Dairy Recipes

Looking for unique recipes using dairy products? Allrecipes has more than 6,620 trusted dairy product recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

Rating: 4.49 stars
478
I love the tangy tenderization that the buttermilk provides. After the buttermilk soak, dredge the chicken pieces in seasoned flour, and fry them in hot oil until crisp and cooked.
By Chef John

Tzatziki Sauce

Rating: 4.16 stars
634
Easy dressing for gyros or Greek salad. Also makes a nice dipping sauce for Veggies. HINT: Tastes best when chilled for at least 1 hour after preparation.
By DEBNJAMES

Buttermilk Oatmeal Pancakes

Rating: 4.54 stars
115
Delicious pancakes that are a great way to start the day!
By Shannon McLane

What Is Creme Fraiche?

Find out about this rich, tangy dairy treat.
By Nadia Hassani

Homemade Mac and Cheese

Rating: 4.16 stars
2606
This is a nice rich mac and cheese. Serve with a salad for a great meatless dinner. Hope you enjoy it.
By Judy

12 Easy Homemade Cheese Recipes

By Carl Hanson

Chef John's Buttermilk Panna Cotta

Rating: 4.79 stars
38
This is so perfect in the summer, and not just because it's easy and refreshing. All that amazing seasonal fruit gives you the perfect reason…excuse…to make these easy treats. If you start your panna cotta the day before you want to eat it, this classic Italian recipe is about as simple as it gets.
By Chef John

World's Best Lasagna

Rating: 4.8 stars
19658
It takes a little work, but it is worth it.
By John Chandler

BBQ Salmon in Butter Sauce

Rating: 4.43 stars
7
Our family's favorite salmon recipe.
By Dadburnit

Traditional Homemade Yogurt

Rating: 4.82 stars
11
Making creamy, rich homemade yogurt is easier than you think (and cheaper than buying it at the store). Enjoy it within 2 weeks.
By ChefJackie

Parmesan Baskets

Rating: 4.57 stars
30
Useful for holding other small snacks or appetizers. Can be made larger by increasing the size of the cheese mound and making the circle larger.
By TerryWilson

Quick and Almost-Professional Buttercream Icing

Rating: 4.46 stars
2077
After failing to find the perfect recipe for buttercream icing, I found one that worked for me and then added my own two cents.
By xoshadyxo
Easy Sugar Cookies

Rating: 4.46 stars
8212

Quick and easy sugar cookies! They are really good, plain or with candies in them. My friend uses chocolate mints on top, and they're great!

Mayo Chicken

Rating: 4.55 stars
191
This is my favorite chicken recipe, which I learned while doing low-carb dieting. I prefer dark meat so I'll use 4 legs and thighs. You can do this recipe with pork chops as well.
By Jim Richard

Simple Macaroni and Cheese

Rating: 4.43 stars
886
A very quick and easy fix to a tasty side-dish. Fancy, designer mac and cheese often costs forty or fifty dollars to prepare when you have so many exotic and expensive cheeses, but they aren't always the best tasting. This recipe is cheap and tasty.
By g0dluvsugly

Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II

Rating: 4.73 stars
3083
This dip is amazing -- so cheesy and fragrant. If you don't like artichokes, don't worry -- you'll never know they're in there! My only question is: Is it okay to just eat it with a spoon right out of the dish?
By TIFFANY BRENNAN

Alfredo Sauce

Rating: 4.56 stars
4677
Rich and creamy! I have found that Parmesan cheese doesn't melt well, and often substitute Gruyere cheese.
By Rebecca Swift

Easy Homemade Alfredo Sauce

This is an easy recipe for homemade Alfredo sauce that tastes great with pasta, chicken, or over shrimp.
By karenluke

Mouth-Watering Stuffed Mushrooms

Rating: 4.63 stars
4307
These delicious mushrooms taste just like restaurant-style stuffed mushrooms and are my guy's absolute favorite.
By Angie Gorkoff

Buttery Garlic Green Beans

Rating: 4.7 stars
714
Only fresh green beans and garlic will do for this easy, healthy, and flavorful side dish.
By LookWhatsCooking

Gourmet Mushroom Risotto

Rating: 4.8 stars
3435
Authentic Italian-style risotto cooked the slow and painful way, but oh so worth it. Complements grilled meats and chicken dishes very well. Check the rice by biting into it. It should be slightly al dente (or resist slightly to the tooth but not be hard in the center).
By Myleen Sagrado Sjödin

Basic Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: 4.7 stars
1624
This recipe delivers a basic cream cheese frosting using just butter, cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and vanilla.
By JJ

Cheesy Amish Breakfast Casserole

Rating: 4.77 stars
888
A comforting breakfast dish, perfect for feeding a crowd.
By parothstein

OREO Cookie Balls

Rating: 4.71 stars
267
Can't decide between cookies and confections? You don't have to! These chocolate-covered cookie balls feature a filling of cream cheese and crushed cookies.
By Oreo
Cream Corn Like No Other

Rating: 4.79 stars
2317
This is NOTHING like canned creamed corn! My husband is not a fan of corn or creamed dishes, but he thinks this is great. Easy and quick to prepare and is an especially delicious side dish for chicken or pork. Everyone always asks for the recipe.
By DIANA YOCKEY

Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy

Rating: 4.62 stars
1364
Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more. Use any type of nut that you like in place of the almonds.
By FUNKYSEAMONKEY

Buffalo Chicken Wing Sauce

Rating: 4.71 stars
841
If you know someone from Buffalo, they know someone who told them the secret ingredients to the Anchor Bar's famous Buffalo chicken wings. I know people from Buffalo. This is my version, as described to me many years ago, over almost as many beers.
By Chef John

Snowballs II

Rating: 4.77 stars
576
These are technically Mexican Wedding Cakes or Russian Teacakes, but my grandmother gave up on us calling them that years ago!
By Lori Dehn

Tina's Greek Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 4.48 stars
42
By Tina G.

Simple Artichoke Dip

Rating: 4.5 stars
185
Serve with sliced baguettes or pita chips.
By Dawn

Homemade Lasagna

Rating: 4.54 stars
344
This is my mom's special homemade lasagna recipe with made from scratch tomato sauce and delicious, cheesy filling. I have found none better anywhere. Serve with a leafy green salad and crusty garlic bread, if desired.
By CRAIG

Shortbread Cookies II

Rating: 4.48 stars
1093
Use only butter in these for best flavor.
By Sally

Reverse-Sear Prime Rib Roast

Rating: 4.86 stars
93
This dry-brined prime rib roast is cooked low and slow for maximum flavor. A high-heat sear at the very end gives it a crispy herb crust.
By hello angie

Chicken Parmesan

Rating: 4.83 stars
4360
My version of chicken parmesan is a little different than what they do in the restaurants, with less sauce and a crispier crust.
By Chef John

Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce

Rating: 4.62 stars
5746
I experimented with this until I found a quick, cheap, and easy Alfredo sauce combination -- the secret is cream cheese!
By DAWN CARTER

Buttered Noodles

Rating: 4.52 stars
124
Such a simple and delicious recipe, yet I get many questions on how to make it.
By elohel

Manicotti

Rating: 4.7 stars
769
Delicious! Serve with a crispy salad and garlic bread, and you'll have a dish your family will love! The kids like to help stuff the noodles too!
By Anny
