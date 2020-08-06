Skirt Steak Recipes

Skirt steak is an inexpensive cut of beef taken from the diaphragm muscle. It ranks with filet mignon as my favorite juicy and tender cut. It comes in long, narrow strips about 3/4 lb. each. The grain runs across the narrow side and so for serving the steak should be cut into serving-size pieces with the grain so that it can then be cut into bites against the grain.
Growing up in Chicago, the measure of a man was his secret recipe for preparing and grilling skirt steak. Here is my family recipe. I have brought these steaks to many throw-downs in my new home in North Carolina and it can compete with all the local favorites. Enjoy!
Every time I serve this, I get phone calls asking for the recipe. So here is the secret to my famous Honey Skirt Steak for all of those that have asked. Told you it is easy! A great before-dinner treat or side dish. If done right, this will blow your socks off. The skirt will have a honey glaze complemented with a nice horseradish sauce. Very easy, very fast, and a load of complements to follows. Horsey Sauce is to your preferred taste. I prefer to cut the horseradish with mayo instead of sour cream - I like a sharper flavor to my sauce. Sour cream could be used, of course.
This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
The (underrated) hoisin sauce is a thickened, fermented soy-sauce-like substance, flavored with chilies, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and, of course, exotic spices. It makes a great marinade. And unless you horribly overcook it, this skirt steak is juicy and tender.
Two great drinks equals one fantastic marinade for skirt steak, the juiciest and most flavorful piece of meat you can put on a grill. It's smoky and subtly sweet. The flavors are balanced perfectly with the bitterness of the coffee in the grill marks. I really hope you'll give this a try.
Miniaturized sandwiches don't usually float my boat, or submarine, as they're almost always not as good as the full-sized versions, but these mini Philly cheesesteaks really captured everything I love about the classic.
On weekend getaways from San Diego to the beaches in Ensenada and Rosarito (Baja California), I found my favorite meal in the delicious soft skirt steak tacos sold by the taqueria street vendors. This recipe tastes exactly how I remember them - without having to make the trip across the border. Muy bueno! Top with some freshly squeezed lime juice and spicy salsa if you like.
Ever wondered how to get a well-cooked, juicy piece of meat, without butterflying it or cutting down the middle to see if it's done and has a good color? Here you go! Serve with steamed veggies, mashed potatoes, salad, rice, or whatever you fancy.
This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
The (underrated) hoisin sauce is a thickened, fermented soy-sauce-like substance, flavored with chilies, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and, of course, exotic spices. It makes a great marinade. And unless you horribly overcook it, this skirt steak is juicy and tender.
Two great drinks equals one fantastic marinade for skirt steak, the juiciest and most flavorful piece of meat you can put on a grill. It's smoky and subtly sweet. The flavors are balanced perfectly with the bitterness of the coffee in the grill marks. I really hope you'll give this a try.
Miniaturized sandwiches don't usually float my boat, or submarine, as they're almost always not as good as the full-sized versions, but these mini Philly cheesesteaks really captured everything I love about the classic.
On weekend getaways from San Diego to the beaches in Ensenada and Rosarito (Baja California), I found my favorite meal in the delicious soft skirt steak tacos sold by the taqueria street vendors. This recipe tastes exactly how I remember them - without having to make the trip across the border. Muy bueno! Top with some freshly squeezed lime juice and spicy salsa if you like.
Ever wondered how to get a well-cooked, juicy piece of meat, without butterflying it or cutting down the middle to see if it's done and has a good color? Here you go! Serve with steamed veggies, mashed potatoes, salad, rice, or whatever you fancy.
This stir-fry comes together for quick weeknight meal. I do not suggest dry garlic powder or dry ginger, as you will not get the flavor profile fresh ginger and garlic bring. Serve on top of cooked rice.
Skirt steak is an inexpensive cut of beef taken from the diaphragm muscle. It ranks with filet mignon as my favorite juicy and tender cut. It comes in long, narrow strips about 3/4 lb. each. The grain runs across the narrow side and so for serving the steak should be cut into serving-size pieces with the grain so that it can then be cut into bites against the grain.
These fajitas are my husband's favorite quick-and-easy dinner. They are so tasty! If you do not have the time to marinate the meat for 2 or more hours, just leave it out at room temperature, keeping the bag zipped tightly for about 20 to 30 minutes. Serve with sour cream, Cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack cheese, and lime wedges.
I was in Santa Monica a few years ago, where I ordered a chicken Parmesan that featured a garlic, rosemary, and Marsala-spiked sauce. I loved the subtle sweetness the wine added to the tomato. For whatever reason, I thought of those flavors while brainstorming a quick skirt steak marinade, and this is what happened. Skirt steak is always great on the grill and doesn't need much help, but I love how this came out.
Strips of tender beef accompanied by a flavorful sauce, noodles, and vegetables are done in under an hour. I buy my lo mein noodles at a local Asian food store. Feel free to use linguine if you're not able to find fresh lo mein noodles. I prefer steaming the vegetables and cooking the meat in my Instant Pot® for fast preparation.
This recipe includes the best parts of a stir-fry bowl, but inside of a grilled bell pepper! Fresh vegetables sauteed quickly, mixed with your favorite protein, then placed into a perfectly cooked bell pepper and topped with a light drizzle of unagi sauce. It doesn't really need a side dish, but you could serve it with Chinese-style sticky rice or fried rice, or it would go well with your favorite wonton soup.