or brisket are great, though not cheap, while a bag of chips is just weak sauce. On the other hand, this cornbread is very inexpensive to make, but that'll be the last thing anyone will be thinking about as they eat. In fact, you'll probably be asked to bring it to the next gathering!
Wiggly, jiggly, light, and fluffy pancake fun! More of a souffle than a pancake, these gluten-free souffle pancakes are just as scrumptious and more nutritious than those made with classic refined white flour. Season these heavenly treats with cinnamon, nutmeg, or even grated citrus zest. Variations for a classic batter and a grain-free, low-carb batter are shown below.
These pancakes are passed down from my grandmother, who was fully Scandinavian. They are light and fluffy, and great with berry syrups. I have made these for years as a special treat, and I hope you enjoy them as much as my family has.
These biscuits are literally swimming in butter prior to baking, hence the name. No need to butter them since they are buttery and fluffy. Perfect for breakfast or for dinner. Great use of pantry items during this stay-at-home order during the Coronavirus pandemic.
This recipe creates a light, tender cranberry cupcake--with just a hint of orange--that is then topped with a creamy, buttery white chocolate frosting. It's flavor heaven. You will have leftover frosting, as this recipe makes enough to generously frost 16 cupcakes, at least. Feel free to halve the frosting recipe, if needed.
My Nanna Towgood has been making this loaf bread for over 40 years, and its a family favorite--moist, flavorful, and just the right amount of sweetness. You may substitute chocolate chips for the walnuts if you desire.
I received this recipe from an old Southern cook, a copy of a copy of a typed-up sheet from long ago, annotated with her notes (which included the word oleo instead of margarine). I've never seen another chocolate cake recipe like it, which instructs the cook to heat part of the cake batter on the stove, and pour the cooked icing over a hot cake. The result is a wonderfully rich (yet surprisingly light) chocolate sheet cake topped with a cooked chocolate and pecan frosting. This cake has an incredible homemade taste, yet is foolproof! Will make you forget Duncan Hines®!
Wonderfully crisp and juicy air-fried chicken thighs. These won't get crispy all the way around on the bottom, but it's an easy oil-free way to get that crunch on top with just a few steps. Let the air fryer do all the work!
This is the old-time recipe from our grandmamas. There is no real measurement in this for the shortening. Wonderful and tasty heavy biscuit from the old times. Great with homemade sausage gravy. Always always always use White Lily® flour for the fluffiest biscuits. I usually don't always use all of the buttermilk. I seem to usually have just under a 1/4 cup leftover.
I grew up eating king cake in NOLA but never really LIKING it. I finally decided to give it a go myself and have to say that this is, hands down, the best I've ever eaten. A conglom of several recipes, it's great with coffee, not too sweet, not too bready, with a rich, tender crumb and the traditional lemon/nutmeg flavors of a genuine NOLA king cake. Best eaten same day but pretty darn good the day after (if there are leftovers!). Enjoy, y'all!
Fresh strawberries are one of the sweetest harbingers of spring and summer. And strawberry shortcakes are most assuredly one of the best ways to celebrate the arrival of warmer, sunnier days. Of course, the petite, layered berry-biscuit stacks aren't exactly fuss-free. This impressive skillet strawberry shortcake recipe eliminates much of the hassle and mess of traditional strawberry shortcakes. Instead of flouring the counter and rolling and cutting out individual biscuits, you'll bake one giant skillet biscuit cake that's topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.
Experimentation and a need for more biscuits per batch led me to what we think are the best biscuits anywhere! For optimum flavor, these must be baked in hot, buttered cast iron skillets. They are great for breakfast with gravy or jellies. Also excellent with beef stew for dinner. My husband likes the leftover biscuits even better. He breaks them open on a plate and smothers them with molasses.