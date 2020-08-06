Almond Recipes

Add the unique flavor of almonds to your meals with more than 520 trusted almond recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Almond Crescent Buns

45
Breakfast or brunch bun with the added crunch of toasted almonds.
By JJOHN32

Almond-Raspberry Meringue Bars

82
These chewy, delicious bars also have a touch of coconut.
By Dinah

Almond Rhubarb Coffee Cake

190
This cake is sweet and almondy with rhubarb delectability.
By Neris

Sugar Toasted Almond Spinach Salad

21
This recipe is easy to make, but tastes impressive and is always a big hit at barbecues. You can swap the mandarin oranges for dried cranberries depending on your personal preference.
By M Pineda

How to Make Almond Paste

It's easy to make your own almond paste and the bonus is that it's more economical than store-bought. Here we show you how to make homemade almond paste three different ways.
By Nadia Hassani

Pork and Wild Rice Casserole

26
This recipe is a delicious use of wild rice. Just be sure to season your ground pork if you don't buy it pre-seasoned (usually labeled as pork sausage).
By kathleen

Best Toffee Ever - Super Easy

1327
Chocolate and almonds top off a rich buttery toffee. A simple recipe that you could easily remember and whip up any time. I always get compliments and requests for more.
By FUNKYSEAMONKEY

No Egg Chocolate Mug Cake

30
This easy chocolate mug cake is made with flaked almonds and no egg. It is ready in a few minutes and perfect if you're dying for something sweet. Serve dusted with confectioners' sugar and topped with ice cream or whipped cream.
By Chantal

Nanaimo Bars III

333
Because it's three layers, this sounds hard but it's worth it. My son is famous for making and taking these in to work. I've heard other names but here in the Northwest everyone knows them as Nanaimo bars. They are sold on British Columbia Ferries and at coffee stands. If you can't find custard powder, I've used instant pudding mix with good results.
By MARTHA J PAUL

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

381
Mix walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews with a sweet and salty spice mixture before roasting them to crunchy perfection.
By Chef John

Mexican Wedding Cookies

320
Delicious, nutty Mexican wedding cookies, a traditional treat that's rolled in powdered sugar, are perfect for any special occasion.
By Dinah

Fluffy Keto Pancakes

59
These fluffy, tasty pancakes are super easy. Serve with plenty of butter and your favorite sugar-free syrup.
By justamom
Candied Almonds
421
This is a favorite with my father. They taste so good warm! Substitute any type of nuts you prefer.
Italian Wedding Cookies III
351
Creamed Chicken for Biscuits
216
Coconut Date Bars
66

The on-the-go, travel-light snack bar. Derived from a famous raw food bar and the ultimate in 'foodie!' This is a great snack for the active lifestyle and impressive to hand out to others. As an outdoor professional I take these in the back country and they need not be refrigerated and give great energy. Cut into bars and enjoy or wrap individually for on the go.

Torrone (Italian Nut and Nougat Confection)

24
This chewy nougat is studded with pistachios and toasted almonds. Edible rice paper on the bottom makes it easy to slice and serve.
By Chef John

Pignoli Cookies I

176
They are pleasantly sweet, made with almond paste and pine nuts, but no flour.
By Adele

Honey Roasted Almonds

60
These are great for snacking!
By Behr

Paleo Chicken Parmesan

3
As an Italian, anything Parmesan is on the family menu at least once a week and making a paleo chicken Parmesan for dinner was a little extra special. Enjoy this amazing Italian paleo recipe tonight with your family.
By Cindy Anschutz Barbieri

Almond Flour Waffles

113
Quick and easy! And so yummmy! I always put yogurt and fruit on mine!
By nmyers11

Almond Flour Banana Bread

160
For anyone trying to avoid wheat/grain products, this is for you! A yummy, nutty bread that is wonderful for breakfast and snacks.
By Janice

Black Rice

27
Black rice is one of the handful of superfoods. This rice is so flavorful and has a very unique presentation as it cooks up to a deep purple color. This rice goes great with just about any meal as a nice healthy side. I love to make it with salmon and a side of fresh veggies.
By Love2cook32
