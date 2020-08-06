Dutch Oven Recipes

Looking for recipes that use a Dutch oven? Find recipes for braises, stews, fried chicken, and bread, all made in your Dutch oven.

Staff Picks

Dutch Oven Vegetable Beef Soup

23
This vegetable beef soup is hearty with a kick of flavor. Made with top sirloin and fresh and frozen vegetables, it's super easy to prepare and ready in just under two hours. There is nothing better than soup prepared in a Dutch oven!
By Rose

Dutch Oven Caraway Rye Bread

23
No-fail and easy to make, no kneading, no double-rise. Caraway rye bread the way you like it! Perfect every time.
By chalkie

Chef John's Chicken Cacciatore

242
This simple Italian dish is packed with chicken, peppers, mushrooms and herbs for a satisfying one pot meal.
By Chef John

Chicken Mole with Four Chiles

20
An authentic Mexican dish - chicken slow cooked in a delectable sauce of chiles with a rich, never overpowering, chocolate background. Wonderful served with warm corn tortillas, rice and beans.
By Ty

Short Rib and Cauliflower Curry

32
This simple, braised beef short ribs recipe combines the best of our country's classic stews with the exotic spices we associate with the cuisine of Asia.
By Chef John

Chicken Andouille Gumbo

339
Sausage makes this very spicy. Can be prepared two days ahead.
By Bob Cody

Chef John's Boston Baked Beans

79
This is a great side dish with anything!
By Chef John

So You Just Got a New Dutch Oven — Here's What to Make First

Acquaint yourself with your Dutch oven by learning how to use it to create tender meat stews and crusty loaves of bread.
By Hayley Sugg

Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken

450
I love the tangy tenderization that the buttermilk provides. After the buttermilk soak, dredge the chicken pieces in seasoned flour, and fry them in hot oil until crisp and cooked.
By Chef John

Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks

491
Lamb shanks are slowly simmered with fresh rosemary, garlic, tomatoes, and red wine. Great served with polenta, or my family's favorite--roasted garlic mashed potatoes--as you need something to soak up the wonderful sauce. A fantastic dish for company, as all the prep work is done at the beginning, and then you just have to wait.
By S HODGE

Chef John's Classic Beef Stroganoff

618
This is a fairly lean version of beef stroganoff, as most recipes call for more cream. This is something you can easily adjust to your tastes. I like a little thicker version, with just enough sauce to coat the meat and noodles.
By Chef John

Beef Bourguignon Without the Burgundy

92
This recipe for beef Merlot is one of my favorites, and a take-off on the venerable beef bourguignon, beef braised in Burgundy wine. Serve over mashed potatoes.
By Chef John
More Dutch Oven Recipes

Our 10 Best Dutch Oven Chicken Dinners of All Time

These delicious chicken dinners are the perfect excuse to use your Dutch oven.
By Bailey Fink

Braised Beef Short Ribs

129
After not being able to find a recipe for beef short ribs on the internet, I thought I might share this one that I came across many years ago. I have received raves about my short ribs every time I have served them. Try them, I'm sure you will agree! Enjoy!
By Jim Stearns

Sous Vide New York Strip Steak

37
The real advantage to this technique is the fact that you're guaranteeing a perfect medium-rare. If you've never had any luck getting large, expensive hunks of steak cooked to your idea of perfection, then this is the way to go.
By Chef John

Pot Roast with Vegetables

140
This recipe is my personal favorite for pot roast. It tenderizes the toughest meats and produces a wonderful, flavorful gravy. It's best when cooked in a cast-iron Dutch oven. This is a whole meal in one pot, my favorite kind of meal.
By judy2304

Drunk Chicken in Gravy

8
A cross between beer-can chicken and coq au vin. May be done indoors using a Dutch oven or out on the grill over indirect heat.
By sms

Crusty Dutch Oven Bread

An incredibly easy, crusty white bread cooked inside a Dutch oven.
By Stacey

Dutch Oven Mountain Man Breakfast

55
Our kids request this meal every time we go camping, and seeing as we have about 15 laying chickens, it's a great way to use up eggs! Please note, this makes a LOT! You may want to consider sharing it with your camping friends or, if you're like our family and enjoy leftovers, just save the leftovers for the day you're leaving the campground and need a quick breakfast without a lot of mess and fuss. You can easily re-heat it in a microwave or in a skillet over low heat. Feel free to add more spices and personalize this recipe to suite your taste buds!
By Mrs Mik

Basic Beef Brisket in a Dutch Oven

8
Imagine delicious, tender slices of brisket, piled high on your plate. You could make this your reality in just a few hours with this simple recipe for the Dutch oven.
By ChefTony

Sweet and Sour Cabbage Soup

13
My version of an old favorite Ashkenazi Jewish recipe. I make a stock first, then make the soup. This allows for de-fatting for a healthier soup, but you need to make this on two days, so time accordingly. For a healthier version, use sucralose instead of sugar - there is virtually no taste difference in sweet and sour recipes such as this one. Using Savoy cabbage gives the soup superlative texture and flavor.
By JOHNTHEBEAR

Sous Vide Duck Breast

25
How about a simple, almost foolproof, stovetop sous vide method that requires no special equipment? Too good to be true? Well, I'm happy to report it's so very true, and produced what my wife and I agreed was the best duck breast we've ever had.
By Chef John

Mom's Chicken En Cocotte

11
This is a farm-style French dish that my Mom's German grandmother taught her to make as a young girl. It's easy and similar to our pot roast meals and very tasty as well. Mom updated the one she had to make it even easier for us to make years later. She made enough to make a different meal with her leftovers as well.
By rlt11_NMC

Butternut Vegetable Soup

68
A thick, creamy butternut and bean soup is loaded with colorful, tasty vegetables - potatoes, onion, carrots, and and kale. Serve with crusty bread.
By Kathy

Al Kabsa - Traditional Saudi Rice and Chicken

50
This was the first Arabic dish I ever made and it turned out extremely delicious, a new favorite! Serve Al Kabsa with a fresh mixed cucumber, carrot, lettuce, and tomato salad -- preferably with a little lime vinaigrette. Some fresh pita bread on the side would be nice also. Saudis like their Kabsa with a hot sauce called 'Shattah'. Enjoy!
By EmiratiWife2010

Barbeque Style Braised Short Ribs

134
Beef short ribs are a highly flavorful cut; this method of cooking makes the meat so tender you won't need a knife. The thick rich sauce is delicious served with mashed potatoes and the carrots that cook with the ribs.
By Valerie Brunmeier

Dutch Oven Macaroni and Cheese

This Dutch oven mac and cheese is a staple in my home. I sometimes add burger meat or bacon to it to liven it up but it's delicious enough on its own! Regularly served as the main course with just a veggie side, as it can be a bit heavy if you're a mac and cheese lover who can't resist seconds (like me).
By mia

Butternut Squash Chicken Street Tacos

3
A tasty spin on a classic chicken taco. The butternut squash adds flavor and dense nutrition to a family favorite meal. Your kiddos will love these! Serve with warm corn tortillas and a side of rice; garnish with lime, chopped cilantro, and sour cream.
By RusticJoyfylFood

Sherry Braised Beef Short Ribs

433
Beef short ribs are pretty much foolproof, and as long as two things happen, you are in for some very fine eats. First, the beef must be really well browned – I'm talking deep, dark, crusty, and caramelized. The other key step is easier. To paraphrase an expression, 'stick a fork in them, they're done.' Just braise them until they're fork-tender. After browning properly, the only way to mess these up is to undercook them, so don't.
By Chef John

Paula's Dutch Oven Pot Roast

This is a yummy way to prepare an old favorite in a Dutch oven--the gravy is delicious for this pot roast! I am always asked for the recipe!
By Paula Taylor

No-Knead Dutch Oven Bread

This rustic bread is easy and fabulous - tastes like it's fresh from a French bakery. The secret is the use of a Dutch oven, which regulates the moisture.
By Laura A-C

Chicken and Chorizo Chili

36
Easy and delicious chili recipe.
By nschrader

Cilantro Chicken Breasts

6
Before I made this chicken breast recipe I had never cooked with cilantro. This is a great way to start. Now I am not afraid of sprinkling it into tacos, or any Mexican type of dish. This is also great to have for leftovers.
By limegreendog

Chicken with 40 Cloves of Garlic

74
If you like garlic, you will love this chicken!
By Allrecipes Member

Greek Lamb Stew

17
This is a wonderful and easy stovetop preparation that is a hearty meal for the whole family. I often serve it over rice or orzo, with a nice tomato and cucumber salad and good bread. A simple, fresh, and delicious taste of the Greek Isles!
By nickysmama

Aush (Afghani Chili)

53
This is a delicious and exotic alternative to American-style chili. It's not too spicy, but combines intriguing flavors. I adapted this recipe from a traditional Afghani family favorite. It may be cooked in a slow cooker, Dutch oven, or soup pot. Try it also with ground lamb or ground turkey.
By Bonnie C
