North African Recipes

From Egyptian koshari to Moroccan tagine, Allrecipes has the north African dish you're craving.

Staff Picks

Lamb Tagine

Rating: 4.68 stars
367
When I made this dish I left the kitchen window open. The smell attracted several male neighbors, and when my husband came in, he said that it smelled so good, he hoped it was coming from our house and not from someone else's! Serve with my Moroccan Couscous and Cucumber Raita on this site.
By BenevolentEmpress

Chakchouka (Shakshouka)

Rating: 4.68 stars
360
Chakchouka (also called shakshouka) is a Tunisian and Israeli dish of tomatoes, onions, pepper, spices, and eggs. It's usually eaten for breakfast or lunch, but I think it's tasty anytime. And it's easy to make. It is similar to the Turkish dish 'Menemen' and to the Latin American breakfast dish 'Huevos Rancheros.'
By Ben

Ras el Hanout

Rating: 4.77 stars
39
This spice mix is often called for in many Moroccan dishes.
By NATHALIE1

Harissa Powder

Rating: 5 stars
2
Harissa powder is the ground spice blend of the spicy, earthy North African paste with a base of smoked chili peppers. It can be used as a dry rub on meats or as a spice in place of any other spice blend in your favorite recipe, such as tacos, tagines, braised meats, curries, or even tofu. Store in an airtight container for up to 1 month, or until the expiration date of any of the single ingredients, if earlier.
By Buckwheat Queen

Moroccan Chickpea Stew

Rating: 4.69 stars
91
This recipe came to be as a way to use the kale that was flourishing in my garden. It could also incorporate all kinds of other vegetables - whatever is in your fridge that needs to be used. Serve over couscous.
By Mari

Make-Ahead Vegetarian Moroccan Stew

Rating: 4.59 stars
345
This delicious, healthy North African-inspired stew is a family favorite, served with warm bread or even over couscous. You can make the entire stew ahead of time, let it cool, and refrigerate it for up to 3 days or freeze it for several months. You can also chop the veggies and mix the spices ahead of time, freeze them, and assemble it with the canned ingredients the day you wish to cook it for a wonderful exotic meal in just 30 minutes.
By Make-Ahead Mamas

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.37 stars
546
Thick, delicious and nutritious, especially in the winter!
By Grace and Mae

Umm Ali

Rating: 4.5 stars
24
Umm Ali is a delicious traditional Egyptian dessert equivalent to North America's bread pudding. You can serve it warm with a scoop of French vanilla ice cream.
By Mama & her Girls

Moroccan Lentil Soup with Veggies

Rating: 4.84 stars
81
My family and I have been trying to eat healthy, so I started adding veggies to all my soups. This recipe is easy to make, fun, and delicious. You can modify it in many ways; add your own favorite cooking oil, as well as your own greens. Serve with toasted rosemary bread. Yum!
By Sassy Moroccan

Moroccan Chicken

Rating: 4.32 stars
360
Spices, spices, spices! This recipe is thick with 'em, and your taste buds will be thick with pleasure from Moroccan Chicken. This exotic tasting dish is a definite crowd pleaser!
By Sarah and Annette

Spanish Moroccan Fish

Rating: 4.42 stars
148
This Moroccan recipe was passed down for generations in my family. We usually serve it on the Sabbath night and holidays. It is a favorite! This dish may be served hot or cold according to taste.
By Hanna R

Traditional Baba Ghanoush

Rating: 4.48 stars
63
A traditional recipe for this eggplant dip. It consists of baked eggplant with garlic, lemon juice, and tahini sauce. Dip into this with pita bread and you have yourself a delicious-and-light appetizer.
By IMANKAY
Inspiration and Ideas

Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh
Rating: Unrated
584
World cuisine doesn’t have to be a budget buster. This Moroccan-style recipe keeps it easy and delicious.
Dukka
Rating: Unrated
1
This spice mix is essential for an authentic Egyptian spread.
What Is Harissa and How Do I Cook With It?
Lamb Tagine
Rating: Unrated
367
9 Recipes That Show Off the Zingy Flavor of Preserved Lemons
Marrakesh Vegetable Curry
Rating: Unrated
656

Ta'ameya (Egyptian Falafel)

Rating: 4.3 stars
10

Falafel, or ta'ameya as we call it in Egypt, is an all-time favorite street food. In most parts of the Middle East, falafel is made with ground chickpeas. However, in Egypt, we make it with dried fava beans. They are best served with pita bread, tomato, onions, and tahini sauce.

More North African Recipes

Moroccan Black-Eyed Peas (Cowpeas)

Rating: 4.71 stars
31
My daughters and I love growing heirloom purple hull peas, cowpeas, and black-eyed peas in our garden. This delicious Moroccan-style recipe smells so good while cooking and tastes so yummy.
By TGural

Om Ali

Rating: 4.58 stars
26
This Egyptian dessert contains phyllo dough or puff pastry, milk and nuts. Use any kind of nuts that you would like and eat it with a spoon. Legend has it that Om Ali was the first wife of the sultan Ezz El Din Aybek. When the sultan died, his second wife had a dispute with Om Ali, resulting in the second wife's death. To celebrate, Om Ali made this dessert and distributed it among the people of the land.
By NANCY GIRGIS

Couscous with Olives and Sun-Dried Tomato

Rating: 4.51 stars
57
A delicate, flavorful dish that will satisfy vegans and carnivores alike! Inspired by my family's deep Coptic Orthodox Christian tradition, this is a great meal alternative during strict fasting times. It contains no animal products or fats, but has enough flavor and visual impact to make you feel like you're not sacrificing a thing! I hope you will enjoy this recipe. Add chicken or prawns to make this vegan dish a carnivorous delight!
By Erin C. David

Egyptian Lentil Soup

Rating: 4.66 stars
44
This is a traditional hearty soup usually eaten in the winter time, but can be eaten any time of the year. My recipe has absolutely NO FAT! Enjoy!
By Dahlia Salem

Moroccan Beef and Lentil Stew

Rating: 5 stars
5
A flavorful beef and lentil stew inspired by the tastes of Morocco. Great served over rice.
By Kim

Instant Pot® Chicken Tagine with Butternut Squash and Spinach

Rating: 5 stars
6
Butternut squash, chicken thighs, spinach, and spices are thrown together and cooked quickly and easily in an Instant Pot® in this Moroccan-inspired chicken tagine.
By Alice Waugh

Moroccan Harira (Bean Soup)

Rating: 4.67 stars
52
A (mostly) vegetarian, shoestring-budget meal that will leave you feeling both very satisfied and with tons of leftovers. Bonus: it's super-healthy and easy to prepare.
By modestalmond

Vegetarian Moroccan Harira

Rating: 5 stars
3
Harira is a famous Moroccan soup, and here's a hearty vegetarian (and vegan!) version - packed with tomatoes and chickpeas and flavored with paprika, turmeric, saffron, ginger, and harissa. The amount of water can be adjusted depending on the thickness you want. I like this soup pretty thick and nourishing, so I do not add too much water.
By chouchou65

Middle Eastern White Beans

Rating: 4.26 stars
19
For a nutritious and wholesome meal, yet not lacking in flavour, look no further. You would probably not find this dish in a Middle Eastern restaurant. It is the type of everyday dish served to the family. White kidney beans are slowly cooked in a tomato based sauce. Serve it over plain white rice.
By Ani

Moroccan Chicken with Saffron and Preserved Lemon

Rating: 4.8 stars
25
Chicken thighs full of spice and amazing scents to take you right to the Mediterranean. Great with quinoa or brown rice and lots green veggies.
By katherine99

The Perfect Egyptian Rice with Vermicelli

Rating: 4.75 stars
4
Egyptian rice is a very short grain rice, grown in Egypt. It is not cooked the same way as medium or long grain rice. When cooked, it is supposed to have a fluffy texture, not at all sticky.
By Gamila Salem

Algerian Couscous

Rating: 5 stars
3
This recipe is made with mutton and chicken, but you can easily change the meats for lamb and/or merguez. I make this often and my family loves it!
By Natacha Pellerin

Best Falafel

Rating: 5 stars
3
Sure, you can make falafel from a mix but frankly, it's a far cry from authentic falafel. This is the best falafel recipe I know of. You can find dried fava beans in Middle Eastern grocery stores and some supermarkets. Serve with pita bread, tahini sauce, lettuce, and other chopped vegetables.
By nch

Instant Pot® Chicken Tagine with Apricots and Chickpeas

Rating: 4.67 stars
9
In this dish, the Instant Pot® is used to create a dish reminiscent of a slowly braised stew in a traditional clay tagine. It's a sweet-and-savory, highly flavorful combo that will take you back to your Moroccan trip or inspire you to start planning for that Sahara camel-trek. Chicken is cooked until tender with onions, garlic, turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon. Apricots steep in the broth. Serve with rice or couscous and Greek yogurt.
By Diana71

Moroccan Breakfast Skillet

Rating: 5 stars
2
Moroccan-inspired ingredients combine for ultimate flavor in this quick and easy breakfast skillet dish.
By Laura Shansey

Lablabi (Tunisian Chickpea Soup)

This soup is served for breakfast in Tunisia. If you can, use homemade chicken stock, it is far superior to the store bought kind.
By Anonymous

Moroccan Chicken Tagine

Rating: 4.88 stars
8
Sweet and savory stewed chicken with dried fruits and exotic spices. Serve this on top of couscous and top with toasted almonds and fresh cilantro. Children love the familiarity of the 'sweet' spices and dried fruits.
By Chef Kelly

Sweet and Nutty Moroccan Couscous

Rating: 4.45 stars
117
I've simplified this recipe for Couscous Mesfouf without losing any of its deliciously complex flavor. Prepare all the mix-ins ahead of time and it takes only minutes to make. Enjoy!
By Christina S.

Fried Cauliflower (Egyptian Style)

Rating: 4.52 stars
27
The smaller the florets the crispier and yummier! To get even crispier florets, add a couple of teaspoons cornmeal to the batter.
By Marmar

Moroccan Shabbat Fish

Rating: 4.23 stars
31
Every Shabbat my mother-in-law makes this fish. I've modified it since the fish she uses in Israel isn't available in the Midwest. When you smell this fish cooking, you know it's Shabbat! Serve this with lots of Challah to soak up the yummy juice!
By Sephardi Jessi

Make-Ahead Moroccan Lamb Stew

Rating: 4.78 stars
37
Inspired by the wonderful spices and flavors used in Moroccan cuisine, this wonderful stew is a hearty one-dish meal. We like to double the recipe and freeze one portion for later. You can also save time, by combining all of these Moroccan spices in bulk and having the mixture on hand to use in this stew recipe, as well as others, like lamb burgers, grilled salmon, and meat rubs. We typically serve the stew with warm bread and a salad.
By Make-Ahead Mamas

Upside Down (Maqluba)

Rating: 4.25 stars
16
This perfect meal features all four food groups. It is inspired by the Arabic dish called 'Maqluba,' which translates to 'upside down.' When the meal has finished cooking, you take the pot and flip it upside down onto a large serving platter, and everybody helps themselves.
By JustCallMeD

Chtitha Batata (Algerian Potato Stew)

Rating: 5 stars
3
This authentic Algerian potato stew is made with dersa, a spicy chile and garlic paste. It's delicious on its own as a vegan or vegetarian main, or served as a side to meat or fish. An easy way to enjoy North African cuisine at home with easy-to-find ingredients!
By Djam

Algerian Kefta (Meatballs)

Rating: 4.4 stars
62
This simple meatball dish is delicious, rich, and fresh. It was taught to me by my Algerian husband, one of his favorites from home. The tomato sauce can be used for anything and the amounts of flavors can be adjusted. I like a lot of garlic and pepper. I have also found halal hamburger to be much leaner and lighter than regular. You can find it at international food stores and halal butcher shops in bigger cities. Serve this dish with a French baguette.
By jacqueline senouci
