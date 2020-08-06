Peanut Butter Recipes

Look beyond peanut butter cookies--use peanut butter for soups, curries, peanut noodles, cakes, smoothies, fudge, and more.

Staff Picks

Thai Hummus

11
Love Thai food? Love hummus? Me too. Here's a hummus with my favorite traditional Thai flavors including lemon grass, ginger, basil, coconut, lime, and sweet chili. Dip carrots, celery, chips, broccoli, or my favorite sweet pepper strips in this spicy-sweet-savory hummus perfect for warm, tropical days or for when you need to scratch that Thai food itch.
By taocode

Peanut Butter Granola Bars

30
These make a wonderful healthy treat! Use chopped nuts in place of or with the dried fruit if you like.
By missrochester

Udon Peanut Butter Noodles

152
Udon noodles with a spicy Peanut sauce.
By Mojito Mama

How to Make Peanut Dipping Sauce

52
This is one of those recipes you're going to have to taste and adjust to your palate. Consider this a template that you can tailor to your personal taste. It has a gorgeous, luxurious texture. It's fantastic on any grilled meat or vegetables or as a dipping sauce for spring rolls.
By Chef John

Sweet 'n Creamy Peanut Butter Apple Sandwich

4
A delicious, lower-fat peanut butter sandwich that is both creamy and crunchy.
By redscare

High-Fiber, High-Protein Breakfast Bars

84
I came up with this recipe when my doctor told me I needed to eat more fiber, and I was sick of eating store-bought protein bars for breakfast in the car between the gym and work. Ingredients such as wheat germ, flaxseed, protein powder, peanut butter, and oats make this a healthy way to start the day!
By SavedByGrace

Beef Stir-Fry with Peanut Sauce

34
This versatile recipe can adapt to whatever vegetables you have on hand. The key is to make sure you have all the vegetables chopped beforehand, and the sauce ready to go as well. Serve immediately over hot cooked brown rice.
By LBUHL

Purple Apple Slaw with Peanut Butter Dressing

17
Rice vinegar, peanut butter, and ginger give an Asian-inspired flavor to a colorful slaw made with red cabbage, apples, and a bit of white onion.
By BOBNYRI

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

4003
This crowd-pleasing recipe features crunchy peanut butter and is quick and easy to prepare.
By Allrecipes Member

Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

1574
This peanut butter cookie recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy, and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.
By Allrecipes Member

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

960
This peanut butter banana smoothie requires just 4 ingredients.
By Becca
Sponsored By MyPlate

No Bake Cookies I

1174
Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa.
By Allrecipes Member
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

40 Chocolate and Peanut Butter Desserts That Are Pure Bliss
If, like us, you're crazy about this combo, you'll love this collection of decadent chocolate and peanut butter desserts. 
16 Easy Dinners from a Jar of Peanut Butter
Keep a jar of peanut butter in the cupboard and you're never far from quick-and-easy, inexpensive dinners. Get recipes and ideas.
21 Peanut Butter Desserts We're Nuts About
Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats
1009
Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting
2225
Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge
2407
3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies
438

These 3-ingredient peanut butter cookies are naturally gluten-free and are ready in less than 30 minutes using ingredients already in your pantry.

More Peanut Butter Recipes

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies

4003
This crowd-pleasing recipe features crunchy peanut butter and is quick and easy to prepare.
By Allrecipes Member

Three Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

1574
This peanut butter cookie recipe has just 3 ingredients. It's fast, easy, and the cookies are wonderful! It's great for kids that are just learning to bake.
By Allrecipes Member

Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie

960
This peanut butter banana smoothie requires just 4 ingredients.
By Becca
Sponsored By MyPlate

No Bake Cookies I

1174
Tasty no-bake cookies made with oatmeal, peanut butter and cocoa.
By Allrecipes Member

Peanut Butter and Pumpkin Dog Treats

1009
These tasty, homemade pumpkin dog treats are easy to make for your dog.
By Kelly

Fluffy Peanut Butter Frosting

2225
Peanut butter and confectioner's sugar make a fluffy frosting that is perfect for brownies or chocolate cake.
By NICKIE75

Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge

2407
Peanut butter, brown sugar, butter, milk, confectioners' sugar and vanilla are the ingredients in this easy fudge.
By ANGIEH

3-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

438
These 3-ingredient peanut butter cookies are naturally gluten-free and are ready in less than 30 minutes using ingredients already in your pantry.
By heather

Peanut Butter Pie

413
This peanut butter refrigerator pie is delicious and very easy to make.
By Allrecipes Member

Doggie Birthday Cake

530
A carrot cake to celebrate your favorite pup, this easy cake combines shredded carrots with peanut butter, oil, vanilla, optional honey, and wheat or all-purpose flour.
By tiggertiffin87

Peanut Butter Bars I

2996
These peanut butter bars taste just like peanut butter cups.
By Allrecipes Member

Chewy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

1829
The cookies from this recipe blending peanut butter and chocolate chip cookie recipes are really chewy and addictive.
By Allrecipes Member

Chocolate Protein Balls

149
Everyone loves chocolate and peanut butter together, right? Make these protein-filled snack balls for a tasty after-school snack during and after back-to-school season.
By Sarah Gadacz

No Bake Energy Balls

202
Easy and quick. Make as breakfast bites for the whole week! Store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
By Kayla Janis

No-Bake Peanut Butter Cookies III

412
These no-bake peanut butter cookies were always served for school lunch. I got the recipe after marrying from one of the cooks and have made it many times since.
By Cindy Carnes

4-Ingredient Keto Peanut Butter Cookies

80
Kids will love these scrumptious low-carb keto cookies; all you need is peanut butter, vanilla extract, an egg, and some sugar substitute.
By Fioa

Chocolate Banana Peanut Butter Protein Shake

67
This chocolate banana peanut butter protein shake is quick and easy to prepare and will keep you full until your next meal.
By magmotif

Poor Man's Sandwich

109
I don't know why it is called 'Poor-Man Sandwich'. But I do know it is a long time family recipe that tastes GREAT!!. It may sound strange, however you have to try it to understand what it is. Enjoy!!!!
By NENAH25

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies

3048
A nice change of pace from the usual peanut butter cookie. My husband never liked peanut butter cookies until I made him this recipe.
By Michele

Buckeyes I

763
This recipe is so good that I double it whenever I make it. Since it is peanut butter balls dipped in chocolate it is almost like candy. Real buckeyes are nuts that grow on trees and are related to the horse chestnut.
By Allrecipes Member

Joey's Peanut Butter Cookies

1766
My boyfriend's special recipe makes the peanut butteriest tasting cookie I have ever tasted. These soft and chewy peanut buttery cookies are the best!
By P Weiss

No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

2268
Creamy and delicious--melts in your mouth. This pie is a real crowd-pleaser and it can be made with reduced-fat ingredients.
By MEGAN5

Peanut Butter Easter Eggs

368
My Mom made these chocolate-dipped peanut butter eggs for many years. She would put our names on them in frosting and decorate with bunnies and flowers. They bring back wonderful memories.
By Valerie Cain Cuff

Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookies

2821
A great combination of chocolate chips, oatmeal, and peanut butter.
By Joan
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com