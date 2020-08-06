Clean Eating Recipes

Shrimp Scampi with Spaghetti Squash

23
A great low-carb, paleo, clean eating recipe for shrimp scampi where noodles are substituted with spaghetti squash. If you prepare the spaghetti sqash in advance, it is ready in minutes.
By barbara

Oat-Free and Gluten-Free Granola Bars (Clean Eating)

4
If you are trying to avoid certain grains and processed sugars, this is an excellent substitute for the traditional granola bar. After trying these, my husband refuses to eat traditional granola bars and begs me to keep them in stock in our freezer. This is also wonderful on top of ice cream or baked apples.
By princessgertie

Clean-Eating Hearty Pasta Sauce

16
This is a satisfyingly hearty sauce that you can feel good about eating! Serve over whole grain spaghetti or brown rice pasta for gluten-free diets.
By GymRat

Clean-Eating Coconut Chickpea Curry

5
My husband has cancer and we eat extra clean and buy all organic ingredients. This vegan curry has lots of cancer-fighting ingredients like turmeric, ginger, garlic, and onion. You can make it in bulk and freeze. Add some greens like spinach, Swiss chard, or kale towards the end of the cooking time if you like. I serve this over a little bit of rice but it tastes great with pita as well or on its own.
By barbara

Clean Breakfast Cookies

34
In an effort to find clean, healthy treats, I fell upon a few recipes about a year ago that inspired me. So I started playing around with ingredients and tweaking it each time. I finally produced something that my kids and husband love. In fact, I make a batch at least two times a week. I call them breakfast cookies because they are healthy enough to eat in the morning! No sugar added, naturally sweetened with honey and chocolate chips to lure the kids. No preservatives or additives, just wholesome goodness!
By Sadie Melgoza

Raw Chia 'Porridge'

12
Easy, affordable raw breakfast treat. Top with your favorite fresh fruit!
By Raw_Angel

Pan-Asian Chicken with Kelp Noodles

Not having eaten kelp noodles before, I basically followed one of the recipes on the back of the package of noodles, but before it was nearly complete, I gave it a taste and found it to be bland. I quickly decided to change the flavor direction of the dish, from Japanese, to Southeast Asian, by incorporating a few additional spices. What resulted turned out to be a bold success!
By parisaha

Berry Coconut Smoothie

11
Banana, berries, and almond butter are blended with coconut creating a colorful, vegan and paleo-friendly smoothie.
By Alli Shircliff

Shrimp Salsa

137
This is an awesomely simple, light, and refreshing salsa that goes great with tortilla chips.
By witchywoman

Baked Kale Chips

2580
This easy recipe for baked kale chips is simply the best.
By LucyDelRey
Simple Roasted Butternut Squash

1275
Roasted butternut squash with garlic is a quick and easy side dish ready in less than an hour for a weeknight or a holiday gathering.
By MChele

Easy Roasted Broccoli

136
Roasted broccoli is quick and easy to prepare with just four ingredients.
By karenatlincoln
More Clean Eating Recipes

Roasted New Red Potatoes

1373
These are roasted potatoes at their best—plain and simple. Red potatoes are tossed with olive oil, and salt and pepper, and then roasted to perfection.
By Allrecipes Member

Microwave Corn on the Cob

515
This is a no-nonsense recipe for corn on the cob. Perfect for when you run out of stove or grill space.
By Allrecipes Member

Superfast Asparagus

386
Roast asparagus is a 15-minute side dish (and YUM).
By MSLILLY

Turkish Eggs (Cilbir)

34
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
By Chef John

Roasted Vegetables

2534
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
Baked Sweet Potatoes

715
Very healthy and tasty sweet potatoes that will be a great addition to any meal. Very easy!
By JENNCOOK

Chicken Tinola

83
This one-pot wonder combines chicken, chayote squash, bok choy, and spinach in a savory broth.
By lola

Roasted Garlic Lemon Broccoli

1499
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
By NERDYCHEESECAKE

Roasted Asparagus and Mushrooms

406
I love roasting veggies and hit on this WONDERFUL combo. You could use a Hollandaise on the side.... but why??
By leo67

Spinach and Banana Power Smoothie

74
A quick, easy and surprisingly delicious vegan pick-me-up that makes the most of raw superfoods and protein-rich soy. I make one of these healthy treats for myself every morning for breakfast, and it powers me all the way until lunch. I love the mild sweetness of the banana, but if you want it sweeter you could add sugar. I've also added different things like fresh ginger, cinnamon, apple, or any number of other things. Raw vegans can substitute raw almond milk for the soy. Feel free to experiment with different flavors, and enjoy the pure energy that comes from eating delicious and good-for-you food!
By Erin Elisabeth

How to Make Pico de Gallo

524
This quick and easy recipe shows you to how to make pico de gallo.
By Paula Stotts

Slow Cooker Baked Potatoes

258
Use your slow cooker to make tender baked potatoes while you attend to other things.
By Nurse Ellen so not a

Grilled Veggie Skewers

32
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.
By audrey

Easy Garlic Kale

90
Quick and easy garlic kale is ready in under 30 minutes and will even have the kale-haters in the family asking for more.
By WHIRLEDPEAS

Baked Salmon in Foil

30
A delicious recipe for salmon in foil - I bought a really large piece of wild salmon and made this when we had guests. Very little prep and the fish came out wonderfully.
By barbara

Pineapple and Banana Smoothie

168
A gorgeous and indulgent smoothie, but totally healthy!
By VERITY78

Italian Peas

570
This is my mom's recipe. Let's just say, you'll never look at peas the same way again...they are sooo good.
By WORSHIPWARRIORMT

Air Fryer Roasted Bananas

4
Roasted bananas are great over ice cream, sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar, in a smoothie, or straight out of the air fryer. Made with only 2 ingredients and ready in less than 10 minutes.
By Yoly
