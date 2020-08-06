Buttermilk Recipes

Looking for unique recipes using buttermilk? Allrecipes has more than 180 trusted buttermilk recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Grandmother's Buttermilk Cornbread

This is my grandmother's cornbread recipe and it's the best - sweet and moist!
By Bethany Weathersby

Buttermilk Potato Fried Chicken

29
A tasty alternative to your run-of-the-mill fried chicken. Buttermilk- and spud-coated fried chicken. Yeehaw!
By Kathy

Buttermilk Biscuits I

170
This recipe was sent to me by a friend, the biscuits are delicious and very easy to make!
By SAUNDRA

Irresistible Raspberry Buttermilk Dumplings

20
Wonderful twist on this old fashioned favorite, used for dessert or even breakfast! These buttermilk dumplings are light, fluffy, and full of flavor. The very slight tang of the buttermilk compliments the sweetness of the syrup like raspberry dumpling sauce. We love it warm with vanilla ice cream, or they're even great cold!
By SANDSTEPPER

What Is Buttermilk and Why Do We Use It?

Buttermilk is the secret ingredient that makes pancakes light, biscuits fluffy, and adds a subtle tang to everything it touches.
By Vanessa Greaves

Chef John's Buttermilk Biscuits

1333
This deceptively simple recipe can come out a million different ways with some very minor variations on the ingredients and amounts. This one's my favorite - flaky, but not dry; chewy, but not tough; crisp in just the right spots.
By Chef John

Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

450
I love the tangy tenderization that the buttermilk provides. After the buttermilk soak, dredge the chicken pieces in seasoned flour, and fry them in hot oil until crisp and cooked.
By Chef John

Classic Bran Muffins

1721
A delicious source of fiber! My family have them almost every morning. Great healthy muffins! You may substitute dates for the raisins if you wish.
By Kathy

Amazingly Easy Irish Soda Bread

1542
A good old fashioned soda bread with just the basic ingredients. Buttermilk gives this crusty loaf a good flavor. The best Irish soda bread around!
By Kathy

Chef John's Smothered Pork Chops

791
You know that when a recipe has 'smothered' in the name, it's going to be easy. It's a beautiful combination of dark, rich onion gravy covering pan-fried pork chops. Serve over hot cooked rice.
By Chef John

Absolutely the BEST Rich and Creamy Blue Cheese Dressing Ever!

502
Top your perfect salad with my creamy and chunky blue cheese dressing recipe. It has a nicely balanced flavor and nice sweetness with a great creamy and chunky balance.
By LUCKYME9
Buttermilk Pancakes II
3796
Kim's Buttermilk Spice Cake
Chef John's Nashville Hot Chicken
59
Air Fryer Buttermilk Fried Chicken
1

Fried chicken without the fry thanks to the air fryer!

More Buttermilk Recipes

Cast Iron Cornbread

43
When it comes to deciding what to bring to a cookout, this super easy cast iron cornbread is the clear winner. You don't even need a cast iron pan! Ribs or brisket are great, though not cheap, while a bag of chips is just weak sauce. On the other hand, this cornbread is very inexpensive to make, but that'll be the last thing anyone will be thinking about as they eat. In fact, you'll probably be asked to bring it to the next gathering!
By Chef John

Buttermilk Chess Pie

265
This simple buttermilk custard pie is an American classic.
By Krystina

Grandma's Buttermilk Syrup

52
This was my grandma's most coveted recipe and we had it every time we went there. This is always a special treat and French toast with this syrup is one of my favorite breakfasts!
By Katie Madrian

Super Fluffy Gluten-Free Japanese Souffle Pancakes

Wiggly, jiggly, light, and fluffy pancake fun! More of a souffle than a pancake, these gluten-free souffle pancakes are just as scrumptious and more nutritious than those made with classic refined white flour. Season these heavenly treats with cinnamon, nutmeg, or even grated citrus zest. Variations for a classic batter and a grain-free, low-carb batter are shown below.
By Edible Times

Mom's Buttermilk Pancakes

1142
These pancakes are passed down from my grandmother, who was fully Scandinavian. They are light and fluffy, and great with berry syrups. I have made these for years as a special treat, and I hope you enjoy them as much as my family has.
By Cinnken

Red Velvet Cake

608
A family favorite--great for the Christmas holiday.
By Kathy

Butter Swim Biscuits

103
These biscuits are literally swimming in butter prior to baking, hence the name. No need to butter them since they are buttery and fluffy. Perfect for breakfast or for dinner. Great use of pantry items during this stay-at-home order during the Coronavirus pandemic.
By Yoly

Southern Spicy Fried Chicken

56
This one is finger-licking good! It's a keeper and a must try!
By Maureen Hogan

Cranberry Cupcakes with White Chocolate Frosting

This recipe creates a light, tender cranberry cupcake--with just a hint of orange--that is then topped with a creamy, buttery white chocolate frosting. It's flavor heaven. You will have leftover frosting, as this recipe makes enough to generously frost 16 cupcakes, at least. Feel free to halve the frosting recipe, if needed.
By Kim

Air Fryer Chicken Nuggets

10
Why have frozen chicken nuggets when you can have them fresh and homemade? They come out perfectly crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside, thanks to the air fryer.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Dark Chocolate Sheet Cake with Dark Chocolate Frosting

A super rich, not-too-sweet, dark chocolaty sheet cake that's perfect for any party!
By Kim

Nanna's Banana Bread

308
My Nanna Towgood has been making this loaf bread for over 40 years, and its a family favorite--moist, flavorful, and just the right amount of sweetness. You may substitute chocolate chips for the walnuts if you desire.
By SHARON PARENTEAU

Old Southern Chocolate Pecan Sheet Cake

29
I received this recipe from an old Southern cook, a copy of a copy of a typed-up sheet from long ago, annotated with her notes (which included the word oleo instead of margarine). I've never seen another chocolate cake recipe like it, which instructs the cook to heat part of the cake batter on the stove, and pour the cooked icing over a hot cake. The result is a wonderfully rich (yet surprisingly light) chocolate sheet cake topped with a cooked chocolate and pecan frosting. This cake has an incredible homemade taste, yet is foolproof! Will make you forget Duncan Hines®!
By Leslie41

Fluffy Maple Buttermilk Pancakes

1
These are the best buttermilk pancakes. They are light and fluffy with a touch of maple flavor.
By lwilliams001

Air-Fried Breaded Chicken Thighs

Wonderfully crisp and juicy air-fried chicken thighs. These won't get crispy all the way around on the bottom, but it's an easy oil-free way to get that crunch on top with just a few steps. Let the air fryer do all the work!
By Rebekah Rose Hills

Cathead Biscuits

42
This is the old-time recipe from our grandmamas. There is no real measurement in this for the shortening. Wonderful and tasty heavy biscuit from the old times. Great with homemade sausage gravy. Always always always use White Lily® flour for the fluffiest biscuits. I usually don't always use all of the buttermilk. I seem to usually have just under a 1/4 cup leftover.
By Hollinhead77

Buttermilk King Cake with Cream Cheese Filling

21
I grew up eating king cake in NOLA but never really LIKING it. I finally decided to give it a go myself and have to say that this is, hands down, the best I've ever eaten. A conglom of several recipes, it's great with coffee, not too sweet, not too bready, with a rich, tender crumb and the traditional lemon/nutmeg flavors of a genuine NOLA king cake. Best eaten same day but pretty darn good the day after (if there are leftovers!). Enjoy, y'all!
By mississippimarion

Grandma Ruby's Buttermilk Pound Cake

6
This lemon butter pound cake is super-moist and dense. It's not for those watching calories! It's a great comfort food and goes especially well with vanilla ice cream.
By James Buddy Clower

White Lily® Light and Fluffy Biscuits

8
These light and versatile biscuits come together so easily and are ready to eat in no time.
By White Lily
Sponsored By White Lily®

100% Whole Wheat Pancakes

195
These come out very light and fluffy and are full of whole grain. My kids love them! If you like blueberries, throw a few on top before flipping the cake :)
By Kristie Ann

Skillet Strawberry Shortcake

Fresh strawberries are one of the sweetest harbingers of spring and summer. And strawberry shortcakes are most assuredly one of the best ways to celebrate the arrival of warmer, sunnier days. Of course, the petite, layered berry-biscuit stacks aren't exactly fuss-free. This impressive skillet strawberry shortcake recipe eliminates much of the hassle and mess of traditional strawberry shortcakes. Instead of flouring the counter and rolling and cutting out individual biscuits, you'll bake one giant skillet biscuit cake that's topped with macerated strawberries and whipped cream.
By Darcy Lenz

Fluffy Japanese Pancakes

5
Fluffy Japanese pancakes. These impressively tall pancakes are great with maple syrup!
By Kelsey Kirk

Cast Iron Buttermilk Biscuits

13
Experimentation and a need for more biscuits per batch led me to what we think are the best biscuits anywhere! For optimum flavor, these must be baked in hot, buttered cast iron skillets. They are great for breakfast with gravy or jellies. Also excellent with beef stew for dinner. My husband likes the leftover biscuits even better. He breaks them open on a plate and smothers them with molasses.
By Stormy1800

Moist Red Velvet Cupcakes

448
Little versions of classic red velvet cake! Frost with cream cheese frosting or white frosting.
By pinkspoonula
