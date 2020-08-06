Butter Recipes

Find unique recipes using butter, including compound butters, butter sauces, clarified butter, and buttercream.

Staff Picks

Pumpkin Honey Butter

29
This is a super yummy honey butter that is great on just about anything! Try it on pancakes, or rolls at Thanksgiving dinner!
By Namaste Mama

Simple Basil Butter

21
This butter is wonderful on corn on the cob and French bread. I make this all summer long, while my basil is growing in the garden.
By MOMMUMMA

Banana Bread Bars with Brown Butter Frosting

170
Banana bread bars with brown butter frosting.
By AllieGeekPi

Habanero Compound Butter

This is not an intense, light-you-up heat, but a nice subtle burn that lets you know it's there, with a hint of garlic.
By Brian Dodd

How to Make Clarified Butter

Make clarified butter right in your own kitchen with this handy step-by-step guide.
By Carl Hanson

Easy Sugar Cookies

7742
Quick and easy sugar cookies! Terrific plain or with candies in them. This recipe uses basic ingredients you probably already have.
By deleteduser

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

1925
Our favorite creamy and fluffy buttercream frosting that is still perfect for piping and decorating. Tint with food coloring for any occasion.
By xoshadyxo

Chicken Breasts in Dill-Caper Cream Sauce

8
I used another recipe for inspiration and came up with this recipe that is my own creation. The sauteed chicken breasts are topped with a rich and flavorful dill caper cream sauce. This sauce would also be wonderful over whitefish fillets. If you use dried herbs, reduce the quantity to 1/3, as dried herbs are more potent.
By judy2304

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce

784
If you know someone from Buffalo, they know someone who told them the secret ingredients to the Anchor Bar's famous Buffalo chicken wings. I know people from Buffalo. This is my version, as described to me many years ago, over almost as many beers.
By Chef John

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

649
Only fresh green beans and garlic will do for this easy, healthy, and flavorful side dish.
By LookWhatsCooking

Edible Cookie Dough

111
Have you ever just wanted to eat cookie dough that you are about to put in the oven, then thought better of it because you didn't want to get Salmonella poisoning? Well now you can! This cookie dough is just for eating. I have made this with friends before and they said that they loved the taste. So do I. The leftovers will keep in the freezer for up to 3 months.
By Kala McKay

Perfect Ten Baked Cod

1047
Cod is coated with lemon juice, cracker crumbs, and wine before baking for just 20 minutes for a quick and easy weeknight dinner.
By Pam
Inspiration and Ideas

Basic Beurre Blanc
37
"This was delicious. I served it with salmon, and people were lapping it up!" – Kelli GC
17 Slow Cooker Recipes That Call For an Entire Stick of Butter
If you have a stick of butter in your refrigerator, you're well on your way to making these slow cooker recipes.
12 Ways to Enjoy Cookie Butter Besides Straight From the Jar
9 Brown Butter Dessert Recipes You're Gonna Want to Bookmark
The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies
10906
Quick Chicken Piccata
1520
Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes
4

Tender, delicious baked potatoes with a crispy, flavorful skin. Finish them with a dollop of sour cream, if you'd like.

More Butter Recipes

The Best Rolled Sugar Cookies

10906
Perfect for decorating! These classic sugar cookies are great for rolling out and cutting into shapes.
By deleteduser

Quick Chicken Piccata

1520
These quick and easy pan-fried chicken breasts are topped with a simple pan sauce made with capers, butter, white wine, and lemon juice.
By Chef John

Easy Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

4
Tender, delicious baked potatoes with a crispy, flavorful skin. Finish them with a dollop of sour cream, if you'd like.
By Taylerand20

The Secret to Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

5
In search of tender, fluffy scrambled eggs? Here are the only ingredients you need, and the chef-approved method for how to make scrambled eggs worthy of any morning. And, no... you don't add milk! Garnish with creme fraiche or sour cream, hot sauce, and chopped herbs.
By Edible Times

Glazed Carrots

329
Carrots are glazed with a butter and brown sugar glaze in this simple but delicious side dish.
By Tricia McTamaney

Buttered Noodles

106
Buttered noodles with Parmesan cheese is a simple meal that is also very quick and easy to prepare.
By elohel

Fondant Potatoes

247
Try Chef John's classic and surprisingly easy technique to give russet potatoes a unique, creamy inside texture and a crunchy brown crust.
By Chef John

Oh-So-Easy Caramel Sauce

416
This caramel sauce recipe calls for a higher ratio of sugar to butter, producing a rich, sweet sauce that is perfect for less-sweet desserts.
By BARB MAXWELL

Homemade Garlic Bread

3
If you're a garlic lover this garlic bread recipe's for you! Garlic, butter, olive oil, and freshly baked bread-what else can you ask for? Try this recipe today--you won't regret it!
By Margaritas On The Rocks

Crab Legs with Garlic Butter Sauce

204
I ended up getting some snow crab legs on sale at the market. I wanted something a little different from plain steamed, boiled, or grilled crab legs, so I ended up throwing a few things together to make this awesome crab leg dish. Enjoy! This would be great with shrimp as well.
By Tamaralynn

Air Fryer Lobster Tails with Lemon-Garlic Butter

9
Don't wait for your next Maine vacation to indulge in lobster tails! You can enjoy meaty lobster tails at home--cooked in your air fryer--with a lemon-garlic butter sauce.
By Allrecipes

Chef John's Chicken Kiev

223
I'm not going to say this chicken Kiev is 'easy to make.' It's really not. So, why try? Because, if and when you pull this off, you'll be enjoying one of the greatest chicken experiences of your life. It's also one of the greatest garlic experiences of your life, as well as one of the greatest butter experiences of your life.
By Chef John

Butter Flaky Pie Crust

2064
This delicious, flaky pie crust made with butter makes a single crust pie, but can be scaled to meet your pie baking needs.
By deleteduser

Ultimate Banana Muffins

325
My staple go-to recipe for overripe bananas! The key to super moist muffins is to mix the batter until only just combined, and not to over bake.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy

1328
Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more.
By FUNKYSEAMONKEY

Three-Ingredient Baked Chicken Breasts

380
I use this as a basic baked chicken recipe when another recipe calls for cooked chicken. Works great for everything and is super customizable. Sometimes I use garlic salt or other seasonings, depending on what I'm using it for.
By Jennifer Jones

Bisquick® Substitute

74
Quick and easy substitute for Bisquick®.
By Kevin G
