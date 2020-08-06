Dairy Recipes

This is so perfect in the summer, and not just because it's easy and refreshing. All that amazing seasonal fruit gives you the perfect reason…excuse…to make these easy treats. If you start your panna cotta the day before you want to eat it, this classic Italian recipe is about as simple as it gets.
A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
This dip is amazing -- so cheesy and fragrant. If you don't like artichokes, don't worry -- you'll never know they're in there! My only question is: Is it okay to just eat it with a spoon right out of the dish?
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more. Use any type of nut that you like in place of the almonds.
If you know someone from Buffalo, they know someone who told them the secret ingredients to the Anchor Bar's famous Buffalo chicken wings. I know people from Buffalo. This is my version, as described to me many years ago, over almost as many beers.
This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.