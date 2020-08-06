Dutch Oven Recipes

This vegetable beef soup is hearty with a kick of flavor. Made with top sirloin and fresh and frozen vegetables, it's super easy to prepare and ready in just under two hours. There is nothing better than soup prepared in a Dutch oven!
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
This is a fairly lean version of beef stroganoff, as most recipes call for more cream. This is something you can easily adjust to your tastes. I like a little thicker version, with just enough sauce to coat the meat and noodles.
After not being able to find a recipe for beef short ribs on the internet, I thought I might share this one that I came across many years ago. I have received raves about my short ribs every time I have served them. Try them, I'm sure you will agree! Enjoy!
The real advantage to this technique is the fact that you're guaranteeing a perfect medium-rare. If you've never had any luck getting large, expensive hunks of steak cooked to your idea of perfection, then this is the way to go.
This recipe is my personal favorite for pot roast. It tenderizes the toughest meats and produces a wonderful, flavorful gravy. It's best when cooked in a cast-iron Dutch oven. This is a whole meal in one pot, my favorite kind of meal.
Our kids request this meal every time we go camping, and seeing as we have about 15 laying chickens, it's a great way to use up eggs! Please note, this makes a LOT! You may want to consider sharing it with your camping friends or, if you're like our family and enjoy leftovers, just save the leftovers for the day you're leaving the campground and need a quick breakfast without a lot of mess and fuss. You can easily re-heat it in a microwave or in a skillet over low heat. Feel free to add more spices and personalize this recipe to suite your taste buds!
My version of an old favorite Ashkenazi Jewish recipe. I make a stock first, then make the soup. This allows for de-fatting for a healthier soup, but you need to make this on two days, so time accordingly. For a healthier version, use sucralose instead of sugar - there is virtually no taste difference in sweet and sour recipes such as this one. Using Savoy cabbage gives the soup superlative texture and flavor.
How about a simple, almost foolproof, stovetop sous vide method that requires no special equipment? Too good to be true? Well, I'm happy to report it's so very true, and produced what my wife and I agreed was the best duck breast we've ever had.
This is a farm-style French dish that my Mom's German grandmother taught her to make as a young girl. It's easy and similar to our pot roast meals and very tasty as well. Mom updated the one she had to make it even easier for us to make years later. She made enough to make a different meal with her leftovers as well.
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
Beef short ribs are a highly flavorful cut; this method of cooking makes the meat so tender you won't need a knife. The thick rich sauce is delicious served with mashed potatoes and the carrots that cook with the ribs.
This Dutch oven mac and cheese is a staple in my home. I sometimes add burger meat or bacon to it to liven it up but it's delicious enough on its own! Regularly served as the main course with just a veggie side, as it can be a bit heavy if you're a mac and cheese lover who can't resist seconds (like me).
A tasty spin on a classic chicken taco. The butternut squash adds flavor and dense nutrition to a family favorite meal. Your kiddos will love these! Serve with warm corn tortillas and a side of rice; garnish with lime, chopped cilantro, and sour cream.
Beef short ribs are pretty much foolproof, and as long as two things happen, you are in for some very fine eats. First, the beef must be really well browned – I'm talking deep, dark, crusty, and caramelized. The other key step is easier. To paraphrase an expression, 'stick a fork in them, they're done.' Just braise them until they're fork-tender. After browning properly, the only way to mess these up is to undercook them, so don't.
Before I made this chicken breast recipe I had never cooked with cilantro. This is a great way to start. Now I am not afraid of sprinkling it into tacos, or any Mexican type of dish. This is also great to have for leftovers.
This is a wonderful and easy stovetop preparation that is a hearty meal for the whole family. I often serve it over rice or orzo, with a nice tomato and cucumber salad and good bread. A simple, fresh, and delicious taste of the Greek Isles!
This is a delicious and exotic alternative to American-style chili. It's not too spicy, but combines intriguing flavors. I adapted this recipe from a traditional Afghani family favorite. It may be cooked in a slow cooker, Dutch oven, or soup pot. Try it also with ground lamb or ground turkey.