Pecan Recipes

Staff Picks Pecan Sticky Buns
Yummy! Everyone's favorite - gooey, sticky, and rich.
By Stefanie Sellars
Sweet Potato Pecan Waffles
These are special treat in our house! Try substituting pumpkin puree or canned yam puree for the sweet potatoes for tasty variations. Top with warmed pecan syrup or our favorite, vanilla yogurt.
By Esther Nelson Nickie's Apple-Pecan Cheesecake
Nickie, my boss, made this cheesecake and brought to work. Everyone raved about it, and it is to die for! I know of no one who does not like it, although it may not be so beautiful to look at.
Pecan-Crusted Pork with Pumpkin Butter
This is one of my favorite ways to eat pork. Pork chops are crusted in pecans and breadcrumbs, then topped with a delicious homemade pumpkin butter. (You can always use store bought pumpkin butter if you can find it but homemade is always better).
Steakhouse Pecan Pork Chops
Elevate pork chops to the next level with these pork chops which take little time and are company worthy. Just be careful when cooking because the pecans can burn rather fast.
Carrot Cake III
A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member Mardi Gras King Cake
Mardi Gras isn't complete without a sweet and colorful king cake, filled with cinnamon, sugar, pecans, and maybe even a plastic baby.
By Jo Pecan Chicken Salad
This chicken salad comes together fast using rotisserie chicken breasts. The herbs, along with the pecans, help to make this chicken salad flavorful. Serve on top of toasted croissants, or butter lettuce.
Candied Pecans
Pecans are baked in a sweet cinnamon coating, creating tasty candied pecans perfect for holiday gifts.
Best Ever Banana Bread
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole
A delicious mashed sweet potato casserole with a crunchy pecan topping. Easy to make ahead, this recipe bakes in only 30 minutes.
Cherry, Pear, and Pecan Salad
Tart cherries, juicy ripe pears, and buttery pecans turn a package of mixed greens into a delicious side salad that will complement any meal.
Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
This is a wonderful chocolate cake that was made in the olden days. It is absolutely delicious, yet simple.
By Dodi Tomancak Pecan Pie
This easy Southern pecan pie is simply the best.
By Allrecipes Member
Irish Cream Bundt Cake
Great tasting glazed Bundt cake with Irish cream baked in. Excellent for any time or any occasion.
By Sue Haser Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts
Mix walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews with a sweet and salty spice mixture before roasting them to crunchy perfection.
Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
Sock it to Me Cake III
A butter cake mix helps make this cake with cinnamon, brown sugar, and pecans fairly quick and easy to achieve.
By Becky Chef John's Chocolate Pecan Pie
Easy, delicious, and made more decadent with the addition of chocolate chips, this pecan pie is a must-have on your holiday table.
Banana-Nut Cake with Caramel Icing
A favorite banana cake recipe that I have used for everything from a brunch treat to a requested birthday cake to a potluck. It always get rave reviews. It's the combination of the caramel icing and the bananas that tickles everybody's taste buds.
Sweet Potato Bread I
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.
By Mary E. Crain Precious Pineapple Cake
This wonderful cake starts with a cake mix to which you add pineapple and pecans and frost with a cream cheese frosting. It is very moist, even better the second day.
By Allrecipes Member Best Pecan Sandies
These pecan cookies have been a Christmas tradition in my family for years. It's something I look forward to every year, but you don't have to wait for the holidays to enjoy these cookies.
Rachel's Cranberry Chicken Salad
This is a great sandwich filling that they make at the diner in the hospital where I work, but I fancied it up a bit with some green onions and pecans. A great way to use up leftover chicken. Delicious!
Maple Pecan Shortbread Squares
These squares are my husband's favorite. We get some real, pure maple syrup from back home in Ontario, Canada, and they are just to die for. Hope you enjoy as much as we do.
Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
