Find easy skirt steak recipes for the oven or the grill—stuffed or not—for a classy meal. Try one of our 20 skirt steak recipes from cooks like you.

Grilled or Fried Skirt Steak

59
Skirt steak is an inexpensive cut of beef taken from the diaphragm muscle. It ranks with filet mignon as my favorite juicy and tender cut. It comes in long, narrow strips about 3/4 lb. each. The grain runs across the narrow side and so for serving the steak should be cut into serving-size pieces with the grain so that it can then be cut into bites against the grain.
By JAYEAST

Bubba's Barbequed Skirt Steak

43
Growing up in Chicago, the measure of a man was his secret recipe for preparing and grilling skirt steak. Here is my family recipe. I have brought these steaks to many throw-downs in my new home in North Carolina and it can compete with all the local favorites. Enjoy!
By bubba

Honey Skirt Steak Appetizer with Horsey Sauce

4
Every time I serve this, I get phone calls asking for the recipe. So here is the secret to my famous Honey Skirt Steak for all of those that have asked. Told you it is easy! A great before-dinner treat or side dish. If done right, this will blow your socks off. The skirt will have a honey glaze complemented with a nice horseradish sauce. Very easy, very fast, and a load of complements to follows. Horsey Sauce is to your preferred taste. I prefer to cut the horseradish with mayo instead of sour cream - I like a sharper flavor to my sauce. Sour cream could be used, of course.
By JKana77

Miso-Glazed Skirt Steak

41
This succulent grilled skirt steak recipe would be perfect for your summer cookout.
By Chef John

Arrachera (Mexican Skirt Steak for Tacos)

7
This is a recipe for traditional arrachera, which is a thinly sliced skirt steak with seasonings. The longer it marinates, the more robust the flavor will be. Heat tortillas on the grill or in the microwave. Serve the arrachera with warmed tortillas and your favorite taco toppings, such as onion, cilantro, hot sauce, lettuce, cheese, etc.
By melodie

Chef John's Grilled Mojo Beef

86
This Cuban-inspired mojo marinade would work great as an all-purpose marinade for just about anything destined for the grill, but skirt steak is my top choice.
By Chef John

Grilled Hoisin Beef

78
The (underrated) hoisin sauce is a thickened, fermented soy-sauce-like substance, flavored with chilies, garlic, vinegar, sugar, and, of course, exotic spices. It makes a great marinade. And unless you horribly overcook it, this skirt steak is juicy and tender.
By Chef John

Grilled Coffee and Cola Skirt Steak

109
Two great drinks equals one fantastic marinade for skirt steak, the juiciest and most flavorful piece of meat you can put on a grill. It's smoky and subtly sweet. The flavors are balanced perfectly with the bitterness of the coffee in the grill marks. I really hope you'll give this a try.
By Chef John

Teriyaki Steak

71
Skirt steak comes from the short plate. It comes in a long, thin strip or 'skirt'. Sometimes it's hard to find, so if you don't see it out with the other meats, ask your butcher.
By Boysmom

Mini Philly Cheesesteaks

46
Miniaturized sandwiches don't usually float my boat, or submarine, as they're almost always not as good as the full-sized versions, but these mini Philly cheesesteaks really captured everything I love about the classic.
By Chef John

Authentic Baja-Mexican Street Tacos (Carne Asada)

6
On weekend getaways from San Diego to the beaches in Ensenada and Rosarito (Baja California), I found my favorite meal in the delicious soft skirt steak tacos sold by the taqueria street vendors. This recipe tastes exactly how I remember them - without having to make the trip across the border. Muy bueno! Top with some freshly squeezed lime juice and spicy salsa if you like.
By Wendy H

Tender Juicy Skirt Steak (Churrasco)

4
Ever wondered how to get a well-cooked, juicy piece of meat, without butterflying it or cutting down the middle to see if it's done and has a good color? Here you go! Serve with steamed veggies, mashed potatoes, salad, rice, or whatever you fancy.
By Sweetie_12
Marsala Marinated Skirt Steak

39
I was in Santa Monica a few years ago, where I ordered a chicken Parmesan that featured a garlic, rosemary, and Marsala-spiked sauce. I loved the subtle sweetness the wine added to the tomato. For whatever reason, I thought of those flavors while brainstorming a quick skirt steak marinade, and this is what happened. Skirt steak is always great on the grill and doesn't need much help, but I love how this came out.
By Chef John

Philly Cheesesteak Phyllo Bites

Cheesesteak-stuffed mushrooms deconstructed and piled high in mini phyllo shells for the perfect game-day snack. These won't make it to half-time. I guarantee it.
By Soup Loving Nicole

Grilled Skirt Steak with Roasted Potatoes

6
Steak and potatoes, perfectly seasoned, grilled, and baked to perfection in about 30 minutes. This recipe was made in a Panasonic CIO.
By Elizabeth
Mama's Fab-u-lous Fajitas

19
My fajitas are finally perfected, it doesn't get any better than this! Fo' sho'! Serve in tortillas with picante sauce or salsa, sour cream, cilantro, and maybe guacamole.
By mrsderrer

Mongolian Beef and Broccoli

This is a mashup of two familiar restaurant dishes, Mongolian Beef and Beef with Broccoli, using skirt steak, one of the beefiest cuts of beef.
By Doug in Manhattan

Beef Lo Mein Noodles

2
Strips of tender beef accompanied by a flavorful sauce, noodles, and vegetables are done in under an hour. I buy my lo mein noodles at a local Asian food store. Feel free to use linguine if you're not able to find fresh lo mein noodles. I prefer steaming the vegetables and cooking the meat in my Instant Pot® for fast preparation.
By thedailygourmet

Asian Steak Stir-Fry Salad

9
An easy steak stir-fry sitting on baby spinach and smothered in Balsamic vinaigrette makes for an extremely flavorful salad.
By Steve Wortham

Asian-Style Stuffed Peppers

This recipe includes the best parts of a stir-fry bowl, but inside of a grilled bell pepper! Fresh vegetables sauteed quickly, mixed with your favorite protein, then placed into a perfectly cooked bell pepper and topped with a light drizzle of unagi sauce. It doesn't really need a side dish, but you could serve it with Chinese-style sticky rice or fried rice, or it would go well with your favorite wonton soup.
By Shannon Mitchell

Stout Skirt Steak

2
Skirt steak marinated in a combination of Guinness stout beer, hot sauce, and brown sugar. This produces a slightly sweet, juicy steak that will make your mouth water!
By Boomdog02
