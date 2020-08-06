Almond Recipes

This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet. Serve dusted with confectioners' sugar and topped with ice cream or whipped cream.
Because it's three layers, this sounds hard but it's worth it. My son is famous for making and taking these in to work. I've heard other names but here in the Northwest everyone knows them as Nanaimo bars. They are sold on British Columbia Ferries and at coffee stands. If you can't find custard powder, I've used instant pudding mix with good results.
The on-the-go, travel-light snack bar. Derived from a famous raw food bar and the ultimate in 'foodie!' This is a great snack for the active lifestyle and impressive to hand out to others. As an outdoor professional I take these in the back country and they need not be refrigerated and give great energy. Cut into bars and enjoy or wrap individually for on the go.
Also sometimes called 'Mexican wedding cookie', 'Russian tea cakes', or 'butterballs', can also be made into crescents. You can also substitute pecans and they are very good as well. This is the best version of these I have ever seen, it was given me by a friend who grew up in central Europe.
As an Italian, anything Parmesan is on the family menu at least once a week and making a paleo chicken Parmesan for dinner was a little extra special. Enjoy this amazing Italian paleo recipe tonight with your family.
Black rice is one of the handful of superfoods. This rice is so flavorful and has a very unique presentation as it cooks up to a deep purple color. This rice goes great with just about any meal as a nice healthy side. I love to make it with salmon and a side of fresh veggies.