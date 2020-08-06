Pecan Recipes

Looking for unique recipes using pecans? Allrecipes has more than 450 trusted pecan recipes complete with ratings, reviews and cooking tips.

Staff Picks

Pecan Sticky Buns

41
Yummy! Everyone's favorite - gooey, sticky, and rich.
By Stefanie Sellars

Sweet Potato Pecan Waffles

40
These are special treat in our house! Try substituting pumpkin puree or canned yam puree for the sweet potatoes for tasty variations. Top with warmed pecan syrup or our favorite, vanilla yogurt.
By Esther Nelson

Nickie's Apple-Pecan Cheesecake

33
Nickie, my boss, made this cheesecake and brought to work. Everyone raved about it, and it is to die for! I know of no one who does not like it, although it may not be so beautiful to look at.
By Lindy72

Pecan-Crusted Pork with Pumpkin Butter

103
This is one of my favorite ways to eat pork. Pork chops are crusted in pecans and breadcrumbs, then topped with a delicious homemade pumpkin butter. (You can always use store bought pumpkin butter if you can find it but homemade is always better).
By Andrew Benoit

How to Crack and Clean Pecans For Baking

Let’s get cracking.
By Corey Williams

Steakhouse Pecan Pork Chops

12
Elevate pork chops to the next level with these pork chops which take little time and are company worthy. Just be careful when cooking because the pecans can burn rather fast.
By thedailygourmet

Carrot Cake III

7108
A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Mardi Gras King Cake

381
Mardi Gras isn't complete without a sweet and colorful king cake, filled with cinnamon, sugar, pecans, and maybe even a plastic baby.
By Jo

Pecan Chicken Salad

12
This chicken salad comes together fast using rotisserie chicken breasts. The herbs, along with the pecans, help to make this chicken salad flavorful. Serve on top of toasted croissants, or butter lettuce.
By thedailygourmet

Candied Pecans

686
Pecans are baked in a sweet cinnamon coating, creating tasty candied pecans perfect for holiday gifts.
By Alix

Best Ever Banana Bread

2228
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

3843
A delicious mashed sweet potato casserole with a crunchy pecan topping. Easy to make ahead, this recipe bakes in only 30 minutes.
By TINA B
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

10 Sticky Bun Recipes For Magical Mornings
Did someone say best breakfast ever?
23 Best Pecan Dessert Recipes
10 Irresistible Pecan Pie Bar Recipes
German Chocolate Cake Frosting
361
Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
108
Pecan Pie
756
Cherry, Pear, and Pecan Salad
1

Tart cherries, juicy ripe pears, and buttery pecans turn a package of mixed greens into a delicious side salad that will complement any meal.

More Pecan Recipes

Steakhouse Pecan Pork Chops

12
Elevate pork chops to the next level with these pork chops which take little time and are company worthy. Just be careful when cooking because the pecans can burn rather fast.
By thedailygourmet

Carrot Cake III

7108
A simple, moist, yummy carrot cake with cream cheese frosting.
By Allrecipes Member

Mardi Gras King Cake

381
Mardi Gras isn't complete without a sweet and colorful king cake, filled with cinnamon, sugar, pecans, and maybe even a plastic baby.
By Jo

Pecan Chicken Salad

12
This chicken salad comes together fast using rotisserie chicken breasts. The herbs, along with the pecans, help to make this chicken salad flavorful. Serve on top of toasted croissants, or butter lettuce.
By thedailygourmet

Candied Pecans

686
Pecans are baked in a sweet cinnamon coating, creating tasty candied pecans perfect for holiday gifts.
By Alix

Best Ever Banana Bread

2228
This really is the best banana bread I have ever tasted. Very moist and it freezes well. I also bake this in 3 small loaf pans however you may need to shorten the baking time.
By Rose

Yummy Sweet Potato Casserole

3843
A delicious mashed sweet potato casserole with a crunchy pecan topping. Easy to make ahead, this recipe bakes in only 30 minutes.
By TINA B

German Chocolate Cake Frosting

361
This coconut and pecan frosting if perfect for German chocolate cake.
By Allrecipes Member

Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake

108
This is a wonderful chocolate cake that was made in the olden days. It is absolutely delicious, yet simple.
By Dodi Tomancak

Pecan Pie

756
This easy Southern pecan pie is simply the best.
By Allrecipes Member

Cherry, Pear, and Pecan Salad

1
Tart cherries, juicy ripe pears, and buttery pecans turn a package of mixed greens into a delicious side salad that will complement any meal.
By Mommy Epstein

Irish Cream Bundt Cake

1205
Great tasting glazed Bundt cake with Irish cream baked in. Excellent for any time or any occasion.
By Sue Haser

Sweet, Salty, Spicy Party Nuts

383
Mix walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews with a sweet and salty spice mixture before roasting them to crunchy perfection.
By Chef John

Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake

347
For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition.
By Chef John

Sock it to Me Cake III

99
A butter cake mix helps make this cake with cinnamon, brown sugar, and pecans fairly quick and easy to achieve.
By Becky

Chef John's Chocolate Pecan Pie

1
Easy, delicious, and made more decadent with the addition of chocolate chips, this pecan pie is a must-have on your holiday table.

Banana-Nut Cake with Caramel Icing

6
A favorite banana cake recipe that I have used for everything from a brunch treat to a requested birthday cake to a potluck. It always get rave reviews. It's the combination of the caramel icing and the bananas that tickles everybody's taste buds.
By MR YO

Sugar Coated Pecans

2242
These sweet pecans are wonderful snacks for any occasion.
By Carolyn

Sweet Potato Bread I

509
A Southern delight with a 'more-ish' taste. One bite and you want more! This bread freezes well.
By Mary E. Crain

Precious Pineapple Cake

103
This wonderful cake starts with a cake mix to which you add pineapple and pecans and frost with a cream cheese frosting. It is very moist, even better the second day.
By Allrecipes Member

Best Pecan Sandies

34
These pecan cookies have been a Christmas tradition in my family for years. It's something I look forward to every year, but you don't have to wait for the holidays to enjoy these cookies.
By Jessica Chaney Root

Rachel's Cranberry Chicken Salad

211
This is a great sandwich filling that they make at the diner in the hospital where I work, but I fancied it up a bit with some green onions and pecans. A great way to use up leftover chicken. Delicious!
By Rachel Mehl

Maple Pecan Shortbread Squares

265
These squares are my husband's favorite. We get some real, pure maple syrup from back home in Ontario, Canada, and they are just to die for. Hope you enjoy as much as we do.
By Tracey Lafave Kessler

Old-Fashioned Roasted Pecans

128
My ex-mother-in-law lives in the South and has lots of pecan trees. She sends me bags of shelled pecans every year for Christmas. I found out how they make the roasted pecans at the fair. Even though they use big roasters, these turn out just as great.
By Patricia K
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com