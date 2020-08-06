Clean Eating Recipes

If you are trying to avoid certain grains and processed sugars, this is an excellent substitute for the traditional granola bar. After trying these, my husband refuses to eat traditional granola bars and begs me to keep them in stock in our freezer. This is also wonderful on top of ice cream or baked apples.
My husband has cancer and we eat extra clean and buy all organic ingredients. This vegan curry has lots of cancer-fighting ingredients like turmeric, ginger, garlic, and onion. You can make it in bulk and freeze. Add some greens like spinach, Swiss chard, or kale towards the end of the cooking time if you like. I serve this over a little bit of rice but it tastes great with pita as well or on its own.
In an effort to find clean, healthy treats, I fell upon a few recipes about a year ago that inspired me. So I started playing around with ingredients and tweaking it each time. I finally produced something that my kids and husband love. In fact, I make a batch at least two times a week. I call them breakfast cookies because they are healthy enough to eat in the morning! No sugar added, naturally sweetened with honey and chocolate chips to lure the kids. No preservatives or additives, just wholesome goodness!
Not having eaten kelp noodles before, I basically followed one of the recipes on the back of the package of noodles, but before it was nearly complete, I gave it a taste and found it to be bland. I quickly decided to change the flavor direction of the dish, from Japanese, to Southeast Asian, by incorporating a few additional spices. What resulted turned out to be a bold success!
At my age I feel like I've seen and done it all, so you can only imagine my shock at finding a new way to do eggs. I would never have thought to pair yogurt with poached eggs and a spicy red pepper butter, but it might be my new favorite breakfast now. Fried eggs also work in this, any way you like 'em. Serve with toasted crusty bread for dipping.
A casserole dish of seasonal vegetables that is so easy to prepare. It can be made a day ahead - just reheat before serving. Lemon juice can be substituted for balsamic vinegar, and you can use baking potatoes if you don't have any Yukon Golds on hand.
I was looking for a unique way to prepare broccoli and decided to give this a try! Florets are roasted after being tossed in olive oil and sprinkled with sea salt, freshly ground black pepper, and minced garlic. A squeeze of lemon juice before serving seals the deal.
A quick, easy and surprisingly delicious vegan pick-me-up that makes the most of raw superfoods and protein-rich soy. I make one of these healthy treats for myself every morning for breakfast, and it powers me all the way until lunch. I love the mild sweetness of the banana, but if you want it sweeter you could add sugar. I've also added different things like fresh ginger, cinnamon, apple, or any number of other things. Raw vegans can substitute raw almond milk for the soy. Feel free to experiment with different flavors, and enjoy the pure energy that comes from eating delicious and good-for-you food!
Fresh summer vegetables like zucchini, summer squash, and cherry tomatoes don't need a lot of seasoning to highlight their flavors. Just a few minutes on the grill, and you've got a wonderful side dish or light main course.